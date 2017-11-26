Edit ModuleShow Tags
Designer’s Touch

Gift shopping with Philip Gorrivan

By Mary Beth Lawlor


Interior designer Philip Gorrivan goes for a shopping spree in the boutiques of Litchfield County, highlighting his favorite gift ideas for the holiday season.

Photo by Jeromy Roberts

Holiday season is upon us, and it’s time to find clever gifts for friends and loved ones. Interior designer and Washington resident Philip Gorrivan has a talent for creating glamorous, well-edited, colorful spaces. We asked him to peruse area boutiques with an eye out for gifts that are clever, stylish, and thoughtful. Here he shares his favorites with us:

Recently opened this past summer in Washington Depot, George Home has both accessories for the home as well as great gifts for him and her, including chic vintage barware. For the holidays, they are offering special bourbon and whiskey glass sets, as well as embroidered “pockets” by Stubbs and Wootton. I have one in green camouflage and love it! 

Blueprint CT is a new addition to the green in Litchfield, the owner Louis Lemieux, has curated a modern collection of lifestyle and home items. I especially love the leather aprons from Holland and the locally made cutting boards. 

Nearby is Oliphant, in addition to offering colorful accessories for the home, they also have some beautiful scarves, gloves, and jewelry. 

One of my favorite stores in New Preston is Pergola Home. I swear I’ve never walked out of there empty handed, and they have the most lush and interesting plants. I recently bought a staghorn fern in a glazed ceramic cachepot. 

Privet House is another one of those stores I can’t leave without making a purchase (and I’m not the only one), my friend bought their entire wall of brown transferware. This store is proof that styling is everything, in addition to good taste. 

J. Seitz is the anchor store in New Preston, an emporium filled with all things for the home and body, including hard to find ladies and mens’ fashion labels, gorgeous bedding, jewelry, and unusual home accessories. Go early, as things do sell out.

Around the corner in New Preston is Plain Goods, a place to peruse while on your New Preston pilgrimage. This beautifully styled boutique has hard to find fashion including one of my favorite brands, Aspesi. They also carry a full range of Aesop beauty products. 

There’s always a lot happening in Kent, and the one store you shouldn’t miss is the beautiful R.T. Facts. As they are more of a furniture, art, and antiques gallery, their gifts tend to be big versus small!

Finally The Washington Arts Association is having its annual art sale through December. I guarantee you will take home a piece of art, whether there’s wall space or not! 

 

This article appears in the Holiday 2017 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

