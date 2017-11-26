Connecticut Christmas

A new Holiday Picture Book

Caryn B. Davis, professional photographer and Connecticut resident, has created a new holiday picture book: A Connecticut Christmas. From decorated churches and inns, light displays to sleigh rides, spectacular private homes, and picturesque villages, this beautiful book of images takes readers on a magical holiday tour. The book includes essays by renowned author Eric D. Lehman, and is endorsed by celebrated chef, author, and local resident Jacques Pépin.

Featured Litchfield locations are the Bethlehem Christmas Town Festival, Cornwall Bridge, The Creche at the Abbey of Regina Laudis, Woodbury Pewter, and the charming villages of Thomaston, New Milford, Washington Depot, New Preston, and Litchfield. Caryn can sign your copy on December 2 at Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington Depot.