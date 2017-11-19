Art: Artisans Share Winter Magic

Holiday Gift Fair

Photo Rich Pomerantz

From now until December 24, the annual juried WAA Holiday Fair fills the galleries at Washington Art Association. This year more than 60 artists are exhibiting their work: leather goods, hardwood bowls, ceramics, handmade jewelry, paintings, and sculptures.

Attendees can find one-of-a-kind handcrafted gifts at every price point. Gartner Blade Glass, Judy Jackson, Eric and Sherry Leitz, Elizabeth MacDonald, Simon Metz, Alison Palmer, and Audra Viehland are a few of the artists participating.