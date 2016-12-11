Edit ModuleShow Tags
What is a Moravian monument doing in Sharon?

By Joseph Montebello


Photo by Peter Vermilyea

The Moravians, also known as the Unity of Brethren, were a group of refugees from what is now the Czech Republic. As followers of the Catholic revolutionary Jan Hus, they were sent out to promote the beliefs of the Moravian church, which emphasizes the ideal of service and the importance of educational and missionary work. It was an effort on the part of Count Nicolaus von Zinzendorf, a Moravian bishop who came to America in 1740 to spread Christianity among Native Americans.

Through his efforts, a mission was set up in New Milford, founded by the Reverend Christian Henry Rauch, followed by a second one in Sharon to minister to settlements at Shekomeko in Pine Plains, New York, Schagticokes in Kent, and Wequagnock near Sharon. 

In 1745 the Moravians were forced out of New York State for fear that they were  secret emissaries of the Catholic Church. As a result, many Christian Indians returned to the mission in Sharon under the leadership of David Bruce, a teacher from Edinburgh, Scotland. 

In October 1859, almost one hundred years after his death, a monument to Bruce and a later Moravian missionary named Joseph Powel, was erected in Sharon. It is still visible through the woods along Route 361. The east side of the structure features this passage from Isaiah:

How beautiful upon the mountains
Are the feet of him that bringeth
Good tidings, that publisheth peace,
That bringeth good tidings of good,
That publisheth salvation. 

This article appears in the Holiday 2016 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

December 2016

Today
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMPrime Finds Popup Shop opens in Bantam

Prime Finds “Home for the Holidays,” last year’s enormously popular pop-up shop benefiting Prime Time House, will open once again in Bantam. The store, featuring donated items for...

Cost: Free after Grand Opening, which is $20.

Where:
725 Bantam Road (Rte 202)
Next door to Sportsmen's
Bantam, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Prime Time House, Inc.
Telephone: (860) 307-1734.
Contact Name: Kathi Weinstein
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMFaulds & Wnek

The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store will host an opening reception for Connecticut artists, Ecka Blaire Faulds and Peter Wnek, on Saturday, November 19 from 4-6 pm. The reception is free and...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
Washington
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFine Line Art Gallery "Miniature Masterpieces" Holiday Show

Fine Line Art Gallery is excited to host their annual holiday art and fine craft show, Miniature Masterpieces, featuring small works of art that include miniature paintings, photographs, jewelry,...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 12:00 AMPenciled Tails- Elizabeth Wolff- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Art Gallery

Elizabeth Wolff’s family is steeped in the arts. Her father, Guy, is a world-class potter; her mother, Erica, is a “Jack of all trades” - from knitter to viol musician; her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...

