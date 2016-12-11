The Good Life in Print

Some holiday book ideas

By Joseph Montebello

Chocolate marmalade pudding from The London Cookbook, by Aleksandra Crapanzano.

If you follow fashion and photography, if you love eating out in restaurants or are a cookie junkie, then here are the books that should be on your Christmas list. These four books, written by the tops in their fields, will satisfy anyone’s every need.

The London Cookbook: Recipes from the Restaurants, Cafés, and Hole-in-the-Wall Gems of a Modern City

By Aleksandra Crapanzano

Recipient of the James Beard Foundation M.F.K. Fisher Award for distinguished writing, Crapanzano has produced an exciting portrait of London’s epicurian scene. Once known for overcooked vegetables and stringy meat, it has become a global epicenter of fine cuisine. Crapanzano has culled one hundred recipes from the city’s best restaurants, dessert shoppes, tea and coffee houses, and cocktail lounges. She then adapted them for the home kitchen. Each recipe has an introduction that profiles the chef and traces the origin of the dish.

Ten Restaurants That Changed America

By Paul Freedman

A history professor at Yale, Freedman takes us down the memory lane of restaurants that helped shape America’s culinary world, from the glamorous—Le Pavillon, The Four Seasons, Chez Panisse—to the memorable—Schrafft’s, Howard Johnson’s, and Mama Leone’s. With vintage photographs and menus, this book is a treasure-trove of food history. If you’ve eaten at any of them, you will recall those wonderful tastes and experiences. If you haven’t, then as an armchair food enthusiast you will be transported back in time.

Stoppers

Photographs from My Life at Vogue

By Phyllis Posnick

Warren resident Phyllis Posnick has been at Vogue for over 30 years and as executive fashion editor she has produced some astounding and memorable sittings. Working with the likes of Richard Avedon, Irving Penn, Helmut Newton, and Annie Leibovitz, she has shown what an extraordinary eye and imagination she has. Lavishly illustrated, with a foreword by Anna Wintour, this book presents some of her finest work and takes the reader behind the scenes, through the creative and production processes to the finished picture, and chronicles Posnick’s amazing career.

Dorie’s Cookies

By Dorie Greenspan and Davide Luciano

Revered food icon and culinary genius Dorie Greenspan is a champion baker as her books and sales attest to. Although she has created more than 300 cookie recipes during her career, this is her first book to bring them all together. There are cookies for special occasions and holidays, breakfast cookies, special treats like blueberry-buttermilk pie bars, and almond-crackle cookies. They are all mouthwatering, including pink-peppercorn thumbprints and the cookie with 59 million Internet fans—the world peace cookie.