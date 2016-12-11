Edit ModuleShow Tags
The Good Life in Print

Some holiday book ideas

By Joseph Montebello


Chocolate marmalade pudding from The London Cookbook, by Aleksandra Crapanzano.

If you follow fashion and photography, if you love eating out in restaurants or are a cookie junkie, then here are the books that should be on your Christmas list. These four books, written by the tops in their fields, will satisfy anyone’s every need.

The London Cookbook: Recipes from the Restaurants, Cafés, and Hole-in-the-Wall Gems of a Modern City
By Aleksandra Crapanzano

Recipient of the James Beard Foundation M.F.K. Fisher Award for distinguished writing, Crapanzano has produced an exciting portrait of London’s epicurian scene. Once known for overcooked vegetables and stringy meat, it has become a global epicenter of fine cuisine. Crapanzano has culled one hundred recipes from the city’s best restaurants, dessert shoppes, tea and coffee houses, and cocktail lounges. She then adapted them for the home kitchen. Each recipe has an introduction that profiles the chef and traces the origin of the dish.

Ten Restaurants That Changed America
By Paul Freedman

A history professor at Yale, Freedman takes us down the memory lane of restaurants that helped shape America’s culinary world, from the glamorous—Le Pavillon, The Four Seasons, Chez Panisse—to the memorable—Schrafft’s, Howard Johnson’s, and Mama Leone’s. With vintage photographs and menus, this book is a treasure-trove of food history. If you’ve eaten at any of them, you will recall those wonderful tastes and experiences. If you haven’t, then as an armchair food enthusiast you will be transported back in time.

Stoppers
Photographs from My Life at Vogue
By Phyllis Posnick

Warren resident Phyllis Posnick has been at Vogue for over 30 years and as executive fashion editor she has produced some astounding and memorable sittings. Working with the likes of Richard Avedon, Irving Penn, Helmut Newton, and Annie Leibovitz, she has shown what an extraordinary eye and imagination she has. Lavishly illustrated, with a foreword by Anna Wintour, this book presents some of her finest work and takes the reader behind the scenes, through the creative and production processes to the finished picture, and chronicles Posnick’s amazing career.

Dorie’s Cookies
By Dorie Greenspan and Davide Luciano

Revered food icon and culinary genius Dorie Greenspan is a champion baker as her books and sales attest to. Although she has created more than 300 cookie recipes during her career, this is her first book to bring them all together. There are cookies for special occasions and holidays, breakfast cookies, special treats like blueberry-buttermilk pie bars, and almond-crackle cookies. They are all mouthwatering, including pink-peppercorn thumbprints and the cookie with 59 million Internet fans—the world peace cookie.  

 

This article appears in the Holiday 2016 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

Today
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMPrime Finds Popup Shop opens in Bantam

Prime Finds “Home for the Holidays,” last year’s enormously popular pop-up shop benefiting Prime Time House, will open once again in Bantam. The store, featuring donated items for...

Cost: Free after Grand Opening, which is $20.

Where:
725 Bantam Road (Rte 202)
Next door to Sportsmen's
Bantam, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Prime Time House, Inc.
Telephone: (860) 307-1734.
Contact Name: Kathi Weinstein
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMFaulds & Wnek

The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store will host an opening reception for Connecticut artists, Ecka Blaire Faulds and Peter Wnek, on Saturday, November 19 from 4-6 pm. The reception is free and...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
Washington
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFine Line Art Gallery "Miniature Masterpieces" Holiday Show

Fine Line Art Gallery is excited to host their annual holiday art and fine craft show, Miniature Masterpieces, featuring small works of art that include miniature paintings, photographs, jewelry,...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 12:00 AMPenciled Tails- Elizabeth Wolff- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Art Gallery

Elizabeth Wolff’s family is steeped in the arts. Her father, Guy, is a world-class potter; her mother, Erica, is a “Jack of all trades” - from knitter to viol musician; her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

