The Art of It: Falling Barometer

Berkshire artist Warner Friedman's large-scale paintings focus on architectural elements

By Hannah Van Sickle Barrett

Warner Friedman’s early work reflected the culture of abstract expressionism that pervaded Manhattan in the 1960s; those paintings found him “splashing like [Willem] de Kooning” before realizing this wasn’t his temperament.

He came to the Berkshires 40 years ago upon finding “this fantastic building,” a 19th-century Methodist church in Sheffield he converted into a home and studio.

The precisionist creates large-scale paintings such as Falling Barometer (shown here), relying on architectural elements and “sharp, crisp shadows.”

His works of acrylic on custom-made canvas stretchers begin with careful, perspective drawings to engage and emphasize his illusions. Friedman then builds wooden models of an architectural element that can be taken outside to measure the angles of shadows. His goal? “Always knowing where I am in a painting.”