Is there a new wellness center in Washington?

By Jane Spencer

Yes, Valley Spirit Cooperative and Wellness Center , marrying art and wellness, opened up in early November.

The cooperative is geared toward serving and collaborating with the community. A clinical area offers treatments and therapies, including acupuncture, facial rejuvenation, and massage. Qi Gong, tai-chi, meditation, yoga, and dance-therapy classes are conducted in the movement studio. The retail shop features a Chinese herbal-medicine apothecary, products, clothing, and an art gallery.

Founders Kristin Kunhardt, Jampa Stewart, and Lee Kancher bring their varying backgrounds under one roof. Kunhardt grew up in Washington Depot and the retail shop will feature her photography.

Stewart is a board-certified acupuncturist and trained in Chinese herbal medicine. Kancher’s Right Brain Group offers branding and design services. Interior designer Chris Zaima and lighting designer Ken Daniel created a modern and welcoming interior space. Now it’s one big, happy kumbaya.