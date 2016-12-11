Healthy View

Ridgefield Magazine photographers Douglas Foulke and Ann Dahlgren help a hospital become a more relaxing place

By Geoffrey Morris

Ridgefield Magazine photographers Douglas Foulke and Ann Dahlgren have installed 66 metal prints of photographs the duo captured locally and throughout New England at Hartford Hospital’s new Bone & Joint Institute.

The prints cover walls in public spaces on five floors. “We also created more than 40 hours of video content that is played on a video wall,” says Foulke.

The wall measures 16 feet by nine feet, in the atrium lobby. It runs 24 hours a day, rotating a different playlist regularly, starting with a sunrise video and ending with a sunset, then moving into night content.

The couple’s prints are the only work displayed at the new unit.