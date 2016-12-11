Edit ModuleShow Tags
Getting Crafty

Christmas Craft Fair and Boutique––Dec 3

By Shauna Sweeney


The Woodbury Junior Women’s Club is hosting its 32nd Christmas Craft Fair and Boutique on December 3 at the Woodbury Middle School. Great holiday gifts will be available such as beautiful jewelry and scarves as well as paintings and ornaments. With over fifty talented crafters featuring some of their finest work, there will be tons of awesome and cool things to take home. 

Along with the Craft Fair and Boutique is the tenth annual Festival of Wreaths, open from 9:30 to 3:30 pm. The wreaths will be decorated with a variety of gift cards, certificates, and coupons from local shops and restaurants. All proceeds from the auction will go to the Woodbury Fuel Bank. Santa will arrive via the Woodbury fire truck around 1 p.m. He will be available for meet and greets and photos. 

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to discover some of the local talents right around the corner and get some amazing heartfelt gifts for your loved ones this year. And don’t forget to check out the wreaths that will benefit a very deserving organization that works hard for the community. Plus who could pass up a chance to spend some time with Santa? So bring along your friends, your family, and your Christmas list and come spend the day at the Craft fair! woodburyct.org

                                                                          

This article appears in the Holiday 2016 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

December 2016

Today
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMPrime Finds Popup Shop opens in Bantam

Prime Finds “Home for the Holidays,” last year’s enormously popular pop-up shop benefiting Prime Time House, will open once again in Bantam. The store, featuring donated items for...

Cost: Free after Grand Opening, which is $20.

Where:
725 Bantam Road (Rte 202)
Next door to Sportsmen's
Bantam, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Prime Time House, Inc.
Telephone: (860) 307-1734.
Contact Name: Kathi Weinstein
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMFaulds & Wnek

The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store will host an opening reception for Connecticut artists, Ecka Blaire Faulds and Peter Wnek, on Saturday, November 19 from 4-6 pm. The reception is free and...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
Washington
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFine Line Art Gallery "Miniature Masterpieces" Holiday Show

Fine Line Art Gallery is excited to host their annual holiday art and fine craft show, Miniature Masterpieces, featuring small works of art that include miniature paintings, photographs, jewelry,...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 12:00 AMPenciled Tails- Elizabeth Wolff- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Art Gallery

Elizabeth Wolff’s family is steeped in the arts. Her father, Guy, is a world-class potter; her mother, Erica, is a “Jack of all trades” - from knitter to viol musician; her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PMSanta Claus is Coming

Santa Claus is coming...to Torrington! Come to the library for an awesome evening to get you in the spirit fro Christmas. There will be a special reading of the beloved Night Before Christmas book...

Cost: Free

Where:
Torrington Library
12 Daycoeton Place
Torrington, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFine Line Art Gallery "Miniature Masterpieces" Holiday Show

Fine Line Art Gallery is excited to host their annual holiday art and fine craft show, Miniature Masterpieces, featuring small works of art that include miniature paintings, photographs, jewelry,...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFine Line Art Gallery "Miniature Masterpieces" Holiday Show

Fine Line Art Gallery is excited to host their annual holiday art and fine craft show, Miniature Masterpieces, featuring small works of art that include miniature paintings, photographs, jewelry,...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...

