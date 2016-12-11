Getting Crafty

Christmas Craft Fair and Boutique––Dec 3

By Shauna Sweeney

The Woodbury Junior Women’s Club is hosting its 32nd Christmas Craft Fair and Boutique on December 3 at the Woodbury Middle School. Great holiday gifts will be available such as beautiful jewelry and scarves as well as paintings and ornaments. With over fifty talented crafters featuring some of their finest work, there will be tons of awesome and cool things to take home.

Along with the Craft Fair and Boutique is the tenth annual Festival of Wreaths, open from 9:30 to 3:30 pm. The wreaths will be decorated with a variety of gift cards, certificates, and coupons from local shops and restaurants. All proceeds from the auction will go to the Woodbury Fuel Bank. Santa will arrive via the Woodbury fire truck around 1 p.m. He will be available for meet and greets and photos.