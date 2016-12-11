Getting Crafty
Christmas Craft Fair and Boutique––Dec 3
The Woodbury Junior Women’s Club is hosting its 32nd Christmas Craft Fair and Boutique on December 3 at the Woodbury Middle School. Great holiday gifts will be available such as beautiful jewelry and scarves as well as paintings and ornaments. With over fifty talented crafters featuring some of their finest work, there will be tons of awesome and cool things to take home.
Along with the Craft Fair and Boutique is the tenth annual Festival of Wreaths, open from 9:30 to 3:30 pm. The wreaths will be decorated with a variety of gift cards, certificates, and coupons from local shops and restaurants. All proceeds from the auction will go to the Woodbury Fuel Bank. Santa will arrive via the Woodbury fire truck around 1 p.m. He will be available for meet and greets and photos.
Don’t miss out on the opportunity to discover some of the local talents right around the corner and get some amazing heartfelt gifts for your loved ones this year. And don’t forget to check out the wreaths that will benefit a very deserving organization that works hard for the community. Plus who could pass up a chance to spend some time with Santa? So bring along your friends, your family, and your Christmas list and come spend the day at the Craft fair! woodburyct.org
