Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

A Quick Visit

We got movers and shakers to reveal some secrets

By Joseph Montebello


Lists, Lists, Lists. We all like to read what other people love, collect, think, and want. We asked some local notables to share.

Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe, photographer

Favorite item of clothing? A pair of black pants!

Top of list for Christmas? I know this is trite but—peace on earth.

What one possession can you not live without? My creativity. I would lose myself without it.

Last book read? The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson. 

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received? It is a quote: “Those whom the Gods wish to destroy, they first make angry.”

What social media do you use?

Facebook, Instagram, to a lesser extent, I Tweet and blog.

If your Sunday had a hashtag, what would it be? 

#CBSSundayMorning. I have watched this show since 1979. 

Most memorable meal? An annual gumbo-fest with family and friends—a true meal for the soul.

Suzanne Cassano, co-owner, Privet House

Favorite item of clothing?

Anything black—my mother always said it hides a multitude of sins.

Top of list for Christmas? A day off.

What one possession can you not live without? My car and my passport (I know that’s two).

Last book read? Just started A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara.

Best piece of advice you’ve ever received? From the Lord &Taylor Buyers’ Training Program: The importance of the 5Ps: Prior Planning Prevents Poor Performance. It works!

What social media do you use?

Instagram, Facebook,and Twitter. 

If Sunday had a hashtag, what would it be? #sleepinreallygoodcoffeenybagelsnytimes

Most memorable meal? In a small café on a side street in Rome around the corner from Trevi Fountain: fried zucchini-squash blossoms, pasta alla carcioli, grilled fish with tomatoes and capers, and a tiramisu you could drown in.

Harold Tittmann, Titmann Design + Consulting

Favorite item of clothing? The turtleneck—especially this time of year.

Top of list for Christmas? More turtlenecks—and a white Christmas, too.

What one possession can you not live without? The camera on my phone.

Last book read? Harold and the Purple Crayon—with my nephew. A must for all ages.

Best piece of advice you’ve ever received? Life is not a rehearsal.

What social media do you use?

Just started with Instagram.

If Sunday had a hashtag, what would it be? #WhatIsASunday?

Most memorable meal? Surrounded by friends for my 40th birthday, in Scotland eating game and haggis.

Michael De Perno, co-owner, Plain Goods

Favorite item of clothing?

An old, worn chambray shirt.

Top of list for Christmas?
A vintage shagreen box
in the palest celadon or ivory color.

What one possession can you not live without? The mug I use for coffee every morning, a gift from my friend Sarah. It is handleless and larger than most and fits in my hands perfectly.

Last book read? Empire of Self: A Life of Gore Vidal.

Best piece of advice you’ve ever received? Say what you mean and mean what you say.

What social media do you use?

Two Instagram accounts—personal and business.

If Sunday had a hashtag, what would it be? I don’t hashtag.

Most memorable meal?

The Carpaccio, sautéed spinach and rigatoni at Bar Pitti in New York. I always crave it.

Danielle Mailer, artist

Favorite item of clothing?

One of my Title Nine dresses made of a mysterious, indestructible fabric. 

Top of list for Christmas?

Seed money to start my next mural in Torrington on the wall next to my “Fishtales” installation.

What one possession can you not live without? My paint-smattered smock.

Last book read? The Story of the Lost Child, the fourth volume in Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan series.

Best piece of advice you’ve ever received? My father said, “There is that law of life so cruel and so just that one must grow or pay more for remaining the same.” I have it taped to my computer.

What social media do you use?

I do Facebook and Instagram but not regularly.

If your Sunday had a hashtag, what would it be? #Studio/Guido’s/walkinMohawkForest

Most memorable meal? In a tiny café in Siena—beautiful Caprese salad followed by fettuccine al fungi.

 

This article appears in the Holiday 2016 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Litchfield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

               

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

Weekend activities and events in the area
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

December 2016

Today
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMPrime Finds Popup Shop opens in Bantam

Prime Finds “Home for the Holidays,” last year’s enormously popular pop-up shop benefiting Prime Time House, will open once again in Bantam. The store, featuring donated items for...

Cost: Free after Grand Opening, which is $20.

Where:
725 Bantam Road (Rte 202)
Next door to Sportsmen's
Bantam, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Prime Time House, Inc.
Telephone: (860) 307-1734.
Contact Name: Kathi Weinstein
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMFaulds & Wnek

The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store will host an opening reception for Connecticut artists, Ecka Blaire Faulds and Peter Wnek, on Saturday, November 19 from 4-6 pm. The reception is free and...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
Washington
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFine Line Art Gallery "Miniature Masterpieces" Holiday Show

Fine Line Art Gallery is excited to host their annual holiday art and fine craft show, Miniature Masterpieces, featuring small works of art that include miniature paintings, photographs, jewelry,...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 12:00 AMPenciled Tails- Elizabeth Wolff- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Art Gallery

Elizabeth Wolff’s family is steeped in the arts. Her father, Guy, is a world-class potter; her mother, Erica, is a “Jack of all trades” - from knitter to viol musician; her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMPrime Finds Popup Shop opens in Bantam

Prime Finds “Home for the Holidays,” last year’s enormously popular pop-up shop benefiting Prime Time House, will open once again in Bantam. The store, featuring donated items for...

Cost: Free after Grand Opening, which is $20.

Where:
725 Bantam Road (Rte 202)
Next door to Sportsmen's
Bantam, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Prime Time House, Inc.
Telephone: (860) 307-1734.
Contact Name: Kathi Weinstein
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMFaulds & Wnek

The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store will host an opening reception for Connecticut artists, Ecka Blaire Faulds and Peter Wnek, on Saturday, November 19 from 4-6 pm. The reception is free and...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
Washington
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 12:00 AMPenciled Tails- Elizabeth Wolff- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Art Gallery

Elizabeth Wolff’s family is steeped in the arts. Her father, Guy, is a world-class potter; her mother, Erica, is a “Jack of all trades” - from knitter to viol musician; her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 2:00 PMMonday Scholars- Food: A Cultural History with Dr. Ken Albala

Enjoy online learning and engaging discussion at the Oliver Wolcott Library with the Monday Scholars! Monday Scholars combines the best of online learning with face-to-face classroom discussion!...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMPrime Finds Popup Shop opens in Bantam

Prime Finds “Home for the Holidays,” last year’s enormously popular pop-up shop benefiting Prime Time House, will open once again in Bantam. The store, featuring donated items for...

Cost: Free after Grand Opening, which is $20.

Where:
725 Bantam Road (Rte 202)
Next door to Sportsmen's
Bantam, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Prime Time House, Inc.
Telephone: (860) 307-1734.
Contact Name: Kathi Weinstein
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMFaulds & Wnek

The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store will host an opening reception for Connecticut artists, Ecka Blaire Faulds and Peter Wnek, on Saturday, November 19 from 4-6 pm. The reception is free and...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
Washington
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 12:00 AMPenciled Tails- Elizabeth Wolff- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Art Gallery

Elizabeth Wolff’s family is steeped in the arts. Her father, Guy, is a world-class potter; her mother, Erica, is a “Jack of all trades” - from knitter to viol musician; her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMPrime Finds Popup Shop opens in Bantam

Prime Finds “Home for the Holidays,” last year’s enormously popular pop-up shop benefiting Prime Time House, will open once again in Bantam. The store, featuring donated items for...

Cost: Free after Grand Opening, which is $20.

Where:
725 Bantam Road (Rte 202)
Next door to Sportsmen's
Bantam, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Prime Time House, Inc.
Telephone: (860) 307-1734.
Contact Name: Kathi Weinstein
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMFaulds & Wnek

The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store will host an opening reception for Connecticut artists, Ecka Blaire Faulds and Peter Wnek, on Saturday, November 19 from 4-6 pm. The reception is free and...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
Washington
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
6:00 PMSanta Claus is Coming

Santa Claus is coming...to Torrington! Come to the library for an awesome evening to get you in the spirit fro Christmas. There will be a special reading of the beloved Night Before Christmas book...

Cost: Free

Where:
Torrington Library
12 Daycoeton Place
Torrington, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 12:00 AMPenciled Tails- Elizabeth Wolff- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Art Gallery

Elizabeth Wolff’s family is steeped in the arts. Her father, Guy, is a world-class potter; her mother, Erica, is a “Jack of all trades” - from knitter to viol musician; her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMPrime Finds Popup Shop opens in Bantam

Prime Finds “Home for the Holidays,” last year’s enormously popular pop-up shop benefiting Prime Time House, will open once again in Bantam. The store, featuring donated items for...

Cost: Free after Grand Opening, which is $20.

Where:
725 Bantam Road (Rte 202)
Next door to Sportsmen's
Bantam, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Prime Time House, Inc.
Telephone: (860) 307-1734.
Contact Name: Kathi Weinstein
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMFaulds & Wnek

The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store will host an opening reception for Connecticut artists, Ecka Blaire Faulds and Peter Wnek, on Saturday, November 19 from 4-6 pm. The reception is free and...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
Washington
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFine Line Art Gallery "Miniature Masterpieces" Holiday Show

Fine Line Art Gallery is excited to host their annual holiday art and fine craft show, Miniature Masterpieces, featuring small works of art that include miniature paintings, photographs, jewelry,...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 12:00 AMPenciled Tails- Elizabeth Wolff- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Art Gallery

Elizabeth Wolff’s family is steeped in the arts. Her father, Guy, is a world-class potter; her mother, Erica, is a “Jack of all trades” - from knitter to viol musician; her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMPrime Finds Popup Shop opens in Bantam

Prime Finds “Home for the Holidays,” last year’s enormously popular pop-up shop benefiting Prime Time House, will open once again in Bantam. The store, featuring donated items for...

Cost: Free after Grand Opening, which is $20.

Where:
725 Bantam Road (Rte 202)
Next door to Sportsmen's
Bantam, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Prime Time House, Inc.
Telephone: (860) 307-1734.
Contact Name: Kathi Weinstein
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMFaulds & Wnek

The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store will host an opening reception for Connecticut artists, Ecka Blaire Faulds and Peter Wnek, on Saturday, November 19 from 4-6 pm. The reception is free and...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
Washington
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFine Line Art Gallery "Miniature Masterpieces" Holiday Show

Fine Line Art Gallery is excited to host their annual holiday art and fine craft show, Miniature Masterpieces, featuring small works of art that include miniature paintings, photographs, jewelry,...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 12:00 AMPenciled Tails- Elizabeth Wolff- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Art Gallery

Elizabeth Wolff’s family is steeped in the arts. Her father, Guy, is a world-class potter; her mother, Erica, is a “Jack of all trades” - from knitter to viol musician; her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMPrime Finds Popup Shop opens in Bantam

Prime Finds “Home for the Holidays,” last year’s enormously popular pop-up shop benefiting Prime Time House, will open once again in Bantam. The store, featuring donated items for...

Cost: Free after Grand Opening, which is $20.

Where:
725 Bantam Road (Rte 202)
Next door to Sportsmen's
Bantam, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Prime Time House, Inc.
Telephone: (860) 307-1734.
Contact Name: Kathi Weinstein
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMFaulds & Wnek

The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store will host an opening reception for Connecticut artists, Ecka Blaire Faulds and Peter Wnek, on Saturday, November 19 from 4-6 pm. The reception is free and...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
Washington
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 12:00 AMPenciled Tails- Elizabeth Wolff- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Art Gallery

Elizabeth Wolff’s family is steeped in the arts. Her father, Guy, is a world-class potter; her mother, Erica, is a “Jack of all trades” - from knitter to viol musician; her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Girlfriend Getaway

Gilmore Girls party it up in Washington Depot

Ten Minutes with Jack Baker

A community-minded distiller
Edit ModuleShow Tags