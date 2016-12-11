A Quick Visit

We got movers and shakers to reveal some secrets

By Joseph Montebello

Lists, Lists, Lists. We all like to read what other people love, collect, think, and want. We asked some local notables to share.

Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe, photographer

Favorite item of clothing? A pair of black pants!

Top of list for Christmas? I know this is trite but—peace on earth.

What one possession can you not live without? My creativity. I would lose myself without it.

Last book read? The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received? It is a quote: “Those whom the Gods wish to destroy, they first make angry.”

What social media do you use?

Facebook, Instagram, to a lesser extent, I Tweet and blog.

If your Sunday had a hashtag, what would it be?

#CBSSundayMorning. I have watched this show since 1979.

Most memorable meal? An annual gumbo-fest with family and friends—a true meal for the soul.

Suzanne Cassano, co-owner, Privet House

Favorite item of clothing?

Anything black—my mother always said it hides a multitude of sins.

Top of list for Christmas? A day off.

What one possession can you not live without? My car and my passport (I know that’s two).

Last book read? Just started A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara.

Best piece of advice you’ve ever received? From the Lord &Taylor Buyers’ Training Program: The importance of the 5Ps: Prior Planning Prevents Poor Performance. It works!

What social media do you use?

Instagram, Facebook,and Twitter.

If Sunday had a hashtag, what would it be? #sleepinreallygoodcoffeenybagelsnytimes

Most memorable meal? In a small café on a side street in Rome around the corner from Trevi Fountain: fried zucchini-squash blossoms, pasta alla carcioli, grilled fish with tomatoes and capers, and a tiramisu you could drown in.

Harold Tittmann, Titmann Design + Consulting

Favorite item of clothing? The turtleneck—especially this time of year.

Top of list for Christmas? More turtlenecks—and a white Christmas, too.

What one possession can you not live without? The camera on my phone.

Last book read? Harold and the Purple Crayon—with my nephew. A must for all ages.

Best piece of advice you’ve ever received? Life is not a rehearsal.

What social media do you use?

Just started with Instagram.

If Sunday had a hashtag, what would it be? #WhatIsASunday?

Most memorable meal? Surrounded by friends for my 40th birthday, in Scotland eating game and haggis.

Michael De Perno, co-owner, Plain Goods

Favorite item of clothing?

An old, worn chambray shirt.

Top of list for Christmas?

A vintage shagreen box

in the palest celadon or ivory color.

What one possession can you not live without? The mug I use for coffee every morning, a gift from my friend Sarah. It is handleless and larger than most and fits in my hands perfectly.

Last book read? Empire of Self: A Life of Gore Vidal.

Best piece of advice you’ve ever received? Say what you mean and mean what you say.

What social media do you use?

Two Instagram accounts—personal and business.

If Sunday had a hashtag, what would it be? I don’t hashtag.

Most memorable meal?

The Carpaccio, sautéed spinach and rigatoni at Bar Pitti in New York. I always crave it.

Danielle Mailer, artist

Favorite item of clothing?

One of my Title Nine dresses made of a mysterious, indestructible fabric.

Top of list for Christmas?

Seed money to start my next mural in Torrington on the wall next to my “Fishtales” installation.

What one possession can you not live without? My paint-smattered smock.

Last book read? The Story of the Lost Child, the fourth volume in Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan series.

Best piece of advice you’ve ever received? My father said, “There is that law of life so cruel and so just that one must grow or pay more for remaining the same.” I have it taped to my computer.

What social media do you use?

I do Facebook and Instagram but not regularly.

If your Sunday had a hashtag, what would it be? #Studio/Guido’s/walkinMohawkForest

Most memorable meal? In a tiny café in Siena—beautiful Caprese salad followed by fettuccine al fungi.