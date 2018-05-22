Musical Legend Boz Scaggs

WIN TICKETS––This Grammy Winner is back on tour––June 28

By Caroline Suozzi

**Exclusive for Townvibe readers, a chance to win two tickets to see Boz Scaggs perform at the Warner Theatre on Thursday, June 28 at 8pm. To enter simply go the our Facebook post about the event and make a comment.

Grammy Award winner and six time nominee, Boz Scaggs, is coming to the Warner Theatre in Torrington as part of his Out of the Blues Tour. Scaggs’ is a remarkable singer and guitar player whose outstanding music career dates back to the late sixties when he was part of the Steve Miller Band. He has also released many classic solo albums such as 5xMulti-Platinum Silk Degrees (1976) and Middle Man (1980). One of his Grammy nominations came for his unforgettable song "Look What You've Done to Me" featured in the movie Urban Cowboy (1980).

As his career continued, he came out with albums Some Change (1994), Grammy Nominated Come On Home​ (1997) Dig (2001). His most recent album highlights Scaggs’ fun-loving side with his nonlinear style of music. “It’s like I’m just going wherever I want to go with it,” says Scaggs on why he enjoys his recent album.

Scaggs’ style covers the musical map. Ranging from blues, to soft rock, to pop, and more, which can be observed in his concerts.“I’m at a point where I’m having a lot of fun with music,” says Scaggs. It can be seen in his performances that he really is having a great time with his music. The dedication and the passion he has for music shines through with every number. Performing his own hit songs such as “Lowdown” and “Lido Shuffle” along with covers from famous artists and songs from his newest album, A Fool to Care, is a show not to be missed.

Scaggs is an iconic musician who has been able to keep his music current for so long. The energy in his performance is sure to have everyone tapping their feet and singing along. Don’t miss the chance to see this legendary performer.