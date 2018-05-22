Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Musical Legend Boz Scaggs

WIN TICKETS––This Grammy Winner is back on tour––June 28

By Caroline Suozzi


**Exclusive for Townvibe readers, a chance to win two tickets to see Boz Scaggs perform at the Warner Theatre on Thursday, June 28 at 8pm. To enter simply go the our Facebook post about the event and make a comment.

Grammy Award winner and six time nominee, Boz Scaggs, is coming to the Warner Theatre in Torrington as part of his Out of the Blues Tour. Scaggs’ is a remarkable singer and guitar player whose outstanding music career dates back to the late sixties when he was part of the Steve Miller Band. He has also released many classic solo albums such as 5xMulti-Platinum Silk Degrees (1976) and Middle Man (1980). One of his Grammy nominations came for his unforgettable song "Look What You've Done to Me" featured in the movie Urban Cowboy (1980).

As his career continued, he came out with albums Some Change (1994), Grammy Nominated Come On Home​ (1997) Dig (2001). His most recent album highlights Scaggs’ fun-loving side with his nonlinear style of music. “It’s like I’m just going wherever I want to go with it,” says Scaggs on why he enjoys his recent album. 

Scaggs’ style covers the musical map. Ranging from blues, to soft rock, to pop, and more, which can be observed in his concerts.“I’m at a point where I’m having a lot of fun with music,” says Scaggs. It can be seen in his performances that he really is having a great time with his music. The dedication and the passion he has for music shines through with every number. Performing his own hit songs such as “Lowdown” and “Lido Shuffle” along with covers from famous artists and songs from his newest album, A Fool to Care, is a show not to be missed.

Scaggs is an iconic musician who has been able to keep his music current for so long. The energy in his performance is sure to have everyone tapping their feet and singing along. Don’t miss the chance to see this legendary performer.

Add your comment:

Connect With Us    

Sign-up for our event 

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Friendliest Golf Outing...Ever

The event at Fairview Farm Golf Course in Harwinton helps local charities––June 16

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

RIFF Special Event Screening & Talk

Broadway Sings Stevie Wonder

Ridgefield Playhouse show celebrating a living legend

Comedy Comes to Town

Upright Citizens Brigade featuring SNL’s Sasheer Zamata at the Ridgefield Playhouse––May 4, 2018

Nature Icon––Jane Goodall

"Jane" the documentary film screening with exclusive Q&A

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

June 2018

Today
7:00 AM - 5:00 PMLittle Free Library Grand Open in Cornwall

Todd Bol, Creator and Executive Director of littlefreelibrary.org, will be the featured storyteller on Sunday, June 10 when Pearly’s Farmhouse Café holds a grand opening of their...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pearly's Farmhouse Cafe
421 Sharon-Goshen Turnpike
Overlooking the Covered Bridge
West Cornwall, CT  06796
View map »


Sponsor: Little Free Library at StoneHill
Telephone: 860-567-4456
Contact Name: Jo Ann Jaacks
Website »

More information
8:30 AM - 12:30 PMPawling Tiger Color Blast 5K Fun Run

The Pawling Tiger Color Blast 5K is an untimed fun run/walk. Run, walk, jog or dance your way threw the course. Along the course participants will pass though color zones where they will be sprayed...

Cost: $25

Where:
Pawling High School
30 Wagner Drive
Pawling, NY  12564
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMState of Abstraction

The Washington Art Association & Gallery is pleased to present State of Abstraction, an exhibition of contemporary abstract art by Connecticut artists from May 5 - June 16, 2018. Co-Curated...

Cost: Free and open to the public

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Hall Plaza
P.O. Box 173
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Barbara von Schreiber
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMKykuit Tours

This hilltop paradise, now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of the guided...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMMushroom Hunting

Learn all about the spring season for local wild mushrooms! Ryan Bouchard and Emily Schmidt, co-creators of the Mushroom Hunting Foundation, share first-hand how to enjoy edible wild...

Cost: 35.00

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St North
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Telephone: 203-263-4868
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGarden Conservancy Open Days Program Tour - Putnam County

Explore two private and public gardens in Cold Spring and Garrison, open for self-guided tours to benefit the Garden Conservancy and Stonecrop Gardens. Highlights include Hudson River views, a...

Cost: Admission is $7 at Ross Gardens, $10 at Stonecrop.

Where:
Ross Gardens
43 Snake Hill Road
Garrison, NY
View map »


Sponsor: The Garden Conservancy
Telephone: 888-842-2442
Contact Name: Open Days program staff
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 6:00 PMGeorgetown Day

Georgetown Day - June 10 - 12:00-6:00pm. Lots of great vendors, food, chili cook off, lots of children’s games, and popular music venue. Featuring live:  Phat Astronaut, Bobby...

Cost: No charge

Where:
Main Street
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield County Bank and Bruce Bennett Nissan
Telephone: 203-587-1177
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Features "Our Towns" Exhibit

Gallery 25 artists will present a summer show from May 24 entitled “Our Towns”. This show celebrates the beauty of towns in western Connecticut or the uniqueness of the landscape....

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 5:30 PMOsvaldo Borsani: Designs for Tecno

Architect and designer, Osvaldo Borsani (1911-1985), was a giant of Italian modern design and co-founder of Tecno. George Champion Modern Shop will celebrate...

Cost: free

Where:
George Champion Modern Shop
442 Main St. South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: George Champion Modern Shop
Telephone: 203-263-8442
Contact Name: George Champion
Website »

More information
12:45 PM - 3:00 PMBolshoi Ballet LIVE in HD: Coppélia

LIVE SIMULCAST PERFORMANCE Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 12:55pm Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossings Live in HD & Classical Series Bolshoi Ballet ENCORE in HD Music Léo...

Cost: Ticket Price $25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15 Ridgefield Library card

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Road
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
1:45 PM - 3:45 AMLaurel Festival Parade

The 84th Laurel Festival Parade 

Cost: Free

Where:
Main St
East End Park
Winsted, CT  06098
View map »


Sponsor: Town of Winchester
Telephone: 860-734/5696
Contact Name: Melissa Bird

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Guild’s 8th Annual Juried Member Show Opens

Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ eighth annual Juried Member Show opens Saturday, May 26th, with a reception scheduled for Saturday, June 2nd from 4-6pm (due to the Memorial Day...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMOn Edge: Curator and Artists in Conversation

Join exhibitions director Richard Klein and exhibiting artists Leslie Wayne and Michael Rees for an insightful talk about On Edge, an exhibition that brings together seven contemporary artists...

Cost: Free for members or with Museum admission

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 6:00 PMFAME -The Musical

Wall Street Theater's Teen Program will perform in FAME the Musical, directed by by Billy Blanks Jr.  It will be a show that you don't want to miss!!

Cost: Pre Sale $20.00 Day of Show $25.00

Where:
Wall Street Theater
71 Wall Street
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Sponsor: Wall Street Theater
Telephone: 877-987-6490
Contact Name: Jeanne Moore
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMCarol Brightman Johnson Art Opening

Oil paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson will be on display at the Smithy Store Loft Gallery from May 25 to July 7. Hours: daily from 10:00 to 5:30 Subjects include horses, dogs, orchids,...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
10 Main St.
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
4:00 PMThe 10th Annual Wine & Swine Pig Roast

Harry's & Barcelona are teaming up for the 10th Annual Wine & Swine Pig Roast in Fairfield on Sunday June 10 at 4pm.  Special Guest Host Caitlin Doonan will guide you through...

Cost: $90

Where:
Barcelona Fairfield
4180 Black Rock Turnpike
Fairfield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
4:00 PMCrohn’s & Colitis Take Steps Walk & Festival

Run or walk to find a cure for digestive diseases. The Take Steps walk and 5K run is the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s largest event of the year. This run/walk festival offers IBD...

Cost: Donation encouraged

Where:
SUNY Purchase
735 Anderson Hill Road
Purchase, NY  10577
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 10:00 PMMelissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, which led to an appearance on the 1989 Grammy Awards show....

Cost: $71-$146

Where:
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
Telephone: 141-352-80100
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
Sister Act, Westchester Broadway Theatre

The big glitzy musical Sister Act fared better than the original movie. It received four Olivier Award nominations for its original stage production at London’s West End Theatre. It...

Cost: $59-$89

Where:
Westchester Broadway Theatre
One Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 10:45 AMYoga on the Boardwalk with Exhale Spa

Morning exhale flow on the water! Yoga on the Boardwalk returns every Sunday morning, beginning in May, on the Harbor Point Boardwalk.  Led by our Yoga Teacher, Shannon Aleksa. Her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Harbor Point Boardwalk
1 Harbor Point Road
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMCarol Brightman Johnson Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery will open an exhibit of fine paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson. Ms. Johnson's show opens on Saturday, May 26 and run through Sunday, July 8, and will feature...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery at The Smithy
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMIt's Happening in New Milford

Gallery 25 artists and members of New Milford Commission on the Arts welcome New England Watercolor Society (NEWS) members and other artists on June 9 and 10 for “It’s Happening in New...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad St.
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Contact Name: Judith Secco
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM1750 Ogden House Tours

Open Sundays beginning June 3 – September 30. This saltbox house was built in 1750 for David Ogden at the time of his marriage to Jane Sturges. For the next 125 years it was home for the...

Cost: Admission is $5, $3 Students & Seniors; Free for Members.

Where:
Ogden House
1520 Bronson Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
44th Armonk Lions Club Fol de Rol, Wampus Brook Park

Ride the Ripcord, Tornado and Tilt-a-Whirl. Visit the fun house. You know the school year is almost over when the Armonk Lions Club Fol-de-Rol comes to town. Just buy the wristband, for...

Where:
Wampus Community Park
811 NY-128
Armonk, NY  10504
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:15 AMGarden Conservancy Open Days Program Tour - Westchester County

Explore four private gardens in Bedford, Bedford Hills, Katonah, and Mt. Kisco, open for self-guided tours to benefit the Garden Conservancy. Highlights include a French-inspired garden, formal...

Cost: Admission is $7 per garden; children 12 & under free.

Where:
Garden of Phillis Warden
531 Bedford Center Road
Bedford Hills, NY  10507
View map »


Sponsor: The Garden Conservancy
Telephone: 888-842-2442
Contact Name: The Garden Conservancy
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMState of Abstraction

The Washington Art Association & Gallery is pleased to present State of Abstraction, an exhibition of contemporary abstract art by Connecticut artists from May 5 - June 16, 2018. Co-Curated...

Cost: Free and open to the public

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Hall Plaza
P.O. Box 173
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Barbara von Schreiber
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMKykuit Tours

This hilltop paradise, now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of the guided...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:45 AM - 9:00 PMSilverSource 18th Annual Charity Golf Outing

Make plans to attend the 18th Annual SilverSource Charity Golf Outing on Monday, June 11, 2018 at beautiful Rockrimmon Country Club in Stamford, CT. Proceeds from the event will support the...

Cost: $350/Indiv. Player

Where:
Rockrimmon Country Club
2949 Long Ridge Rd
Stamford, CT  06903
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource, Inc.
Telephone: 203-324-6584
Contact Name: Kathleen Bordelon
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Features "Our Towns" Exhibit

Gallery 25 artists will present a summer show from May 24 entitled “Our Towns”. This show celebrates the beauty of towns in western Connecticut or the uniqueness of the landscape....

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 5:30 PMOsvaldo Borsani: Designs for Tecno

Architect and designer, Osvaldo Borsani (1911-1985), was a giant of Italian modern design and co-founder of Tecno. George Champion Modern Shop will celebrate...

Cost: free

Where:
George Champion Modern Shop
442 Main St. South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: George Champion Modern Shop
Telephone: 203-263-8442
Contact Name: George Champion
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Guild’s 8th Annual Juried Member Show Opens

Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ eighth annual Juried Member Show opens Saturday, May 26th, with a reception scheduled for Saturday, June 2nd from 4-6pm (due to the Memorial Day...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMCarol Brightman Johnson Art Opening

Oil paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson will be on display at the Smithy Store Loft Gallery from May 25 to July 7. Hours: daily from 10:00 to 5:30 Subjects include horses, dogs, orchids,...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
10 Main St.
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:30 PMFAME - The Musical

Wall Street Theater's Teen Program will perform in FAME the Musical, directed by by Billy Blanks Jr.  It will be a show that you don't want to miss!!

Cost: Pre Sale $20.00 Day of Show $25.00

Where:
Wall Street Theater
71 Wall Street
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Sponsor: Wall Street Theater
Telephone: 877-987-6490
Contact Name: Jeanne Moore
Website »

More information
Sister Act, Westchester Broadway Theatre

The big glitzy musical Sister Act fared better than the original movie. It received four Olivier Award nominations for its original stage production at London’s West End Theatre. It...

Cost: $59-$89

Where:
Westchester Broadway Theatre
One Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 10:15 AMPilates Fusion Class for Prospector Theater

Move. Connect. Give Back. Every Monday in June, Lauren Chiarello of Chi Chi Life will lead a 45-minute Pilates Fusion Class to benefit The Prospector Ridgefield. ABOUT PILATES...

Cost: Suggested donation: $15

Where:
Ballard Park
485 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMCarol Brightman Johnson Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery will open an exhibit of fine paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson. Ms. Johnson's show opens on Saturday, May 26 and run through Sunday, July 8, and will feature...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery at The Smithy
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMState of Abstraction

The Washington Art Association & Gallery is pleased to present State of Abstraction, an exhibition of contemporary abstract art by Connecticut artists from May 5 - June 16, 2018. Co-Curated...

Cost: Free and open to the public

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Hall Plaza
P.O. Box 173
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Barbara von Schreiber
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:00 AMStudio Tots: Soft Sculptures

Create your own soft sculptures with your little artists using fabric, stuffing and hot glue! From small pillows to simple animals, all visitors will leave with an imaginative fabric masterpiece to...

Cost: $15; $12 member

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMKykuit Tours

This hilltop paradise, now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of the guided...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Features "Our Towns" Exhibit

Gallery 25 artists will present a summer show from May 24 entitled “Our Towns”. This show celebrates the beauty of towns in western Connecticut or the uniqueness of the landscape....

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 5:30 PMOsvaldo Borsani: Designs for Tecno

Architect and designer, Osvaldo Borsani (1911-1985), was a giant of Italian modern design and co-founder of Tecno. George Champion Modern Shop will celebrate...

Cost: free

Where:
George Champion Modern Shop
442 Main St. South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: George Champion Modern Shop
Telephone: 203-263-8442
Contact Name: George Champion
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Guild’s 8th Annual Juried Member Show Opens

Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ eighth annual Juried Member Show opens Saturday, May 26th, with a reception scheduled for Saturday, June 2nd from 4-6pm (due to the Memorial Day...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMCarol Brightman Johnson Art Opening

Oil paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson will be on display at the Smithy Store Loft Gallery from May 25 to July 7. Hours: daily from 10:00 to 5:30 Subjects include horses, dogs, orchids,...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
10 Main St.
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMDavid Crosby & Friends

Sky Trails Tour 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 7:30pm Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and co-founder of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, David Crosby is heading out on tour!...

Cost: $125

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 3:30 PMDaniel's Art Party Performing Arts Festival

Daniel’s Art Party: Performing Arts Festival June 12 through July 1, 2018  Daniel Arts Center, Bard College at Simon’s Rock 84 Alford Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230 413-528-7400...

Cost: $5-$15, $50 all access pass, some events are free

Where:
Daniel Arts Center
84 Alford Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Simon's Rock College
Telephone: 413-528-7400
Contact Name: Karen Anderson
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 8:30 PMHistory and Biography Book Club- The Unruly City on June 12th at Keeler Library

The history and biography book club meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 7:30 PM. Extra copies of the books are available for checkout. This month’s book is The Unruly City: Paris,...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
Sister Act, Westchester Broadway Theatre

The big glitzy musical Sister Act fared better than the original movie. It received four Olivier Award nominations for its original stage production at London’s West End Theatre. It...

Cost: $59-$89

Where:
Westchester Broadway Theatre
One Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 AMBirding at The Mount

Starting at The Mount’s Historic Stable, venture through Edith Wharton’s original estate guided by one of Mass Audubon’s naturalists. Exploring woods, wetlands and meadows...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Mount, Edith Wharton's House
2 Plunkett Street
Lenox, MA  01240
View map »


Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 10:30 AMTai Chi and Qigong Classes

Are you looking for ways to increase your energy and at the same time reduce stress and anxiety? The ancient practices of Qigong & Tai Chi offer simple yet powerful ways to move the body;...

Cost: $15/class or $70 for all 5 sessions

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:00 PMCrafty Crimes

Love a good mystery? Working on a special project? Join other crime and craft enthusiasts and listen to Crime Classics, the classic radio show from the 1950s. Each week enjoy one or two episodes of...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMBerkshire Ukulele Band

Tuesdays. Ages 13 and up. Multi-instrumentalist, teacher and performer Rob Sanzone will teach ukulele technique, chord progressions and songs from many musical genres. A limited number of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington , MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire South Regional Community Center
Telephone: 4135282810, ext. 31
Contact Name: Kristen
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMBells for Fun! Music on the Hill Workshop

Music on the Hill welcomes musicians and ringers of all levels for this "hands on" workshop. Artistic Director Ellen Dickinson leads two Tuesday evening sessions to build joy and...

Cost: free

Where:
WEPCO Church Complex
48 New Canaan Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Music on the Hill
Telephone: 203-529-3133
Contact Name: Ellen
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMThe Elgar Variations Tour: An Interactive Pop-Art Ballet

The Elgar Variations Tour is one of seven interactive performances in the Daniel's Art Party Performing Arts Festival. In this interactive Pop-Art Ballet, the audience will be invited to...

Cost: $12. Free for kids under 3

Where:
Daniel Arts Center, Bard College at Simon's Rock
84 Alford Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMState of Abstraction

The Washington Art Association & Gallery is pleased to present State of Abstraction, an exhibition of contemporary abstract art by Connecticut artists from May 5 - June 16, 2018. Co-Curated...

Cost: Free and open to the public

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Hall Plaza
P.O. Box 173
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Barbara von Schreiber
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMKykuit Tours

This hilltop paradise, now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of the guided...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 11:45 AMBruce Beginnings

Children, ages 2 1⁄2 – 5, and their caregivers explore the museum collections and exhibitions through picture books and hands-on activities. Every Tuesday, from 11:00-11:45 am and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Features "Our Towns" Exhibit

Gallery 25 artists will present a summer show from May 24 entitled “Our Towns”. This show celebrates the beauty of towns in western Connecticut or the uniqueness of the landscape....

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 5:30 PMOsvaldo Borsani: Designs for Tecno

Architect and designer, Osvaldo Borsani (1911-1985), was a giant of Italian modern design and co-founder of Tecno. George Champion Modern Shop will celebrate...

Cost: free

Where:
George Champion Modern Shop
442 Main St. South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: George Champion Modern Shop
Telephone: 203-263-8442
Contact Name: George Champion
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Guild’s 8th Annual Juried Member Show Opens

Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ eighth annual Juried Member Show opens Saturday, May 26th, with a reception scheduled for Saturday, June 2nd from 4-6pm (due to the Memorial Day...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMCarol Brightman Johnson Art Opening

Oil paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson will be on display at the Smithy Store Loft Gallery from May 25 to July 7. Hours: daily from 10:00 to 5:30 Subjects include horses, dogs, orchids,...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
10 Main St.
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMFoster Care Info and Orientation

Westchester Community is in need of more than 40 foster homes to provide the county’s most vulnerable children with housing in a safe and stable environment. For more information and to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Department of Social Services
112 E Post Road
White Plains, NY  10601
View map »


Sponsor: United Way of Westchester and Putnam
Telephone: 914-997-6700
Contact Name: Toyae Liverpool
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMWild about Bees: How Gardeners Benefit from Pollinators

The Bruce Museum will be buzzing on Wednesday, June 13, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm for the symposium “Wild about Bees: How Gardeners Benefit from Pollinators.” Geared to gardeners and nature...

Cost: $15 for non-members; free for Museum members

Where:
Bruce Museum
One Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Contact Name: Cynthia Ehlinger
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:00 PMEvenings of Wellness Lecture: Beautiful Skin the Natural Way

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce and The Norma Pfriem Breast Center will host its 8th lecture in the 2017-2018 series of eight “Evenings of Wellness”, on June 13, 2018.  This...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Norma Pfriem Breast Center
111 Beach Road, 2nd Floor
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Chamber of Commerce
Telephone: 203.255.1011
Contact Name: Krista McCormack
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMMuseum After Dark: Spies Among Us

Find out how history is interpreted in various media, from graphic novels to historical drama on television. Special guests include Kirk Manley, graphic artist for the exhibition “Culper...

Cost: Members: Free, Non-Members: $5.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMAyurveda and Yoga: the Health Connection

Ayurveda and Yoga are “sister sciences” – in Sanskrit, Ayurveda means “science of life” and Yoga means “union.”  Ayurveda defines health as a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Thrivologie
32 Prospect St
197 Ethan Allen Highway
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Dr. Somesh N. Kaushik
Telephone: 914-875-9088
Contact Name: Dr. Somesh N. Kaushik
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 3:30 PMDaniel's Art Party Performing Arts Festival

Daniel’s Art Party: Performing Arts Festival June 12 through July 1, 2018  Daniel Arts Center, Bard College at Simon’s Rock 84 Alford Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230 413-528-7400...

Cost: $5-$15, $50 all access pass, some events are free

Where:
Daniel Arts Center
84 Alford Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Simon's Rock College
Telephone: 413-528-7400
Contact Name: Karen Anderson
Website »

More information
Sister Act, Westchester Broadway Theatre

The big glitzy musical Sister Act fared better than the original movie. It received four Olivier Award nominations for its original stage production at London’s West End Theatre. It...

Cost: $59-$89

Where:
Westchester Broadway Theatre
One Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMCarol Brightman Johnson Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery will open an exhibit of fine paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson. Ms. Johnson's show opens on Saturday, May 26 and run through Sunday, July 8, and will feature...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery at The Smithy
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMThe Elgar Variations Tour: An Interactive Pop-Art Ballet

The Elgar Variations Tour is one of seven interactive performances in the Daniel's Art Party Performing Arts Festival. In this interactive Pop-Art Ballet, the audience will be invited to...

Cost: $12. Free for kids under 3

Where:
Daniel Arts Center, Bard College at Simon's Rock
84 Alford Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMOpen Mic

Weekly fun and friendly open mic with some great local talent.

Cost: Free

Where:
The Barn at Egremont Village Inn
17 Main Street
South Egremont, MA  01258
View map »


Sponsor: The Barn
Telephone: 141-352-81570
Contact Name: Jenny Rubin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMState of Abstraction

The Washington Art Association & Gallery is pleased to present State of Abstraction, an exhibition of contemporary abstract art by Connecticut artists from May 5 - June 16, 2018. Co-Curated...

Cost: Free and open to the public

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Hall Plaza
P.O. Box 173
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Barbara von Schreiber
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMKykuit Tours

This hilltop paradise, now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of the guided...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Features "Our Towns" Exhibit

Gallery 25 artists will present a summer show from May 24 entitled “Our Towns”. This show celebrates the beauty of towns in western Connecticut or the uniqueness of the landscape....

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 5:30 PMOsvaldo Borsani: Designs for Tecno

Architect and designer, Osvaldo Borsani (1911-1985), was a giant of Italian modern design and co-founder of Tecno. George Champion Modern Shop will celebrate...

Cost: free

Where:
George Champion Modern Shop
442 Main St. South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: George Champion Modern Shop
Telephone: 203-263-8442
Contact Name: George Champion
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Guild’s 8th Annual Juried Member Show Opens

Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ eighth annual Juried Member Show opens Saturday, May 26th, with a reception scheduled for Saturday, June 2nd from 4-6pm (due to the Memorial Day...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
3:30 PM - 5:00 PMCrafternoons: Planting Party

Unplug and spend the afternoon crafting and creating! The Litchfield Historical Society’s Crafternoons will explore a new theme in history with hands-on crafts and games that encourage...

Cost: $7 members; $10 non-members

Where:
Tapping Reeve Meadow
82 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Litchfield Historical Society
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMCarol Brightman Johnson Art Opening

Oil paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson will be on display at the Smithy Store Loft Gallery from May 25 to July 7. Hours: daily from 10:00 to 5:30 Subjects include horses, dogs, orchids,...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
10 Main St.
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:00 PMExploding Eggs at Keeler Library- June 14th

Learn how to make a plastic egg explode with soap Thursday, June 14th from 4-5 PM Grades 3 and up Registration is required To register, you can email the library at...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:30 PMGarden Menagerie Opening Reception

Enjoy a gallery tour and presentation by exhibiting artist, Alex Sax. Light hors d'oeuvres and wine served. No registration required. Exhibition on view June 14 – August 25, 2018...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMPracticing Creative Confidence w/Needle Felting

This workshop is for first timers and past attendees who want more creativity in their life. Join me at Daydreamer Studio for a workshop combining needle felting with self-development, evolution,...

Cost: $45.00

Where:
DayDreamer Studio
792 Route 35
@ The Little Red Schoolhouse
Cross River, NY  10518
View map »


Sponsor: DayDreamer Studio
Telephone: 914-977-4243
Contact Name: Nicole Mata
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMTravel Talks: Safari 101

Please join us for a night of travel inspiration at Driftwood Farmhouse in downtown Fairfield.  In addition to a briefing about the latest in travel  and an update on the Caribbean, we...

Cost: Free

Where:
Driftwood Furniture
1618 Post Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Travel Prospect
Telephone: 917-572-8545
Contact Name: Lauren Raps
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMAn Evening With George Gershwin

Enjoy an evening of Gershwin’s most classic pieces including performances of Rhapsody in Blue and Fantasy on Porgy and Bess, a brilliant arrangement of the most beautiful melodies from the...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 3:30 PMDaniel's Art Party Performing Arts Festival

Daniel’s Art Party: Performing Arts Festival June 12 through July 1, 2018  Daniel Arts Center, Bard College at Simon’s Rock 84 Alford Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230 413-528-7400...

Cost: $5-$15, $50 all access pass, some events are free

Where:
Daniel Arts Center
84 Alford Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Simon's Rock College
Telephone: 413-528-7400
Contact Name: Karen Anderson
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMHowie Mandel

For more than 30 years, Howie Mandel has remained a constant force in show business. His versatile career has covered television, film, stage, animation and author with his 2009 memoir...

Cost: $87.50

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 EAST RIDGE
RIDGEFIELD, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Bart’s Tree Service Comedy Series
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMBroadway Sings Stevie Wonder

Ridgefield Magazine Broadway & Cabaret Series Partially Underwritten by Adam Broderick Salon & Spa STARRING Corey Mach (Broadway’s GODSPELL) Christine Dwyer (Elphaba in...

Cost: $40.00

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Road
Ridgefield , CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMHowie Mandel

For more than 30 years, Howie Mandel has remained a constant force in show business. His versatile career has covered television, film, stage, animation and author with his 2009 memoir...

Cost: $87.50

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield , CT  06877


Website »

More information
Sister Act, Westchester Broadway Theatre

The big glitzy musical Sister Act fared better than the original movie. It received four Olivier Award nominations for its original stage production at London’s West End Theatre. It...

Cost: $59-$89

Where:
Westchester Broadway Theatre
One Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMCarol Brightman Johnson Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery will open an exhibit of fine paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson. Ms. Johnson's show opens on Saturday, May 26 and run through Sunday, July 8, and will feature...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery at The Smithy
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMGarden Menagerie

Garden Menagerie Exhibition on view through August 25, 2018 during regular library hours Garden Menagerie, features a variety of works by Alex Sax and a selection of nineteenth-century books...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMThe Elgar Variations Tour: An Interactive Pop-Art Ballet

The Elgar Variations Tour is one of seven interactive performances in the Daniel's Art Party Performing Arts Festival. In this interactive Pop-Art Ballet, the audience will be invited to...

Cost: $12. Free for kids under 3

Where:
Daniel Arts Center, Bard College at Simon's Rock
84 Alford Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:30 PMShakespeare’s The Tempest: A Musical

This original adaptation had its world-premiere workshop in spring, 2016 at Emerson College and will now see it's fully staged world premiere at St. James Place in Great Barrington. Originally...

Cost: $20

Where:
Saint James Place
352 Main Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: GhostLit Repertory Theatre Company
Telephone: 413-717-0603
Contact Name: Caitlin Teeley or Harrison Lang
Website »

More information
8:00 PMThe Dog in the Dressing Room

For it’s final 2017-18 Main Stage production, The Schoolhouse Theatre presents a new play from the multi-award winning playwright Deborah Savadge. The Dog in the Dressing...

Cost: $38

Where:
Schoolhouse Theatre
3 Owens Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 AMPaint the Town Purple

In celebration of National Brain Health Month, the Alzheimer Association and local Fairfield community partners are going to “Paint the Town Purple” from June 15th through the 20th to...

Where:
Downtown Fairfield
1700 Post Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMState of Abstraction

The Washington Art Association & Gallery is pleased to present State of Abstraction, an exhibition of contemporary abstract art by Connecticut artists from May 5 - June 16, 2018. Co-Curated...

Cost: Free and open to the public

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Hall Plaza
P.O. Box 173
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Barbara von Schreiber
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMKykuit Tours

This hilltop paradise, now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of the guided...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Features "Our Towns" Exhibit

Gallery 25 artists will present a summer show from May 24 entitled “Our Towns”. This show celebrates the beauty of towns in western Connecticut or the uniqueness of the landscape....

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 5:30 PMOsvaldo Borsani: Designs for Tecno

Architect and designer, Osvaldo Borsani (1911-1985), was a giant of Italian modern design and co-founder of Tecno. George Champion Modern Shop will celebrate...

Cost: free

Where:
George Champion Modern Shop
442 Main St. South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: George Champion Modern Shop
Telephone: 203-263-8442
Contact Name: George Champion
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Guild’s 8th Annual Juried Member Show Opens

Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ eighth annual Juried Member Show opens Saturday, May 26th, with a reception scheduled for Saturday, June 2nd from 4-6pm (due to the Memorial Day...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 7:00 PMIce Cream Social

Join New Morning Market for their 19th Annual Ice Cream Social to benefit Safe Haven Shelter! Treat your kids and yourself to an ice cream sundae (vegan & dairy-free options...

Cost: Donation to Safe Haven

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St North
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Telephone: 203-263-4868

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMCarol Brightman Johnson Art Opening

Oil paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson will be on display at the Smithy Store Loft Gallery from May 25 to July 7. Hours: daily from 10:00 to 5:30 Subjects include horses, dogs, orchids,...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
10 Main St.
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 10:00 PMLuau Party

Join us for a summer kick off Luau party to celebrate that we will be open 7 days a week.. Our tiki bar will be open with kid friendly tropical punch. Light up leis will be given to every climber...

Cost: Ages 5-6: $32 Ages 7-9: $39 Ages 10-11: $48 12 & Up: $54

Where:
Adventure Park at the Discovery Museum
4450 Park Ave
Bridgeport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMFood Truck Fridays and More!

The Pound Ridge Partnership announces a series of events which will take place in the Scotts Corners section of Pound Ridge once a month, Food Truck Fridays & More!  On selected dates...

Cost: Free

Where:
Scott's Corners
56 Westchester Avenue
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Partnership
Contact Name: Patti D'Agostino
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 7:00 PMEvening for Educators: School’s Out!

School’s Out! Celebrate the end of the academic year with a night of mixing and mingling. Teachers of all grades and disciplines are invited to network with other educators over light...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 8:00 PMHer Window to the World - Greenfield Hill Art Pop Up

Pop-Up Exhibit on Greenfield Hill Her Window to the World: East and West Coast Artists opens this Friday June 15 at 5:30pm Elisa Contemporary Art, Peter Roland...

Cost: Free

Where:
Greenfield Hill Pop Up
2263 Hillside Road
Greenfield Hill
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Elisa Contemporary Art, Peter Roland Home, The Vanderblue Team
Telephone: 212-729-4974
Contact Name: Lisa Cooper
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:30 PMJune Community Dinner

Enjoy a special meal with friends and neighbors, featuring local performing artists. This affordable dining experience promises expansive views and excellent company. The evening will take place in...

Cost: $11

Where:
Grace Farms, Commons
365 Lukes Wood Rd
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PMLive Jazz Night

Friday, June 15 from 8-10pm $15 in advance / $20 at the door. Michael-Louis Smith and the Left Ear Trio. Hop on the bus and check out some funky fresh original acid jazz, rock and afro-beat...

Cost: $15/20

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Avenue, Waveny Park
Waveny Park
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Boyd Law Group
Telephone: 203-594-3638
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMThe Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time: The National Theatre in HD

ENCORE PRESENTATION Friday, June 15, 2018 at 7pm Captured live from the National Theatre in London in HD, this critically acclaimed production directed by Marianne Elliot (Angels in America,...

Cost: $25

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 12:00 AMNorwalk Band & Brew

Norwalk Band & Brew Night Featuring Performances by Hosemen, Atomic Unknown and Fingersleeve!

Cost: $10.00

Where:
Wall Street Theater
71 Wall Street
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Sponsor: Wall Street Theater
Telephone: 203-283-5290
Contact Name: Jeanne Moore
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 3:30 PMDaniel's Art Party Performing Arts Festival

Daniel’s Art Party: Performing Arts Festival June 12 through July 1, 2018  Daniel Arts Center, Bard College at Simon’s Rock 84 Alford Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230 413-528-7400...

Cost: $5-$15, $50 all access pass, some events are free

Where:
Daniel Arts Center
84 Alford Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Simon's Rock College
Telephone: 413-528-7400
Contact Name: Karen Anderson
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMDaymark

Authentic and amazing Irish Folk that brings the room to their feet!

Cost: $15

Where:
The Barn at Egremont Village Inn
17 Main Street
South Egremont, MA  01258
View map »


Sponsor: The Barn
Telephone: 141-352-81570
Contact Name: Jenny Rubin
Website »

More information
9:30 PM - 11:00 PMThe Elgar Variations Tour: An Interactive Pop-Art Ballet

The Elgar Variations Tour is one of seven interactive performances in the Daniel's Art Party Performing Arts Festival. In this interactive Pop-Art Ballet, the audience will be invited to...

Cost: $12. Free for kids under 3

Where:
Daniel Arts Center, Bard College at Simon's Rock
84 Alford Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 PM - 12:00 PMHow Saving Birds Saves the Environment

2018 marks the centennial of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, the most powerful bird protection law ever passed and on June 15 at 11 am, Audubon Sharon Director, Eileen Fielding, PhD. will discuss...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Noble Horizons
17 Cobble Road
Salisbury, CT  06068
View map »


Sponsor: Noble Horizons
Telephone: 860-435-9851
Contact Name: Caroline Burchfield
Website »

More information
More Than #MeToo

Join Grace Farms Foundation and Jane Doe No More for a powerful discussion about sexual assault, victim support, and the importance of accurate police reporting. The evening will feature...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Telephone: 203-920-1702
Contact Name: Regan Hayes
Website »

More information
Sister Act, Westchester Broadway Theatre

The big glitzy musical Sister Act fared better than the original movie. It received four Olivier Award nominations for its original stage production at London’s West End Theatre. It...

Cost: $59-$89

Where:
Westchester Broadway Theatre
One Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Mountain Jam

The 2018 Mountain Jam Festival will feature the best in indie, alt-country, alt-rock, folk, funk, and local talent to Hunter Mountain, June 15-17. The fest will also feature yoga, local...

Cost: $110-$255

Where:
Hunter Mountain
64 Klein Avenue
Hunter, NY  12442
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMFriday Field Days at Back 40 Farm

Are you just dying to get some dirt under your fingernails this season? Come to Back 40 Farm for Friday Field Days and help us out with weeding, transplanting, hoeing, harvesting, and more! Who:...

Where:
Back 40 Farm
Washington Depot, CT


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMCarol Brightman Johnson Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery will open an exhibit of fine paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson. Ms. Johnson's show opens on Saturday, May 26 and run through Sunday, July 8, and will feature...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery at The Smithy
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMGarden Menagerie

Garden Menagerie Exhibition on view through August 25, 2018 during regular library hours Garden Menagerie, features a variety of works by Alex Sax and a selection of nineteenth-century books...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGold in Your Attic Spring Tag Sale

The New Castle Historical Society’s tag sale features antiques, jewelry, art, decorative pieces, silver, crystal, purses and vintage treasures from the attics of Chappaqua residents...

Where:
Horace Greeley House
100 King Street
Chappaqua, NY  10514
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 2:00 PMFriday Feast and Dancing Feet

Join in at the Litchfield Community Center on the 3rd Friday of each month through June for a light lunch, live music and even some dancing! Jan 19 Feb 16 March 16 Apr 20 May 18...

Cost: $7

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Rd
Litchfield, CT
View map »


Telephone: 860-567-8302
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMThe Elgar Variations Tour: An Interactive Pop-Art Ballet

The Elgar Variations Tour is one of seven interactive performances in the Daniel's Art Party Performing Arts Festival. In this interactive Pop-Art Ballet, the audience will be invited to...

Cost: $12. Free for kids under 3

Where:
Daniel Arts Center, Bard College at Simon's Rock
84 Alford Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:30 PMShakespeare’s The Tempest: A Musical

This original adaptation had its world-premiere workshop in spring, 2016 at Emerson College and will now see it's fully staged world premiere at St. James Place in Great Barrington. Originally...

Cost: $20

Where:
Saint James Place
352 Main Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: GhostLit Repertory Theatre Company
Telephone: 413-717-0603
Contact Name: Caitlin Teeley or Harrison Lang
Website »

More information
8:00 PMThe Dog in the Dressing Room

For it’s final 2017-18 Main Stage production, The Schoolhouse Theatre presents a new play from the multi-award winning playwright Deborah Savadge. The Dog in the Dressing...

Cost: $38

Where:
Schoolhouse Theatre
3 Owens Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 AMPaint the Town Purple

In celebration of National Brain Health Month, the Alzheimer Association and local Fairfield community partners are going to “Paint the Town Purple” from June 15th through the 20th to...

Where:
Downtown Fairfield
1700 Post Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 8:00 PMROAR Father's Day Event at Ancona's New Wine & Liquor Store

Ridgefield-area residents can help support “Man’s Best Friend” at a Father’s Day fundraising event benefiting Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue (ROAR) that is being...

Cost: A variety of gifts will be available. Prices vary.

Where:
Ancona's Wines & Liquors
17B Governor Street
Ridgefield , CT
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue (ROAR)
Contact Name: Karen King
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

The Norwalk Aquarium’s Spirit of the Sound catamaran’s Lighthouse’s Cruises visits century old beacons from Sands Point to New Haven Ct. The Central Sound cruise takes in five...

Cost: $75

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 N. Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMState of Abstraction

The Washington Art Association & Gallery is pleased to present State of Abstraction, an exhibition of contemporary abstract art by Connecticut artists from May 5 - June 16, 2018. Co-Curated...

Cost: Free and open to the public

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Hall Plaza
P.O. Box 173
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Barbara von Schreiber
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMThird Saturdays

Visit The Aldrich for FREE the Third Saturday of each month and see the latest in contemporary art and participate in family-friendly art-making workshops in The Studio. Family Workshop:...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMKykuit Tours

This hilltop paradise, now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of the guided...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Aquarium Auto Show

On the day before Father’s Day, bring dad to check out some of the finest rides ever named for fish in The Maritime Aquarium Auto Show: “Barracudas, Sting Rays & More Show Cars...

Cost: Free with aquarium admission

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 N. Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGarden Conservancy Open Days Program Tour - Dutchess/Litchfield County

Explore six private gardens in Falls Village and Washington, CT and Amenia, NY, open for self-guided tours to benefit the Garden Conservancy. Highlights include a sunken garden with twin perennial...

Cost: $7 per private garden; children 12 & under free.

Where:
Garden of Bunny Williams
1 Point of Rock Road
Falls Village, CT  06031
View map »


Sponsor: The Garden Conservancy
Telephone: 888-842-2442
Contact Name: Open Days program staff
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Features "Our Towns" Exhibit

Gallery 25 artists will present a summer show from May 24 entitled “Our Towns”. This show celebrates the beauty of towns in western Connecticut or the uniqueness of the landscape....

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 5:30 PMOsvaldo Borsani: Designs for Tecno

Architect and designer, Osvaldo Borsani (1911-1985), was a giant of Italian modern design and co-founder of Tecno. George Champion Modern Shop will celebrate...

Cost: free

Where:
George Champion Modern Shop
442 Main St. South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: George Champion Modern Shop
Telephone: 203-263-8442
Contact Name: George Champion
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMBolshoi Ballet in HD: Coppelia

The Bolshoi’s unique version of Coppélia exhibits a fascinating reconstruction of the original 19th century choreography of this ebullient comedy involving a feisty...

Cost: $17 / $10 everyone 21 and under (Box Office only)

Where:
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
Telephone: 141-352-80100
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMShakespeare’s The Tempest: A Musical

This original adaptation had its world-premiere workshop in spring, 2016 at Emerson College and will now see it's fully staged world premiere at St. James Place in Great Barrington. Originally...

Cost: $20

Where:
Saint James Place
352 Main Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: GhostLit Repertory Theatre Company
Telephone: 413-717-0603
Contact Name: Caitlin Teeley or Harrison Lang
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Guild’s 8th Annual Juried Member Show Opens

Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ eighth annual Juried Member Show opens Saturday, May 26th, with a reception scheduled for Saturday, June 2nd from 4-6pm (due to the Memorial Day...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMTaconic Opera Annual Chamber Concert: Vocalise, with Conductor Jun Nakabayashi

A marriage of orchestral music and the world’s finest instrument – the human voice Currently in its 20th anniversary season and past recipient of the ArtsWestchester Arts...

Cost: $27; Seniors $20; Students $15

Where:
Presbyterian Church of Mount Kisco
605 Millwood Road
Route 133
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Taconic Opera
Telephone: 914-747-2408
Contact Name: Angela Usobiaga
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMInsomnia: Acute or Chronic - Reasons and Solutions

Reasons for insomnia - whether acute (temporary) or chronic (ongoing) – abound. Stress, anxiety, depression, physical discomfort, pain, illness, side effects from medications, schedule or...

Cost: Free

Where:
Dr. Kaushik's Ayurvedic and Naturopathic Clinic
792 Route 35
Yellow Monkey Village
Cross River, NY  10518
View map »


Sponsor: Dr. Somesh N. Kaushik
Telephone: 191-487-59088
Contact Name: Dr. Somesh N. Kaushik
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMMadera Winds

Enjoy a Free community concert at the Carriage Barn this spring with Fairfield County woodwind quintet.  Music is lively, upbeat, energetic and audience friendly. These talented...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Avenue
Waveny Park
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Telephone: 203-594-3638
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMCarol Brightman Johnson Art Opening

Oil paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson will be on display at the Smithy Store Loft Gallery from May 25 to July 7. Hours: daily from 10:00 to 5:30 Subjects include horses, dogs, orchids,...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
10 Main St.
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 7:00 PMLibrary Luminaries

Gunn Memorial Library's annual spring fundraiser, Library Luminaries, will be held on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Kick off the evening with cocktails at the Gunn from 5:30–7pm. Then head to...

Cost: $175+

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 8:00 PMHer Window to the World - Greenfield Hill Art Pop Up

Pop-Up Exhibit on Greenfield Hill Her Window to the World: East and West Coast Artists opens this Friday June 15 at 5:30pm Elisa Contemporary Art, Peter Roland...

Cost: Free

Where:
Greenfield Hill Pop Up
2263 Hillside Road
Greenfield Hill
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Elisa Contemporary Art, Peter Roland Home, The Vanderblue Team
Telephone: 212-729-4974
Contact Name: Lisa Cooper
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:00 PMThe Nice Festival Kick-Off Party

The Nice Festival's Kick-Off Party will be hosted at the Wall Street Theater!

Cost: $25.00 -$75.00

Where:
Wall Street Theater
71 Wall Street
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Sponsor: Wall Street Theater
Telephone: 877-987-6490
Contact Name: Jeanne Moore
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 3:30 PMDaniel's Art Party Performing Arts Festival

Daniel’s Art Party: Performing Arts Festival June 12 through July 1, 2018  Daniel Arts Center, Bard College at Simon’s Rock 84 Alford Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230 413-528-7400...

Cost: $5-$15, $50 all access pass, some events are free

Where:
Daniel Arts Center
84 Alford Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Simon's Rock College
Telephone: 413-528-7400
Contact Name: Karen Anderson
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMAl Di Meola: Notorious Electric Tour 2018

Music from Elegant Gypsy to Opus Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 8pm Join us in the lobby at 7:15pm for a complimentary wine tasting by Pera Wines and an art exhibit by Elizabeth Hasegawa...

Cost: $49.50

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:30 PMThe Elgar Variations Tour: An Interactive Pop-Art Ballet

The Elgar Variations Tour is one of seven interactive performances in the Daniel's Art Party Performing Arts Festival. In this interactive Pop-Art Ballet, the audience will be invited to...

Cost: $12. Free for kids under 3

Where:
Daniel Arts Center, Bard College at Simon's Rock
84 Alford Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:30 PMBerkshire Hills Chorus - aka "Sweet Adelines"

The Berkshire Hills Chorus is a 27 member award-winning women’s barbershop chorus. The Chorus is an affiliate of Sweet Adelines International and in 2017 placed 3rd among small choruses and...

Cost: $15

Where:
Sandisfield Arts Center
5 Hammertown Rd.
Sandisfield, MA  01255
View map »


Sponsor: Sandisfield Arts Center
Telephone: 413.248.4100
Contact Name: Marcella Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMGrizzly Bear with Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

“Fully charged and ready to break new ground, this is the kind of post-hiatus comeback most bands’ fans only dream of.” — Rolling Stone on Grizzly...

Cost: $32 Advance, $40 Day of, $50 Preferred

Where:
MASS MoCA
1040 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMThe Picky Bastards

A local favorite, featuring great musicians, Rob Sanzone and Chris Merenda in The Picky Bastards. Great covers and overall always a unique and fun experience. A don't miss!

Cost: $10

Where:
The Barn at Egremont Village Inn
17 Main Street
South Egremont, MA  01258
View map »


Sponsor: The Barn
Telephone: 141-352-81570
Contact Name: Jenny Rubin
Website »

More information
Sister Act, Westchester Broadway Theatre

The big glitzy musical Sister Act fared better than the original movie. It received four Olivier Award nominations for its original stage production at London’s West End Theatre. It...

Cost: $59-$89

Where:
Westchester Broadway Theatre
One Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
23rd Annual AIDS Benefit Golf Tournament

All of the money raised are directly donated to area AIDS charities. The fund is for those people who are in need of things such as: medicine, home care, and food. Please come and...

Cost: $175 per golfer

Where:
Fairview Farm Golf Course
300 Hill Road
Harwinton, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Mountain Jam

The 2018 Mountain Jam Festival will feature the best in indie, alt-country, alt-rock, folk, funk, and local talent to Hunter Mountain, June 15-17. The fest will also feature yoga, local...

Cost: $110-$255

Where:
Hunter Mountain
64 Klein Avenue
Hunter, NY  12442
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMGreat Barrington Arts Market

A curated outdoor market featuring local and regional handmade gifts and products. Every Saturday, Memorial Day - Columbus Day, from 9 -1, GBAM offers visitors the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Downtown Great Barrington
18 Church Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Great Barrington Arts Market
Telephone: 413 429 6830
Contact Name: Molly de St. Andre & Kris Kanter
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMCarol Brightman Johnson Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery will open an exhibit of fine paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson. Ms. Johnson's show opens on Saturday, May 26 and run through Sunday, July 8, and will feature...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery at The Smithy
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMGarden Menagerie

Garden Menagerie Exhibition on view through August 25, 2018 during regular library hours Garden Menagerie, features a variety of works by Alex Sax and a selection of nineteenth-century books...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGold in Your Attic Spring Tag Sale

The New Castle Historical Society’s tag sale features antiques, jewelry, art, decorative pieces, silver, crystal, purses and vintage treasures from the attics of Chappaqua residents...

Where:
Horace Greeley House
100 King Street
Chappaqua, NY  10514
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:00 PMShort on Time Book Club

Do you wish you could read great literature but fear you just can't fit it in? Do you join book clubs only to find yourself not having enough time to read through the entire book? Do you love a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Danbury Library- Lower Level Meeting Room
170 Main St
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:30 PMTown Green Walking Tours

Saturdays, June 16, July 21 (with an American Revolution focus), August 18  Enjoy a guided tour of the historic Green and learn about the people, places, and events that shaped...

Cost: Members: Free; Non-Members: $8 (includes Museum admission).

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 6:00 PMScavenger Hunt for Fantastical Creatures

One of the Daniel's Art Party Performing Arts Festival's interactive performances, the Scavenger Hunt is a sprawling, campus-wide, theatrical hunt created by director/designer Michael...

Cost: $5 for kids. $10 for adults. Free for kids under 3

Where:
Daniel Arts Center, Bard College at Simon's Rock
84 Alford Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:30 PMShakespeare’s The Tempest: A Musical

This original adaptation had its world-premiere workshop in spring, 2016 at Emerson College and will now see it's fully staged world premiere at St. James Place in Great Barrington. Originally...

Cost: $20

Where:
Saint James Place
352 Main Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: GhostLit Repertory Theatre Company
Telephone: 413-717-0603
Contact Name: Caitlin Teeley or Harrison Lang
Website »

More information
8:00 PMThe Dog in the Dressing Room

For it’s final 2017-18 Main Stage production, The Schoolhouse Theatre presents a new play from the multi-award winning playwright Deborah Savadge. The Dog in the Dressing...

Cost: $38

Where:
Schoolhouse Theatre
3 Owens Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags