Taste of Fairfield 2017

The culinary event of the year returns for its second year on Oct 8

TownVibe/Fairfield Magazine is proud to bring the Taste of Fairfield to the community once again.

Restaurants, specialty markets, winemakers, craft brewers, and others will fill the courtyard of the Delamar Southport/Artisan to serve their signature cuisine and curated cocktails and beverages to foodies and fun-loving folk in the area. There will be music, games, and roving entertainment

Delamar

Southport, CT

Sunday, Oct 8, 2017

1 pm to 4 pm

Enjoy this video of last year's event:

Participating Restaurants: Artisan , Aspetuck Brew Lab , Asylum Distillery , B. Good , Brick + Wood , Cake Box , The Chelsea , Crave , Fairfield Cheese Company , Fairfield Craft Ales , Flipside Bar & Grill , Freshii Fairfield , Geronimo Tequila Bar , Garlick and Herbs , J House , Jackson Family Wine, Little Goose , Little Pub , Mecha Noodle Bar , nom-eez , Old Post Tavern , Red Bee Honey , Rive Bistro , Riverside Baking Company , Shearwater Coffee Roaster , Sono Baking Company , Sport Hill Farm , Sweet & Simple , Taberna Tapas , Taco Loco , Toto , Whelk

Sponsors:

VIP Fusion Lounge

Foodie Ferry

Premiere Sponsor