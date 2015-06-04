Friendliest Golf Outing...Ever

The event at Fairview Farm Golf Course in Harwinton helps local charities––June 16

By Laurie M. Newkirk

Bridget Miller has been a fixture in Ridgefield for over 35 years as the owner of the The Groom Room pet supply and grooming business located at 36 Grove St. She is used to receiving kisses and tails a waggin' for her work and now she is rewarded by having even the most serious of golfers smiling.

To honor her brother, Stanley Miller who passed away from AIDS in 1995, Miller created a golf outing to raise money for local charities to help those suffering from the disease.

"I saw the need right here in our community," Miller explained.

All of the money from the event goes directly to charity as everything is done pro bono.

"Family, friends and even my customer's help out with donations, sponsoring holes and volunteering. We have people who've never been on a golf course before wanting to help so often we have them manning the refreshment spots along the course. They are surprised by how much they enjoy the beauty of the course and the fun they have with the golfers." And it seems the golfers are pleased by the good humored volunteers and the free cold drinks and snacks they hand out.

Miller personally drives around the course during the event to check on each and every foursome (also bringing cold drinks and snacks with her) so by the time of the buffet dinner, awards and prize giveaways in the evening, everyone is feeling included and in good spirits.

This year marks the 23rd anniversary of the event. The Interfaith AIDS Ministry of Danbury, who provides medicine, home and food for those in need, is the main charity receiving support from the event. Over the years, Miller has added two other deserving local charities to the list of recipients, Honoring Our Military Heroes (HOMH) and Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue (ROAR).

The event is so personal to Miller and her gratitude to everyone who helps out and participates sets the tone of the event. "This is truly the friendliest golf event I've ever attended," avid golfer Vincent Legg of Greenwich commented, "it's a hike for me to get there but it's well worth it. A friend of mine has come all the way from Long Island for years to play it. It's a just a great day of golfing."

The event is a scramble format which means that it is suited for beginner and expert golfers alike. There are Mulligans (do-over shots) that can be purchased to help the charity (and the golfer's score) and this has everyone smiling too.

The event is Saturday June 16, 2018 at the Fairview Farm Golf Course in Harwinton, CT 06791

Shotgun start at 1:30pm; $175 per person. To register email ladybball@aol.com or call 203-648-6985.