Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Friendliest Golf Outing...Ever

The event at Fairview Farm Golf Course in Harwinton helps local charities––June 16

By Laurie M. Newkirk


Bridget Miller has been a fixture in Ridgefield for over 35 years as the owner of the The Groom Room pet supply and grooming business located at 36 Grove St. She is used to receiving kisses and tails a waggin' for her work and now she is rewarded by having even the most serious of golfers smiling.

To honor her brother, Stanley Miller who passed away from AIDS in 1995, Miller created a golf outing to raise money for local charities to help those suffering from the disease.

"I saw the need right here in our community," Miller explained.

All of the money from the event goes directly to charity as everything is done pro bono.

"Family, friends and even my customer's help out with donations, sponsoring holes and volunteering. We have people who've never been on a golf course before wanting to help so often we have them manning the refreshment spots along the course. They are surprised by how much they enjoy the beauty of the course and the fun they have with the golfers." And it seems the golfers are pleased by the good humored volunteers and the free cold drinks and snacks they hand out.

Miller personally drives around the course during the event to check on each and every foursome (also bringing cold drinks and snacks with her) so by the time of the buffet dinner, awards and prize giveaways in the evening, everyone is feeling included and in good spirits.

This year marks the 23rd anniversary of the event. The Interfaith AIDS Ministry of Danbury, who provides medicine, home and food for those in need, is the main charity receiving support from the event. Over the years, Miller has added two other deserving local charities to the list of recipients, Honoring Our Military Heroes (HOMH) and Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue (ROAR). 

The event is so personal to Miller and her gratitude to everyone who helps out and participates sets the tone of the event. "This is truly the friendliest golf event I've ever attended," avid golfer Vincent Legg of Greenwich commented, "it's a hike for me to get there but it's well worth it. A friend of mine has come all the way from Long Island for years to play it. It's a just a great day of golfing."

The event is a scramble format which means that it is suited for beginner and expert golfers alike. There are Mulligans (do-over shots) that can be purchased to help the charity (and the golfer's score) and this has everyone smiling too.

The event is Saturday June 16, 2018 at the Fairview Farm Golf Course in Harwinton, CT 06791

Shotgun start at 1:30pm; $175 per person.  To register email ladybball@aol.com or call 203-648-6985.

Add your comment:

Connect With Us    

Sign-up for our event 

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

See this weekend's events in the area!
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

RIFF Special Event Screening & Talk

Broadway Sings Stevie Wonder

Ridgefield Playhouse show celebrating a living legend

Comedy Comes to Town

Upright Citizens Brigade featuring SNL’s Sasheer Zamata at the Ridgefield Playhouse––May 4, 2018

Nature Icon––Jane Goodall

"Jane" the documentary film screening with exclusive Q&A

Selling Outside-the-Box

Madonna & Phillips Group @ William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

June 2018

Today
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMObjects of Desire: Style for the Garden and Home

Introducing  . . . Objects of Desire: Style for the Garden and Home At the Wilton Historical Society A spectacular new show is set to debut! Objects of Desire brings a carefully...

Cost: $10

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMState of Abstraction

The Washington Art Association & Gallery is pleased to present State of Abstraction, an exhibition of contemporary abstract art by Connecticut artists from May 5 - June 16, 2018. Co-Curated...

Cost: Free and open to the public

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Hall Plaza
P.O. Box 173
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Barbara von Schreiber
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMArt at Ives: Juried Fine Art & Crafts Show

Returning for its third year, Friends of the Ives will present Art at Ives: Juried Fine Art & Crafts Show on Saturday, June 2 and Sunday, June 3 from 10am to 5pm each day....

Cost: Art Show: $5; Wine Tasting: $15 in advance/$20 at the door (Includes art show)

Where:
Ives Concert Park
43 Lake Ave Ext
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »


Telephone: 203-837-9227
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:30 PMGreen Chimneys - Birds of Prey Day

Birds of Prey Day Sunday, June 3, 2018 10:00am - 4:30pm Green Chimneys Brewster Campus 400 Doansburg Road, Brewster, NY 10509 Celebrating 26 years of Green Chimneys’ famous annual...

Cost: 0 - $35

Where:
Green Chimneys
400 Doansburg Road
Brewster, NY  10509
View map »


Sponsor: Green Chimneys
Telephone: 845-279-2995 x 286
Contact Name: Diane Guilfoil
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMKykuit Tours

This hilltop paradise, now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of the guided...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGarden Conservancy Open Days Program Tour - Fairfield

Explore the private garden of landscape designer Kathryn Herman in Fairfield, open for self-guided tours to benefit the Garden Conservancy. Part of the original Pepperidge Farm estate, the gardens...

Cost: $7 per person; children 12 & under free

Where:
Garden of Kathryn Herman
10 Fence Row Drive
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: The Garden Conservancy
Telephone: 888-842-2442
Contact Name: Open Days program staff
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Features "Our Towns" Exhibit

Gallery 25 artists will present a summer show from May 24 entitled “Our Towns”. This show celebrates the beauty of towns in western Connecticut or the uniqueness of the landscape....

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 5:30 PMOsvaldo Borsani: Designs for Tecno

Architect and designer, Osvaldo Borsani (1911-1985), was a giant of Italian modern design and co-founder of Tecno. George Champion Modern Shop will celebrate...

Cost: free

Where:
George Champion Modern Shop
442 Main St. South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: George Champion Modern Shop
Telephone: 203-263-8442
Contact Name: George Champion
Website »

More information
1:30 PM - 4:00 PM‘Lighthouses at Night’ Photographer’s Talk

Photographer and author David Zapatka will discuss his images of Northeastern lighthouses and stars on Sunday, June 3, at 2:00 pm at the Bruce Museum Seaside Center in Greenwich Point...

Cost: $15 for non-members; free for Museum members

Where:
Bruce Museum Seaside Center
7 Tods Driftway
Old Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum Seaside Center
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Contact Name: Cynthia Ehlinger
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:30 PMAlexander Calder Biography Book Presentation & Signing

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington, CT is pleased to welcome renowned art critic and author Jed Perl for a visual presentation and signing of his recent book Calder: The Conquest of Time. The...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMA Night of One-Acts

    This year's play reading brings a night of one-act plays performed by professional actors who are near and dear to New Pond Farm. This will be a collection of smart and funny...

Cost: $40 per New Pond Farm member and $50 per non-member

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Guild’s 8th Annual Juried Member Show Opens

Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ eighth annual Juried Member Show opens Saturday, May 26th, with a reception scheduled for Saturday, June 2nd from 4-6pm (due to the Memorial Day...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:00 PMConnecticut in World War I with Christine Pittsley

Come learn about what Connecticut was like during World War One. Known as the “Arsenal of the Nation” it is said that Connecticut factories produced more than a third of all small...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ridgefield Library
472 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:00 PMThe Magic of Unicorns: Create your own Enchanted Friend

Come join us for an enchanted and magical afternoon, creating your very own Unicorn stuffed friend!  Step by step, we will work together to create this magical creature..sure to make you...

Cost: $35.00

Where:
DayDreamer Studio
792 Route 35
@ The Little Red Schoolhouse
Cross River, NY  10518
View map »


Sponsor: DayDreamer Studio
Telephone: 914-977-4243
Contact Name: Nicole Mata
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:45 PMHudson Chorale Concert in Pleasantville – Celebrating American Composers: Gershwin, Bernstein, a world premiere, and More!

Hudson Chorale, rapidly becoming the area’s premier mixed-voice chorus, will present an evening and matinee performance of its spring concert in central Westchester on Friday, June 1, 8:00...

Cost: Advance Sale-$25; Door-$30; Students-$10.

Where:
Pleasantville Presbyterian Church
400 Bedford Rd
Pleasantville, NY  10570
View map »


Sponsor: Hudson Chorale
Telephone: 914-747-2408
Contact Name: Angela Usobiaga
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:00 PMBrass Quintet concert at Keeler Library

A free live performance from a brass quintet at Keeler Library Sunday, June 3rd from 3:00-4:00 Revolutionary Brass is comprised of accomplished musicians rooted in the hudson valley and...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:00 PMBrass Quintet concert at Keeler Library- June 3rd

A free live performance from a brass quintet at Keeler Library Sunday, June 3rd from 3:00-4:00 Revolutionary Brass is comprised of accomplished musicians rooted in the hudson valley and...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:30 PMPoetry Reading: Peter Balakian

The Katonah Poetry Series will welcome the acclaimed poet Peter Balakian for its season finale, June 3. Balakian was recently honored with the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for his collection, Ozone...

Cost: $10; students free

Where:
Katonah Village Library
26 Bedford Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: Katonah Poetry Series
Telephone: 191-423-23508
Contact Name: Julie Nord
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 7:00 PMBattle of the Chefs 2018

Battle of the Chefs returns to Founders Hall on Sunday, June 3, 4 – 7 pm.  In a culinary showdown similar to those featured on television shows such as Top Chef and Chopped, three...

Cost: $100

Where:
Founders Hall
193 Danbury Road
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Founders Hall
Telephone: 203-431-7000
Contact Name: Laurie Christiansen
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMCarol Brightman Johnson Art Opening

Oil paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson will be on display at the Smithy Store Loft Gallery from May 25 to July 7. Hours: daily from 10:00 to 5:30 Subjects include horses, dogs, orchids,...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
10 Main St.
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
4:30 PM - 6:00 PMWilton Library Association 123rd Annual Meeting

A brief business meeting will include the election of our new trustees and officers, a celebration of those who are retiring from our Board of Trustees, and the presentation of awards for Wilton...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMThe Producers - 50th Anniversary

“I want… I want… I want everything I’ve ever seen in the movies!” Once the King of The Great White Way, Max Bialystock (Zero Mostel) is reduced to romancing old...

Cost: $12.50

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMGood Work is Membership

Please join us on Sunday, June 3rd, 2018 at 7:30pm for a public talk by Mary Berry, Executive Director of The Berry Center. The event will take place at Saint James...

Cost: Free

Where:
Saint James Place
352 Main Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Schumacher Center for a New Economics
Telephone: (413) 528-1737
Contact Name: Rachel Moriarty
Website »

More information
8:45 PMThe Magic of Unicorns: Create your own Enchanted Friend

Come join us for an enchanted and magical afternoon, creating your very own Unicorn stuffed friend!  Step by step, we will work together to create this magical creature..sure to make you...

Cost: $35.00

Where:
DayDreamer Studio
792 Route 35
@ The Little Red Schoolhouse
Cross River, NY  10518
View map »


Sponsor: DayDreamer Studio
Telephone: 914-977-4243
Contact Name: Nicole Mata
Website »

More information
Sister Act, Westchester Broadway Theatre

The big glitzy musical Sister Act fared better than the original movie. It received four Olivier Award nominations for its original stage production at London’s West End Theatre. It...

Cost: $59-$89

Where:
Westchester Broadway Theatre
One Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 10:45 AMYoga on the Boardwalk with Exhale Spa

Morning exhale flow on the water! Yoga on the Boardwalk returns every Sunday morning, beginning in May, on the Harbor Point Boardwalk.  Led by our Yoga Teacher, Shannon Aleksa. Her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Harbor Point Boardwalk
1 Harbor Point Road
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMCarol Brightman Johnson Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery will open an exhibit of fine paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson. Ms. Johnson's show opens on Saturday, May 26 and run through Sunday, July 8, and will feature...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery at The Smithy
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM1750 Ogden House Tours

Open Sundays beginning June 3 – September 30. This saltbox house was built in 1750 for David Ogden at the time of his marriage to Jane Sturges. For the next 125 years it was home for the...

Cost: Admission is $5, $3 Students & Seniors; Free for Members.

Where:
Ogden House
1520 Bronson Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMState of Abstraction

The Washington Art Association & Gallery is pleased to present State of Abstraction, an exhibition of contemporary abstract art by Connecticut artists from May 5 - June 16, 2018. Co-Curated...

Cost: Free and open to the public

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Hall Plaza
P.O. Box 173
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Barbara von Schreiber
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMKykuit Tours

This hilltop paradise, now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of the guided...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Features "Our Towns" Exhibit

Gallery 25 artists will present a summer show from May 24 entitled “Our Towns”. This show celebrates the beauty of towns in western Connecticut or the uniqueness of the landscape....

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 5:30 PMOsvaldo Borsani: Designs for Tecno

Architect and designer, Osvaldo Borsani (1911-1985), was a giant of Italian modern design and co-founder of Tecno. George Champion Modern Shop will celebrate...

Cost: free

Where:
George Champion Modern Shop
442 Main St. South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: George Champion Modern Shop
Telephone: 203-263-8442
Contact Name: George Champion
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Guild’s 8th Annual Juried Member Show Opens

Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ eighth annual Juried Member Show opens Saturday, May 26th, with a reception scheduled for Saturday, June 2nd from 4-6pm (due to the Memorial Day...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMCarol Brightman Johnson Art Opening

Oil paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson will be on display at the Smithy Store Loft Gallery from May 25 to July 7. Hours: daily from 10:00 to 5:30 Subjects include horses, dogs, orchids,...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
10 Main St.
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
Sister Act, Westchester Broadway Theatre

The big glitzy musical Sister Act fared better than the original movie. It received four Olivier Award nominations for its original stage production at London’s West End Theatre. It...

Cost: $59-$89

Where:
Westchester Broadway Theatre
One Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMCarol Brightman Johnson Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery will open an exhibit of fine paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson. Ms. Johnson's show opens on Saturday, May 26 and run through Sunday, July 8, and will feature...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery at The Smithy
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMState of Abstraction

The Washington Art Association & Gallery is pleased to present State of Abstraction, an exhibition of contemporary abstract art by Connecticut artists from May 5 - June 16, 2018. Co-Curated...

Cost: Free and open to the public

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Hall Plaza
P.O. Box 173
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Barbara von Schreiber
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMKykuit Tours

This hilltop paradise, now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of the guided...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Features "Our Towns" Exhibit

Gallery 25 artists will present a summer show from May 24 entitled “Our Towns”. This show celebrates the beauty of towns in western Connecticut or the uniqueness of the landscape....

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 5:30 PMOsvaldo Borsani: Designs for Tecno

Architect and designer, Osvaldo Borsani (1911-1985), was a giant of Italian modern design and co-founder of Tecno. George Champion Modern Shop will celebrate...

Cost: free

Where:
George Champion Modern Shop
442 Main St. South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: George Champion Modern Shop
Telephone: 203-263-8442
Contact Name: George Champion
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Guild’s 8th Annual Juried Member Show Opens

Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ eighth annual Juried Member Show opens Saturday, May 26th, with a reception scheduled for Saturday, June 2nd from 4-6pm (due to the Memorial Day...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMCarol Brightman Johnson Art Opening

Oil paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson will be on display at the Smithy Store Loft Gallery from May 25 to July 7. Hours: daily from 10:00 to 5:30 Subjects include horses, dogs, orchids,...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
10 Main St.
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:00 PMLCT Teen Drama - Tommy Auditions

Landmark Community Theatre’s Student Drama program holds auditions for The Who’s TOMMY at the Thomaston Opera House. LCT will be holding auditions for TOMMY...

Cost: $75

Where:
Arts Center Theatre
158 Main St
Level 2
Thomaston, CT  06787
View map »


Sponsor: Landmark Community Theatre
Telephone: 860-283-8558
Contact Name: Andrea Bingham
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMThe B-52s

The World’s Greatest Party Band returns to The Playhouse with a night of their unforgettable dance-rock hits! From the timeless gems of “Rock Lobster,” “Planet Claire”...

Cost: $130

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
Sister Act, Westchester Broadway Theatre

The big glitzy musical Sister Act fared better than the original movie. It received four Olivier Award nominations for its original stage production at London’s West End Theatre. It...

Cost: $59-$89

Where:
Westchester Broadway Theatre
One Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 AMBirding at The Mount

Starting at The Mount’s Historic Stable, venture through Edith Wharton’s original estate guided by one of Mass Audubon’s naturalists. Exploring woods, wetlands and meadows...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Mount, Edith Wharton's House
2 Plunkett Street
Lenox, MA  01240
View map »


Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 10:30 AMTai Chi and Qigong Classes

Are you looking for ways to increase your energy and at the same time reduce stress and anxiety? The ancient practices of Qigong & Tai Chi offer simple yet powerful ways to move the body;...

Cost: $15/class or $70 for all 5 sessions

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:00 PMCrafty Crimes

Love a good mystery? Working on a special project? Join other crime and craft enthusiasts and listen to Crime Classics, the classic radio show from the 1950s. Each week enjoy one or two episodes of...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMBerkshire Ukulele Band

Tuesdays. Ages 13 and up. Multi-instrumentalist, teacher and performer Rob Sanzone will teach ukulele technique, chord progressions and songs from many musical genres. A limited number of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington , MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire South Regional Community Center
Telephone: 4135282810, ext. 31
Contact Name: Kristen
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 12:00 PMPlanting Pocket Park for Pollinator Pathway

Work to eradicate invasive species and replant with natives is not yet finished at the Pocket Park across from Stop and Shop (in the buffer along the Norwalk River).  We will be continuing...

Cost: free

Where:
Pocket Park
River Road
Across street from Stop & Shop
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk River Watershed Association
Telephone: 203-210-5240
Contact Name: Jackie Algon
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMState of Abstraction

The Washington Art Association & Gallery is pleased to present State of Abstraction, an exhibition of contemporary abstract art by Connecticut artists from May 5 - June 16, 2018. Co-Curated...

Cost: Free and open to the public

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Hall Plaza
P.O. Box 173
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Barbara von Schreiber
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMKykuit Tours

This hilltop paradise, now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of the guided...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Features "Our Towns" Exhibit

Gallery 25 artists will present a summer show from May 24 entitled “Our Towns”. This show celebrates the beauty of towns in western Connecticut or the uniqueness of the landscape....

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 5:30 PMOsvaldo Borsani: Designs for Tecno

Architect and designer, Osvaldo Borsani (1911-1985), was a giant of Italian modern design and co-founder of Tecno. George Champion Modern Shop will celebrate...

Cost: free

Where:
George Champion Modern Shop
442 Main St. South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: George Champion Modern Shop
Telephone: 203-263-8442
Contact Name: George Champion
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Guild’s 8th Annual Juried Member Show Opens

Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ eighth annual Juried Member Show opens Saturday, May 26th, with a reception scheduled for Saturday, June 2nd from 4-6pm (due to the Memorial Day...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:00 PMShakespeare for Kids

Enjoy a 45-minute, kid-friendly, interactive performance of A Midsummer’s Night Dream by the Apprentice Company of Shakespeare on the Sound at Pequot Library. For ages 5-15. Registration...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Jane Manners
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMCarol Brightman Johnson Art Opening

Oil paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson will be on display at the Smithy Store Loft Gallery from May 25 to July 7. Hours: daily from 10:00 to 5:30 Subjects include horses, dogs, orchids,...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
10 Main St.
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 7:30 PMHikes, Hops & Hooty

Hikes, Hops & Hooty! Wednesday, June 6th 6:30-8:30 pm​ Join us for a mini-fundraiser to support Woodcock's resident animals!​ Gather by the fire in...

Cost: 40.00

Where:
Woodcock Nature Center
56 Deer Run Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Woodcock Nature Center
Telephone: 203-762-3280
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMAuthor Talk: Anatole Konstantin - A Brief History of Communism: The Rise and Fall of the Soviet Empire

Author Talk: Anatole Konstantin - A Brief History of Communism: The Rise and Fall of the Soviet Empire, Wednesday, June 6 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. Local author Anatole Konstantin grew up in...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 11:30 AMMeet The Author: Jeff Benedict

Award-winning author and investigative journalist Jeff Benedict returns to Pequot Library to talk about his latest book, Tiger Woods. After three years of extensive research and reporting, Benedict...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
7:00 PMKatonah Fire Department Carnival

The 2018 Katonah Fire Department Carnival kicks off with a parade on Wednesday at 7pm featuring 21 fire companies. Followed by four nights (and one day) of carnival rides, games, cotton candy and...

Where:
Katonah Fire Department
65 Bedford Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:15 PMRy Cooder

American musician, songwriter, film score composer, and record producer, Ry Cooder is a multi-instrumentalist but is best known for his slide guitar work and ranked eighth on Rolling...

Cost: $95 Orch | $89 Mezz/Balc

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Road
Ridgefield , CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Playhouse Marketing
Telephone: (203) 438-5795
Website »

More information
Sister Act, Westchester Broadway Theatre

The big glitzy musical Sister Act fared better than the original movie. It received four Olivier Award nominations for its original stage production at London’s West End Theatre. It...

Cost: $59-$89

Where:
Westchester Broadway Theatre
One Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMCarol Brightman Johnson Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery will open an exhibit of fine paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson. Ms. Johnson's show opens on Saturday, May 26 and run through Sunday, July 8, and will feature...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery at The Smithy
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMOpen Mic

Weekly fun and friendly open mic with some great local talent.

Cost: Free

Where:
The Barn at Egremont Village Inn
17 Main Street
South Egremont, MA  01258
View map »


Sponsor: The Barn
Telephone: 141-352-81570
Contact Name: Jenny Rubin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMState of Abstraction

The Washington Art Association & Gallery is pleased to present State of Abstraction, an exhibition of contemporary abstract art by Connecticut artists from May 5 - June 16, 2018. Co-Curated...

Cost: Free and open to the public

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Hall Plaza
P.O. Box 173
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Barbara von Schreiber
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMKykuit Tours

This hilltop paradise, now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of the guided...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Features "Our Towns" Exhibit

Gallery 25 artists will present a summer show from May 24 entitled “Our Towns”. This show celebrates the beauty of towns in western Connecticut or the uniqueness of the landscape....

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 5:30 PMOsvaldo Borsani: Designs for Tecno

Architect and designer, Osvaldo Borsani (1911-1985), was a giant of Italian modern design and co-founder of Tecno. George Champion Modern Shop will celebrate...

Cost: free

Where:
George Champion Modern Shop
442 Main St. South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: George Champion Modern Shop
Telephone: 203-263-8442
Contact Name: George Champion
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Guild’s 8th Annual Juried Member Show Opens

Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ eighth annual Juried Member Show opens Saturday, May 26th, with a reception scheduled for Saturday, June 2nd from 4-6pm (due to the Memorial Day...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMCarol Brightman Johnson Art Opening

Oil paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson will be on display at the Smithy Store Loft Gallery from May 25 to July 7. Hours: daily from 10:00 to 5:30 Subjects include horses, dogs, orchids,...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
10 Main St.
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:00 PMShadow Puppets at Keeler Library- June 7th

Using the library’s supplies and your own imagination, come put on a shadow puppet show! Thursday, June 7th from 4-5 PM For kids in grades 3-5 Registration is required To...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 9:30 PMCompass To Success: A Nautical Night of Seaside Support

On Thursday, June 7, 2018, Boys & Girls Village invites you to attend an exceptional evening at Black Rock Yacht Club in Bridgeport, CT.  Attendees will enjoy a lively evening of...

Cost: $150.00

Where:
Black Rock Yacht Club
80 Grovers Avenue
Bridgeport, CT  06605
View map »


Sponsor: Boys & Girls Village
Telephone: 203-556-9695
Contact Name: Ashley Keller
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:30 PMAn Interactive Evening Of Art And Interior Design

Elisa Contemporary Art, Moss Design and Fairfield Magazine are pleased to present an interactive evening about Art and Interior Design focused on “Finding the Art You Love for Your Living...

Cost: Free

Where:
Elisa Contemporary Art Salon
353 S Pine Creek Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Elisa Contemporary Art
Telephone: 212-729-4974
Contact Name: Lisa Cooper
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMThe Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)

Two drag performers and a transgender woman travel across the desert to perform their unique style of cabaret. Hugo Weaving and Guy Pearce star in this Australian comedy-drama hit by Stephan...

Cost: $8

Where:
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
Telephone: 141-352-80100
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
7:00 PMKatonah Fire Department Carnival

The 2018 Katonah Fire Department Carnival kicks off with a parade on Wednesday at 7pm featuring 21 fire companies. Followed by four nights (and one day) of carnival rides, games, cotton candy and...

Where:
Katonah Fire Department
65 Bedford Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMSatisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show

Pepsi Rock Series Powered by Xfinity Don’t miss the international touring tribute show to the World’s Greatest Rock & Roll Band.  From the streets of London in 1962 to...

Cost: $35.00

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Road
Ridgefield , CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Vania Saintfery
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMSatisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show

Pepsi Rock Series Powered by Xfinity Don’t miss the international touring tribute show to the World’s Greatest Rock & Roll Band.  From the streets of London in 1962 to arenas...

Cost: $35.00

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Road
Ridgefield , CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Vania Saintfery
Website »

More information
Sister Act, Westchester Broadway Theatre

The big glitzy musical Sister Act fared better than the original movie. It received four Olivier Award nominations for its original stage production at London’s West End Theatre. It...

Cost: $59-$89

Where:
Westchester Broadway Theatre
One Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Summer Tea with Abigail Adams

Have tea with a former first lady! Join the Norwalk Historical Society on Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 2:00pm for a Summer Tea with Abigail Adams at the Townhouse at Mill Hill Historic Park....

Cost: $40 - $45

Where:
Mill Hill Historic Park - Town House
2 East Wall St.
Handicapped parking on site only. All others follow signs to overflow parking across the street.
Norwalk, CT  05851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Samantha Kulish-Fargione
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMCarol Brightman Johnson Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery will open an exhibit of fine paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson. Ms. Johnson's show opens on Saturday, May 26 and run through Sunday, July 8, and will feature...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery at The Smithy
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information
8:00 PMNext to Normal

The Armonk Players present Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt's rock musical, Next to Normal, about a mother's struggle with bi-polar disorder. This Pulitzer Prize winner has been called one of the...

Cost: Adults: $20, Students: $10

Where:
Whippoorwill Theatre
19 Whippoorwill Road East
Armonk, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
44th Armonk Lions Club Fol de Rol, Wampus Brook Park

Ride the Ripcord, Tornado and Tilt-a-Whirl. Visit the fun house. You know the school year is almost over when the Armonk Lions Club Fol-de-Rol comes to town. Just buy the wristband, for...

Where:
Wampus Community Park
811 NY-128
Armonk, NY  10504
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMState of Abstraction

The Washington Art Association & Gallery is pleased to present State of Abstraction, an exhibition of contemporary abstract art by Connecticut artists from May 5 - June 16, 2018. Co-Curated...

Cost: Free and open to the public

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Hall Plaza
P.O. Box 173
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Barbara von Schreiber
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMKykuit Tours

This hilltop paradise, now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of the guided...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Features "Our Towns" Exhibit

Gallery 25 artists will present a summer show from May 24 entitled “Our Towns”. This show celebrates the beauty of towns in western Connecticut or the uniqueness of the landscape....

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 5:30 PMOsvaldo Borsani: Designs for Tecno

Architect and designer, Osvaldo Borsani (1911-1985), was a giant of Italian modern design and co-founder of Tecno. George Champion Modern Shop will celebrate...

Cost: free

Where:
George Champion Modern Shop
442 Main St. South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: George Champion Modern Shop
Telephone: 203-263-8442
Contact Name: George Champion
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Guild’s 8th Annual Juried Member Show Opens

Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ eighth annual Juried Member Show opens Saturday, May 26th, with a reception scheduled for Saturday, June 2nd from 4-6pm (due to the Memorial Day...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMCarol Brightman Johnson Art Opening

Oil paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson will be on display at the Smithy Store Loft Gallery from May 25 to July 7. Hours: daily from 10:00 to 5:30 Subjects include horses, dogs, orchids,...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
10 Main St.
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:00 PMFlanders Field and Forest 5K Trail Run

Flanders Nature Center & Land Trust has announced plans for its fourth annual “Field & Forest” 5 K trail run!  It is being held on Friday evening, June 8th at the Flanders...

Cost: varies depending on age and date of run registration

Where:
Flanders Nature Center & Land Trust
The Sugar House
5 Church Hill Road
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: ( see info above)
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 11:00 PMLaurel Festival

The 84th Laurel Festival Ball

Cost: Adult Tickets:35.00 Student Tickets 15.0

Where:
East End Park
Main St
Winsted , CT  06098
View map »


Sponsor: The Town of Winchester
Telephone: 87-733-5696
Contact Name: Melissa Bird
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 9:00 PMMiss Susan's Potluck and Campout

Join in a favorite, traditional community event on Pequot Library's one-of-a-kind Great Lawn. Enjoy lawn games including badminton and spinnaker play, roast s’mores by the fire, tell...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext 116
Contact Name: Jane Manners
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 10:00 PMMovies Under the Stars Shows ‘Dolphin Tale’ June 8th in Ridgefield, CT

Kick off your weekend with family fun under the stars with a FREE showing of the movie “Dolphin Take” (rated PG) on Friday, June 8th at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 207...

Cost: Free movie, food is for purchase

Where:
Jesse Lee Church
207 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce
Telephone: 120-343-85992
Contact Name: Jen Mulhern
Website »

More information
7:00 PMAcademy Award Nominees, Phantom Thread

This one will blow your mind. Film buff Carol Durst screens Paul Thomas Anderson’s arresting drama of London dressmaker Reynold’s Woodcock that was nominated for Best Picture at this...

Where:
Chappaqua Library
95 S Greeley Ave
Chappaqua, NY  10514
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PMKatonah Fire Department Carnival

The 2018 Katonah Fire Department Carnival kicks off with a parade on Wednesday at 7pm featuring 21 fire companies. Followed by four nights (and one day) of carnival rides, games, cotton candy and...

Where:
Katonah Fire Department
65 Bedford Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMThe Clairvoyants

Ridgefield Magazine’s Broadway & Cabaret Series Ridgefield Academy Family Series Fresh from selling-out performances across the globe as part of The Illusionists, the World Champions...

Cost: $55

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Road
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMAustrailia's Thunder From Down Under

Australia's Hottest Import! Thunder From Down Under - The worlds most sought after male revue!  The PERFECT Girls' Night Outback! The sexy blokes of Australia's Thunder From...

Cost: $25.00 - $60.00

Where:
Wall Street Theater
71 Wall Street
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Sponsor: Wall Street Theater
Telephone: 203-283-5290
Contact Name: Jeanne Moore
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMFolk Concert with Lynne Robyn Barasch

The Lewisboro Library’s Nightclub Concert Series continues with a folk concert featuring Lynne Robyn Barasch. A singer-songwriter whose music has been featured in television, film, and dozens...

Cost: $30/person general seating; $60/person table seating

Where:
Lewisboro Library
15 Main Street
South Salem, NY  10590
View map »


Sponsor: Lewisboro Library
Telephone: 914-875-9004
Contact Name: Liz Gabriele
Website »

More information
Sister Act, Westchester Broadway Theatre

The big glitzy musical Sister Act fared better than the original movie. It received four Olivier Award nominations for its original stage production at London’s West End Theatre. It...

Cost: $59-$89

Where:
Westchester Broadway Theatre
One Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMFriday Field Days at Back 40 Farm

Are you just dying to get some dirt under your fingernails this season? Come to Back 40 Farm for Friday Field Days and help us out with weeding, transplanting, hoeing, harvesting, and more! Who:...

Where:
Back 40 Farm
Washington Depot, CT


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMCarol Brightman Johnson Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery will open an exhibit of fine paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson. Ms. Johnson's show opens on Saturday, May 26 and run through Sunday, July 8, and will feature...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery at The Smithy
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
8:00 PMNext to Normal

The Armonk Players present Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt's rock musical, Next to Normal, about a mother's struggle with bi-polar disorder. This Pulitzer Prize winner has been called one of the...

Cost: Adults: $20, Students: $10

Where:
Whippoorwill Theatre
19 Whippoorwill Road East
Armonk, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMVanities

Armonk’s Small Town Theatre Company presents a staged reading of Jack Heifner’s 1976 comedy that chronicles the lives of three high school cheerleaders from a small Texas town. The play...

Cost: $20

Where:
Hergenhan Center Armonk
40 Maple Ave.
Armonk, NY  10504
View map »


Website »

More information
44th Armonk Lions Club Fol de Rol, Wampus Brook Park

Ride the Ripcord, Tornado and Tilt-a-Whirl. Visit the fun house. You know the school year is almost over when the Armonk Lions Club Fol-de-Rol comes to town. Just buy the wristband, for...

Where:
Wampus Community Park
811 NY-128
Armonk, NY  10504
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
1:00 AM - 4:00 AMCT Open House Day at Mill Hill Historic Park

The Norwalk Historical Society will be celebrating CT Open House Day 2018, a state wide unified celebration of Connecticut’s fascinating world of art, history and tourism, at Mill Hill...

Cost: free

Where:
Mill Hill Historic Park
2 East Wall St.
Handicapped parking on site only. All others follow signs to overflow parking across the street.
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Samantha Kulish-Fargione
Website »

More information
6:30 AM - 10:30 AMBird Walk at Smyrski Farm

Bobolinks, hawks, wood ducks, and cliff swallows, oh my! Join Weantinoge, and noted local Audubon birder Angela Dimmitt, for an early morning birdwalk through Weantinoge's 220-acre Smyrski...

Cost: Free, Registration Required

Where:
Smyrski Farm
237 Merryall Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust
Telephone: 860-927-1927
Contact Name: Elizabeth Schrang
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM5th Annual Lenox Rhubarb Festival

9-10:30: Rhubarb Pancake Breakfast 10-3: Sixteen vendors offer rhubarb treats: pies, tacos, cakes, muffins, crepes, ice cream, frozen yogurt, soda, lemonade, jams and preserves. Also fresh local...

Cost: Free Admission

Where:
Library Reading Park
18 Main Street
Lenox, MA  01240
View map »


Telephone: 413-270-5505
Contact Name: Suzanne W Pelton
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 3:00 PMSteel and Wheels Car Show

To benefit Alzheimer's Association of Danbury Includes: -admission to Museum -train ride -tours of vintage equipment -food available -live music -used model train & book sale...

Cost: $12, age 3+. Under 3, free.

Where:
Danbury Railway Museum
120 White Street
Danbury, LA  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMMead Making 101: Mead and Honey Tasting Social

“A horn of mead was never far from his hand.” A Dance with Dragons, George R. R. Martin   Mead is the world’s oldest fermented drink and brewing your own small...

Cost: $55

Where:
Red Bee Honey
Weston, CT  06883


Sponsor: Red Bee Honey
Contact Name: Emily Sabo, Events Manager
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMState of Abstraction

The Washington Art Association & Gallery is pleased to present State of Abstraction, an exhibition of contemporary abstract art by Connecticut artists from May 5 - June 16, 2018. Co-Curated...

Cost: Free and open to the public

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Hall Plaza
P.O. Box 173
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Barbara von Schreiber
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMFoster Care Info and Orientation

Westchester Community is in need of more than 40 foster homes to provide the county’s most vulnerable children with housing in a safe and stable environment. For more information and to...

Cost: Free

Where:
United Way of Westchester and Putnam
336 Central Avenue
White Plains, NY  10606
View map »


Sponsor: United Way of Westchester and Putnam
Telephone: 914-997-6700
Contact Name: Toyae Liverpool
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:30 PMFor the Love of Gardening

A joyful garden tour of exceptional private gardens in Redding, CT that you won’t want to miss. For more information or to register, please visit us online at the link below or call us at...

Cost: Garden Tour Only: $40 or Garden Tour & Lunch: $52

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMKykuit Tours

This hilltop paradise, now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of the guided...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMConnecticut Open House Day

Connecticut Open House Day is an annual state-wide, one-day event inviting Connecticut residents to discover – and rediscover – Connecticut’s fascinating world of art, history,...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMCommunity Day / CT Open House Day

Join us for stories and hands-on activities in conjunction with the exhibition An American Story: Finding Home in Fairfield County.

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMCT Open House Day at the 1750 Ogden House

Enjoy a Revolutionary War encampment, docent-led house tours and garden tours led by the Fairfield Garden Club.

Cost: Free

Where:
Ogden House
1520 Bronson Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 11:30 AMConnecticut Open House Day

Does your family enjoy watching American robins searching for worms in your backyard, or a red-tailed hawk soaring overhead? Then join our Naturalist to discover more about birds. You’ll...

Cost: Free

Where:
CT Audubon Center At Fairfield
2325 Burr Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Features "Our Towns" Exhibit

Gallery 25 artists will present a summer show from May 24 entitled “Our Towns”. This show celebrates the beauty of towns in western Connecticut or the uniqueness of the landscape....

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 8:00 PMGallery 25 to Celebrate Statewide Connecticut Open House Day

NEW MILFORD, CT - (JUNE 9, 2018) On June 9, along with more than 200 other organizations and attractions throughout the state, Gallery 25 will participate in the 14th Annual...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad Street
Route 202
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Contact Name: Judith Secco
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 6:00 PMSouthern New England TacoFest 2018

Spend the afternoon with friends enjoying the rich Mexican and South American culture through food ( food trucks and vendors) and a variety of other foods , desserts, and craft vendors! ...

Cost: $15 – $75

Where:
Terryville Fairgrounds
171 Town Hill Road
Plymouth, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 8:00 PMThe First Annual Beer Garden at Wakeman Town Farm

The First Annual Beer Garden at Wakeman Town Farm will take place on Saturday, June 9 from 12-8pm.  There will be live acoustic music, corn hole, yoga, and lawn games, local vendors, BBQ from...

Where:
The Wakeman Town Farm
134 Cross Highway
Westport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 4:00 PMNotre Dame's 2nd Annual Bacon and Brew Fest

Back By Popular Demand! Join Us For Notre Dame's 2nd Annual Bacon and Brew Fest! An afternoon of beer sampling, food trucks, live music, and fun! General Admission - Save $5! Purchase...

Cost: $15-$30

Where:
Notre Dame Catholic High School
220 Jefferson Street
Fairfield, CT  06825
View map »


Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 5:30 PMOsvaldo Borsani: Designs for Tecno

Architect and designer, Osvaldo Borsani (1911-1985), was a giant of Italian modern design and co-founder of Tecno. George Champion Modern Shop will celebrate...

Cost: free

Where:
George Champion Modern Shop
442 Main St. South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: George Champion Modern Shop
Telephone: 203-263-8442
Contact Name: George Champion
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:30 PMBrews on Bedford

Join us for the fourth Brews on Bedford Craft Brew Festival in Stamford Downtown! Fill your sampling glass with beer from a variety of breweries from across the region, while enjoying...

Cost: $30-35

Where:
Latham Park
Bedford Street
Stamford, NY  06901
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 10:00 PMFAB4 Music Festival

A one-day Beatle-themed Music Festival with 20 bands playing both indoors and out celebrating The Beatles® and celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Yellow Sub & the White Album.”...

Cost: Admission $19.68

Where:
Oakdale Theatre
95 South Turnpike Road
Wallingford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Guild’s 8th Annual Juried Member Show Opens

Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ eighth annual Juried Member Show opens Saturday, May 26th, with a reception scheduled for Saturday, June 2nd from 4-6pm (due to the Memorial Day...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMGALA: Lenny at 100--Feel the BERNstein!

Acknowledged as possibly the greatest conductor the U.S. has ever produced, Leonard Bernstein was dashing, brilliant and eloquent; a dazzling pianist, lecturer and cultural figure who redefined the...

Cost: $50 orchestra/$27 balcony/$15 students

Where:
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Close Encounters With Music
Telephone: 800-843-0778
Contact Name: Close Encounters With Music
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 8:00 PMNew Preston Pride Party

Cost: 0

Where:
The owl wine bar
18 east shore road
New Preston , CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Salvatore Anthony Hair Studio
Telephone: 860-619-0555
Contact Name: Sal
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMCarol Brightman Johnson Art Opening

Oil paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson will be on display at the Smithy Store Loft Gallery from May 25 to July 7. Hours: daily from 10:00 to 5:30 Subjects include horses, dogs, orchids,...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
10 Main St.
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
5:00 PMBest Selling Author to Lecture and BBQ

Continuing its 45-year tradition as a favorites gathering places for artist, Author, Entrepreneur, CEO and spiritual seeker Augie Turk will speak at Hunt Hill Farm June 9th to kick-off the...

Cost: $10

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PM"One Night Stand" A play by Larry Zingale

One Night Stand (A Love Story) Is a modern day trilogy that spans a tumultuous 50 years, from the summer of Small Town USA circa 1918, with America’s entry into World War One; it moves forward...

Cost: $15

Where:
Sandisfield Arts Center
5 Hammertown Rd.
Sandisfield, MA  01255
View map »


Sponsor: Sandisfield Arts Center
Telephone: 413.248.4100
Contact Name: Marcella Smith
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMHero's Journey

Come hear best selling author, CEO and spiritual seeker August Turak speak about uncertainty as to life’s purpose and his journey as CEO/entrepreneur, zen master and 17...

Cost: $10.00

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Website »

More information
5:00 PMRELAY FOR LIFE OF Fairfield

Relay For Life is a grass roots, community-based team event. Although every Relay For Life event is different, they do have a few things in common. Event Schedule Opening Ceremony...

Where:
FAIRFIELD LUDLOWE HIGH SCHOOL
785 Unquowa Rd
Fairfield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PMKatonah Fire Department Carnival

The 2018 Katonah Fire Department Carnival kicks off with a parade on Wednesday at 7pm featuring 21 fire companies. Followed by four nights (and one day) of carnival rides, games, cotton candy and...

Where:
Katonah Fire Department
65 Bedford Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:30 PMFAME - The Musical

Wall Street Theater's Teen Program will perform in FAME the Musical, directed by by Billy Blanks Jr.  It will be a show that you don't want to miss!!

Cost: Pre Sale $20.00 Day of Show $25.00

Where:
Wall Street Theater
71 Wall Street
Norwalk , CT  06850
View map »


Sponsor: Wall Street Theater
Telephone: 877 987 8790
Contact Name: Jeanne Moore
Website »

More information
Sister Act, Westchester Broadway Theatre

The big glitzy musical Sister Act fared better than the original movie. It received four Olivier Award nominations for its original stage production at London’s West End Theatre. It...

Cost: $59-$89

Where:
Westchester Broadway Theatre
One Broadway Plaza
Elmsford, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Superhero Day

Join us at The Adventure Park and The Discovery Museum for a day of super fun. Wear your superhero costume and spin the prize wheel at The Adventure Park for a super prize.

Cost: Ages 5-6: $32 Ages 7-9: $39 Ages 10-11: $48 12 & Up: $54

Where:
Adventure Park at the Discovery Museum
4450 Park Ave
Bridgeport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMCarol Brightman Johnson Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery will open an exhibit of fine paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson. Ms. Johnson's show opens on Saturday, May 26 and run through Sunday, July 8, and will feature...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery at The Smithy
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Rightn Notes:

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Melissa Meyer: Hitting the Right Notes,” her first solo exhibition with the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception...

Cost: Free

Where:
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840


Sponsor: heathergaudiofineart.com
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:00 PMShort on Time Book Club

Do you wish you could read great literature but fear you just can't fit it in? Do you join book clubs only to find yourself not having enough time to read through the entire book? Do you love a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Danbury Library- Lower Level Meeting Room
170 Main St
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMIt's Happening in New Milford

Gallery 25 artists and members of New Milford Commission on the Arts welcome New England Watercolor Society (NEWS) members and other artists on June 9 and 10 for “It’s Happening in New...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad St.
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Contact Name: Judith Secco
Website »

More information
8:00 PMNext to Normal

The Armonk Players present Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt's rock musical, Next to Normal, about a mother's struggle with bi-polar disorder. This Pulitzer Prize winner has been called one of the...

Cost: Adults: $20, Students: $10

Where:
Whippoorwill Theatre
19 Whippoorwill Road East
Armonk, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMVanities

Armonk’s Small Town Theatre Company presents a staged reading of Jack Heifner’s 1976 comedy that chronicles the lives of three high school cheerleaders from a small Texas town. The play...

Cost: $20

Where:
Hergenhan Center Armonk
40 Maple Ave.
Armonk, NY  10504
View map »


Website »

More information
44th Armonk Lions Club Fol de Rol, Wampus Brook Park

Ride the Ripcord, Tornado and Tilt-a-Whirl. Visit the fun house. You know the school year is almost over when the Armonk Lions Club Fol-de-Rol comes to town. Just buy the wristband, for...

Where:
Wampus Community Park
811 NY-128
Armonk, NY  10504
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags