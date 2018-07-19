The Little Mermaid

WIN TICKETS––this beloved musical makes its way to the Warner Theatre from July 28-Aug 5

By Annie Renaud

Venture “under the sea” and see The Little Mermaid performed at the Warner Theatre on the main stage. Based on the Danish fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen and Disney’s animated film, The Little Mermaid is sure to hook audiences with its beautiful love story and the music you know and love by eight-time Academy Winner Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater. The show also features a captivating book by Doug Wright.

The musical hit Broadway in 2008 and was nominated for two Tony Awards, including one for Best Original Score. The show ran on Broadway for 685 performances and has reached numerous regional and international theatres, including in Brazil, Japan and The Philippines. It features songs you can’t help but sing along to like “Kiss the Girl,” “Part of Your World,” and of course “Under the Sea.”

Disney’s movie adaptation of The Little Mermaid in 1989, on which the play is based, received widespread critical acclaim as well. It was nominated for three academy awards and won two for Best Song and Best Score. The film also received four Golden Globe nominations and won for Best Song for “Under the Sea” and Best Score. Additionally, The Little Mermaid soundtrack album received two Grammy awards.

Audiences not only connect to The Little Mermaid’s music, but also to its story. It tells of a mermaid princess, Ariel, who longs to be human. Ariel makes a deal with the sea witch Ursula and transforms into a human to find what life is like “up above” while pursuing a romantic relationship with the human Prince Eric. Ursula’s deal is not what it seems, however, and Ariel must seek the help of her sea friends Flounder the Fish, Scuttle the seagull, and Sebastian the crab in order to save herself, Prince Eric, and the entire sea kingdom!

People young and old have been drawn to The Little Mermaid’s story over and over again with the success of the initial fairytale, Disney’s adaptation and the stage version. With such laud for The Little Mermaid, the staged performance at the Warner Theatre is sure to be enjoyable for people across all generations!