The Little Mermaid

WIN TICKETS––this beloved musical makes its way to the Warner Theatre from July 28-Aug 5

By Annie Renaud


**Exclusive for Townvibe readers, a chance to win four tickets to see Disney’s The Little Mermaid at the Warner Theatre in Torrington, CT. The show runs from July 28-August 5 and the winner gets to choose when they want to attend the show! To enter simply go the our Facebook post about the event and make a comment.

Venture “under the sea” and see The Little Mermaid performed at the Warner Theatre on the main stage. Based on the Danish fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen and Disney’s animated film, The Little Mermaid is sure to hook audiences with its beautiful love story and the music you know and love by eight-time Academy Winner Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater. The show also features a captivating book by Doug Wright.

The musical hit Broadway in 2008 and was nominated for two Tony Awards, including one for Best Original Score. The show ran on Broadway for 685 performances and has reached numerous regional and international theatres, including in Brazil, Japan and The Philippines. It features songs you can’t help but sing along to like “Kiss the Girl,” “Part of Your World,” and of course “Under the Sea.”

Disney’s movie adaptation of The Little Mermaid in 1989, on which the play is based, received widespread critical acclaim as well. It was nominated for three academy awards and won two for Best Song and Best Score. The film also received four Golden Globe nominations and won for Best Song for “Under the Sea” and Best Score. Additionally, The Little Mermaid soundtrack album received two Grammy awards.

Audiences not only connect to The Little Mermaid’s music, but also to its story. It tells of a mermaid princess, Ariel, who longs to be human. Ariel makes a deal with the sea witch Ursula and transforms into a human to find what life is like “up above” while pursuing a romantic relationship with the human Prince Eric. Ursula’s deal is not what it seems, however, and Ariel must seek the help of her sea friends Flounder the Fish, Scuttle the seagull, and Sebastian the crab in order to save herself, Prince Eric, and the entire sea kingdom!

People young and old have been drawn to The Little Mermaid’s story over and over again with the success of the initial fairytale, Disney’s adaptation and the stage version. With such laud for The Little Mermaid, the staged performance at the Warner Theatre is sure to be enjoyable for people across all generations!

10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMRockefeller Estate Tours

Kykuit, a hilltop paradise, is now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe New England Photographic Workshop at Hunt Hill Farm

Work with award winning pro photographers John Kane and Wendy Carlson capturing the sultry beauty of Litchfield County, gorgeous food and professional models in studio. Show your work with a...

Cost: $450

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
12:00 PMGuilford Craft Expo 2018

Guilford Art Center Welcomes 180 Contemporary Craft Artists to Guilford for Craft Expo 2018 Guilford, CT –Guilford Art Center’s annual Craft Expo will bring more than 180...

Cost: Admission: Adults $9, Seniors $7, GAC Members, children under 12, and active mil

Where:
The Guilford Green
33 Whitfield Street
Guilford, CT  06437
View map »


Sponsor: Guilford Art Center
Telephone: 203-453-5947
Contact Name: Lisa Ste. Marie
Website »

More information
2:00 PMSummer Tea with Abigail Adams

Have tea with a former first lady! Join the Norwalk Historical Society on Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 2:00pm for a Summer Tea with Abigail Adams at the Townhouse at Mill Hill Historic Park....

Cost: $40 - $45

Where:
Mill Hill Historic Park - Town House
2 East Wall St.
Handicapped parking on site only. All others follow signs to overflow parking across the street.
Norwalk, CT  05851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Samantha Kulish-Fargione
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMConversations On the Green Presents: Democracy In Danger

Political polar opposites - Mona Charen and Katrina vanden Heuvel - will meet in Washington during the second "Conversations On the Green" of our...

Cost: $45 - $250 per person

Where:
St. John's Church - Parish Hall
9 Parsonage Lane
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Conversations On the Green
Telephone: 203-947-1968
Contact Name: Laura Neminski
Website »

More information
3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM Make a Fairy House at Keeler Library- July 12th and 19th

Make and decorate your own house for fairies! July 12th and 19th at 4:00 PM You are welcome to one or both sessions For kids in grades Kindergarten and up. Younger children need to have...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 9:00 PMGirl’s Night Out: Natural Beauty Workshop

Grab your best friend for a Girl’s Night Out of making your own natural skincare products at Red Bee’s Honey House Barn! We’ll make beeswax lip balms, healing salves and honey...

Cost: $125

Where:
Red Bee Honey
Weston, CT  06883


Sponsor: Red Bee Honey
Contact Name: Emily Sabo, Events Manager
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Alan Cumming: Legal Immigrant

Alan Cumming has been described by Time Magazineas one of the most fun people in show business, by the New York Times as a ‘bawdy, countercultural sprite’ and by...

Cost: $31 - $146

Where:
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
Telephone: 141-352-80100
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMBIG – 30th Anniversary

After a wish turns 12-year-old Josh Baskin (David Moscow) into a 30-year-old man (Tom Hanks), he heads to New York City and gets a low-level job at MacMillan Toy Company. A chance encounter with...

Cost: $12.50

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06879
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: (203) 438-5795
Contact Name: Vania Saintfery
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:30 PMSummer Concert Series Package

Summer Concert Series Package includes 4 concerts that will be shown all at Hunt Hill Farm. All concerts start at 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM on the dates below with artist information. For more...

Cost: $100

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farn
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMDanny Lipsitz & The Brass Tacks

Danny Lipsitz and The Brass Tacks: A Not Impartial Birth of Rock ‘n’ Roll Featuring the Saxophone Danny Lipsitz and The Brass Tacks tackle the fascinating history of the saxophone's...

Cost: FREE

Where:
The Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts
40 Jesup Rd
Westport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMConnecticut Ballet Presents 'Ballet Under the Stars'

On Sunday, July 15, dance will be the featured performance for the Newtown Savings Bank Fine Arts and Family Series at Ives Concert Park at 7:30 p.m. Connecticut Ballet ...

Cost: Adults $10; children 12 & under $5.

Where:
Ives Concert Park
43 Lake Ave Ext
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »


Sponsor: Newtown Savings Bank
Telephone: 120-383-79226
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
Kiss Me Kate

Egotistical leading man, director, and producer Fred Graham is reunited with his ex-wife, Lilli Vanessi, when the two are forced to play opposite one another in a new production of...

Cost: $50-$360

Where:
Waveny Park
70 Pine St.
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare

An irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard’s plays, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) was London’s longest-running comedy having clocked a very palpable nine...

Cost: Free Admission

Where:
Christine's Garden
151 Main Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 9:00 PMOWL Reads! 2nd Annual Adult Summer Reading Program

Join in the fun this summer as we challenge you to OWL Reads! Challenge yourself to read six to nine books this summer! How to participate? Beginning June 20th come to OWL to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 10:45 AMYoga on the Boardwalk with Exhale Spa

Morning exhale flow on the water! Yoga on the Boardwalk returns every Sunday morning, beginning in May, on the Harbor Point Boardwalk.  Led by our Yoga Teacher, Shannon Aleksa. Her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Harbor Point Boardwalk
1 Harbor Point Road
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMGarden Menagerie

Garden Menagerie Exhibition on view through August 25, 2018 during regular library hours Garden Menagerie, features a variety of works by Alex Sax and a selection of nineteenth-century books...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMJennifer Sabella "Order & Chaos"

Jennifer paints with vibrant hues in multiple layers, capturing her exuberance and fascination with color and texture. She has developed her own style through many years of experimentation,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
10:00 AMNorwalk Now Presents Bicycles & Brunch

First stop—Pedego, where you and your friends explore the waterfront roadways, picturesque winding routes north of the shoreline, and everything in between on a Pedego Electric Bike....

Cost: $50

Where:
Meet-up at Pedego
50 Water St
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:30 AM - 12:15 PMFamily Gallery Tours

The Bruce Museum welcomes you and your child between the ages 6 and 10 on family gallery tours, which take place every Sunday. Free with Museum admission.

Cost: $10 adults, $8 students/seniors, free for members and children under 5

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM1750 Ogden House Tours

Open Sundays beginning June 3 – September 30. This saltbox house was built in 1750 for David Ogden at the time of his marriage to Jane Sturges. For the next 125 years it was home for the...

Cost: Admission is $5, $3 Students & Seniors; Free for Members.

Where:
Ogden House
1520 Bronson Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
1:30 PM - 4:00 PMBang On A Can Summer Music Festival

Brilliant musicians and composers inhabit the MASS MoCA campus from July 12 – July 28 for three rollicking weeks of innovative, unexpected, and ear-expanding music. Three decades ago,...

Cost: $5 to $36

Where:
MASS MoCA
1040 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

8:30 AM - 12:30 PMLCT's Youth Summer Camp

Landmark Community Theatre will be extending it’s Youth Theatre Education program this July with a summer camp intensive focusing on Acting, Dance, and Voice. The camp...

Cost: $175

Where:
Landmark Community Theatre Production Center
9 Center St.
Thomaston, CT  06787
View map »


Sponsor: Landmark Community Theatre
Telephone: 860-283-8558
Contact Name: Andrea Bingham
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 12:00 PMSummer Drawing for Kids

5 - 10 years old Drawing is fun and a great way to be creative and use your imagination. This workshop is designed to encourage kids to explore their ideas through drawing. Expressing your ideas...

Cost: $300

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMRockefeller Estate Tours

Kykuit, a hilltop paradise, is now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMKids Cook from Farm and Garden-5 Day Series

Today it is more important than ever to teach our children where their food comes from and why that is important. During this 5-day cooking series, the students will learn those...

Cost: $250

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMSummer Painting for Kids

8-13 years old Painting can be a lifelong activity, whether as a professional or as a hobbyist. Learning about color and the wonderful affect it has on people can help guide your painting...

Cost: $300

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM Make a Fairy House at Keeler Library- July 12th and 19th

Make and decorate your own house for fairies! July 12th and 19th at 4:00 PM You are welcome to one or both sessions For kids in grades Kindergarten and up. Younger children need to have...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 9:00 PMGirl’s Night Out: Natural Beauty Workshop

Grab your best friend for a Girl’s Night Out of making your own natural skincare products at Red Bee’s Honey House Barn! We’ll make beeswax lip balms, healing salves and honey...

Cost: $125

Where:
Red Bee Honey
Weston, CT  06883


Sponsor: Red Bee Honey
Contact Name: Emily Sabo, Events Manager
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:30 PMSummer Concert Series Package

Summer Concert Series Package includes 4 concerts that will be shown all at Hunt Hill Farm. All concerts start at 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM on the dates below with artist information. For more...

Cost: $100

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farn
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
7:00 PMTHE BOLSHOI BALLET PRESENTS: ROMEO AND JULIET

In cinemas for a special summer encore presentation, Fathom Events, BY Experience and Pathé Live present Shakespeare's timeless tale, Romeo and Juliet, captured live from Moscow....

Cost: $15-17

Where:
AMC Danbury 16
61 Eagle Road
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Fathom Events
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMPhillip Phillips

This American Idol (Season 11) winner is best known for hits “Home,” “Gone, Gone, Gone” and “Dance with Me.” Hear stripped down, intimate versions of these songs...

Cost: $75

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
LCT's Youth Summer Camp––July 16th to 20th and July 23rd to 27th

Landmark Community Theatre will be continuing it’s Youth Theatre Education program this July with a summer camp intensive focusing on Acting, Dance, and Voice. The camp will run for two...

Cost: $175

Where:
Landmark Community Theatre Production Center
9 Center St.
Thomaston, CT  06787
View map »


Sponsor: Landmark Community Theatre
Telephone: 860-283-8558
Contact Name: Andrea Bingham
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
Kiss Me Kate

Egotistical leading man, director, and producer Fred Graham is reunited with his ex-wife, Lilli Vanessi, when the two are forced to play opposite one another in a new production of...

Cost: $50-$360

Where:
Waveny Park
70 Pine St.
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare

An irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard’s plays, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) was London’s longest-running comedy having clocked a very palpable nine...

Cost: Free Admission

Where:
Christine's Garden
151 Main Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 9:00 PMOWL Reads! 2nd Annual Adult Summer Reading Program

Join in the fun this summer as we challenge you to OWL Reads! Challenge yourself to read six to nine books this summer! How to participate? Beginning June 20th come to OWL to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMGarden Menagerie

Garden Menagerie Exhibition on view through August 25, 2018 during regular library hours Garden Menagerie, features a variety of works by Alex Sax and a selection of nineteenth-century books...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMJennifer Sabella "Order & Chaos"

Jennifer paints with vibrant hues in multiple layers, capturing her exuberance and fascination with color and texture. She has developed her own style through many years of experimentation,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition: iCreate

The Bruce Museum spotlights the creative energy and vitality of fine art created by regional high school students in the 8th annual iCreate exhibition. Opening on June 9 and continuing...

Cost: Adults $10; Students and Seniors $8; Members and Children Under 5 Free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203.413.6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
1:30 PM - 4:00 PMBang On A Can Summer Music Festival

Brilliant musicians and composers inhabit the MASS MoCA campus from July 12 – July 28 for three rollicking weeks of innovative, unexpected, and ear-expanding music. Three decades ago,...

Cost: $5 to $36

Where:
MASS MoCA
1040 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:30 PMCaregiver Support Group

Caring for a loved one who is ill is stressful and exhausting. It can be a profoundly isolating and lonely experience. Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County and Wilton Library invite you...

Cost: Free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Telephone: 203-762-8958, ext. 316.
Contact Name: Laurie Petrasanta
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

8:30 AM - 12:30 PMLCT's Youth Summer Camp

Landmark Community Theatre will be extending it’s Youth Theatre Education program this July with a summer camp intensive focusing on Acting, Dance, and Voice. The camp...

Cost: $175

Where:
Landmark Community Theatre Production Center
9 Center St.
Thomaston, CT  06787
View map »


Sponsor: Landmark Community Theatre
Telephone: 860-283-8558
Contact Name: Andrea Bingham
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 12:00 PMSummer Drawing for Kids

5 - 10 years old Drawing is fun and a great way to be creative and use your imagination. This workshop is designed to encourage kids to explore their ideas through drawing. Expressing your ideas...

Cost: $300

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMRockefeller Estate Tours

Kykuit, a hilltop paradise, is now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMKids Cook from Farm and Garden-5 Day Series

Today it is more important than ever to teach our children where their food comes from and why that is important. During this 5-day cooking series, the students will learn those...

Cost: $250

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM Make a Fairy House at Keeler Library- July 12th and 19th

Make and decorate your own house for fairies! July 12th and 19th at 4:00 PM You are welcome to one or both sessions For kids in grades Kindergarten and up. Younger children need to have...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 9:00 PMGirl’s Night Out: Natural Beauty Workshop

Grab your best friend for a Girl’s Night Out of making your own natural skincare products at Red Bee’s Honey House Barn! We’ll make beeswax lip balms, healing salves and honey...

Cost: $125

Where:
Red Bee Honey
Weston, CT  06883


Sponsor: Red Bee Honey
Contact Name: Emily Sabo, Events Manager
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMSTRESS: The Ayurvedic Approach to Getting Out from Under

In Ayurveda, health is achieved when there is a balance in body, mind, and spirit. Stress effects all of these components, and so balance must concentrate on all three. Come and discover:...

Cost: Free

Where:
Lewisboro Library
15 Main St
South Salem, NY  10590
View map »


Sponsor: Dr. Somesh N. Kaushik
Telephone: 914-875-9088
Contact Name: Dr. Somesh N. Kaushik
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:30 PMSummer Concert Series Package

Summer Concert Series Package includes 4 concerts that will be shown all at Hunt Hill Farm. All concerts start at 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM on the dates below with artist information. For more...

Cost: $100

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farn
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
Kiss Me Kate

Egotistical leading man, director, and producer Fred Graham is reunited with his ex-wife, Lilli Vanessi, when the two are forced to play opposite one another in a new production of...

Cost: $50-$360

Where:
Waveny Park
70 Pine St.
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare

An irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard’s plays, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) was London’s longest-running comedy having clocked a very palpable nine...

Cost: Free Admission

Where:
Christine's Garden
151 Main Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 AMBirding at The Mount

Starting at The Mount’s Historic Stable, venture through Edith Wharton’s original estate guided by one of Mass Audubon’s naturalists. Exploring woods, wetlands and meadows...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Mount, Edith Wharton's House
2 Plunkett Street
Lenox, MA  01240
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 9:00 PMOWL Reads! 2nd Annual Adult Summer Reading Program

Join in the fun this summer as we challenge you to OWL Reads! Challenge yourself to read six to nine books this summer! How to participate? Beginning June 20th come to OWL to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMGarden Menagerie

Garden Menagerie Exhibition on view through August 25, 2018 during regular library hours Garden Menagerie, features a variety of works by Alex Sax and a selection of nineteenth-century books...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMJennifer Sabella "Order & Chaos"

Jennifer paints with vibrant hues in multiple layers, capturing her exuberance and fascination with color and texture. She has developed her own style through many years of experimentation,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition: iCreate

The Bruce Museum spotlights the creative energy and vitality of fine art created by regional high school students in the 8th annual iCreate exhibition. Opening on June 9 and continuing...

Cost: Adults $10; Students and Seniors $8; Members and Children Under 5 Free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203.413.6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:00 PMCrafty Crimes

Love a good mystery? Working on a special project? Join other crime and craft enthusiasts and listen to Crime Classics, the classic radio show from the 1950s. Each week enjoy one or two episodes of...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
1:30 PM - 4:00 PMBang On A Can Summer Music Festival

Brilliant musicians and composers inhabit the MASS MoCA campus from July 12 – July 28 for three rollicking weeks of innovative, unexpected, and ear-expanding music. Three decades ago,...

Cost: $5 to $36

Where:
MASS MoCA
1040 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMJuly Summer Fun Community Week

The Litchfield Historical Society is celebrating the middle of summer vacation with a week of FREE afternoon crafts and games for families at the Tapping Reeve Meadow....

Cost: Free!

Where:
Tapping Reeve Meadow
82 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Litchfield Historical Society
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

8:30 AM - 12:30 PMLCT's Youth Summer Camp

Landmark Community Theatre will be extending it’s Youth Theatre Education program this July with a summer camp intensive focusing on Acting, Dance, and Voice. The camp...

Cost: $175

Where:
Landmark Community Theatre Production Center
9 Center St.
Thomaston, CT  06787
View map »


Sponsor: Landmark Community Theatre
Telephone: 860-283-8558
Contact Name: Andrea Bingham
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 12:00 PMSummer Drawing for Kids

5 - 10 years old Drawing is fun and a great way to be creative and use your imagination. This workshop is designed to encourage kids to explore their ideas through drawing. Expressing your ideas...

Cost: $300

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMRockefeller Estate Tours

Kykuit, a hilltop paradise, is now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMKids Cook from Farm and Garden-5 Day Series

Today it is more important than ever to teach our children where their food comes from and why that is important. During this 5-day cooking series, the students will learn those...

Cost: $250

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM Make a Fairy House at Keeler Library- July 12th and 19th

Make and decorate your own house for fairies! July 12th and 19th at 4:00 PM You are welcome to one or both sessions For kids in grades Kindergarten and up. Younger children need to have...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:30 PMSummer Concert Series Package

Summer Concert Series Package includes 4 concerts that will be shown all at Hunt Hill Farm. All concerts start at 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM on the dates below with artist information. For more...

Cost: $100

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farn
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMLittle Feat

Little Feat have led a storied life ever since they formed in 1969. From then on, their unconventional signature of earthy, organic appeal and polished, first-rate musicianship wrapped around...

Cost: $125

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
Kiss Me Kate

Egotistical leading man, director, and producer Fred Graham is reunited with his ex-wife, Lilli Vanessi, when the two are forced to play opposite one another in a new production of...

Cost: $50-$360

Where:
Waveny Park
70 Pine St.
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare

An irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard’s plays, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) was London’s longest-running comedy having clocked a very palpable nine...

Cost: Free Admission

Where:
Christine's Garden
151 Main Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
Cirque du Soleil

Corteo, one of Cirque du Soleil’s most successful shows on record, comes to Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport for seven shows from July 18-22, 2018. Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is...

Cost: Starting at $52

Where:
Webster Bank Arena (Bridgeport)
, CT


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 9:00 PMOWL Reads! 2nd Annual Adult Summer Reading Program

Join in the fun this summer as we challenge you to OWL Reads! Challenge yourself to read six to nine books this summer! How to participate? Beginning June 20th come to OWL to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMGarden Menagerie

Garden Menagerie Exhibition on view through August 25, 2018 during regular library hours Garden Menagerie, features a variety of works by Alex Sax and a selection of nineteenth-century books...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMJennifer Sabella "Order & Chaos"

Jennifer paints with vibrant hues in multiple layers, capturing her exuberance and fascination with color and texture. She has developed her own style through many years of experimentation,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition: iCreate

The Bruce Museum spotlights the creative energy and vitality of fine art created by regional high school students in the 8th annual iCreate exhibition. Opening on June 9 and continuing...

Cost: Adults $10; Students and Seniors $8; Members and Children Under 5 Free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203.413.6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PMNew Yorker Shorts

Back by popular demand! Professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar will discuss 6 short stories published in The New Yorker magazine over 6 consecutive weeks. Each Wednesday's...

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Website »

More information
1:30 PM - 4:00 PMBang On A Can Summer Music Festival

Brilliant musicians and composers inhabit the MASS MoCA campus from July 12 – July 28 for three rollicking weeks of innovative, unexpected, and ear-expanding music. Three decades ago,...

Cost: $5 to $36

Where:
MASS MoCA
1040 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMJuly Summer Fun Community Week

The Litchfield Historical Society is celebrating the middle of summer vacation with a week of FREE afternoon crafts and games for families at the Tapping Reeve Meadow....

Cost: Free!

Where:
Tapping Reeve Meadow
82 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Litchfield Historical Society
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 6:00 PMWednesday Shorts

Enjoy summer afternoons on the Terrace listening to professional actors read short stories written by Wharton and her contemporaries including Henry James, Edgar Allen Poe, and Charlotte Perkins...

Cost: $10 General, Free for Members

Where:
The Terrace at The Mount
2 Plunkett Street
Lenox, MA  01240
View map »


Telephone: 413-551-5100
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMGhost Tour Wednesday

Creaking floors, slamming doors, and ghostly footsteps…The Mount’s haunted history includes it all!  For over a century, The Mount has been home to writers, actors, wealthy...

Cost: $24 adult; $20 youth (12-18)

Where:
The Mount, Edith Wharton's House
2 Plunkett Street
Lenox, MA  01240
View map »


Telephone: 413-511-5100
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMOpen Mic

Weekly fun and friendly open mic with some great local talent.

Cost: Free

Where:
The Barn at Egremont Village Inn
17 Main Street
South Egremont, MA  01258
View map »


Sponsor: The Barn
Telephone: 141-352-81570
Contact Name: Jenny Rubin
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

8:30 AM - 12:30 PMLCT's Youth Summer Camp

Landmark Community Theatre will be extending it’s Youth Theatre Education program this July with a summer camp intensive focusing on Acting, Dance, and Voice. The camp...

Cost: $175

Where:
Landmark Community Theatre Production Center
9 Center St.
Thomaston, CT  06787
View map »


Sponsor: Landmark Community Theatre
Telephone: 860-283-8558
Contact Name: Andrea Bingham
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 12:00 PMSummer Drawing for Kids

5 - 10 years old Drawing is fun and a great way to be creative and use your imagination. This workshop is designed to encourage kids to explore their ideas through drawing. Expressing your ideas...

Cost: $300

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMRockefeller Estate Tours

Kykuit, a hilltop paradise, is now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMKids Cook from Farm and Garden-5 Day Series

Today it is more important than ever to teach our children where their food comes from and why that is important. During this 5-day cooking series, the students will learn those...

Cost: $250

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM Make a Fairy House at Keeler Library- July 12th and 19th

Make and decorate your own house for fairies! July 12th and 19th at 4:00 PM You are welcome to one or both sessions For kids in grades Kindergarten and up. Younger children need to have...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 6:30 PMSummer Music and More: Billy and the Showmen

All ages are welcome to our 18 th year of the Summer Music & More concert series. As always, the concerts and refreshments are free thanks to the generous sponsorship of The Village Market and...

Cost: Free Admission

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 7:30 PMThe Art of the New England Farm Talk by Florence Griswold Museum

OF BOHEMIANS & BOVINES: FLORENCE GRISWOLD MUSEUM & THE ART OF THE NEW ENGLAND FARM David D.J. Rau, Director of Education & Outreach at the Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme,...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMBlooms for Bees: Flower Arranging Workshop

Join the Red Bee team and Stems + Co, a boutique flower design studio, for a bee-friendly floral centerpiece workshop at Red Bee’s Honey House Barn in Weston, CT on...

Cost: $100

Where:
Red Bee Honey
Weston, CT  06883


Sponsor: Stems + Co
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:00 PMMurder in the Stacks

This is not your usual “murder mystery” event - there will be no character acting or using silly accents. You are an investigator looking for the who, the where, and the how of a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:30 PMSummer Concert Series Package

Summer Concert Series Package includes 4 concerts that will be shown all at Hunt Hill Farm. All concerts start at 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM on the dates below with artist information. For more...

Cost: $100

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farn
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMRonnie Milsap

With 40 No. 1 hits and more than 35 million albums sold, Milsap remains one of country music’s most successful and beloved crossover artists. At 75, he continues to tour the...

Cost: $67

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
The Soul Rebels at FTC StageOne

The Soul Rebels get right to the heart of New Orleans music, playing ferocious funk and second line grooves that will lift you out of your seat. Possessing that rare combination of serious chops,...

Cost: $28

Where:
StageOne at FTC
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 203-259-1036
Contact Name: FTC Box Office
Website »

More information
Kiss Me Kate

Egotistical leading man, director, and producer Fred Graham is reunited with his ex-wife, Lilli Vanessi, when the two are forced to play opposite one another in a new production of...

Cost: $50-$360

Where:
Waveny Park
70 Pine St.
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare

An irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard’s plays, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) was London’s longest-running comedy having clocked a very palpable nine...

Cost: Free Admission

Where:
Christine's Garden
151 Main Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
Cirque du Soleil

Corteo, one of Cirque du Soleil’s most successful shows on record, comes to Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport for seven shows from July 18-22, 2018. Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is...

Cost: Starting at $52

Where:
Webster Bank Arena (Bridgeport)
, CT


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 10:00 AMLe Café Français

“Parlez-vous français?” Come enjoy coffee, croissants, and some French conversation on the Terrace Thursday mornings (July 5- August 30) at 9am in honor of Edith...

Cost: $15 for non-members, $10 for members

Where:
The Mount, Edith Wharton's House
2 Plunkett Street
Lenox, MA  01240
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 9:00 PMOWL Reads! 2nd Annual Adult Summer Reading Program

Join in the fun this summer as we challenge you to OWL Reads! Challenge yourself to read six to nine books this summer! How to participate? Beginning June 20th come to OWL to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMGarden Menagerie

Garden Menagerie Exhibition on view through August 25, 2018 during regular library hours Garden Menagerie, features a variety of works by Alex Sax and a selection of nineteenth-century books...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMJennifer Sabella "Order & Chaos"

Jennifer paints with vibrant hues in multiple layers, capturing her exuberance and fascination with color and texture. She has developed her own style through many years of experimentation,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition: iCreate

The Bruce Museum spotlights the creative energy and vitality of fine art created by regional high school students in the 8th annual iCreate exhibition. Opening on June 9 and continuing...

Cost: Adults $10; Students and Seniors $8; Members and Children Under 5 Free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203.413.6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
1:30 PM - 4:00 PMBang On A Can Summer Music Festival

Brilliant musicians and composers inhabit the MASS MoCA campus from July 12 – July 28 for three rollicking weeks of innovative, unexpected, and ear-expanding music. Three decades ago,...

Cost: $5 to $36

Where:
MASS MoCA
1040 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMJuly Summer Fun Community Week

The Litchfield Historical Society is celebrating the middle of summer vacation with a week of FREE afternoon crafts and games for families at the Tapping Reeve Meadow....

Cost: Free!

Where:
Tapping Reeve Meadow
82 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Litchfield Historical Society
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 10:00 PMThe Chalet

Our summer fun spot promises frothy beverages, riverside regulars, and friendly new faces when we fire up The Chalet, Oh, Canada artist Dean Baldwin’s-sculpture-turned-river- side-beer-garden...

Cost: Free Admission

Where:
MASS MoCA
1040 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: The Hans and Kate Morris Fund for New Music
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 6:30 PMSummer Music and More: The Conn Artists

All ages are welcome to our 18th year of the Summer Music & More concert series. As always, the concerts and refreshments are free thanks to the generous sponsorship of The Village Market and...

Cost: Free Admission

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

8:30 AM - 12:30 PMLCT's Youth Summer Camp

Landmark Community Theatre will be extending it’s Youth Theatre Education program this July with a summer camp intensive focusing on Acting, Dance, and Voice. The camp...

Cost: $175

Where:
Landmark Community Theatre Production Center
9 Center St.
Thomaston, CT  06787
View map »


Sponsor: Landmark Community Theatre
Telephone: 860-283-8558
Contact Name: Andrea Bingham
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 12:00 PMSummer Drawing for Kids

5 - 10 years old Drawing is fun and a great way to be creative and use your imagination. This workshop is designed to encourage kids to explore their ideas through drawing. Expressing your ideas...

Cost: $300

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 10:30 AMStroller Tours at KMA

Fridays, July 20, August 17, September 21, 9:30 - 10:30 AM Katonah Museum opens its doors to babies and their new parents and caregivers for an enriching experience, a chance to meet local...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
134 Jay Street, Katonah, NY 10536
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Telephone: 191-423-29555

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMRockefeller Estate Tours

Kykuit, a hilltop paradise, is now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMKids Cook from Farm and Garden-5 Day Series

Today it is more important than ever to teach our children where their food comes from and why that is important. During this 5-day cooking series, the students will learn those...

Cost: $250

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 2:30 PMTalk, Tour & Honey Tasting at Red Bee Honey

Red Bee Apiary's Talk, Tour & Honey Tastings are an opportunity to visit a working apiary and experience honey at its source. Take a tour of Red Bee's apiary and gardens, once...

Cost: $35

Where:
Red Bee Honey
Weston, CT  06883


Sponsor: Red Bee Honey
Contact Name: Emily Sabo, Events Manager
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 2:00 PMSenior Socials at KMA

Join fellow seniors for an afternoon of art viewing and socializing. Dive deep into our current exhibition with a knowledgeable docent and mingle with other art enthusiasts over coffee and treats....

Cost: Free with admission.

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Telephone: 191-423-29555
Contact Name: Margaret Adasko
Website »

More information
3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
4:45 PMRagtime the Musical

Little Radical Theatrics Inc (Fatima Viegas, Executive Producer) is thrilled to be presenting its Summer 2018  Production of "Ragtime".  In an effort to truly live up to...

Cost: $10-$25

Where:
Grinton Will Library
1500 Central Park Ave
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Sponsor: Little Radical Theatrics
Telephone: 914-589-1669
Contact Name: Fatima Viegas
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 10:30 PMMock Stock Tribute Band Fest-Purple

You'll be seeing purple with tributes to Prince and his influences.  Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones (Tribute to Prince)- Dressed to the 9's, Dean Ford embodies Prince with every...

Cost: General Admission- $15, VIP Purple Experience- $50

Where:
Ives Concert Park
43 Lake Ave Ext
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »


Sponsor: Ives Concert Park and Promotions in Motion
Telephone: 203-837-9227
Contact Name: Phyllis Cortese
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:30 PMJuly Community Dinner

Enjoy a special meal with friends and neighbors, featuring local performing artists. This affordable dining experience promises expansive views and excellent company. The evening will take place in...

Cost: $11 adults; $6 kids

Where:
Grace Farms, Commons
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 5:30 PMRagtime the Musical

 Little Radical Theatrics Inc (Fatima Viegas, Executive Producer) is thrilled to be presenting its Summer 2018  Production of "Ragtime".  In an effort to truly live...

Cost: $10-$25

Where:
Grinton Will Library
1500 Central Park Ave
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Sponsor: Little Radical Theatrics
Telephone: 914-589-1669
Contact Name: Fatima Viegas
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:30 PMSummer Concert Series Package

Summer Concert Series Package includes 4 concerts that will be shown all at Hunt Hill Farm. All concerts start at 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM on the dates below with artist information. For more...

Cost: $100

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farn
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMBeethoven and Shostakovich

Friday, July 20 •  8:00PM •  Music Shed Beethoven and Shostakovich were musical titans from different centuries who both reinterpreted music from the past to make it their...

Cost: Tickets: $60 – $20, $10 (Young Adults 18-25), and Kids under 18 Free!

Where:
Norfolk Chamber Music Festival
Ellen Battell Stoeckel Estate, 20 Litchfield Road
Norfolk, CT  06058
View map »


Telephone: 860-542-3000
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMDicky Betts Band

After retiring from the music industry 4 years ago, Dickey Betts is back for a limited number of special shows! Don’t miss your chance to see this full set of Allman Brothers...

Cost: $150-$200

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:30 PMFree Outdoor Concert: Goza Latin Band

We are pleased to present to you GOZA - an engaging Latin musical ensemble comprised of Connecticut’s most seasoned and versatile musicians. GOZA (Spanish for Joy) performs exciting music and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Levitt Pavilion
40 Jesup Road
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
Kiss Me Kate

Egotistical leading man, director, and producer Fred Graham is reunited with his ex-wife, Lilli Vanessi, when the two are forced to play opposite one another in a new production of...

Cost: $50-$360

Where:
Waveny Park
70 Pine St.
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare

An irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard’s plays, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) was London’s longest-running comedy having clocked a very palpable nine...

Cost: Free Admission

Where:
Christine's Garden
151 Main Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
Portraying Faith | An Inside View of Religion in the Media

Join Grace Farms Foundation for an inspired conversation about how religion is portrayed in the media today. Journalists Wajahat Ali (New York Times and CNN contributor) and Michelle Boorstein (The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Telephone: 203-920-1702
Contact Name: Regan Hayes
Website »

More information
Cirque du Soleil

Corteo, one of Cirque du Soleil’s most successful shows on record, comes to Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport for seven shows from July 18-22, 2018. Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is...

Cost: Starting at $52

Where:
Webster Bank Arena (Bridgeport)
, CT


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 9:00 PMOWL Reads! 2nd Annual Adult Summer Reading Program

Join in the fun this summer as we challenge you to OWL Reads! Challenge yourself to read six to nine books this summer! How to participate? Beginning June 20th come to OWL to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMFriday Field Days at Back 40 Farm

Are you just dying to get some dirt under your fingernails this season? Come to Back 40 Farm for Friday Field Days and help us out with weeding, transplanting, hoeing, harvesting, and more! Who:...

Where:
Back 40 Farm
Washington Depot, CT


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMGarden Menagerie

Garden Menagerie Exhibition on view through August 25, 2018 during regular library hours Garden Menagerie, features a variety of works by Alex Sax and a selection of nineteenth-century books...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMJennifer Sabella "Order & Chaos"

Jennifer paints with vibrant hues in multiple layers, capturing her exuberance and fascination with color and texture. She has developed her own style through many years of experimentation,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition: iCreate

The Bruce Museum spotlights the creative energy and vitality of fine art created by regional high school students in the 8th annual iCreate exhibition. Opening on June 9 and continuing...

Cost: Adults $10; Students and Seniors $8; Members and Children Under 5 Free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203.413.6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
1:30 PM - 4:00 PMBang On A Can Summer Music Festival

Brilliant musicians and composers inhabit the MASS MoCA campus from July 12 – July 28 for three rollicking weeks of innovative, unexpected, and ear-expanding music. Three decades ago,...

Cost: $5 to $36

Where:
MASS MoCA
1040 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMJuly Summer Fun Community Week

The Litchfield Historical Society is celebrating the middle of summer vacation with a week of FREE afternoon crafts and games for families at the Tapping Reeve Meadow....

Cost: Free!

Where:
Tapping Reeve Meadow
82 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Litchfield Historical Society
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMMusic After Hours

Join us on the Terrace every weekend in July and August from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for lively evenings of free music played by the region’s most talented musicians. 

Cost: Free

Where:
The Mount, Edith Wharton's House
2 Plunkett Street
Lenox, MA  01240
View map »


Telephone: 413-511-5100
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

8:30 AM - 12:30 PMLCT's Youth Summer Camp

Landmark Community Theatre will be extending it’s Youth Theatre Education program this July with a summer camp intensive focusing on Acting, Dance, and Voice. The camp...

Cost: $175

Where:
Landmark Community Theatre Production Center
9 Center St.
Thomaston, CT  06787
View map »


Sponsor: Landmark Community Theatre
Telephone: 860-283-8558
Contact Name: Andrea Bingham
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMFoster Care Info and Orientation

Westchester Community is in need of more than 40 foster homes to provide the county’s most vulnerable children with housing in a safe and stable environment. For more information and to...

Cost: Free

Where:
United Way of Westchester and Putnam
336 Central Avenue
White Plains, NY  10606
View map »


Sponsor: United Way of Westchester and Putnam
Telephone: 914-997-6700
Contact Name: Toyae Liverpool
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMRockefeller Estate Tours

Kykuit, a hilltop paradise, is now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMFairfield Sidewalk Sale & Street Fair

Fairfield Sidewalk Sale & Street Fair Saturday, July 21, 2018 10:00am-4:00pm, Rain or Shine First Selectman Mike Tetreau announced today that the Town of Fairfield and Fairfield...

Cost: free

Where:
Downtown Fairfield
Post Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Town of Fairfield & Chamber of Commerce
Telephone: 203-256-3120
Contact Name: Mark Barnhart
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGarden Conservancy Open Days Program Tour - Sharon

*There are additional gardens open in nearby Dutchess County, NY and Berkshire County, MA on this date; see links for details. Three stone walls climb up a hillside at the top of which is a...

Cost: Admission is $7 per person; children 12 & under free.

Where:
Mica Quarry Estate-Garden of Monika & Buddy Nixon
44 Kent Hollow Road
Kent, CT
View map »


Sponsor: The Garden Conservancy
Telephone: 888-842-2442
Contact Name: Open Days Program staff
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThird Saturdays

Visit The Aldrich for FREE the Third Saturday of each month! See the latest in contemporary art and participate in family-friendly art-making workshops in The Studio. Family...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGarden Conservancy Open Days Program Tour - Westchester County

Explore two private gardens in Cortlandt Manor, Mt. Kisco, open for self-guided tours to benefit the Garden Conservancy. Highlights include a series of seven bridges, statuary, woodland walks,...

Cost: $7 per garden; children 12 & under free

Where:
The Merrin Garden
2547 Maple Avenue
Cortlandt Manor, NY  10567
View map »


Sponsor: The Garden Conservancy
Telephone: 888-842-2442
Contact Name: Open Days Program staff
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGarden Conservancy Open Days Program Tour - Berkshire/Dutchess/Litchfield

Explore five private and public gardens in Millerton, Millbrook, and Stanfordville, NY, Sharon, CT, and Ashley Falls, MA open for self-guided tours to benefit the Garden Conservancy. Highlights...

Cost: $7 per private garden; children 12 & under free.

Where:
Steele Garden
159 Ashley Falls Road
Ashley Falls, MA  01257
View map »


Sponsor: The Garden Conservancy
Telephone: 888-842-2442
Contact Name: Open Days Program Staff
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMSummerFest 2018

Spend the day in Ridgefield, Connecticut for SummerFest on Saturday, July 21st from 10 am to 4 pm for sidewalk sales, food, music, children's activities/games, shopping, touch-a-truck and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Main Street and Bailey Avenue
Ridgefield, CT  06877


Sponsor: Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce
Telephone: 203-438-5992
Contact Name: Jen Mulhern
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 4:00 PMIkebana: The Freestyle Flower Arrangement - Sketching and Arranging

A workshop leading to the creation of a floral piece in the Free Style Arrangement of the Sogestsu School of Ikebana. This includes sketching of the arrangement,  an understanding for the...

Cost: $99/$114

Where:
Wisdom House
229 East Litchfield Rd
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Wisdom House
Telephone: 860-567-3163
Contact Name: Bonnie Mis
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 4:00 PMIkebana: The Freestyle Flower Arrangement - Sketching and Arranging

A workshop leading to the creation of a floral piece in the Free Style Arrangement of the Sogestsu School of Ikebana. This includes sketching of the arrangement,  an understanding for the...

Cost: $99/$114

Where:
Wisdom House
229 East Litchfield Rd
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Wisdom House
Telephone: 860-567-3163
Contact Name: Bonnie Mis
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMPapermoon Dance Studio opens in Litchfield

Papermoon Dance & Performing Arts is holding an Open House at 49 Commons Drive (the same building as WZBG) in Litchfield on Saturday, July 21, from 1:00-4:00 PM for the unveiling of their new...

Cost: Free

Where:
Papermoon Performing Arts Studio
49 Commons Drive
Next to WZBG Radio
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Papermoon Performing Arts
Telephone: 203-707-8428
Contact Name: Danielle Eichman
Website »

More information
3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
4:45 PMRagtime the Musical

Little Radical Theatrics Inc (Fatima Viegas, Executive Producer) is thrilled to be presenting its Summer 2018  Production of "Ragtime".  In an effort to truly live up to...

Cost: $10-$25

Where:
Grinton Will Library
1500 Central Park Ave
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Sponsor: Little Radical Theatrics
Telephone: 914-589-1669
Contact Name: Fatima Viegas
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 10:30 PMMock Stock Tribute Band Fest- Metal

Mock Stock is going Metal in a nod to AC/DC, Guns N Roses, and Metallica.  Halfway to HELL (Tribute to AC/DC)- Halfway to HELL- AC/DC Tribute features a High energy stage show with two...

Cost: Tickets $20 in advance, $30 at the door.

Where:
Ives Concert Park
43 Lake Ave Ext
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »


Sponsor: Ives Concert Park and Promotions in Motion
Telephone: 203-837-9227
Contact Name: Phyllis Cortese
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 5:30 PMRagtime the Musical

 Little Radical Theatrics Inc (Fatima Viegas, Executive Producer) is thrilled to be presenting its Summer 2018  Production of "Ragtime".  In an effort to truly live...

Cost: $10-$25

Where:
Grinton Will Library
1500 Central Park Ave
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Sponsor: Little Radical Theatrics
Telephone: 914-589-1669
Contact Name: Fatima Viegas
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:30 PMSummer Concert Series Package

Summer Concert Series Package includes 4 concerts that will be shown all at Hunt Hill Farm. All concerts start at 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM on the dates below with artist information. For more...

Cost: $100

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farn
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMDon Mclean

Don McLean is one of America’s most enduring singer-songwriters and is forever associated with his classic hits “American Pie” and “Vincent (Starry Starry Night).”...

Cost: $69.50

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:30 PMLost In The Flood: A Tribute to Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Lost In The Flood is a tribute to Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Frank Bergonzi - Vocals Dave "Hatch" Hadshinow - Keys Joe Tomasulo - Organ Mark "Maff" Maffei - Drums...

Cost: Free

Where:
Levitt Pavilion
40 Jesup Road
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
The Magpie Salute in The Warehouse FTC

The Magpie Salute brings together the reunited guitar team of Rich Robinson and Marc Ford from the Black Crowes, bassist Sven Pipien (also from the Crowes) along with lead...

Cost: $48

Where:
Fairfield Theatre Company in The Warehouse
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
Kiss Me Kate

Egotistical leading man, director, and producer Fred Graham is reunited with his ex-wife, Lilli Vanessi, when the two are forced to play opposite one another in a new production of...

Cost: $50-$360

Where:
Waveny Park
70 Pine St.
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare

An irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard’s plays, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) was London’s longest-running comedy having clocked a very palpable nine...

Cost: Free Admission

Where:
Christine's Garden
151 Main Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
Cirque du Soleil

Corteo, one of Cirque du Soleil’s most successful shows on record, comes to Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport for seven shows from July 18-22, 2018. Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is...

Cost: Starting at $52

Where:
Webster Bank Arena (Bridgeport)
, CT


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMFine Woodwork Show & Silent Auction

Berkshire Woodworkers Guild Fine Woodwork Show & Silent Auction.  A fine woodwork show featuring designs by professional woodworkers from throughout the Berkshires, Columbia...

Cost: $5 General Admission $3 Members Berkshire Botanical Garden

Where:
Berkshire Botanical Garden
5 West Stockbridge Road (Route 102)
Stockbridge , MA  01266
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire Woodworkers Guild
Contact Name: Kris Kanter
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMGreat Barrington Arts Market

A curated outdoor market featuring local and regional handmade gifts and products. Every Saturday, Memorial Day - Columbus Day, from 9 -1, GBAM offers visitors the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Downtown Great Barrington
18 Church Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Great Barrington Arts Market
Telephone: 413 429 6830
Contact Name: Molly de St. Andre & Kris Kanter
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 9:00 PMOWL Reads! 2nd Annual Adult Summer Reading Program

Join in the fun this summer as we challenge you to OWL Reads! Challenge yourself to read six to nine books this summer! How to participate? Beginning June 20th come to OWL to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMGarden Menagerie

Garden Menagerie Exhibition on view through August 25, 2018 during regular library hours Garden Menagerie, features a variety of works by Alex Sax and a selection of nineteenth-century books...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMJennifer Sabella "Order & Chaos"

Jennifer paints with vibrant hues in multiple layers, capturing her exuberance and fascination with color and texture. She has developed her own style through many years of experimentation,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMYoga for Hikers

Hiking and practicing yoga outside in the fresh air leaves you feeling uplifted, centered, and peaceful! In warm weather months, we meet regularly in various parks and trails. Each event starts...

Cost: Three and Five Class Packages (3 times for $33, 5 times for $42)

Where:
Vary with each class
, CT


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMLitchfield Hills Farm-Fresh Market

The Farm-Fresh Market was created in 2007 with 15 local vendors, and has grown over the years to become a staple of the Litchfield Hills community throughout all seasons. We were so proud to be...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Center School Parking Lot
Woodruff Lane
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Telephone: 860-567-3871
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
1:30 PM - 4:00 PMBang On A Can Summer Music Festival

Brilliant musicians and composers inhabit the MASS MoCA campus from July 12 – July 28 for three rollicking weeks of innovative, unexpected, and ear-expanding music. Three decades ago,...

Cost: $5 to $36

Where:
MASS MoCA
1040 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMMusic After Hours

Join us on the Terrace every weekend in July and August from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for lively evenings of free music played by the region’s most talented musicians. 

Cost: Free

Where:
The Mount, Edith Wharton's House
2 Plunkett Street
Lenox, MA  01240
View map »


Telephone: 413-511-5100
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

