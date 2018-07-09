Taste of Fairfield 2018

The culinary event of the year returns for its third year on Oct 7

TownVibe/Fairfield Magazine is proud to bring the Taste of Fairfield to the community once again.

Restaurants, specialty markets, winemakers, craft brewers, and others will fill the courtyard of the Delamar Southport/Artisan to serve their signature cuisine and curated cocktails and beverages to foodies and fun-loving folk in the area. There will be music, games, and roving entertainment

Delamar

Southport, CT

Sunday, Oct 7, 2018

1 pm to 5 pm

The tickets price is for everything! Includes entry, entertainment, food, desserts and drinks (including cocktails!)

Adults $55, VIP $100, Under 21 $20 and Kids under 10 FREE

Click here for tickets

Enjoy this video of the first year's event:

Participating Restaurants from last year: Artisan , Aspetuck Brew Lab , Asylum Distillery , B. Good , Brick + Wood , Cake Box , The Chelsea , Crave , Fairfield Cheese Company , Fairfield Craft Ales , Flipside Bar & Grill , Freshii Fairfield , Geronimo Tequila Bar , Garlick and Herbs , J House , Jackson Family Wine, Little Goose , Little Pub , Mecha Noodle Bar , nom-eez , Old Post Tavern , Red Bee Honey , Rive Bistro , Riverside Baking Company , Shearwater Coffee Roaster , Sono Baking Company , Sport Hill Farm , Sweet & Simple , Taberna Tapas , Taco Loco , Toto , Whelk

Sponsors:

Foodie Ferry

Stage Sponsor

VIP Bar

Premiere Sponsors