Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Compassion in Conversation

Journalists Broaching the Touchy Topic of Religion

By Annie Renaud


You’re sitting at your dinner table, or maybe you’re talking with friends. And then someone says something you don’t agree with. What do you do? Do you try to understand their perspective? Do you try to convince them of your argument?

More than ever, navigating debate with others can be tricky. People talk past each other and try to prove each other wrong on issues that polarize us. Listening has become secondary.

That’s why when I first discovered that right in Connecticut there would be a discussion grappling with how people can become more compassionate in conversation, it gave me hope. I thought, ‘This couldn’t have come at a better time!’ So I traveled from Glastonbury all the way to Grace Farms in New Canaan to learn for myself how civil discourse can be improved in my community.

Arriving at Grace Farms, you immediately notice the beautiful meadows that encompass the property. Winds blow peacefully while birds serenade you as you walk around the area, providing a perfect tranquil environment. The venue proved a place for audience members to become engrossed in the discussion at hand.

The talk, “Portraying Faith: An Inside View of Religion in the Media,” took place Friday July 20th at 7:30pm, and still people flocked to the doors, with about 100 in attendance. It was heartwarming to see that Connecticuters like me were not only willing but glad to spend their Friday night learning about how to bridge differences.

And the guest speakers only added to the audience’s enthusiasm. Two esteemed reporters provided their perspectives that night. The first: contributor for The New York Times and CNN Wajahat Ali. Ali is also a consultant for the U.S. State Department; the author of The Domestic Crusaders, the first major play about Muslims following 9/11; and a Peabody-nominated producer for The Secret Life of Muslims.

The second and equally impressive journalist was Michelle Boorstein. Boorstein is a Religion Reporter for The Washington Post. She has traveled the globe as a journalist, working for the Associated Press and reporting on topics including how strapped doctors in Afghanistan choose who lives and dies. Furthermore, Boorstein was named the Religion Reporter of the Year by The Religion Newswriters Association three times.

Both reporters grew up with religious backgrounds; Ali was raised Muslim and Boorstein was raised Jewish. These upbringings greatly influenced their decisions to report on religion. Boorstein was motivated to search for what religion meant in her personal life, while Ali felt compelled starting at a young age to share his culture and story with others.

The discussion was moderated by Community Initiative Director & Faith Initiative Program Facilitator at Grace Farms Lisa Lynne Kirkpatrick. Kirkpatrick began the night reaffirming Grace Farm’s own faith initiative, which emphasizes accepting all faiths.

Following this fitting introduction, a captivating discussion began. Boorstein and Ali each highlighted that issues surrounding faith are not always black and white, and there is a lot of room for gray area.

“I try to be open to hearing other people and so many people have said they’re so grateful to see religion in the mainstream media and covered in a nuanced way … I just think there’s a lot of room for conversation,” Boorstein says.

And reporters are not the only ones who can have these types of conversations, so can everyday people. Although people oftentimes feel powerless, they can make differences in their own communities simply by building intentional relationships.

For example, it’s important that you ask questions to people who come from different backgrounds and understand their perspectives, religious or otherwise. Likewise, if you have a different cultural background you should share your traditions with neighbors. As Ali emphasizes, “Each person has a ‘superhero’ power and each person has a certain role.”

Although hearing such advice comforted me, it is still hard to shake off the fact that some people merely aim to “score points” when speaking about controversial subject matters. According to Boorstein, this happens because such a phenomenon is often ingrained in our culture.

However, Boorstein provides us with a glimmer of hope. If people become more forgiving of one another, then reconciling differences may be a little easier. We need to remind ourselves that nobody’s perfect.

While reporting, Ali has also seen how tough overcoming these differences are. During the 2016 election Ali spoke with many supporters of the leading Republican candidate. These supporters were initially skeptical of Ali because he represented the Huffington Post, a liberal leaning media outlet, and because he is Muslim.

Once people realized, however, that Ali was polite and provided interviewees an opportunity to tell their stories, more and more people wanted to speak with him.

This one example shows that it’s possible to engage in touchy conversations with people from different backgrounds. You just have to be willing to take a risk.

Ali’s and Boorstein’s perspectives resonated with me greatly. Regularly, I have felt powerless myself when observing the existing polarization in the country, and maybe you have too. But these reporters show that it’s possible and worth it to try to create change in your communities. And if enough people act, these small drops can create a wave of change.

Add your comment:

Connect With Us    

Sign-up for our event 

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Operation PROM

A dress in your closet may be a girl's dream

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

July 2018

Today
6:00 AMVirtual 3 Day Self Care Weekend

SUMMER SELF CARE WEEKEND Friday through Sunday, July 27, 28 & 29 The heat of the SUMMER! Now is your chance to slow down and spend a little time focusing on your personal care,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Online
, CT


Sponsor: Wisdom of Within
Telephone: 203-247-4303
Contact Name: Pamela Miles
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 6:00 PMPequot Library's 58th Summer Book Sale

One of the Largest Book Sales in New England, runs Friday, July 27 to Tuesday, July 31, 2018. 9am - 6pm daily (until 2pm on Tues.) OVER 100,000 BOOKS, CDs, DVDs, and RECORDS, plus unique...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:30 PMGarden Conservancy Open Day

Date: Sunday, July 29 Time: Gardens open from 10 am to 4:30 pm, Guided House tours available. Location: Steepletop Grounds.  The Garden Conservancy saves and shares American gardens for the...

Cost: $7, Self-guided Grounds and Gardens tour

Where:
Steepletop
440 East Hill Rd.
Austerlitz, NY  12017
View map »


Sponsor: Edna St. Vincent Millay Society
Telephone: 518-392-3362
Contact Name: Martha Raftery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:30 PMGarden Conservancy Open Day

The Garden Conservancy saves and shares American gardens for the education and inspiration of the public.  The Millay Society shares this mission by preserving and protecting Steepletop,...

Cost: $7, Self-guided Grounds and Gardens tour

Where:
Steepletop
440 East Hill Rd.
Austerlitz, NY  12017
View map »


Sponsor: Edna St. Vincent Millay Society
Telephone: 518-392-3362
Contact Name: Martha Raftery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMRockefeller Estate Tours

Kykuit, a hilltop paradise, is now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM12th Annual Hilltown 6 Pottery Tour & Sale

Nine potters, at eight locations, in the beautiful Hilltowns of Western Massachusetts, will open their studios to the public. There will be guest artists, demonstrations and local foods at each...

Cost: Free

Where:
Hilltown 6
108 Mount Road
Cummington, MA  01026
View map »


Sponsor: Hilltown 6
Telephone: 413-695-1638
Contact Name: Sara Wein
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:30 PMLitchfield Jazz Festival

Set in the picturesque, rolling Litchfield Hills, the Litchfield Jazz Festival wasestablished in 1996. That first line-up would be the envy of any festival today—the Diana Krall, Christian...

Cost: $37-$500

Where:
Goshen Fairgrounds
116 Old Middle Street Goshen, CT 06756
Goshen , CT  06756
View map »


Website »

More information
11:30 AM - 12:15 PMSouthport Nature Walk

Join forager and functional herbalist Hayden Stebbins on a nature walk through scenic Southport and learn to view your landscape in a whole new way. Discover native and commonly introduced species,...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Telephone: 203-259-0346
Website »

More information
11:30 AMAct Natural

Forager Hayden Stebbins leads this 45-minute nature walk through Southport, where you can learn how to identify plants and their properties. The walk beings at the Perkin Gallery at the Pequot...

Cost: Free Admission

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Ave
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: (203) 259-0346 ext. 119
Website »

More information
11:30 AMSouthport Nature Walk

Join forager and functional herbalist Hayden Stebbins on a nature walk through scenic Southport and learn to view your landscape in a whole new way. Discover native and commonly introduced species,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Pequot Library
The Perkin Gallery
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Telephone: 203.259.0346

More information
1:00 PM - 2:30 PMTalk, Tour & Honey Tasting

Red Bee Apiary's Talk, Tour & Honey Tastings are an opportunity to visit a working apiary and experience honey at its source. Take a tour of Red Bee's apiary and gardens, once...

Cost: $35

Where:
Red Bee Honey
Weston, CT  06883


Sponsor: Red Bee Honey
Contact Name: Emily Sabo, Events Manager
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMArt Adventures: Earth Day Art

For children ages 4 and up and their families. Participants craft fun and creative works of art inspired by the museum’s collections and exhibitions. Topic: Playful Prints.

Cost: Free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203.413.6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 2:30 PMBee Informed

At this talk, tour, and honey tasting workshop, you can learn how honey is made and taste six local honeys and food pairings. This event takes place at the Red Bee Apiary in Weston on July 29 from...

Cost: $35

Where:
Red Bee Apiary
Weston, CT


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMPeter Parley Schoolhouse Open House

The Ridgefield Historical Society is pleased to present Sundays at the Schoolhouse on July 29, from 1 to 4 pm, rain or shine. This afternoon series is free to the public and engages visitors of all...

Cost: Free

Where:
Peter Parley Schoolhouse
4 Sunset Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 9:15 PMIl Trovatore (Verdi): Met Opera in HD

Soprano Anna Netrebko’s dramatic and vocal skills are on full display as Leonora, the Verdi heroine who sacrifices her life for the love of the title troubadour....

Cost: $25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15 Ridgefield Library card holders recei

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06879
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Vania Saintfery
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:30 PMSummer Concert Series Package

Summer Concert Series Package includes 4 concerts that will be shown all at Hunt Hill Farm. All concerts start at 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM on the dates below with artist information. For more...

Cost: $100

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farn
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PM2018 Gala: Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg is one of a very elite group of artists who have won the Grammy, the Academy Award, the Golden Globe, the Emmy and a Tony. She is also a prolific producer and is well-known around...

Cost: $100+

Where:
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
Telephone: 413-528-0100
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
Castlecomer at FTC StageOne

Castlecomer has already made a significant impact on the Australian indie music scene, and makes their Connecticut debut this summer. The close-knit group is made up of two brothers, two...

Cost: $15/ticket / Free for Members

Where:
StageOne at FTC
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
Kiss Me Kate

Egotistical leading man, director, and producer Fred Graham is reunited with his ex-wife, Lilli Vanessi, when the two are forced to play opposite one another in a new production of...

Cost: $50-$360

Where:
Waveny Park
70 Pine St.
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare

An irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard’s plays, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) was London’s longest-running comedy having clocked a very palpable nine...

Cost: Free Admission

Where:
Christine's Garden
151 Main Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 9:00 PMOWL Reads! 2nd Annual Adult Summer Reading Program

Join in the fun this summer as we challenge you to OWL Reads! Challenge yourself to read six to nine books this summer! How to participate? Beginning June 20th come to OWL to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 10:45 AMYoga on the Boardwalk with Exhale Spa

Morning exhale flow on the water! Yoga on the Boardwalk returns every Sunday morning, beginning in May, on the Harbor Point Boardwalk.  Led by our Yoga Teacher, Shannon Aleksa. Her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Harbor Point Boardwalk
1 Harbor Point Road
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMGarden Menagerie

Garden Menagerie Exhibition on view through August 25, 2018 during regular library hours Garden Menagerie, features a variety of works by Alex Sax and a selection of nineteenth-century books...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMJennifer Sabella "Order & Chaos"

Jennifer paints with vibrant hues in multiple layers, capturing her exuberance and fascination with color and texture. She has developed her own style through many years of experimentation,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
10:00 AMNorwalk Now Presents Bicycles & Brunch

First stop—Pedego, where you and your friends explore the waterfront roadways, picturesque winding routes north of the shoreline, and everything in between on a Pedego Electric Bike....

Cost: $50

Where:
Meet-up at Pedego
50 Water St
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:30 AM - 12:15 PMFamily Gallery Tours

The Bruce Museum welcomes you and your child between the ages 6 and 10 on family gallery tours, which take place every Sunday. Free with Museum admission.

Cost: $10 adults, $8 students/seniors, free for members and children under 5

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
12:00 PMPilobolus presents Five Senses Festival

Pilobolus, the international dance and bespoke entertainment company headquartered in Washington Depot, CT, is proud to announce its first Five Senses Festival: a three-week multi-arts festival...

Cost: Various

Where:
Five Senses Festival
292 Bee Brook Road
Suite 308
Washington, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Pilobolus
Telephone: 646-795-4930
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM1750 Ogden House Tours

Open Sundays beginning June 3 – September 30. This saltbox house was built in 1750 for David Ogden at the time of his marriage to Jane Sturges. For the next 125 years it was home for the...

Cost: Admission is $5, $3 Students & Seniors; Free for Members.

Where:
Ogden House
1520 Bronson Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 6:00 PMPequot Library's 58th Summer Book Sale

One of the Largest Book Sales in New England, runs Friday, July 27 to Tuesday, July 31, 2018. 9am - 6pm daily (until 2pm on Tues.) OVER 100,000 BOOKS, CDs, DVDs, and RECORDS, plus unique...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMRockefeller Estate Tours

Kykuit, a hilltop paradise, is now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMKids Chopped! 5 Day Series

Does your child love the popular cooking show “Chopped!”? If so, Hunt Hill Farm has a unique and fun opportunity for them to compete with others their own age in a friendly cooking...

Cost: $250

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMForeign Film Festival - Amelie

We are featuring a four week Foreign Film Festival in July. The selections, each from a different country, are among some of the best rated in their genre. The films will be screened Mondays at 1pm...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Website »

More information
3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:30 PMSummer Concert Series Package

Summer Concert Series Package includes 4 concerts that will be shown all at Hunt Hill Farm. All concerts start at 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM on the dates below with artist information. For more...

Cost: $100

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farn
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 9:00 PMOWL Reads! 2nd Annual Adult Summer Reading Program

Join in the fun this summer as we challenge you to OWL Reads! Challenge yourself to read six to nine books this summer! How to participate? Beginning June 20th come to OWL to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMGarden Menagerie

Garden Menagerie Exhibition on view through August 25, 2018 during regular library hours Garden Menagerie, features a variety of works by Alex Sax and a selection of nineteenth-century books...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMJennifer Sabella "Order & Chaos"

Jennifer paints with vibrant hues in multiple layers, capturing her exuberance and fascination with color and texture. She has developed her own style through many years of experimentation,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition: iCreate

The Bruce Museum spotlights the creative energy and vitality of fine art created by regional high school students in the 8th annual iCreate exhibition. Opening on June 9 and continuing...

Cost: Adults $10; Students and Seniors $8; Members and Children Under 5 Free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203.413.6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:30 PMCaregiver Support Group

Caring for a loved one who is ill is stressful and exhausting. It can be a profoundly isolating and lonely experience. Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County and Wilton Library invite you...

Cost: Free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Telephone: 203-762-8958, ext. 316.
Contact Name: Laurie Petrasanta
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 6:00 PMPequot Library's 58th Summer Book Sale

One of the Largest Book Sales in New England, runs Friday, July 27 to Tuesday, July 31, 2018. 9am - 6pm daily (until 2pm on Tues.) OVER 100,000 BOOKS, CDs, DVDs, and RECORDS, plus unique...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMRockefeller Estate Tours

Kykuit, a hilltop paradise, is now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMKids Chopped! 5 Day Series

Does your child love the popular cooking show “Chopped!”? If so, Hunt Hill Farm has a unique and fun opportunity for them to compete with others their own age in a friendly cooking...

Cost: $250

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMMasterclass with the Bruce Katz Band

Offering performance and masterclasses for all ages with the band covering blues, soul/jazz and Jam Band rock.   Class descriptions:   History of Blues- an examination using...

Cost: $600

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farn
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:00 PMA Life of Sorrow: The Life & Times of Carter Stanley

For the uninitiated, Carter Stanley was an expressive singer and songwriter.  As the front man for the legendary Stanley Brothers duo, he spent the best 20 years of his life pounding the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:30 PMSummer Concert Series Package

Summer Concert Series Package includes 4 concerts that will be shown all at Hunt Hill Farm. All concerts start at 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM on the dates below with artist information. For more...

Cost: $100

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farn
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 AMBirding at The Mount

Starting at The Mount’s Historic Stable, venture through Edith Wharton’s original estate guided by one of Mass Audubon’s naturalists. Exploring woods, wetlands and meadows...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Mount, Edith Wharton's House
2 Plunkett Street
Lenox, MA  01240
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 9:00 PMOWL Reads! 2nd Annual Adult Summer Reading Program

Join in the fun this summer as we challenge you to OWL Reads! Challenge yourself to read six to nine books this summer! How to participate? Beginning June 20th come to OWL to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMGarden Menagerie

Garden Menagerie Exhibition on view through August 25, 2018 during regular library hours Garden Menagerie, features a variety of works by Alex Sax and a selection of nineteenth-century books...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMJennifer Sabella "Order & Chaos"

Jennifer paints with vibrant hues in multiple layers, capturing her exuberance and fascination with color and texture. She has developed her own style through many years of experimentation,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition: iCreate

The Bruce Museum spotlights the creative energy and vitality of fine art created by regional high school students in the 8th annual iCreate exhibition. Opening on June 9 and continuing...

Cost: Adults $10; Students and Seniors $8; Members and Children Under 5 Free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203.413.6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:00 PMCrafty Crimes

Love a good mystery? Working on a special project? Join other crime and craft enthusiasts and listen to Crime Classics, the classic radio show from the 1950s. Each week enjoy one or two episodes of...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 6:00 PMPequot Library's 58th Summer Book Sale

One of the Largest Book Sales in New England, runs Friday, July 27 to Tuesday, July 31, 2018. 9am - 6pm daily (until 2pm on Tues.) OVER 100,000 BOOKS, CDs, DVDs, and RECORDS, plus unique...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMRockefeller Estate Tours

Kykuit, a hilltop paradise, is now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMKids Chopped! 5 Day Series

Does your child love the popular cooking show “Chopped!”? If so, Hunt Hill Farm has a unique and fun opportunity for them to compete with others their own age in a friendly cooking...

Cost: $250

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:30 PMSummer Concert Series Package

Summer Concert Series Package includes 4 concerts that will be shown all at Hunt Hill Farm. All concerts start at 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM on the dates below with artist information. For more...

Cost: $100

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farn
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMDaughtry

After a sold out show in 2015, Daughtry returns with a new album, Cage To Rattle, and a new tour! Daughtry (fronted by American Idol Season 5 finalist Chris Daughtry) have released five studio...

Cost: $130

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
RIdgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
Walter Trout at FTC StageOne

Trout is a tough rockin' blues guitarist who worked with John Lee Hooker, Joe Tex, and Canned Heat before striking out on his own. He is the beating heart of the modern blues rock scene,...

Cost: $38/ticket; Members Save: $3/ticket

Where:
StageOne at FTC
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 9:00 PMOWL Reads! 2nd Annual Adult Summer Reading Program

Join in the fun this summer as we challenge you to OWL Reads! Challenge yourself to read six to nine books this summer! How to participate? Beginning June 20th come to OWL to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMGarden Menagerie

Garden Menagerie Exhibition on view through August 25, 2018 during regular library hours Garden Menagerie, features a variety of works by Alex Sax and a selection of nineteenth-century books...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMJennifer Sabella "Order & Chaos"

Jennifer paints with vibrant hues in multiple layers, capturing her exuberance and fascination with color and texture. She has developed her own style through many years of experimentation,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition: iCreate

The Bruce Museum spotlights the creative energy and vitality of fine art created by regional high school students in the 8th annual iCreate exhibition. Opening on June 9 and continuing...

Cost: Adults $10; Students and Seniors $8; Members and Children Under 5 Free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203.413.6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PMNew Yorker Shorts

Back by popular demand! Professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar will discuss 6 short stories published in The New Yorker magazine over 6 consecutive weeks. Each Wednesday's...

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 6:00 PMWednesday Shorts

Enjoy summer afternoons on the Terrace listening to professional actors read short stories written by Wharton and her contemporaries including Henry James, Edgar Allen Poe, and Charlotte Perkins...

Cost: $10 General, Free for Members

Where:
The Terrace at The Mount
2 Plunkett Street
Lenox, MA  01240
View map »


Telephone: 413-551-5100
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMGhost Tour Wednesday

Creaking floors, slamming doors, and ghostly footsteps…The Mount’s haunted history includes it all!  For over a century, The Mount has been home to writers, actors, wealthy...

Cost: $24 adult; $20 youth (12-18)

Where:
The Mount, Edith Wharton's House
2 Plunkett Street
Lenox, MA  01240
View map »


Telephone: 413-511-5100
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMOpen Mic

Weekly fun and friendly open mic with some great local talent.

Cost: Free

Where:
The Barn at Egremont Village Inn
17 Main Street
South Egremont, MA  01258
View map »


Sponsor: The Barn
Telephone: 141-352-81570
Contact Name: Jenny Rubin
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMRockefeller Estate Tours

Kykuit, a hilltop paradise, is now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMKids Chopped! 5 Day Series

Does your child love the popular cooking show “Chopped!”? If so, Hunt Hill Farm has a unique and fun opportunity for them to compete with others their own age in a friendly cooking...

Cost: $250

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:00 PMThe Written World with Martin Puchner

Prize-winning author and educator Martin Puchner will discuss his research, career and best-selling book The Written World. Puchner is the Byron and Anita Wien Professor of English and Comparative...

Cost: $20 general; $15 Mount members

Where:
The Stable at The Mount
2 Plunkett Street
Lenox, MA  01240
View map »


Website »

More information
3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:30 PMAuthor Simon Winchester on The Perfectionsits at Gunn Memorial Library

Gunn Memorial Library is honored to welcome back revered New York Times best-selling author Simon Winchester, a former Gunn Library Luminary, for a talk and signing of his new book, The...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:30 PMSummer Concert Series Package

Summer Concert Series Package includes 4 concerts that will be shown all at Hunt Hill Farm. All concerts start at 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM on the dates below with artist information. For more...

Cost: $100

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farn
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
8:00 PMJerry Douglas and The Earls of Leicester

Grammy Award-winning Bluegrass group led by Jerry Douglas, presenting the music of Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs and their band the Foggy Mountain Boys to a contemporary audience. With their second...

Cost: $44

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:30 PMPat Metheny w/ Antonio Sanchez, Linda Oh & Gwilym Simcock

Pat Metheny was born in Lee’s Summit, MO on August 12, 1954 into a musical family. Starting on trumpet at the age of 8, Metheny switched to guitar at age 12. By the age of 15, he was working...

Cost: $45 – $95

Where:
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
Telephone: 413-528-0100
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:30 PMAmerican Summer: Frostiana

The Music on the Hill Summer Chorus celebrates America in this concert featuring Randall Thompson's Frostiana and other American music led by guest conductor Kaitlin Lazere....

Cost: free, with donations welcome

Where:
St. Matthew's Episcopal Church at WEPCO
36 New Canaan Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Music on the Hill
Telephone: 203-529-3133
Contact Name: Music on the Hill
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 10:00 AMLe Café Français

“Parlez-vous français?” Come enjoy coffee, croissants, and some French conversation on the Terrace Thursday mornings (July 5- August 30) at 9am in honor of Edith...

Cost: $15 for non-members, $10 for members

Where:
The Mount, Edith Wharton's House
2 Plunkett Street
Lenox, MA  01240
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 9:00 PMOWL Reads! 2nd Annual Adult Summer Reading Program

Join in the fun this summer as we challenge you to OWL Reads! Challenge yourself to read six to nine books this summer! How to participate? Beginning June 20th come to OWL to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMGarden Menagerie

Garden Menagerie Exhibition on view through August 25, 2018 during regular library hours Garden Menagerie, features a variety of works by Alex Sax and a selection of nineteenth-century books...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMJennifer Sabella "Order & Chaos"

Jennifer paints with vibrant hues in multiple layers, capturing her exuberance and fascination with color and texture. She has developed her own style through many years of experimentation,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition: iCreate

The Bruce Museum spotlights the creative energy and vitality of fine art created by regional high school students in the 8th annual iCreate exhibition. Opening on June 9 and continuing...

Cost: Adults $10; Students and Seniors $8; Members and Children Under 5 Free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203.413.6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Hosts CT Clay Artists

Meet the CT Clay Artists at a wine and cheese reception, Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 5-8PM.  This unique gallery exhibition includes a display of diverse ceramic art, as well as other...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad St.
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 10:00 PMThe Chalet

Our summer fun spot promises frothy beverages, riverside regulars, and friendly new faces when we fire up The Chalet, Oh, Canada artist Dean Baldwin’s-sculpture-turned-river- side-beer-garden...

Cost: Free Admission

Where:
MASS MoCA
1040 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: The Hans and Kate Morris Fund for New Music
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMRockefeller Estate Tours

Kykuit, a hilltop paradise, is now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMKids Chopped! 5 Day Series

Does your child love the popular cooking show “Chopped!”? If so, Hunt Hill Farm has a unique and fun opportunity for them to compete with others their own age in a friendly cooking...

Cost: $250

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMSketch A Scape With Alex Sax

Art and nature combine during this hands-on workshop with visiting artist, Alex Sax. Using poetry and the grounds of Pequot Library as inspiration, create your own unique landscape sketches. For...

Cost: Free and open to the public. Suggested donation $10.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMWeekend In Norfolk

A Weekend in Norfolk! Join us as we welcome you with a wonderful variety of things to do. Hear world-class music, explore our beautiful woodlands. Enjoy art everywhere, then treat yourself to a...

Where:
Norfolk Connecticut
Norfolk, CT  06058


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:00 PMOscar Wilde, the Inspiration for The Decoration of Houses?

In 1882, Wilde embarked on his famous Lecture Tour of North America. In this talk, Richard Guy Wilson examines the nature of these lectures and if Wilde’s ideas are incorporated in...

Cost: $10 general; free for Mount members

Where:
The Stable at The Mount
2 Plunkett Street
Lenox, MA  01240
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:00 PMFantastic Finds: Meet The Artist

Enjoy tea and scones with visiting artist Alex Sax as she discusses the inspiration for her exhibition "Garden Menagerie," including the poetry found in Gertrude Jekyll’s...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Website »

More information
3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 10:00 PMBlondie with And The Kids

Blondie came howling out of the downtown scene to storm mainstream radio and nascent MTV at the very moment that punk and new wave launched a hostile takeover of popular music. The band’s...

Cost: $55 advance, $65 day of, $75 preferred

Where:
MASS MoCA
1040 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: The Porches Inn.
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:30 PMSummer Concert Series Package

Summer Concert Series Package includes 4 concerts that will be shown all at Hunt Hill Farm. All concerts start at 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM on the dates below with artist information. For more...

Cost: $100

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farn
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
8:00 PMEmerson String Quartet

Friday, August 3 •  8:00PM •  Music Shed BARTÓK String Quartet No. 3 SHOSTAKOVICH String Quartet No. 14 in F-sharp Major, Op 142 BEETHOVEN String...

Cost: Tickets: $60 – $20, $10 (Young Adults 18-25), and Kids under 18 Free!

Where:
Norfolk Chamber Music Festival
Ellen Battell Stoeckel Estate, 20 Litchfield Road
Norfolk, CT  06058
View map »


Telephone: 860-542-3000
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 9:00 PMOWL Reads! 2nd Annual Adult Summer Reading Program

Join in the fun this summer as we challenge you to OWL Reads! Challenge yourself to read six to nine books this summer! How to participate? Beginning June 20th come to OWL to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMFriday Field Days at Back 40 Farm

Are you just dying to get some dirt under your fingernails this season? Come to Back 40 Farm for Friday Field Days and help us out with weeding, transplanting, hoeing, harvesting, and more! Who:...

Where:
Back 40 Farm
Washington Depot, CT


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMGarden Menagerie

Garden Menagerie Exhibition on view through August 25, 2018 during regular library hours Garden Menagerie, features a variety of works by Alex Sax and a selection of nineteenth-century books...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMJennifer Sabella "Order & Chaos"

Jennifer paints with vibrant hues in multiple layers, capturing her exuberance and fascination with color and texture. She has developed her own style through many years of experimentation,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition: iCreate

The Bruce Museum spotlights the creative energy and vitality of fine art created by regional high school students in the 8th annual iCreate exhibition. Opening on June 9 and continuing...

Cost: Adults $10; Students and Seniors $8; Members and Children Under 5 Free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203.413.6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PMPilobolus presents Five Senses Festival

Pilobolus, the international dance and bespoke entertainment company headquartered in Washington Depot, CT, is proud to announce its first Five Senses Festival: a three-week multi-arts festival...

Cost: Various

Where:
Five Senses Festival
292 Bee Brook Road
Suite 308
Washington, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Pilobolus
Telephone: 646-795-4930
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Hosts CT Clay Artists

Meet the CT Clay Artists at a wine and cheese reception, Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 5-8PM.  This unique gallery exhibition includes a display of diverse ceramic art, as well as other...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad St.
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMMusic After Hours

Join us on the Terrace every weekend in July and August from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for lively evenings of free music played by the region’s most talented musicians. 

Cost: Free

Where:
The Mount, Edith Wharton's House
2 Plunkett Street
Lenox, MA  01240
View map »


Telephone: 413-511-5100
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 4:00 PMUS Military History Timeline - Reenactment

A history event that spans from the War of Independence to modern day. Period reenactors, authentic camps, demonstrations, military hardware and vehicles. Come and interact with the...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Hollow Park
Woodbury, CT


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMRockefeller Estate Tours

Kykuit, a hilltop paradise, is now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:00 AMWalking Tour: Architecture-Homes and Histories

Join the Litchfield Historical Society for Saturday morning walking tours exploring new themes and areas of the town. Walking tours last about an hour, be sure to wear comfortable shoes and bring a...

Cost: Free for members; $5 non-members

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Litchfield Historical Society
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMBook Sale

BOOK SALE AT THE WEST STOCKBRIDGE LIBRARY SATURDAY, AUGUST 4th and SUNDAY, AUGUST 5th, 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM Find fantastic deals on antiquarian, new, fiction, non-fiction, children’s...

Cost: Free

Where:
West Stockbridge Town Hall
21 State Line Rd (rt 102)
West Stockbridge, MA  01266
View map »


Sponsor: Friends of the West Stockbridge Library
Contact Name: Carol Kuller

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMSoNo Arts Fest

The SoNo Arts Festival returns this year to the streets of historic South Norwalk with fresh style and energy.  On August 4th and 5th the streets of the waterfront district will come...

Where:
Washington Street
Norwalk, CT 06854
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMWeekend In Norfolk

A Weekend in Norfolk! Join us as we welcome you with a wonderful variety of things to do. Hear world-class music, explore our beautiful woodlands. Enjoy art everywhere, then treat yourself to a...

Where:
Norfolk Connecticut
Norfolk, CT  06058


Website »

More information
3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:30 PMSummer Concert Series Package

Summer Concert Series Package includes 4 concerts that will be shown all at Hunt Hill Farm. All concerts start at 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM on the dates below with artist information. For more...

Cost: $100

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farn
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
7:00 PMSouthwest Cafe Margarita 5K

Barbara Nevins and Southwest Cafe present the 12th annual Southwest Cafe Margarita Run to benefit the Ridgefield Sunrise Cottage. This festive 5k offers participants a healthy night out...

Cost: $35 until August 3, $40 race day

Where:
Southwest Cafe
109 Danbury Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
7:45 PMAndrea Gibson at FTC StageOne

Andrea Gibson is a spoken-word poet who can make you weep with a heart-wrenching love poem and swiftly inspire you to action with a powerful political poem. For Andrea Gibson, a poet out of...

Cost: $29/ticket; Members Save: $5/ticket

Where:
StageOne at FTC
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM1918 Soldier's Story

Saturday, August 4 •  8:00PM •  Music Shed Experience Stravinsky’s beguiling Soldier’s Tale from 1918 in its full instrumentation: clarinet, bassoon, cornet,...

Cost: Tickets: $60 – $20, $10 (Young Adults 18-25), and Kids under 18 Free!

Where:
Norfolk Chamber Music Festival
Ellen Battell Stoeckel Estate, 20 Litchfield Road
Norfolk, CT  06058
View map »


Telephone: 860-542-3000
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMPatty Smyth and Scandal

From her hits with Scandal like “Goodbye to You,” and “The Warrior” to her solo hits “Sometimes Love Just Ain’t Enough” and “Look What Love Has...

Cost: $47.50

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMGreat Barrington Arts Market

A curated outdoor market featuring local and regional handmade gifts and products. Every Saturday, Memorial Day - Columbus Day, from 9 -1, GBAM offers visitors the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Downtown Great Barrington
18 Church Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Great Barrington Arts Market
Telephone: 413 429 6830
Contact Name: Molly de St. Andre & Kris Kanter
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 9:00 PMOWL Reads! 2nd Annual Adult Summer Reading Program

Join in the fun this summer as we challenge you to OWL Reads! Challenge yourself to read six to nine books this summer! How to participate? Beginning June 20th come to OWL to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMGarden Menagerie

Garden Menagerie Exhibition on view through August 25, 2018 during regular library hours Garden Menagerie, features a variety of works by Alex Sax and a selection of nineteenth-century books...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMJennifer Sabella "Order & Chaos"

Jennifer paints with vibrant hues in multiple layers, capturing her exuberance and fascination with color and texture. She has developed her own style through many years of experimentation,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMYoga for Hikers

Hiking and practicing yoga outside in the fresh air leaves you feeling uplifted, centered, and peaceful! In warm weather months, we meet regularly in various parks and trails. Each event starts...

Cost: Three and Five Class Packages (3 times for $33, 5 times for $42)

Where:
Vary with each class
, CT


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMLitchfield Hills Farm-Fresh Market

The Farm-Fresh Market was created in 2007 with 15 local vendors, and has grown over the years to become a staple of the Litchfield Hills community throughout all seasons. We were so proud to be...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Center School Parking Lot
Woodruff Lane
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Telephone: 860-567-3871
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PMPilobolus presents Five Senses Festival

Pilobolus, the international dance and bespoke entertainment company headquartered in Washington Depot, CT, is proud to announce its first Five Senses Festival: a three-week multi-arts festival...

Cost: Various

Where:
Five Senses Festival
292 Bee Brook Road
Suite 308
Washington, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Pilobolus
Telephone: 646-795-4930
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Hosts CT Clay Artists

Meet the CT Clay Artists at a wine and cheese reception, Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 5-8PM.  This unique gallery exhibition includes a display of diverse ceramic art, as well as other...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad St.
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMMusic After Hours

Join us on the Terrace every weekend in July and August from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for lively evenings of free music played by the region’s most talented musicians. 

Cost: Free

Where:
The Mount, Edith Wharton's House
2 Plunkett Street
Lenox, MA  01240
View map »


Telephone: 413-511-5100
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags