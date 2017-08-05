Edit ModuleShow Tags
Help Stuff a Backpack!

Join with a local non-profit and help kids battling illnesses get ready to go back to school




It may be your summer holiday, but at Friends of Karen, a non-profit that helps children battling cancer, or another life-threatening illness, and their families, it’s Back to School time! The goal is to fill boxes with new backpacks, notebooks, markers, pencils, erasers, gift cards, etc. and send them out to more than 850 Friends of Karen children and their siblings so they can begin the new year happily and successfully.

“When we received the school supplies today the look on the kids’ faces…the excitement, it brought a little ‘normal’ back to us and for that we will forever be grateful,” says one mom.

Friends of Karen supports families who are struggling to stay afloat financially and emotionally while caring for their critically-ill child. Parents say how shattering it is to go into a store and see healthy children, so excited about the new year, choosing their school supplies while their own child is in the hospital, uncertain about what the next day will bring. Parents often agonize between buying new school supplies for their “well” child or paying their ill child’s mounting medical expenses. Imagine being faced with that decision.

You can help by participating in the Friends of Karen Back to School Program. You can give these parents peace of mind that their children will be prepared for school and provide the children with that good feeling of heading back to school wearing a new outfit and carrying crisp notebooks and sharpened pencils.

And it’s so easy. Here’s how you can help:

  • Drop off or send new backpacks (for all ages), $25 gift cards (to Target, Forever 21, Macy's, The Gap, Old Navy, Visa/MasterCard), 3 ring binders, filler paper, composition books, Crayola washable markers to:
    Friends of Karen, 118 Titicus Road, North Salem, NY 10560.
     
  • Call or email Denise Tredwell at 914-617-4052 or DeniseTredwell@FriendsofKaren.org for more info.
     
  • Visit http://www.friendsofkaren.org/back-school-2017 for more details.

The Back to School program ends Friday, Aug 11 but gifts and donations are always needed and helpful!

Friends of Karen’s mission is to help families with a child battling cancer or another life-threatening illness in NY, NJ and CT. The organization is unique in that it customizes the assistance they provide. When a child is seriously ill, it affects the entire family so Friends of Karen social workers work with each family member. This includes child life specialists and creative arts therapists who provide sibling support to the other children in the family. Treatment can last many months or even years, but Friends of Karen is there with an individualized program of emotional, financial and day-to-day practical support. No family is ever the same after a diagnosis like this, but they can remain strong and functioning if they are not alone. Friends of Karen is there every step of the way.

For more information about Friends of Karen, visit friendsofkaren.org or call (914) 277-4547.

9:00 AM - 4:00 PMECAD (Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities) weekly summer camp –– registration still open

With summer just around the corner, Linda Mazzeo and other members of the ECAD team are busy planning all the fun activities for the kids, age 9-13, who will attend the annual Summer Camp at the...

Cost: $195.00 PER WEEK

Where:
ECAD Campus
149 Newfield Road
Winsted, CT  06790
View map »


Sponsor: ECAD, Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities
Telephone: (860) 489-6550
Contact Name: Linda Mazzeo
Website »

More information
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday  9:00am - 10:00am Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple trees. Beginners Welcome!...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Heather Scofield’s “Sans Walls” Exhibit Opens July 29 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception July 29 – 12 to 2pm A dazzling new collection of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:30 PMNew Paintings by Steven W Miller

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce the premier exhibit of recent paintings by the New York City based contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller. This exhibit will be on view through...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMSummer Sunday Evening ​Barons Concert

It's Doo Wop time! The Barons are one of the Tri-State's hottest "oldies" groups with over 30 years of performing experience.The vocalists consist of three males and one female...

Cost: $5 members, $10 non-members, free for children 12 & under.

Where:
Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens
151 Brookdale Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMYoga With a View at Boscobel

Spectacular views entice the senses as you stretch and pose overlooking the Hudson River from the lawns at Boscobel, truly one of the most picturesque and serene settings in the Hudson Valley....

Cost: 1 class $18

Where:
Boscobel House and Gardens
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMBridal Boot Camp at Saw Mill Club

Saw Mill Club, Westchester’s premier luxury health and fitness club with two locations in Mount Kisco, announces the debut of its first annual Bridal Boot Camp. The six-week program...

Cost: $599

Where:
Saw Mill Club
77 Kensico Drive
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Saw Mill Club
Telephone: 914-241-0797
Contact Name: Barbara Accetta
Website »

More information
6:30 PMSunset Jazz at Lyndhurst

Relax on our great lawn and enjoy cool music by hot jazz artists! Grounds open at 4 pm, music starts at 6:30. Free admission, $5 per person parking fee. Canceled by 3 pm if rain. Co-sponsored by...

Cost: $5

Where:
Lyndhurst Concert Lawn
635 South Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMSummer Concert Series:

Harvey Granat, singer and music historian will present four outstanding American songwriters in song and story. Robert Kelly of Berkshire Sings will once again be accompanying. Cole Porter ...

Cost: Members $16 Guests $20

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMFiddler on the Roof Plays in Bethlehem

With the opening night gala scheduled for Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 pm and running for 4 weeks through August 20th, Clay & Wattles Theater Company is pleased to present the much beloved musical...

Cost: Group rates available

Where:
The Gary The Olivia Theater
249 Flanders Road
On the grounds of the Abbey of Regina Laudis
Bethlehem, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Clay & Wattles Theater Company
Telephone: 203-273-5669
Contact Name: Sally Camm
Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Silvermine Arts Center

Who knew? Silvermine Arts Center, in our own backyard, is one of the oldest artist communities in the United States. This summer, Whitney Museum’s David Kiehl curates the 2017...

Where:
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
Milk

Show EXTENDED TO AUG 5!  There’s a new theatre in the neighborhood, committed to producing ambitious, thought provoking plays and readings. Thrown Stone, the brain child of ...

Cost: $29-$49

Where:
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance
440 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy

CYNTHIA-REEVES presents an exhibition of new projects by Cuban artist Mabel Poblet in collaboration with composer Andres Levin. The show runs from Saturday, July 15 - August 19 at...

Cost: Free

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413-398-5257
Contact Name: Kristen Jussila
Website »

More information
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy Exhibition, July 15 - August 18

Mabel Poblet, an award-winning artist from Cuba who is currently representing her native country at the 2017 Venice Biennale, opens an exhibition of site-based works at CYNTHIA-REEVES on July 15th,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mass MOCA
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413 398 5257
Contact Name: Janie
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMJane Austen: Insights And Influences at Pequot Library

Pequot Library invites you to celebrate the life and work of Jane Austen, beloved author, at "Jane Austen: Insights and Influences.” This exhibition is part of the ongoing series...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMClay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017

Clay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017 Our education programs are for all ages and skill levels and offer insight into the transformational qualities of clay and its possibilities as a medium...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Mail
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBuild A Better World Summer Reading Program at Pequot Library

For pre-readers through readers entering 12th grade. Reading is even more fun for children and teens this summer! This year’s summer reading theme, Build A Better World, encourages youth to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 16
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMFairfield Farmers Market

Over 20 farms and food producers will have everything you need for beach picnics, Sunday dinner, even your weekly shopping. Five CT farms, including Fairfield’s own Little River Farm,...

Cost: Free admission.

Where:
Sherman Green
1451 Post Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMLilana Kleid- Azul- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Liliana Kleid considers her work a celebration of life and nature, often changing courses along the way. It is her goal to honor the magical moments nature offers by using color, composition, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Charlie Hewitt. Heart of Gold"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce Charlie Hewitt.  Heart of Gold, a mixed media exhibition featuring paintings, works-on-paper, ceramics and sculpture.  The show will open...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeter Pincus: Trio of Vessels ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents Peter Pincus on site along with artists Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, Paul Scott, Raymon Elozua, and Kurt Weiser. This Trio of Vessels on show is the last of its...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06059
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
6:30 PMPublic Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $40/adults, $20 for children ages 5-12

Where:
Cove Island Park
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 11:00 PMKaraoke!

Best Karaoke night in The Berkshires! Every Sunday come on down, have dinner, drinks and sing your heart out!

Cost: Free

Where:
The Barn at The Egremont Village Inn
17 Main St
South Egremont, MA  01258
View map »


Sponsor: The Barn
Contact Name: Jenny Rubin
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMMary Popppins

Original Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman & Robert B. Sherman Book by Julian Fellowes New Songs and Additional Music and Lyrics by Anthony Drewe & George Stiles Co-Created by...

Cost: $22+

Where:
Main Stage - Warner Theatre
68 Main St
Torrington, CT  06790
View map »


Telephone: (860) 489-7180
Contact Name: Warner Theatre
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 2:00 PMMary Poppins

July 29, August 4 & 5 at 8 pm and July 30 & August 6 at 2 pm. The Warner Stage Company will present one of the most popular Disney movies of all time as a practically perfect musical on the...

Cost: $19.00 - $30.00

Where:
Nancy Marine Studio Theatre
82 Main St
Torrington, CT  06790
View map »


Sponsor: Torrington Savings Bank
Website »

More information
Mary Poppins

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time, Mary Poppins is capturing hearts as a practically perfect musical! Shows at 2 pm and 8 pm. 

Cost: Varies

Where:
Warner Theatre
68 Main St
Torrington, CT  06790
View map »


Website »

More information

Contact Name: Megan Olver
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeter Pincus: Trio of Vessels ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents Peter Pincus on site along with artists Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, Paul Scott, Raymon Elozua, and Kurt Weiser. This Trio of Vessels on show is the last of its...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
2:00 PM - 4:30 PMOklahoma!

The Rodgers & Hammerstein classic that changed American musicals forever dawns at Goodspeed for the very first time. Cowboy Curly and farm girl Laurey are taking their sweet time falling in...

Cost: $28-$80

Where:
Goodspeed Opera House
6 Main Street
East Haddam, CT  06423
View map »


Sponsor: Goodspeed Musicals
Telephone: 860-873-8668
6:45 PM - 8:15 PMBerkshire Sings!

Wednesdays, 6:45-8:15 p.m.  Ages 13 and up. Sing to your heart’s content under the guidance and accompaniment of musician and teacher Robert Kelly. Songs will include pop, folk, jazz...

Cost: FREE! Open to members and guests.

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


7:00 PM - 9:00 PMEdward Albee's At Home at the Zoo (Zoo story)

"It's just that if you can't deal with people, you have to make a start somewhere. With animals. Don't you see? A person has to find a way of dealing with something. If not with...

Cost: Tickets: Preview: $47 Tickets: $52

Where:
The Unicorn Theatre
6 East Street
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMArsenic and Old Lace

Celebrated as playwright Joseph Kesselring's most successful play, Arsenic and Old Lace is a side-splitting, farcical tale. An American classic, Arsenic and Old...

Cost: Preview Tickets: $45; Tickets: $65

Where:
The Fitzpatrick Main Stage
83 East Main Street
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Mary Poppins

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time, Mary Poppins is capturing hearts as a practically perfect musical! Shows at 2 pm and 8 pm. 

Cost: Varies

Where:
Warner Theatre
68 Main St
Torrington, CT  06790
View map »


9:00 AM - 4:00 PMECAD (Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities) weekly summer camp –– registration still open

With summer just around the corner, Linda Mazzeo and other members of the ECAD team are busy planning all the fun activities for the kids, age 9-13, who will attend the annual Summer Camp at the...

Cost: $195.00 PER WEEK

Where:
ECAD Campus
149 Newfield Road
Winsted, CT  06790
View map »


Sponsor: ECAD, Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities
Telephone: (860) 489-6550
Contact Name: Linda Mazzeo
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday  9:00am - 10:00am Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple trees. Beginners Welcome!...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Heather Scofield’s “Sans Walls” Exhibit Opens July 29 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception July 29 – 12 to 2pm A dazzling new collection of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
9:30 AM - 5:30 PMBrandywine Living Hosts Second Annual Back to School Supply Drive

(Litchfield, Conn.) Brandywine Living at Litchfield will kick off the back-to-school season by hosting its second annual Back to School Supply Drive.   Residents and team members at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Brandywine Living of Litchfield
19 Constitution Way
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »

10:00 AM - 12:00 PMFloral Lecture and Workshop series: Foraged Flowers and Butterfly lecture

Butterflies and Moths of  New York State lecture by Don Riepe followed by a Foraged flowers workshop by Nadia Ghannam, Don Riepe is the Director of the American Littoral...

Cost: $35

Where:
Westmoreland Sanctuary
260 Chesnut Ridge Rd.
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Telephone: 914-666-8448
Contact Name: Westmoreland Sanctuary
10:00 AM - 5:30 PMNew Paintings by Steven W Miller

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce the premier exhibit of recent paintings by the New York City based contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller. This exhibit will be on view through...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


5:00 PMPlain White T's at Alive@Five

Plain White T's Alive@Five Thursday Evening August 3, 2017 5pm, Columbus Park 21 and Over Only Live music from national and regional headliners, which attracts after work crowds....

Cost: $15.00

Where:
Columbus Park
205 Main St
Stamford, CT  06901
View map »


Sponsor: Deloitte and CTCPA
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMSummer Sunday Evening ​Barons Concert

It's Doo Wop time! The Barons are one of the Tri-State's hottest "oldies" groups with over 30 years of performing experience.The vocalists consist of three males and one female...

Cost: $5 members, $10 non-members, free for children 12 & under.

Where:
Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens
151 Brookdale Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


6:00 PMYoga With a View at Boscobel

Spectacular views entice the senses as you stretch and pose overlooking the Hudson River from the lawns at Boscobel, truly one of the most picturesque and serene settings in the Hudson Valley....

Cost: 1 class $18

Where:
Boscobel House and Gardens
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


6:30 PMSunset Jazz at Lyndhurst

Relax on our great lawn and enjoy cool music by hot jazz artists! Grounds open at 4 pm, music starts at 6:30. Free admission, $5 per person parking fee. Canceled by 3 pm if rain. Co-sponsored by...

Cost: $5

Where:
Lyndhurst Concert Lawn
635 South Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


7:00 PM - 9:00 PMSummer Concert Series:

Harvey Granat, singer and music historian will present four outstanding American songwriters in song and story. Robert Kelly of Berkshire Sings will once again be accompanying. Cole Porter ...

Cost: Members $16 Guests $20

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


7:00 PM - 8:00 PMThe Price of Illusion- A Conversation with Author Joan Juliet Buck

The Price of Illusion is the account of four decades spent in the creative heart of London, New York, Los Angeles, and Paris, where Joan chronicles her quest to discover the difference between...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMFiddler on the Roof Plays in Bethlehem

With the opening night gala scheduled for Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 pm and running for 4 weeks through August 20th, Clay & Wattles Theater Company is pleased to present the much beloved musical...

Cost: Group rates available

Where:
The Gary The Olivia Theater
249 Flanders Road
On the grounds of the Abbey of Regina Laudis
Bethlehem, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Clay & Wattles Theater Company
Telephone: 203-273-5669
Contact Name: Sally Camm
7:45 PMThe Soul Rebels at FTC StageOne

The Soul Rebels get right to the heart of New Orleans music, playing ferocious funk and second line grooves that will lift you out of your seat. Possessing that rare combination of serious chops,...

Cost: $29 General Admission, seats available on a first come first serve basic

Where:
FTC StageOne
70 Sanford St
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 120-325-91036
Contact Name: Box Office
8:00 PMSara Evans

Special Guest: Cross Atlantic Multi-platinum selling country singer and songwriter, Sara Evans has been called “one of the most compelling vocalists of her generation.” Best known...

Cost: $85

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: (203)438-5795
Contact Name: Vania Saintfery
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Silvermine Arts Center

Who knew? Silvermine Arts Center, in our own backyard, is one of the oldest artist communities in the United States. This summer, Whitney Museum’s David Kiehl curates the 2017...

Where:
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Milk

Show EXTENDED TO AUG 5!  There’s a new theatre in the neighborhood, committed to producing ambitious, thought provoking plays and readings. Thrown Stone, the brain child of ...

Cost: $29-$49

Where:
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance
440 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy

CYNTHIA-REEVES presents an exhibition of new projects by Cuban artist Mabel Poblet in collaboration with composer Andres Levin. The show runs from Saturday, July 15 - August 19 at...

Cost: Free

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413-398-5257
Contact Name: Kristen Jussila
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy Exhibition, July 15 - August 18

Mabel Poblet, an award-winning artist from Cuba who is currently representing her native country at the 2017 Venice Biennale, opens an exhibition of site-based works at CYNTHIA-REEVES on July 15th,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mass MOCA
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413 398 5257
Contact Name: Janie
IMAX: Dunkirk

"From first frame to last, Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk is a monumental achievement, a World War II epic of staggering visual spectacle (see it in IMAX if you can) that hits you...

Cost: $15 for Adults. $12 for children 12 & Under.

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Twelfth Night, HVSF at Boscobel

TWELFTH NIGHT By William Shakespeare | Directed by Moritz von StuelpnagelOrsino loves Olivia. Olivia loves Cesario. Cesario’s a woman and in love with Orsino, disguised as a man…And...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Sunset Jazz at Lyndhurst

Relax on our great lawn and enjoy cool music by hot jazz artists! Grounds open at 4 pm, music starts at 6:30. Free admission, $5 per person parking fee. Canceled by 3 pm if rain. Co-sponsored by...

Cost: free ($5 parking)

Where:
Lyndhurst Mansion
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Pride & Prejudice, HVSF at Boscobel

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE By Kate Hamill | Adapted from the novel by Jane Austen Directed by Amanda Dehnert World Premiere A Co-Production with Primary Stages Previews June 10 - June 23,...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Summer Concerts at Wampus Brook Park

It's time to bring out your lawn chairs, picnic baskets, family and friends to enjoy wonderful summer evening concerts at one of the most beautiful parks in Westchester County.

Cost: free

Where:
Wampus Brook Park
Maple Ave.
Armonk, NY
View map »


9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“From A Student Perspective" Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

“From A Student Perspective” presents selected art from about 20 students from NCC’s Studio Arts, Graphic Design and Architecture Department. The work is in a variety of media...

Cost: free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMJane Austen: Insights And Influences at Pequot Library

Pequot Library invites you to celebrate the life and work of Jane Austen, beloved author, at "Jane Austen: Insights and Influences.” This exhibition is part of the ongoing series...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMClay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017

Clay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017 Our education programs are for all ages and skill levels and offer insight into the transformational qualities of clay and its possibilities as a medium...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Mail
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBuild A Better World Summer Reading Program at Pequot Library

For pre-readers through readers entering 12th grade. Reading is even more fun for children and teens this summer! This year’s summer reading theme, Build A Better World, encourages youth to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 16
Contact Name: Front Desk
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMLilana Kleid- Azul- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Liliana Kleid considers her work a celebration of life and nature, often changing courses along the way. It is her goal to honor the magical moments nature offers by using color, composition, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Charlie Hewitt. Heart of Gold"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce Charlie Hewitt.  Heart of Gold, a mixed media exhibition featuring paintings, works-on-paper, ceramics and sculpture.  The show will open...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeter Pincus: Trio of Vessels ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents Peter Pincus on site along with artists Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, Paul Scott, Raymon Elozua, and Kurt Weiser. This Trio of Vessels on show is the last of its...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMItalian Cooking Classes with Chef Hank Ferlauto June 8 - Aug 10

Selected Thursdays, 5-8 p.m. Ages 21+. Join Chef Hank Ferlauto for fun, hands-on meal preparation of three-course meal menus. Each class’ unique menu will consist of a pasta dish, main...

Cost: Members $42 Guests $55

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01226
View map »


6:30 PMPublic Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $40/adults, $20 for children ages 5-12

Where:
Cove Island Park
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


7:00 PM - 9:00 PMEdward Albee's At Home at the Zoo (Zoo story)

"It's just that if you can't deal with people, you have to make a start somewhere. With animals. Don't you see? A person has to find a way of dealing with something. If not with...

Cost: Tickets: Preview: $47 Tickets: $52

Where:
The Unicorn Theatre
6 East Street
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMArsenic and Old Lace

Celebrated as playwright Joseph Kesselring's most successful play, Arsenic and Old Lace is a side-splitting, farcical tale. An American classic, Arsenic and Old...

Cost: Preview Tickets: $45; Tickets: $65

Where:
The Fitzpatrick Main Stage
83 East Main Street
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOklahoma!

The Rodgers & Hammerstein classic that changed American musicals forever dawns at Goodspeed for the very first time. Cowboy Curly and farm girl Laurey are taking their sweet time falling in...

Cost: $28-$80

Where:
Goodspeed Opera House
6 Main Street
East Haddam, CT  06423
View map »


Sponsor: Goodspeed Musicals
Telephone: 860-873-8668
Mary Poppins

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time, Mary Poppins is capturing hearts as a practically perfect musical! Shows at 2 pm and 8 pm. 

Cost: Varies

Where:
Warner Theatre
68 Main St
Torrington, CT  06790
View map »


9:00 AM - 4:00 PMECAD (Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities) weekly summer camp –– registration still open

With summer just around the corner, Linda Mazzeo and other members of the ECAD team are busy planning all the fun activities for the kids, age 9-13, who will attend the annual Summer Camp at the...

Cost: $195.00 PER WEEK

Where:
ECAD Campus
149 Newfield Road
Winsted, CT  06790
View map »


Sponsor: ECAD, Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities
Telephone: (860) 489-6550
Contact Name: Linda Mazzeo
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday  9:00am - 10:00am Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple trees. Beginners Welcome!...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Heather Scofield’s “Sans Walls” Exhibit Opens July 29 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception July 29 – 12 to 2pm A dazzling new collection of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
9:30 AM - 5:30 PMBrandywine Living Hosts Second Annual Back to School Supply Drive

(Litchfield, Conn.) Brandywine Living at Litchfield will kick off the back-to-school season by hosting its second annual Back to School Supply Drive.   Residents and team members at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Brandywine Living of Litchfield
19 Constitution Way
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »

10:00 AM - 5:30 PMNew Paintings by Steven W Miller

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce the premier exhibit of recent paintings by the New York City based contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller. This exhibit will be on view through...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM21st Annual Sharon Summer Book Signing

21st Annual Sharon Summer Book Signing at the Hotchkiss Library of Sharon, CT on the Town Green. Free Children's Book Signing from 4:30 to 5:30 pm. Free for all kids and their caregivers,...

Cost: free

Where:
Hotchkiss Library of Sharon
10 Upper Main Street
Sharon, CT  06069
View map »


Sponsor: Hotchkiss Library of Sharon
Telephone: 860-364-5041
Contact Name: Nicole Thornton
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


5:00 PM - 7:00 PMSummer Sunday Evening ​Barons Concert

It's Doo Wop time! The Barons are one of the Tri-State's hottest "oldies" groups with over 30 years of performing experience.The vocalists consist of three males and one female...

Cost: $5 members, $10 non-members, free for children 12 & under.

Where:
Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens
151 Brookdale Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


5:30 PM - 7:30 PMWine, Cheese, and Chocolate Pairing Class

Join us for The World's Best Cheeses with a Wine, Cheese and Chocolate paring classes @ 5:30 pm. $35 per person. It's educational, fun and lots of yummy wine and food. All HBV wine is...

Cost: $35.00

Where:
Haight-Brown Vineyards
29 Chestnut Hill Rd
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


6:00 PM - 8:00 PM21st Annual Sharon Summer Book Signing

21st Annual Sharon Summer Book Signing. Come meet your favorite authors and discover some new ones.  Get an early start on your holiday shopping and pick up a couple books to read before...

Cost: $40

Where:
Hotchkiss Library
10 Upper Main Street
Sharon , CT  06069
View map »


Sponsor: Hotchkiss Library of Sharon
Telephone: 860-364-5041
Contact Name: Nicole Thornton
6:00 PMYoga With a View at Boscobel

Spectacular views entice the senses as you stretch and pose overlooking the Hudson River from the lawns at Boscobel, truly one of the most picturesque and serene settings in the Hudson Valley....

Cost: 1 class $18

Where:
Boscobel House and Gardens
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


6:30 PMSunset Jazz at Lyndhurst

Relax on our great lawn and enjoy cool music by hot jazz artists! Grounds open at 4 pm, music starts at 6:30. Free admission, $5 per person parking fee. Canceled by 3 pm if rain. Co-sponsored by...

Cost: $5

Where:
Lyndhurst Concert Lawn
635 South Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


7:00 PM - 9:00 PMSummer Concert Series:

Harvey Granat, singer and music historian will present four outstanding American songwriters in song and story. Robert Kelly of Berkshire Sings will once again be accompanying. Cole Porter ...

Cost: Members $16 Guests $20

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


7:00 PMMovie Nights with Prof. Valerie Franco: Win Win

Win Win: Paul Giamatti is stupendous in this quiet family drama about the murky decisions an otherwise decent & honest lawyer makes to battle his failing financial situation.  A series...

Where:
North Castle Public Library
1 Kent Place
Armonk, NY
View map »


7:00 PMLoving, Chappaqua Library

Join us for films that focus on the changing definition of family in the 21st century. Led by film buff Carol Durst. Discussion to follow.

Where:
Chappaqua Library
195 S. Greeley Ave.
Chappaqua, NY
View map »


7:30 PMEchoes of Sinatra

Echoes of Sinatra returns with a brand new show! Steve Kazlauskas joins forces with Jack Lynn, another amazing tribute artist to pay homage to two legendary iconic performers: Frank Sinatra and...

Cost: $35

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMFiddler on the Roof Plays in Bethlehem

With the opening night gala scheduled for Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 pm and running for 4 weeks through August 20th, Clay & Wattles Theater Company is pleased to present the much beloved musical...

Cost: Group rates available

Where:
The Gary The Olivia Theater
249 Flanders Road
On the grounds of the Abbey of Regina Laudis
Bethlehem, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Clay & Wattles Theater Company
Telephone: 203-273-5669
Contact Name: Sally Camm
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMHappy Together Tour

Howard Kaylan and Mark Volman, better known as The Turtles featuring Flo & Eddie, will bring the latest version of their highly successful classic pop/rock tour to Ives Concert Park in Danbury...

Cost: $25 - $75

Where:
Ives Concert Park
43 Lake Ave. Ext.
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »


Telephone: 203-837-9226
8:00 PM - 9:30 PMTom Gold Dance

Internationally acclaimed Tom Gold Dance returns to the Mahaiwe for the third consecutive summer with a brand new program, including Counterpoint and the World Premiere of the Berkshires-inspired...

Cost: $25 - $55

Where:
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
Telephone: 413.528.0100
Contact Name: Box Office
8:15 PMOUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS AT THE PARK Films Roll at 8:15 PM Bring Your Own Picnic and Blanket! Come early to get a good seat! August 4: The Long, Long Trailer August 18: Ferris Bueller's...

Cost: FREE AND OPEN THE PUBLIC; DONATIONS WELCOME

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
Telephone: 860-248-5494
Contact Name: Katie Morley
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Silvermine Arts Center

Who knew? Silvermine Arts Center, in our own backyard, is one of the oldest artist communities in the United States. This summer, Whitney Museum’s David Kiehl curates the 2017...

Where:
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Milk

Show EXTENDED TO AUG 5!  There’s a new theatre in the neighborhood, committed to producing ambitious, thought provoking plays and readings. Thrown Stone, the brain child of ...

Cost: $29-$49

Where:
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance
440 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy

CYNTHIA-REEVES presents an exhibition of new projects by Cuban artist Mabel Poblet in collaboration with composer Andres Levin. The show runs from Saturday, July 15 - August 19 at...

Cost: Free

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413-398-5257
Contact Name: Kristen Jussila
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy Exhibition, July 15 - August 18

Mabel Poblet, an award-winning artist from Cuba who is currently representing her native country at the 2017 Venice Biennale, opens an exhibition of site-based works at CYNTHIA-REEVES on July 15th,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mass MOCA
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413 398 5257
Contact Name: Janie
Outdoor Movie Night: The Long Long Trailer- Starring Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz

Bring a lawn chair, blanket, wine, cheese or a picnic dinner to enjoy during the show. The Long, Long Trailer, stars Lucy and Desi as a couple who decide to buy a trailer so they can live...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park & Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT
View map »


IMAX: Dunkirk

"From first frame to last, Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk is a monumental achievement, a World War II epic of staggering visual spectacle (see it in IMAX if you can) that hits you...

Cost: $15 for Adults. $12 for children 12 & Under.

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Twelfth Night, HVSF at Boscobel

TWELFTH NIGHT By William Shakespeare | Directed by Moritz von StuelpnagelOrsino loves Olivia. Olivia loves Cesario. Cesario’s a woman and in love with Orsino, disguised as a man…And...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Sunset Jazz at Lyndhurst

Relax on our great lawn and enjoy cool music by hot jazz artists! Grounds open at 4 pm, music starts at 6:30. Free admission, $5 per person parking fee. Canceled by 3 pm if rain. Co-sponsored by...

Cost: free ($5 parking)

Where:
Lyndhurst Mansion
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Pride & Prejudice, HVSF at Boscobel

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE By Kate Hamill | Adapted from the novel by Jane Austen Directed by Amanda Dehnert World Premiere A Co-Production with Primary Stages Previews June 10 - June 23,...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Movies in Millwood Park: Moana

Movies in Millwood kicks off on Friday, August 4th! Join us each Friday in August for food, entertainment and a movie at Millwood Park.  

Where:
Millwood Park
235 Saw Mill River Rd., (Rt. 100)
Millwood, NY
View map »


Summer Concerts at Wampus Brook Park

It's time to bring out your lawn chairs, picnic baskets, family and friends to enjoy wonderful summer evening concerts at one of the most beautiful parks in Westchester County.

Cost: free

Where:
Wampus Brook Park
Maple Ave.
Armonk, NY
View map »


9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“From A Student Perspective" Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

“From A Student Perspective” presents selected art from about 20 students from NCC’s Studio Arts, Graphic Design and Architecture Department. The work is in a variety of media...

Cost: free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMJane Austen: Insights And Influences at Pequot Library

Pequot Library invites you to celebrate the life and work of Jane Austen, beloved author, at "Jane Austen: Insights and Influences.” This exhibition is part of the ongoing series...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMClay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017

Clay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017 Our education programs are for all ages and skill levels and offer insight into the transformational qualities of clay and its possibilities as a medium...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Mail
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBuild A Better World Summer Reading Program at Pequot Library

For pre-readers through readers entering 12th grade. Reading is even more fun for children and teens this summer! This year’s summer reading theme, Build A Better World, encourages youth to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 16
Contact Name: Front Desk
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMLilana Kleid- Azul- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Liliana Kleid considers her work a celebration of life and nature, often changing courses along the way. It is her goal to honor the magical moments nature offers by using color, composition, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Charlie Hewitt. Heart of Gold"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce Charlie Hewitt.  Heart of Gold, a mixed media exhibition featuring paintings, works-on-paper, ceramics and sculpture.  The show will open...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeter Pincus: Trio of Vessels ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents Peter Pincus on site along with artists Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, Paul Scott, Raymon Elozua, and Kurt Weiser. This Trio of Vessels on show is the last of its...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
6:30 PMPublic Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $40/adults, $20 for children ages 5-12

Where:
Cove Island Park
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


7:00 PM - 9:00 PMEdward Albee's At Home at the Zoo (Zoo story)

"It's just that if you can't deal with people, you have to make a start somewhere. With animals. Don't you see? A person has to find a way of dealing with something. If not with...

Cost: Tickets: Preview: $47 Tickets: $52

Where:
The Unicorn Theatre
6 East Street
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMArsenic and Old Lace

Celebrated as playwright Joseph Kesselring's most successful play, Arsenic and Old Lace is a side-splitting, farcical tale. An American classic, Arsenic and Old...

Cost: Preview Tickets: $45; Tickets: $65

Where:
The Fitzpatrick Main Stage
83 East Main Street
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
7:30 PMHungarian Nights

The Crystal Theatre of Norwalk, CT will be presenting an original gothic, romantic music written by Cheryl Kemeny and Mariner Pezza with a cast consisting of high school and college students from...

Cost: Adults: $15 Seniors/Children: $10

Where:
The Crystal Theatre
66 Bayview Avenue
South Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Telephone: 203-847-4850
Contact Name: Cheryl Kemeny
7:30 PMHungarian Nights

The gothic, romantic musical “Hungarian Nights” will be presented with an international cast in the USA (August 4th & 5th) as well as in Budapest, Hungary (August 19th) Norwalk,...

Cost: $15-10

Where:
The Crystal Theatre
66 Bayview Avenue
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Crystal Theatre
Telephone: 203-847-4850
Contact Name: Cheryl Kemeny
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMMary Popppins

Original Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman & Robert B. Sherman Book by Julian Fellowes New Songs and Additional Music and Lyrics by Anthony Drewe & George Stiles Co-Created by...

Cost: $22+

Where:
Main Stage - Warner Theatre
68 Main St
Torrington, CT  06790
View map »


Telephone: (860) 489-7180
Contact Name: Warner Theatre
8:00 PM - 2:00 PMMary Poppins

July 29, August 4 & 5 at 8 pm and July 30 & August 6 at 2 pm. The Warner Stage Company will present one of the most popular Disney movies of all time as a practically perfect musical on the...

Cost: $19.00 - $30.00

Where:
Nancy Marine Studio Theatre
82 Main St
Torrington, CT  06790
View map »


Sponsor: Torrington Savings Bank
The Music Man at the Sharon Playhouse

In 1957 Meredith Willson's The Music Man opened on Broadway and the rest is history. To celebrate it's 60th anniversary as an American classic the Sharon Playhouse and...

Cost: $20-$47

Where:
Sharon Playhouse
49 Amenia Road
Sharon, CT  06069
View map »


Mary Poppins

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time, Mary Poppins is capturing hearts as a practically perfect musical! Shows at 2 pm and 8 pm. 

Cost: Varies

Where:
Warner Theatre
68 Main St
Torrington, CT  06790
View map »


9:00 AM - 4:00 PMECAD (Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities) weekly summer camp –– registration still open

With summer just around the corner, Linda Mazzeo and other members of the ECAD team are busy planning all the fun activities for the kids, age 9-13, who will attend the annual Summer Camp at the...

Cost: $195.00 PER WEEK

Where:
ECAD Campus
149 Newfield Road
Winsted, CT  06790
View map »


Sponsor: ECAD, Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities
Telephone: (860) 489-6550
Contact Name: Linda Mazzeo
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday  9:00am - 10:00am Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple trees. Beginners Welcome!...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Heather Scofield’s “Sans Walls” Exhibit Opens July 29 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception July 29 – 12 to 2pm A dazzling new collection of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
9:30 AM - 5:30 PMBrandywine Living Hosts Second Annual Back to School Supply Drive

(Litchfield, Conn.) Brandywine Living at Litchfield will kick off the back-to-school season by hosting its second annual Back to School Supply Drive.   Residents and team members at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Brandywine Living of Litchfield
19 Constitution Way
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »

10:00 AM - 5:30 PMNew Paintings by Steven W Miller

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce the premier exhibit of recent paintings by the New York City based contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller. This exhibit will be on view through...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMMuscoot Farm Hike

Have you ever wanted to see more of Muscoot Farm? Join us on an intermediate hike out back. Meet at the reception center, dress for the weather.

Cost: free

Where:
Muscoot Farm
Route 100
Somers, NY
View map »


10:00 AM - 5:00 PMCannondale Summer Craft Festival

The Cannondale Summer Craft Festival is August 5 from 10-4 and August 6 from 11-5 at Cannondale Village. Come shop from different vendors and artist at the craft fair. 

Cost: Free

Where:
Cannondale Village
28 Cannon Rd
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Telephone: (203)751-6267
10:00 AMSlide the City

Summer time is upon us, and we are bringing 1000 feet of slick vinyl to brighten your city streets. Come dressed to impress because it’s not every day you can strut through town with...

Cost: $30 and up MUST BUY TICKETS IN ADVANCE!

Where:
North Church Street
Goshen, NY


11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFamily Fun Day and Sand Castle Contest

Get your team together and create your own masterpiece in the sand -- 11 a.m. start -- 4 p.m. judging. Deejay music, dance, fun and games all afternoon. Free with beach admission. Noon -- 4 p.m....

Cost: Free with beach admission

Where:
Glen Island Beach
Weyman Ave
New Rochelle, NY
View map »


11:00 AM - 7:30 PM22nd Litchfield Jazz Festival

Set in the picturesque, rolling Litchfield Hills, the Litchfield Jazz Festival was launched in 1996 with a line-up any well-established festival would be proud of today—the up-and-coming...

Cost: Starting at $37.00

Where:
116 Old Middle Street
Goshen, CT  06756


1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMThe Art of iPad illustration paired with a very “Sweet” Meet and Greet with Raheem Nelson and Amanda Glover

Please Join Us at the Park Saturday, August 5 from 2 - 4 PM The Art of iPad illustration paired with a very “Sweet” Meet and Greet with Raheem Nelson and Amanda...

Cost: FREE

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Mission Branding
Telephone: 347-452-3634
Contact Name: Barbara Gold
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMSeed Saving in the Garden

In this talk and garden practicum, Lee Buttala, HHG board member and the author of the American Horticultural Society Award-winning The Seed Garden, will teach us about the art and practice of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Hollister House Garden
300 Nettleton Hollow Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Hollister House Garden
Telephone: 860-868-2200
Contact Name: Pamela Moffett
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


5:00 PM - 7:00 PMSummer Sunday Evening ​Barons Concert

It's Doo Wop time! The Barons are one of the Tri-State's hottest "oldies" groups with over 30 years of performing experience.The vocalists consist of three males and one female...

Cost: $5 members, $10 non-members, free for children 12 & under.

Where:
Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens
151 Brookdale Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


5:00 PM - 9:00 PMScottish Tattoo Party, Schoolhouse Theater

  Edinburgh comes to North Salem! The evening will feature food, flights of whiskey, music, comedy, dancing, bagpipes and camaraderie for the lads and lassies. "This is NOT a...

Cost: $100

Where:
Schoolhouse Theater
3 Owens Rd.
North Salem (Croton Falls), NY
View map »


6:00 PMYoga With a View at Boscobel

Spectacular views entice the senses as you stretch and pose overlooking the Hudson River from the lawns at Boscobel, truly one of the most picturesque and serene settings in the Hudson Valley....

Cost: 1 class $18

Where:
Boscobel House and Gardens
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


6:30 PMSunset Jazz at Lyndhurst

Relax on our great lawn and enjoy cool music by hot jazz artists! Grounds open at 4 pm, music starts at 6:30. Free admission, $5 per person parking fee. Canceled by 3 pm if rain. Co-sponsored by...

Cost: $5

Where:
Lyndhurst Concert Lawn
635 South Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


7:00 PM - 9:00 PMSummer Concert Series:

Harvey Granat, singer and music historian will present four outstanding American songwriters in song and story. Robert Kelly of Berkshire Sings will once again be accompanying. Cole Porter ...

Cost: Members $16 Guests $20

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


7:30 PM - 9:00 PMFiddler on the Roof Plays in Bethlehem

With the opening night gala scheduled for Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 pm and running for 4 weeks through August 20th, Clay & Wattles Theater Company is pleased to present the much beloved musical...

Cost: Group rates available

Where:
The Gary The Olivia Theater
249 Flanders Road
On the grounds of the Abbey of Regina Laudis
Bethlehem, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Clay & Wattles Theater Company
Telephone: 203-273-5669
Contact Name: Sally Camm
8:00 PMBroadway Review, Summer Concerts at Wampus Brook Park

Musical theatre vets from Broadway, Off-Broadway and Regional Theatres sing your favorite show tunes in this Broadway Review from Armonk’s Small Town Theatre Company. 

Cost: Free

Where:
Wampus Brook Park
28 Maple Avenue
Armonk, NY
View map »


8:00 PM - 10:00 PMTommy Emmanuel: It's Never Too Late Tour

World-renowned fingerstyle guitar player, Tommy Emmanuel, frequently threads three different parts simultaneously into his material, operating as a one-man band who handles the melody, the...

Cost: $47.50

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ingersoll Auto of Danbury World Music Series
8:00 PMSiriusXM's Coffee House Live Tour: Joshua Radin & Rachael Yamagata in The Warehouse FTC

Joshua Radin's music is beautiful, simplistic and stunning. You can hear a pin drop when he strums and sings then a bellow of laughter when he tells a story or joke. Each gorgeous song has...

Cost: $37/ $42 Day Of. Members Save: $3/ticket

Where:
The Warehouse FTC
70 Sanford St
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 120-325-91036
Contact Name: Box Office
8:15 PMOUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS AT THE PARK Films Roll at 8:15 PM Bring Your Own Picnic and Blanket! Come early to get a good seat! August 4: The Long, Long Trailer August 18: Ferris Bueller's...

Cost: FREE AND OPEN THE PUBLIC; DONATIONS WELCOME

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
Telephone: 860-248-5494
Contact Name: Katie Morley
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Silvermine Arts Center

Who knew? Silvermine Arts Center, in our own backyard, is one of the oldest artist communities in the United States. This summer, Whitney Museum’s David Kiehl curates the 2017...

Where:
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Milk

Show EXTENDED TO AUG 5!  There’s a new theatre in the neighborhood, committed to producing ambitious, thought provoking plays and readings. Thrown Stone, the brain child of ...

Cost: $29-$49

Where:
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance
440 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy

CYNTHIA-REEVES presents an exhibition of new projects by Cuban artist Mabel Poblet in collaboration with composer Andres Levin. The show runs from Saturday, July 15 - August 19 at...

Cost: Free

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413-398-5257
Contact Name: Kristen Jussila
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy Exhibition, July 15 - August 18

Mabel Poblet, an award-winning artist from Cuba who is currently representing her native country at the 2017 Venice Biennale, opens an exhibition of site-based works at CYNTHIA-REEVES on July 15th,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mass MOCA
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413 398 5257
Contact Name: Janie
IMAX: Dunkirk

"From first frame to last, Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk is a monumental achievement, a World War II epic of staggering visual spectacle (see it in IMAX if you can) that hits you...

Cost: $15 for Adults. $12 for children 12 & Under.

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Twelfth Night, HVSF at Boscobel

TWELFTH NIGHT By William Shakespeare | Directed by Moritz von StuelpnagelOrsino loves Olivia. Olivia loves Cesario. Cesario’s a woman and in love with Orsino, disguised as a man…And...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Sunset Jazz at Lyndhurst

Relax on our great lawn and enjoy cool music by hot jazz artists! Grounds open at 4 pm, music starts at 6:30. Free admission, $5 per person parking fee. Canceled by 3 pm if rain. Co-sponsored by...

Cost: free ($5 parking)

Where:
Lyndhurst Mansion
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Pride & Prejudice, HVSF at Boscobel

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE By Kate Hamill | Adapted from the novel by Jane Austen Directed by Amanda Dehnert World Premiere A Co-Production with Primary Stages Previews June 10 - June 23,...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Cash & Country Music Festival + NY Whiskey Weekend

Enjoy live country music at the Warwick Valley Winery while sampling high quality whiskey and other spirits.

Cost: $12-22 advance, $15 at door ($5 for ages 5-12, free for children under 5)

Where:
Warwick Valley Winery
114 Little York Rd.
Warwick, NY
View map »


Summer Concerts at Wampus Brook Park

It's time to bring out your lawn chairs, picnic baskets, family and friends to enjoy wonderful summer evening concerts at one of the most beautiful parks in Westchester County.

Cost: free

Where:
Wampus Brook Park
Maple Ave.
Armonk, NY
View map »


SoNo Arts Festival

YES, It's Happening!!! The SoNo Arts Festival, will happen in August 2017,  Enlivening the streets of historic South Norwalk, The SoNo Arts Festival will showcase the works of over 100...

Cost: Free

Where:
Downtown South Norwalk
South Norwalk, CT


9:00 AM - 1:00 PMJohn Jay Homestead Farm Market Opens

Saturdays from 9am to 1pm! For a real feel of the country drive up Rt. 22 to the John Jay Homestead where you go to market with grass under your feet, surrounded by historic buildings and...

Cost: Food prices

Where:
John Jay Homestead
400 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


9:00 AM - 1:00 PMGreat Barrington Arts Market

Announcing the opening of the 5th annual Great Barrington Arts Market (GBAM). GBAM offers visitors the opportunity to buy unique art and craft made by local artisans in a variety of media and price...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Great Barrington, MA
Church Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Great Barrington Arts Market
Contact Name: Molly de St Andre'
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMJane Austen: Insights And Influences at Pequot Library

Pequot Library invites you to celebrate the life and work of Jane Austen, beloved author, at "Jane Austen: Insights and Influences.” This exhibition is part of the ongoing series...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMClay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017

Clay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017 Our education programs are for all ages and skill levels and offer insight into the transformational qualities of clay and its possibilities as a medium...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Mail
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBuild A Better World Summer Reading Program at Pequot Library

For pre-readers through readers entering 12th grade. Reading is even more fun for children and teens this summer! This year’s summer reading theme, Build A Better World, encourages youth to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 16
Contact Name: Front Desk
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMLilana Kleid- Azul- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Liliana Kleid considers her work a celebration of life and nature, often changing courses along the way. It is her goal to honor the magical moments nature offers by using color, composition, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Charlie Hewitt. Heart of Gold"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce Charlie Hewitt.  Heart of Gold, a mixed media exhibition featuring paintings, works-on-paper, ceramics and sculpture.  The show will open...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeter Pincus: Trio of Vessels ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents Peter Pincus on site along with artists Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, Paul Scott, Raymon Elozua, and Kurt Weiser. This Trio of Vessels on show is the last of its...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
3:00 PM - 5:30 PMOklahoma!

The Rodgers & Hammerstein classic that changed American musicals forever dawns at Goodspeed for the very first time. Cowboy Curly and farm girl Laurey are taking their sweet time falling in...

Cost: $28-$80

Where:
Goodspeed Opera House
6 Main Street
East Haddam, CT  06423
View map »


Sponsor: Goodspeed Musicals
Telephone: 860-873-8668
6:30 PMPublic Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $40/adults, $20 for children ages 5-12

Where:
Cove Island Park
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


7:00 PM - 9:00 PMEdward Albee's At Home at the Zoo (Zoo story)

"It's just that if you can't deal with people, you have to make a start somewhere. With animals. Don't you see? A person has to find a way of dealing with something. If not with...

Cost: Tickets: Preview: $47 Tickets: $52

Where:
The Unicorn Theatre
6 East Street
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMArsenic and Old Lace

Celebrated as playwright Joseph Kesselring's most successful play, Arsenic and Old Lace is a side-splitting, farcical tale. An American classic, Arsenic and Old...

Cost: Preview Tickets: $45; Tickets: $65

Where:
The Fitzpatrick Main Stage
83 East Main Street
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
7:30 PMHungarian Nights

The Crystal Theatre of Norwalk, CT will be presenting an original gothic, romantic music written by Cheryl Kemeny and Mariner Pezza with a cast consisting of high school and college students from...

Cost: Adults: $15 Seniors/Children: $10

Where:
The Crystal Theatre
66 Bayview Avenue
South Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Telephone: 203-847-4850
Contact Name: Cheryl Kemeny
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMMary Popppins

Original Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman & Robert B. Sherman Book by Julian Fellowes New Songs and Additional Music and Lyrics by Anthony Drewe & George Stiles Co-Created by...

Cost: $22+

Where:
Main Stage - Warner Theatre
68 Main St
Torrington, CT  06790
View map »


Telephone: (860) 489-7180
Contact Name: Warner Theatre
8:00 PM - 2:00 PMMary Poppins

July 29, August 4 & 5 at 8 pm and July 30 & August 6 at 2 pm. The Warner Stage Company will present one of the most popular Disney movies of all time as a practically perfect musical on the...

Cost: $19.00 - $30.00

Where:
Nancy Marine Studio Theatre
82 Main St
Torrington, CT  06790
View map »


Sponsor: Torrington Savings Bank
The Music Man at the Sharon Playhouse

In 1957 Meredith Willson's The Music Man opened on Broadway and the rest is history. To celebrate it's 60th anniversary as an American classic the Sharon Playhouse and...

Cost: $20-$47

Where:
Sharon Playhouse
49 Amenia Road
Sharon, CT  06069
View map »


Mary Poppins

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time, Mary Poppins is capturing hearts as a practically perfect musical! Shows at 2 pm and 8 pm. 

Cost: Varies

Where:
Warner Theatre
68 Main St
Torrington, CT  06790
View map »


