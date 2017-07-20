Echoes of Sinatra Show

WIN TICKETS to a stellar performance keeping the spirit of Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack alive!

By Jess Quindlen

**Exclusive for TownVibe readers, a chance to win two tickets to see Echoes of Sinatra - The Rat Lives at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, August 4 at 7:30 p.m. To enter, simply go to our Facebook post about the show and post a comment of with one of your favorite Frank Sinatra songs. **

Frank Sinatra is remembered as one of the most popular entertainers of the 20th century. Sinatra’s initial rise to fame started in 1943 when he released a few hit singles. During the 1940s and '50s his fame grew, as he released a wide variety of hit songs and albums, and went on to star in many famous films. He even won an Oscar for supporting actor for From Here to Eternity. When he died in 1998, he left behind multiple iconic tunes such as “Love and Marriage”, “New York, New York” and “My Way” as well as a legacy that would not be forgotten.

Steven Kazlauskas is one of many people who helps to keep Frank Sinatra’s legacy alive. As the creator of the show Echoes of Sinatra, Kazlauskas, along with the help of the Tony T. Orchestra, puts on an exciting show based on the life of the great American icon: Frank Sinatra.

Kazlauskas pays tribute to this legendary performer with stories and songs that bring back the golden era! The show captures the emotion and the sound of this unique period where Sinatra was the King.

Steve Kazlauskas is again bringing Frank Sinatra’s story to the Ridgefield Playhouse with a new show on August 4 at 7:30 p.m. Kazlauskas is joining forces with Jack Lynn, another amazing tribute artist, to pay homage to not one, but two legendary iconic performers: Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin! Along with the Tony T. Orchestra, they will take you on a musical journey through the Great American Songbook. Members of the group include talented musicians who have performed on Broadway and TV, recorded on major record labels, and toured with international acts. Together they perform original arrangements that maintain the classic big band sound. In addition to the live band, The Echoes of Sinatra Show also includes narration, dance and beautiful set design.

Start the night off with a complimentary Jack Daniel’s tasting- Sinatra’s drink of choice- before the show. The bar will also be offering other Sinatra era drinks for purchase such as Manhattans and Tennessee Mules. You can also visit Bernard’s (20 West Lane, Ridgefield CT) on the day of the show for a great Prix Fixe Menu when you present your ticket to the show.

Steve Kazlauskas has been met with great praise! One audience member wrote, “His singing & joking with the audience was fantastic. If you closed your eyes you would think "Frank" was there.”

Another fan stated, “Great performance! This guy really knows how to sing in the Sinatra style, while bringing his own style and voice to the table. It's not an imitation but a carrying on of the tradition. Great stuff!”

It will certainly be a night you won’t want to miss! Be sure to join Steve Kazlauskas and Jack Lynn to celebrate musical icons with stories, songs, dance, food and drink that will bring you back to the golden era!