Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Echoes of Sinatra Show

WIN TICKETS to a stellar performance keeping the spirit of Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack alive!

By Jess Quindlen


**Exclusive for TownVibe readers, a chance to win two tickets to see Echoes of Sinatra - The Rat Lives at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, August 4 at 7:30 p.m. To enter, simply go to our Facebook post about the show and post a comment of with one of your favorite Frank Sinatra songs. **

Frank Sinatra is remembered as one of the most popular entertainers of the 20th century. Sinatra’s initial rise to fame started in 1943 when he released a few hit singles. During the 1940s and '50s his fame grew, as he released a wide variety of hit songs and albums, and went on to star in many famous films. He even won an Oscar for supporting actor for From Here to Eternity. When he died in 1998, he left behind multiple iconic tunes such as “Love and Marriage”, “New York, New York” and “My Way” as well as a legacy that would not be forgotten.

Steven Kazlauskas is one of many people who helps to keep Frank Sinatra’s legacy alive. As the creator of the show Echoes of Sinatra, Kazlauskas, along with the help of the Tony T. Orchestra, puts on an exciting show based on the life of the great American icon: Frank Sinatra.

Kazlauskas pays tribute to this legendary performer with stories and songs that bring back the golden era! The show captures the emotion and the sound of this unique period where Sinatra was the King.

Steve Kazlauskas is again bringing Frank Sinatra’s story to the Ridgefield Playhouse with a new show on August 4 at 7:30 p.m. Kazlauskas is joining forces with Jack Lynn, another amazing tribute artist, to pay homage to not one, but two legendary iconic performers: Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin! Along with the Tony T. Orchestra, they will take you on a musical journey through the Great American Songbook. Members of the group include talented musicians who have performed on Broadway and TV, recorded on major record labels, and toured with international acts. Together they perform original arrangements that maintain the classic big band sound. In addition to the live band, The Echoes of Sinatra Show also includes narration, dance and beautiful set design.

Start the night off with a complimentary Jack Daniel’s tasting- Sinatra’s drink of choice- before the show. The bar will also be offering other Sinatra era drinks for purchase such as Manhattans and Tennessee Mules. You can also visit Bernard’s (20 West Lane, Ridgefield CT) on the day of the show for a great Prix Fixe Menu when you present your ticket to the show.

Steve Kazlauskas has been met with great praise! One audience member wrote, “His singing & joking with the audience was fantastic. If you closed your eyes you would think "Frank" was there.”

Another fan stated, “Great performance! This guy really knows how to sing in the Sinatra style, while bringing his own style and voice to the table. It's not an imitation but a carrying on of the tradition. Great stuff!”

It will certainly be a night you won’t want to miss!  Be sure to join Steve Kazlauskas and Jack Lynn to celebrate musical icons with stories, songs, dance, food and drink that will bring you back to the golden era!

Add your comment:

Connect With Us    

Sign-up for our event 

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

Weekend activities and events in the area
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Dr. James Aris

Sponsored profile––A local Dentist who combines art and science

Sponsored - Fire & Water

Hoffman Landscapes enhances backyard beauty

Shorts for Sports

Support Special Olympics––Wear shorts on Fri May, 26 for $5

Wedding Sneak Peek!

Love is in the air as the JoyRide wedding location is revealed

Constantine "Rocks" Ridgefield

Tony nominated, American Idol rocker performs at The Ridgefield Playhouse

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

July 2017

Today
Grounded

The 2016 Lucille Lortel Award-winning play, “Grounded,” a contemporary drama about a US Air Force fighter pilot who is grounded by an unexpected pregnancy, will be staged at Westport...

Cost: $30 for single ticket

Where:
Westport Country Playhouse
25 Powers Court
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Country Playhouse
Telephone: 203-227-5137, ext. 197
Contact Name: Patricia Blaufuss
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMECAD weekly summer camp –– registration still open

With summer just around the corner, Linda Mazzeo and other members of the ECAD team are busy planning all the fun activities for the kids, age 9-13, who will attend the annual Summer Camp at the...

Cost: $195.00 PER WEEK

Where:
ECAD Campus
149 Newfield Road
Winsted, CT  06790
View map »


Sponsor: ECAD, Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities
Telephone: (917) 664-8092
Contact Name: Patricia Robert
Website »

More information
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday Beginning May 20! 9:00am - 10:00am   Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Anita Healy’s First Solo Show  “Breathe” June 3 through July 22 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception June 17, 12p-2p Gunn Memorial Library...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:30 PMNew Paintings by Steven W Miller

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce the premier exhibit of recent paintings by the New York City based contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller. This exhibit will be on view through...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:00 AMJazz Festival with McCoy Tyner Trio, Caramoor

16 acts at multiple venues on the Caramoor grounds. The McCoy Tyner Trio headlines the evening show. The daytime artists include the Cuban rhythms of the Pedritro Martinez Group, guitarist Mary...

Cost: $30-110 based on act

Where:
Caramoor
149 Girdle Ridge Rd
Katonah, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMRaymon Elozua: Hubris #1 ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents their summer show featuring Raymon Elozua, Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, and Kurt Weiser, and Peter Pincus. Hours of operation are Wednesday-Sunday from 11am-5pm until...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01026
View map »


Sponsor: Ferrin Contemporary
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 2:00 PMMadame Bovary and The Bad Girl: Two Novels Sharing Common Threads

In this series, we will look at the ways in which Nobel-Prize winning Peruvian novelist Mario Vargas Llosa has revisited, revised, and updated for the 21st century Gustav Flaubert’s 19th...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMWarhol Summer Bash Family Day on July 16

Join us for a groovy, good time! Fun, hands-on activities from inspired by the exhibition Spring into Summer with Warhol and Friends! A rockin’, sixties and seventies-inspired music...

Cost: Free with Museum admission

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMSummer Sunday Evening Cookie Thomas Concert

The music saga continues with our next concert. Richard 'Cookie' Thomas draws his inspiration from the likes of Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, and Johnny Hartman. You can hear a bit of...

Cost: $5 members, $10 non-members, free for children 12 & under.

Where:
Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens
151 Brookdale Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 12:00 AMBerkshire HorseWorks "The Derby"

An experiential Gala benefiting those at risk in the Berkshires. A taste of Kentucky with Live music, dinner, and Auction. Wear your Derby hat or make one with us. Sip a Bourbon or Mint Julep in...

Cost: $175

Where:
Berkshire Equestrian Center
40 Perry's Peak road
richmond, MA  01254
View map »


Sponsor: hayley sumner
Contact Name: hayley sumner
Website »

More information
6:00 PMYoga With a View at Boscobel

Spectacular views entice the senses as you stretch and pose overlooking the Hudson River from the lawns at Boscobel, truly one of the most picturesque and serene settings in the Hudson Valley....

Cost: 1 class $18

Where:
Boscobel House and Gardens
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMBridal Boot Camp at Saw Mill Club

Saw Mill Club, Westchester’s premier luxury health and fitness club with two locations in Mount Kisco, announces the debut of its first annual Bridal Boot Camp. The six-week program...

Cost: $599

Where:
Saw Mill Club
77 Kensico Drive
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Saw Mill Club
Telephone: 914-241-0797
Contact Name: Barbara Accetta
Website »

More information
6:30 PMSunset Jazz at Lyndhurst

Relax on our great lawn and enjoy cool music by hot jazz artists! Grounds open at 4 pm, music starts at 6:30. Free admission, $5 per person parking fee. Canceled by 3 pm if rain. Co-sponsored by...

Cost: $5

Where:
Lyndhurst Concert Lawn
635 South Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMMusic in the Park, Lasdon Park

Gates open for picnicking at 6pm. Bring a blanket, lawn chair or grab a table around the patio for: Fri, 7/7: Westchester Philharmonic; Fri, 7/21: The Big Takeover (Jamaican pop); Fri, 7/28:...

Cost: Varies based on act

Where:
Ladson Park
2610 Amawalk Road
Katonah, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
00:00:00Summer Theatre of New Canaan presents: Singin' in the Rain

Singin' in the Rain is considered the "Greatest Movie Musical of All Time" by many musical theatre critics. This stage version is faithfully and lovingly adapted...

Cost: $45-$60, Group Pricing Available

Where:
Waveny Park
11 Farm Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
00:00:00Summer Theatre of New Canaan presents: The Dancing Princesses

This is a new children musical in the making. You will be the very first to see it performed.    Dancing Princesses begins with an enchanting mystery for the kingdom to solve - why...

Cost: $22.00 - $150.00

Where:
Waveny Park
11 Farm Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
00:00:00Summer Theatre of New Canaan presents: Robin Hood

Robin Hood, with his band of brothers are seeking to rid the land of evil and return hope to the mistreated. It’s a tale that’s been told a thousand...

Cost: $22.00 - $150.00

Where:
Waveny Park
11 Farm Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Silvermine Arts Center

Who knew? Silvermine Arts Center, in our own backyard, is one of the oldest artist communities in the United States. This summer, Whitney Museum’s David Kiehl curates the 2017...

Where:
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
Milk

There’s a new theatre in the neighborhood, committed to producing ambitious, thought provoking plays and readings. Thrown Stone, the brain child of  co-artistic directors Jason Peck...

Cost: $29-$49

Where:
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance
440 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy

CYNTHIA-REEVES presents an exhibition of new projects by Cuban artist Mabel Poblet in collaboration with composer Andres Levin. The show runs from Saturday, July 15 - August 19 at...

Cost: Free

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413-398-5257
Contact Name: Kristen Jussila
Website »

More information
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy Exhibition, July 15 - August 18

Mabel Poblet, an award-winning artist from Cuba who is currently representing her native country at the 2017 Venice Biennale, opens an exhibition of site-based works at CYNTHIA-REEVES on July 15th,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mass MOCA
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413 398 5257
Contact Name: Janie
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMJane Austen: Insights And Influences at Pequot Library

Pequot Library invites you to celebrate the life and work of Jane Austen, beloved author, at "Jane Austen: Insights and Influences.” This exhibition is part of the ongoing series...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMClay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017

Clay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017 Our education programs are for all ages and skill levels and offer insight into the transformational qualities of clay and its possibilities as a medium...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Mail
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBuild A Better World Summer Reading Program at Pequot Library

For pre-readers through readers entering 12th grade. Reading is even more fun for children and teens this summer! This year’s summer reading theme, Build A Better World, encourages youth to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 16
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMFairfield Farmers Market

Over 20 farms and food producers will have everything you need for beach picnics, Sunday dinner, even your weekly shopping. Five CT farms, including Fairfield’s own Little River Farm,...

Cost: Free admission.

Where:
Sherman Green
1451 Post Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMLilana Kleid- Azul- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Liliana Kleid considers her work a celebration of life and nature, often changing courses along the way. It is her goal to honor the magical moments nature offers by using color, composition, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Charlie Hewitt. Heart of Gold"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce Charlie Hewitt.  Heart of Gold, a mixed media exhibition featuring paintings, works-on-paper, ceramics and sculpture.  The show will open...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeter Pincus: Trio of Vessels ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents Peter Pincus on site along with artists Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, Paul Scott, Raymon Elozua, and Kurt Weiser. This Trio of Vessels on show is the last of its...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06059
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
6:30 PMPublic Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $40/adults, $20 for children ages 5-12

Where:
Cove Island Park
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 11:00 PMKaraoke!

Best Karaoke night in The Berkshires! Every Sunday come on down, have dinner, drinks and sing your heart out!

Cost: Free

Where:
The Barn at The Egremont Village Inn
17 Main St
South Egremont, MA  01258
View map »


Sponsor: The Barn
Contact Name: Jenny Rubin
Website »

More information
Far Away

Sharon Playhouse puts on the play Far Away, by  Caryl Churchill. Joan has just seen something she shouldn’t have. Far from home, she hears screams in the night. She’s...

Cost: $30-$35

Where:
Sharon Playhouse
49 Amenia Road
Sharon, CT  06069
View map »


Website »

More information
Footloose

The Sharon Playhouse puts on a production of Footloose, the musical based on the hit 1984 film. Presented by the 13-19 year old students of the Sharon Playhouse Youth Theater.

Cost: $30-$40

Where:
Sharon Playhouse
49 Amenia Road
Sharon, CT  06069
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Grounded

The 2016 Lucille Lortel Award-winning play, “Grounded,” a contemporary drama about a US Air Force fighter pilot who is grounded by an unexpected pregnancy, will be staged at Westport...

Cost: $30 for single ticket

Where:
Westport Country Playhouse
25 Powers Court
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Country Playhouse
Telephone: 203-227-5137, ext. 197
Contact Name: Patricia Blaufuss
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMECAD weekly summer camp –– registration still open

With summer just around the corner, Linda Mazzeo and other members of the ECAD team are busy planning all the fun activities for the kids, age 9-13, who will attend the annual Summer Camp at the...

Cost: $195.00 PER WEEK

Where:
ECAD Campus
149 Newfield Road
Winsted, CT  06790
View map »


Sponsor: ECAD, Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities
Telephone: (917) 664-8092
Contact Name: Patricia Robert
Website »

More information
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday Beginning May 20! 9:00am - 10:00am   Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Anita Healy’s First Solo Show  “Breathe” June 3 through July 22 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception June 17, 12p-2p Gunn Memorial Library...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:30 PMNew Paintings by Steven W Miller

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce the premier exhibit of recent paintings by the New York City based contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller. This exhibit will be on view through...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMRaymon Elozua: Hubris #1 ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents their summer show featuring Raymon Elozua, Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, and Kurt Weiser, and Peter Pincus. Hours of operation are Wednesday-Sunday from 11am-5pm until...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01026
View map »


Sponsor: Ferrin Contemporary
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


Website »

More information
6:00 PMYoga With a View at Boscobel

Spectacular views entice the senses as you stretch and pose overlooking the Hudson River from the lawns at Boscobel, truly one of the most picturesque and serene settings in the Hudson Valley....

Cost: 1 class $18

Where:
Boscobel House and Gardens
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMBridal Boot Camp at Saw Mill Club

Saw Mill Club, Westchester’s premier luxury health and fitness club with two locations in Mount Kisco, announces the debut of its first annual Bridal Boot Camp. The six-week program...

Cost: $599

Where:
Saw Mill Club
77 Kensico Drive
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Saw Mill Club
Telephone: 914-241-0797
Contact Name: Barbara Accetta
Website »

More information
6:30 PMSunset Jazz at Lyndhurst

Relax on our great lawn and enjoy cool music by hot jazz artists! Grounds open at 4 pm, music starts at 6:30. Free admission, $5 per person parking fee. Canceled by 3 pm if rain. Co-sponsored by...

Cost: $5

Where:
Lyndhurst Concert Lawn
635 South Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMMusic in the Park, Lasdon Park

Gates open for picnicking at 6pm. Bring a blanket, lawn chair or grab a table around the patio for: Fri, 7/7: Westchester Philharmonic; Fri, 7/21: The Big Takeover (Jamaican pop); Fri, 7/28:...

Cost: Varies based on act

Where:
Ladson Park
2610 Amawalk Road
Katonah, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
00:00:00Summer Theatre of New Canaan presents: Singin' in the Rain

Singin' in the Rain is considered the "Greatest Movie Musical of All Time" by many musical theatre critics. This stage version is faithfully and lovingly adapted...

Cost: $45-$60, Group Pricing Available

Where:
Waveny Park
11 Farm Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
00:00:00Summer Theatre of New Canaan presents: The Dancing Princesses

This is a new children musical in the making. You will be the very first to see it performed.    Dancing Princesses begins with an enchanting mystery for the kingdom to solve - why...

Cost: $22.00 - $150.00

Where:
Waveny Park
11 Farm Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
00:00:00Summer Theatre of New Canaan presents: Robin Hood

Robin Hood, with his band of brothers are seeking to rid the land of evil and return hope to the mistreated. It’s a tale that’s been told a thousand...

Cost: $22.00 - $150.00

Where:
Waveny Park
11 Farm Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Silvermine Arts Center

Who knew? Silvermine Arts Center, in our own backyard, is one of the oldest artist communities in the United States. This summer, Whitney Museum’s David Kiehl curates the 2017...

Where:
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
Milk

There’s a new theatre in the neighborhood, committed to producing ambitious, thought provoking plays and readings. Thrown Stone, the brain child of  co-artistic directors Jason Peck...

Cost: $29-$49

Where:
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance
440 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy

CYNTHIA-REEVES presents an exhibition of new projects by Cuban artist Mabel Poblet in collaboration with composer Andres Levin. The show runs from Saturday, July 15 - August 19 at...

Cost: Free

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413-398-5257
Contact Name: Kristen Jussila
Website »

More information
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy Exhibition, July 15 - August 18

Mabel Poblet, an award-winning artist from Cuba who is currently representing her native country at the 2017 Venice Biennale, opens an exhibition of site-based works at CYNTHIA-REEVES on July 15th,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mass MOCA
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413 398 5257
Contact Name: Janie
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“From A Student Perspective" Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

“From A Student Perspective” presents selected art from about 20 students from NCC’s Studio Arts, Graphic Design and Architecture Department. The work is in a variety of media...

Cost: free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 10:00 AMFree Yoga on the Terrace

Start your week off right with Yoga on the Terrace! This free weekly yoga class with Devin Kibbe of North Adams Yoga, suitable for all levels of experience, features traditional and inspired...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clark Art Institute
225 South Street
Williamstown, MA  01267
View map »


Sponsor: Clark Art Institute
Telephone: 413-458-2303
Contact Name: Emily Lang
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMJane Austen: Insights And Influences at Pequot Library

Pequot Library invites you to celebrate the life and work of Jane Austen, beloved author, at "Jane Austen: Insights and Influences.” This exhibition is part of the ongoing series...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMClay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017

Clay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017 Our education programs are for all ages and skill levels and offer insight into the transformational qualities of clay and its possibilities as a medium...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Mail
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBuild A Better World Summer Reading Program at Pequot Library

For pre-readers through readers entering 12th grade. Reading is even more fun for children and teens this summer! This year’s summer reading theme, Build A Better World, encourages youth to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 16
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMLilana Kleid- Azul- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Liliana Kleid considers her work a celebration of life and nature, often changing courses along the way. It is her goal to honor the magical moments nature offers by using color, composition, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Charlie Hewitt. Heart of Gold"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce Charlie Hewitt.  Heart of Gold, a mixed media exhibition featuring paintings, works-on-paper, ceramics and sculpture.  The show will open...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeter Pincus: Trio of Vessels ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents Peter Pincus on site along with artists Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, Paul Scott, Raymon Elozua, and Kurt Weiser. This Trio of Vessels on show is the last of its...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMChildren of a Lesser God

In today’s culture, there are endless methods of communication. Are we truly listening to one another? At the core of the Tony Award-winning Children of a Lesser God, written by Tony...

Cost: Tickets: Preview: $45 Tickets: $65

Where:
The Colonial Theatre
111 South St
Pittsfield, MA  01201
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
Far Away

Sharon Playhouse puts on the play Far Away, by  Caryl Churchill. Joan has just seen something she shouldn’t have. Far from home, she hears screams in the night. She’s...

Cost: $30-$35

Where:
Sharon Playhouse
49 Amenia Road
Sharon, CT  06069
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Grounded

The 2016 Lucille Lortel Award-winning play, “Grounded,” a contemporary drama about a US Air Force fighter pilot who is grounded by an unexpected pregnancy, will be staged at Westport...

Cost: $30 for single ticket

Where:
Westport Country Playhouse
25 Powers Court
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Country Playhouse
Telephone: 203-227-5137, ext. 197
Contact Name: Patricia Blaufuss
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMECAD weekly summer camp –– registration still open

With summer just around the corner, Linda Mazzeo and other members of the ECAD team are busy planning all the fun activities for the kids, age 9-13, who will attend the annual Summer Camp at the...

Cost: $195.00 PER WEEK

Where:
ECAD Campus
149 Newfield Road
Winsted, CT  06790
View map »


Sponsor: ECAD, Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities
Telephone: (917) 664-8092
Contact Name: Patricia Robert
Website »

More information
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday Beginning May 20! 9:00am - 10:00am   Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Anita Healy’s First Solo Show  “Breathe” June 3 through July 22 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception June 17, 12p-2p Gunn Memorial Library...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:30 PMNew Paintings by Steven W Miller

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce the premier exhibit of recent paintings by the New York City based contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller. This exhibit will be on view through...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMRaymon Elozua: Hubris #1 ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents their summer show featuring Raymon Elozua, Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, and Kurt Weiser, and Peter Pincus. Hours of operation are Wednesday-Sunday from 11am-5pm until...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01026
View map »


Sponsor: Ferrin Contemporary
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 7:30 PMA Taste of Westchester, Tredici North, Purchase

At this Westchester Community College of Continuing Education’s cooking class, Chef Fanelli, formerly of Rao’s, prepares Christmas in July. Featuring a seafood salad of lobster,...

Cost: $15 (+ $30 sampling fee in CASH, payable to instructor)

Where:
Tredici North
578 Anderson Hill Road
Purchase, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMYoga With a View at Boscobel

Spectacular views entice the senses as you stretch and pose overlooking the Hudson River from the lawns at Boscobel, truly one of the most picturesque and serene settings in the Hudson Valley....

Cost: 1 class $18

Where:
Boscobel House and Gardens
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMBridal Boot Camp at Saw Mill Club

Saw Mill Club, Westchester’s premier luxury health and fitness club with two locations in Mount Kisco, announces the debut of its first annual Bridal Boot Camp. The six-week program...

Cost: $599

Where:
Saw Mill Club
77 Kensico Drive
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Saw Mill Club
Telephone: 914-241-0797
Contact Name: Barbara Accetta
Website »

More information
6:30 PMSunset Jazz at Lyndhurst

Relax on our great lawn and enjoy cool music by hot jazz artists! Grounds open at 4 pm, music starts at 6:30. Free admission, $5 per person parking fee. Canceled by 3 pm if rain. Co-sponsored by...

Cost: $5

Where:
Lyndhurst Concert Lawn
635 South Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMFree Concert: Syndey Worthley

The Clark's free summer concert series is back! Join us on Tuesdays in July at 6:30 pm for great music and beautiful scenery. Refreshments available for purchase.  Sydney...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clark Art Institute
225 South Street
Williamstown, MA  01267
View map »


Sponsor: Clark Art Institute
Telephone: 413-458-2303
Contact Name: Emily Lang
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMMusic in the Park, Lasdon Park

Gates open for picnicking at 6pm. Bring a blanket, lawn chair or grab a table around the patio for: Fri, 7/7: Westchester Philharmonic; Fri, 7/21: The Big Takeover (Jamaican pop); Fri, 7/28:...

Cost: Varies based on act

Where:
Ladson Park
2610 Amawalk Road
Katonah, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
00:00:00Summer Theatre of New Canaan presents: Singin' in the Rain

Singin' in the Rain is considered the "Greatest Movie Musical of All Time" by many musical theatre critics. This stage version is faithfully and lovingly adapted...

Cost: $45-$60, Group Pricing Available

Where:
Waveny Park
11 Farm Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
00:00:00Summer Theatre of New Canaan presents: The Dancing Princesses

This is a new children musical in the making. You will be the very first to see it performed.    Dancing Princesses begins with an enchanting mystery for the kingdom to solve - why...

Cost: $22.00 - $150.00

Where:
Waveny Park
11 Farm Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
00:00:00Summer Theatre of New Canaan presents: Robin Hood

Robin Hood, with his band of brothers are seeking to rid the land of evil and return hope to the mistreated. It’s a tale that’s been told a thousand...

Cost: $22.00 - $150.00

Where:
Waveny Park
11 Farm Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Silvermine Arts Center

Who knew? Silvermine Arts Center, in our own backyard, is one of the oldest artist communities in the United States. This summer, Whitney Museum’s David Kiehl curates the 2017...

Where:
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
Milk

There’s a new theatre in the neighborhood, committed to producing ambitious, thought provoking plays and readings. Thrown Stone, the brain child of  co-artistic directors Jason Peck...

Cost: $29-$49

Where:
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance
440 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy

CYNTHIA-REEVES presents an exhibition of new projects by Cuban artist Mabel Poblet in collaboration with composer Andres Levin. The show runs from Saturday, July 15 - August 19 at...

Cost: Free

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413-398-5257
Contact Name: Kristen Jussila
Website »

More information
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy Exhibition, July 15 - August 18

Mabel Poblet, an award-winning artist from Cuba who is currently representing her native country at the 2017 Venice Biennale, opens an exhibition of site-based works at CYNTHIA-REEVES on July 15th,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mass MOCA
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413 398 5257
Contact Name: Janie
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“From A Student Perspective" Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

“From A Student Perspective” presents selected art from about 20 students from NCC’s Studio Arts, Graphic Design and Architecture Department. The work is in a variety of media...

Cost: free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMJane Austen: Insights And Influences at Pequot Library

Pequot Library invites you to celebrate the life and work of Jane Austen, beloved author, at "Jane Austen: Insights and Influences.” This exhibition is part of the ongoing series...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMClay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017

Clay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017 Our education programs are for all ages and skill levels and offer insight into the transformational qualities of clay and its possibilities as a medium...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Mail
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBuild A Better World Summer Reading Program at Pequot Library

For pre-readers through readers entering 12th grade. Reading is even more fun for children and teens this summer! This year’s summer reading theme, Build A Better World, encourages youth to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 16
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMLilana Kleid- Azul- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Liliana Kleid considers her work a celebration of life and nature, often changing courses along the way. It is her goal to honor the magical moments nature offers by using color, composition, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Charlie Hewitt. Heart of Gold"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce Charlie Hewitt.  Heart of Gold, a mixed media exhibition featuring paintings, works-on-paper, ceramics and sculpture.  The show will open...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeter Pincus: Trio of Vessels ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents Peter Pincus on site along with artists Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, Paul Scott, Raymon Elozua, and Kurt Weiser. This Trio of Vessels on show is the last of its...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 1:30 PMNew Yorker Shorts: 5 weeks of Short Stories from The New Yorker Magazine

New Yorker Shorts Back by popular demand! Professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar will discuss five short stories published in The New Yorker magazine over five...

Cost: Free

Where:
Rimer Room at Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Rd
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Telephone: 203-762-6334
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMBerkshire Ukulele Band

Tuesdays. Ages 13 and up. Multi-instrumentalist, teacher and performer Rob Sanzone will teach ukulele technique, chord progressions and songs from many musical genres. A limited number of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington , MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire South Regional Community Center
Telephone: 4135282810, ext. 31
Contact Name: Kristen
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMBerkshire Ukulele Band

Ages 13 and up. Multi-instrumentalist, teacher and performer Rob Sanzone will teach ukulele technique, chord progressions and songs from many musical genres. A limited number of ukuleles are...

Cost: Free, Open to members and guests.

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMChildren of a Lesser God

In today’s culture, there are endless methods of communication. Are we truly listening to one another? At the core of the Tony Award-winning Children of a Lesser God, written by Tony...

Cost: Tickets: Preview: $45 Tickets: $65

Where:
The Colonial Theatre
111 South St
Pittsfield, MA  01201
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
Far Away

Sharon Playhouse puts on the play Far Away, by  Caryl Churchill. Joan has just seen something she shouldn’t have. Far from home, she hears screams in the night. She’s...

Cost: $30-$35

Where:
Sharon Playhouse
49 Amenia Road
Sharon, CT  06069
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Grounded

The 2016 Lucille Lortel Award-winning play, “Grounded,” a contemporary drama about a US Air Force fighter pilot who is grounded by an unexpected pregnancy, will be staged at Westport...

Cost: $30 for single ticket

Where:
Westport Country Playhouse
25 Powers Court
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Country Playhouse
Telephone: 203-227-5137, ext. 197
Contact Name: Patricia Blaufuss
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMECAD weekly summer camp –– registration still open

With summer just around the corner, Linda Mazzeo and other members of the ECAD team are busy planning all the fun activities for the kids, age 9-13, who will attend the annual Summer Camp at the...

Cost: $195.00 PER WEEK

Where:
ECAD Campus
149 Newfield Road
Winsted, CT  06790
View map »


Sponsor: ECAD, Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities
Telephone: (917) 664-8092
Contact Name: Patricia Robert
Website »

More information
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday Beginning May 20! 9:00am - 10:00am   Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Anita Healy’s First Solo Show  “Breathe” June 3 through July 22 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception June 17, 12p-2p Gunn Memorial Library...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:30 PMNew Paintings by Steven W Miller

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce the premier exhibit of recent paintings by the New York City based contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller. This exhibit will be on view through...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMRaymon Elozua: Hubris #1 ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents their summer show featuring Raymon Elozua, Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, and Kurt Weiser, and Peter Pincus. Hours of operation are Wednesday-Sunday from 11am-5pm until...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01026
View map »


Sponsor: Ferrin Contemporary
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMDancing at Dusk: Celebrating Mexico

Hailed by the New York Times as “terrific”, The Calpulli Mexican Dance Company celebrates the rich diversity of Mexican and Mexican-American cultural heritage. With an evening...

Cost: Adult $10, Child $5

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


Website »

More information
6:00 PMThe Met Opera Summer Encore in HD: Bizet's Carmen

French mezzo-soprano Clémentine Margaine stars as Bizet’s immortal Gypsy heroine. Tenor Marcelo Álvarez is her hapless soldier Don José, and newcomer Maria...

Cost: $25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:00 PMBackyard Concerts – Local bands, cold brew, and family fun!

Cut a rug during our Wall to Wall carpet exhibition this summer! The KMA invites you to kick back early at the mid-week hump and turn ho-hum Wednesdays into family jam night. Join us in...

Cost: $15 members, $20 non-members; Buy 2 and get 1 concert FREE

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Telephone: 914-232-9555
Contact Name: Margaret Adasko
Website »

More information
6:00 PMSir Cadian Rhythm, Backyard Concerts, Katonah Museum of Art

Hump night in the KMA sculpture garden with local garage bands and complimentary beer and wine. Garden seating or pack a blanket for Sir Cadian Rhythm’s “progressive brew of original...

Cost: $15 members, $20 non-members, children under 18 free; Buy 2 and get 1 concert FR

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
Katonah, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMA Taste of Westchester, Clock Tower Grill

Chef Rich Parente prepares a Southern BBQ with pulled pork and coleslaw, collard greens made in a traditional style and a watermelon salad. Your dessert will be a special treat from our chef...

Cost: $15 (+ $25 sampling fee in CASH, payable to instructor)

Where:
Clock Tower Grill
512 Clock Tower Drive
Brewster, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMYoga With a View at Boscobel

Spectacular views entice the senses as you stretch and pose overlooking the Hudson River from the lawns at Boscobel, truly one of the most picturesque and serene settings in the Hudson Valley....

Cost: 1 class $18

Where:
Boscobel House and Gardens
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMBridal Boot Camp at Saw Mill Club

Saw Mill Club, Westchester’s premier luxury health and fitness club with two locations in Mount Kisco, announces the debut of its first annual Bridal Boot Camp. The six-week program...

Cost: $599

Where:
Saw Mill Club
77 Kensico Drive
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Saw Mill Club
Telephone: 914-241-0797
Contact Name: Barbara Accetta
Website »

More information
6:30 PMSunset Jazz at Lyndhurst

Relax on our great lawn and enjoy cool music by hot jazz artists! Grounds open at 4 pm, music starts at 6:30. Free admission, $5 per person parking fee. Canceled by 3 pm if rain. Co-sponsored by...

Cost: $5

Where:
Lyndhurst Concert Lawn
635 South Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMMusic in the Park, Lasdon Park

Gates open for picnicking at 6pm. Bring a blanket, lawn chair or grab a table around the patio for: Fri, 7/7: Westchester Philharmonic; Fri, 7/21: The Big Takeover (Jamaican pop); Fri, 7/28:...

Cost: Varies based on act

Where:
Ladson Park
2610 Amawalk Road
Katonah, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PMSt. Luke’s Steel Band at Emmanuel

Emmanuel Church continues their ever-popular Summer Concert Series with a second installment on Wednesday, July 19 at 7:30 pm. The event features New Haven’s St. Luke’s Steel Band,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Emmanuel Episcopal Church
285 Lyons Plain Rd
Weston, CT
View map »


Telephone: (203) 227-8565
Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
00:00:00Summer Theatre of New Canaan presents: Singin' in the Rain

Singin' in the Rain is considered the "Greatest Movie Musical of All Time" by many musical theatre critics. This stage version is faithfully and lovingly adapted...

Cost: $45-$60, Group Pricing Available

Where:
Waveny Park
11 Farm Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
00:00:00Summer Theatre of New Canaan presents: The Dancing Princesses

This is a new children musical in the making. You will be the very first to see it performed.    Dancing Princesses begins with an enchanting mystery for the kingdom to solve - why...

Cost: $22.00 - $150.00

Where:
Waveny Park
11 Farm Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
00:00:00Summer Theatre of New Canaan presents: Robin Hood

Robin Hood, with his band of brothers are seeking to rid the land of evil and return hope to the mistreated. It’s a tale that’s been told a thousand...

Cost: $22.00 - $150.00

Where:
Waveny Park
11 Farm Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Silvermine Arts Center

Who knew? Silvermine Arts Center, in our own backyard, is one of the oldest artist communities in the United States. This summer, Whitney Museum’s David Kiehl curates the 2017...

Where:
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
Milk

There’s a new theatre in the neighborhood, committed to producing ambitious, thought provoking plays and readings. Thrown Stone, the brain child of  co-artistic directors Jason Peck...

Cost: $29-$49

Where:
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance
440 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy

CYNTHIA-REEVES presents an exhibition of new projects by Cuban artist Mabel Poblet in collaboration with composer Andres Levin. The show runs from Saturday, July 15 - August 19 at...

Cost: Free

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413-398-5257
Contact Name: Kristen Jussila
Website »

More information
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy Exhibition, July 15 - August 18

Mabel Poblet, an award-winning artist from Cuba who is currently representing her native country at the 2017 Venice Biennale, opens an exhibition of site-based works at CYNTHIA-REEVES on July 15th,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mass MOCA
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413 398 5257
Contact Name: Janie
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“From A Student Perspective" Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

“From A Student Perspective” presents selected art from about 20 students from NCC’s Studio Arts, Graphic Design and Architecture Department. The work is in a variety of media...

Cost: free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMJane Austen: Insights And Influences at Pequot Library

Pequot Library invites you to celebrate the life and work of Jane Austen, beloved author, at "Jane Austen: Insights and Influences.” This exhibition is part of the ongoing series...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMClay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017

Clay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017 Our education programs are for all ages and skill levels and offer insight into the transformational qualities of clay and its possibilities as a medium...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Mail
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBuild A Better World Summer Reading Program at Pequot Library

For pre-readers through readers entering 12th grade. Reading is even more fun for children and teens this summer! This year’s summer reading theme, Build A Better World, encourages youth to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 16
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMLilana Kleid- Azul- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Liliana Kleid considers her work a celebration of life and nature, often changing courses along the way. It is her goal to honor the magical moments nature offers by using color, composition, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Charlie Hewitt. Heart of Gold"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce Charlie Hewitt.  Heart of Gold, a mixed media exhibition featuring paintings, works-on-paper, ceramics and sculpture.  The show will open...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeter Pincus: Trio of Vessels ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents Peter Pincus on site along with artists Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, Paul Scott, Raymon Elozua, and Kurt Weiser. This Trio of Vessels on show is the last of its...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:30 PMOklahoma!

The Rodgers & Hammerstein classic that changed American musicals forever dawns at Goodspeed for the very first time. Cowboy Curly and farm girl Laurey are taking their sweet time falling in...

Cost: $28-$80

Where:
Goodspeed Opera House
6 Main Street
East Haddam, CT  06423
View map »


Sponsor: Goodspeed Musicals
Telephone: 860-873-8668
Website »

More information
6:45 PM - 8:15 PMBerkshire Sings!

Wednesdays, 6:45-8:15 p.m.  Ages 13 and up. Sing to your heart’s content under the guidance and accompaniment of musician and teacher Robert Kelly. Songs will include pop, folk, jazz...

Cost: FREE! Open to members and guests.

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMChildren of a Lesser God

In today’s culture, there are endless methods of communication. Are we truly listening to one another? At the core of the Tony Award-winning Children of a Lesser God, written by Tony...

Cost: Tickets: Preview: $45 Tickets: $65

Where:
The Colonial Theatre
111 South St
Pittsfield, MA  01201
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMEdward Albee's At Home at the Zoo (Zoo story)

"It's just that if you can't deal with people, you have to make a start somewhere. With animals. Don't you see? A person has to find a way of dealing with something. If not with...

Cost: Tickets: Preview: $47 Tickets: $52

Where:
The Unicorn Theatre
6 East Street
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
Far Away

Sharon Playhouse puts on the play Far Away, by  Caryl Churchill. Joan has just seen something she shouldn’t have. Far from home, she hears screams in the night. She’s...

Cost: $30-$35

Where:
Sharon Playhouse
49 Amenia Road
Sharon, CT  06069
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Grounded

The 2016 Lucille Lortel Award-winning play, “Grounded,” a contemporary drama about a US Air Force fighter pilot who is grounded by an unexpected pregnancy, will be staged at Westport...

Cost: $30 for single ticket

Where:
Westport Country Playhouse
25 Powers Court
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Country Playhouse
Telephone: 203-227-5137, ext. 197
Contact Name: Patricia Blaufuss
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMECAD weekly summer camp –– registration still open

With summer just around the corner, Linda Mazzeo and other members of the ECAD team are busy planning all the fun activities for the kids, age 9-13, who will attend the annual Summer Camp at the...

Cost: $195.00 PER WEEK

Where:
ECAD Campus
149 Newfield Road
Winsted, CT  06790
View map »


Sponsor: ECAD, Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities
Telephone: (917) 664-8092
Contact Name: Patricia Robert
Website »

More information
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday Beginning May 20! 9:00am - 10:00am   Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Anita Healy’s First Solo Show  “Breathe” June 3 through July 22 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception June 17, 12p-2p Gunn Memorial Library...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:30 PMNew Paintings by Steven W Miller

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce the premier exhibit of recent paintings by the New York City based contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller. This exhibit will be on view through...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMRaymon Elozua: Hubris #1 ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents their summer show featuring Raymon Elozua, Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, and Kurt Weiser, and Peter Pincus. Hours of operation are Wednesday-Sunday from 11am-5pm until...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01026
View map »


Sponsor: Ferrin Contemporary
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 6:30 PMSummer Music & More Concert Series: Billy and the Showmen

Thursday, July 20 Summer Music & More Concert Series: Billy and the Showmen, 5 – 6:30 p.m. Billy and the Showmen is a ’60s/’70s R&B group with lots of energy performing in...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information
5:00 PMSugar Ray at Alive@Five

Sugar Ray at Alive@Five Thursday Evenings, July 20, 2017 5pm, Columbus Park 21 and Over Only Live music from national and regional headliners, which attracts after work crowds....

Cost: $15.00

Where:
Columbus Park
205 Main St
Stamford, CT  06901
View map »


Sponsor: Reckson
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk Classic Car Show

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce’s Third Thursdays celebration in downtown Armonk features a Classic Car Parade down Main Street at 6pm. The parade will end at St....

Cost: Free

Where:
Downtown Armonk
Armonk, NY


Website »

More information
6:00 PMYoga With a View at Boscobel

Spectacular views entice the senses as you stretch and pose overlooking the Hudson River from the lawns at Boscobel, truly one of the most picturesque and serene settings in the Hudson Valley....

Cost: 1 class $18

Where:
Boscobel House and Gardens
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMBridal Boot Camp at Saw Mill Club

Saw Mill Club, Westchester’s premier luxury health and fitness club with two locations in Mount Kisco, announces the debut of its first annual Bridal Boot Camp. The six-week program...

Cost: $599

Where:
Saw Mill Club
77 Kensico Drive
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Saw Mill Club
Telephone: 914-241-0797
Contact Name: Barbara Accetta
Website »

More information
6:30 PMSunset Jazz at Lyndhurst

Relax on our great lawn and enjoy cool music by hot jazz artists! Grounds open at 4 pm, music starts at 6:30. Free admission, $5 per person parking fee. Canceled by 3 pm if rain. Co-sponsored by...

Cost: $5

Where:
Lyndhurst Concert Lawn
635 South Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 7:30 PMThe Art of the College Essay

Lisa Cornelio, a 25 year veteran tutor and college advisor, will lead a discussion geared for students and parents and on the best ways to craft a winning college admissions essay.  Well...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMSarah Rommel, cello and Xiaohui Yang, piano: Evnin Rising Stars Showcase

A recent top prizewinner in the George Enescu International Cello Competition and Beverly Hills National Auditions, Evnin Rising Star alumna cellist Sarah Rommel is indeed a star on the...

Cost: $15, $24, $32, $40 / Free tickets for students 18 and under!

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 10:00 PMLondon`s National Theatre in HD: Angels in America Part One - Millennium Approaches

America in the mid-1980s. In the midst of the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, New Yorkers grapple with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell. The cast includes...

Cost: $17 / $10 everyone 21 and under (Box Office only)

Where:
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
Telephone: 413.528.0100
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMPhotography in the Garden

Join photographer Rich Pomerantz for “Photography In The Garden”. Thursday, July 20 at 7PM“Relax It’s Only Garden Photography”. Meet in the barn for light...

Cost: $150-$250

Where:
Hollister House Garden
300 Nettleton Hollow Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Hollister House Garden
Telephone: 860-868-2200
Contact Name: Pamela Moffett
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMMusic in the Park, Lasdon Park

Gates open for picnicking at 6pm. Bring a blanket, lawn chair or grab a table around the patio for: Fri, 7/7: Westchester Philharmonic; Fri, 7/21: The Big Takeover (Jamaican pop); Fri, 7/28:...

Cost: Varies based on act

Where:
Ladson Park
2610 Amawalk Road
Katonah, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMSummer Concert Series:

Harvey Granat, singer and music historian will present four outstanding American songwriters in song and story. Robert Kelly of Berkshire Sings will once again be accompanying. Cole Porter ...

Cost: Members $16 Guests $20

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:00 PMThe Red Bandanna: A Life, A Choice, A Legacy with Alison Crowther

Please join us for this special event co-sponsored with St. Anthony of Padua of Litchfield. What would you do in the last hour of your life? This is the true story of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
7:45 PMAmy Helm at FTC StageOne

Founder/Member of Levon Helm's Midnight Ramble Band The daughter of music legend Levon Helm, Helm wields a powerful voice that can both stir and soothe, whether she is singing traditional...

Cost: $35 Standard Members Save: $5/ticket

Where:
FTC StageOne
70 Sanford St
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 120-325-91036
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
8:00 PMToad The Wet Sprocket

Toad the Wet Sprocket share in the kind of musical chemistry that can only come from meeting in high school and writing, recording and touring on albums over the course of those 25 years. While...

Cost: Varies

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: (203)438-5795
Contact Name: Vania Saintfery
Website »

More information
8:00 PMJohn Mulaney

JOHN MULANEY is an Emmy Award winning writer and comedian. He most recently starred in the Broadway hit, "Oh, Hello on Broadway” alongside Nick Kroll. In 2015 Mulaney released his 3rd...

Cost: $140.00

Where:
Capitol Theatre
149 Westchester Ave.
Port Chester, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
00:00:00Summer Theatre of New Canaan presents: Singin' in the Rain

Singin' in the Rain is considered the "Greatest Movie Musical of All Time" by many musical theatre critics. This stage version is faithfully and lovingly adapted...

Cost: $45-$60, Group Pricing Available

Where:
Waveny Park
11 Farm Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
00:00:00Summer Theatre of New Canaan presents: The Dancing Princesses

This is a new children musical in the making. You will be the very first to see it performed.    Dancing Princesses begins with an enchanting mystery for the kingdom to solve - why...

Cost: $22.00 - $150.00

Where:
Waveny Park
11 Farm Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
00:00:00Summer Theatre of New Canaan presents: Robin Hood

Robin Hood, with his band of brothers are seeking to rid the land of evil and return hope to the mistreated. It’s a tale that’s been told a thousand...

Cost: $22.00 - $150.00

Where:
Waveny Park
11 Farm Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Silvermine Arts Center

Who knew? Silvermine Arts Center, in our own backyard, is one of the oldest artist communities in the United States. This summer, Whitney Museum’s David Kiehl curates the 2017...

Where:
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
Milk

There’s a new theatre in the neighborhood, committed to producing ambitious, thought provoking plays and readings. Thrown Stone, the brain child of  co-artistic directors Jason Peck...

Cost: $29-$49

Where:
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance
440 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy

CYNTHIA-REEVES presents an exhibition of new projects by Cuban artist Mabel Poblet in collaboration with composer Andres Levin. The show runs from Saturday, July 15 - August 19 at...

Cost: Free

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413-398-5257
Contact Name: Kristen Jussila
Website »

More information
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy Exhibition, July 15 - August 18

Mabel Poblet, an award-winning artist from Cuba who is currently representing her native country at the 2017 Venice Biennale, opens an exhibition of site-based works at CYNTHIA-REEVES on July 15th,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mass MOCA
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413 398 5257
Contact Name: Janie
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“From A Student Perspective" Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

“From A Student Perspective” presents selected art from about 20 students from NCC’s Studio Arts, Graphic Design and Architecture Department. The work is in a variety of media...

Cost: free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMJane Austen: Insights And Influences at Pequot Library

Pequot Library invites you to celebrate the life and work of Jane Austen, beloved author, at "Jane Austen: Insights and Influences.” This exhibition is part of the ongoing series...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMClay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017

Clay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017 Our education programs are for all ages and skill levels and offer insight into the transformational qualities of clay and its possibilities as a medium...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Mail
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBuild A Better World Summer Reading Program at Pequot Library

For pre-readers through readers entering 12th grade. Reading is even more fun for children and teens this summer! This year’s summer reading theme, Build A Better World, encourages youth to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 16
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMLilana Kleid- Azul- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Liliana Kleid considers her work a celebration of life and nature, often changing courses along the way. It is her goal to honor the magical moments nature offers by using color, composition, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Charlie Hewitt. Heart of Gold"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce Charlie Hewitt.  Heart of Gold, a mixed media exhibition featuring paintings, works-on-paper, ceramics and sculpture.  The show will open...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeter Pincus: Trio of Vessels ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents Peter Pincus on site along with artists Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, Paul Scott, Raymon Elozua, and Kurt Weiser. This Trio of Vessels on show is the last of its...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMItalian Cooking Classes with Chef Hank Ferlauto June 8 - Aug 10

Selected Thursdays, 5-8 p.m. Ages 21+. Join Chef Hank Ferlauto for fun, hands-on meal preparation of three-course meal menus. Each class’ unique menu will consist of a pasta dish, main...

Cost: Members $42 Guests $55

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01226
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PMPublic Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $40/adults, $20 for children ages 5-12

Where:
Cove Island Park
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMChildren of a Lesser God

In today’s culture, there are endless methods of communication. Are we truly listening to one another? At the core of the Tony Award-winning Children of a Lesser God, written by Tony...

Cost: Tickets: Preview: $45 Tickets: $65

Where:
The Colonial Theatre
111 South St
Pittsfield, MA  01201
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMEdward Albee's At Home at the Zoo (Zoo story)

"It's just that if you can't deal with people, you have to make a start somewhere. With animals. Don't you see? A person has to find a way of dealing with something. If not with...

Cost: Tickets: Preview: $47 Tickets: $52

Where:
The Unicorn Theatre
6 East Street
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOklahoma!

The Rodgers & Hammerstein classic that changed American musicals forever dawns at Goodspeed for the very first time. Cowboy Curly and farm girl Laurey are taking their sweet time falling in...

Cost: $28-$80

Where:
Goodspeed Opera House
6 Main Street
East Haddam, CT  06423
View map »


Sponsor: Goodspeed Musicals
Telephone: 860-873-8668
Website »

More information
Far Away

Sharon Playhouse puts on the play Far Away, by  Caryl Churchill. Joan has just seen something she shouldn’t have. Far from home, she hears screams in the night. She’s...

Cost: $30-$35

Where:
Sharon Playhouse
49 Amenia Road
Sharon, CT  06069
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Grounded

The 2016 Lucille Lortel Award-winning play, “Grounded,” a contemporary drama about a US Air Force fighter pilot who is grounded by an unexpected pregnancy, will be staged at Westport...

Cost: $30 for single ticket

Where:
Westport Country Playhouse
25 Powers Court
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Country Playhouse
Telephone: 203-227-5137, ext. 197
Contact Name: Patricia Blaufuss
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMECAD weekly summer camp –– registration still open

With summer just around the corner, Linda Mazzeo and other members of the ECAD team are busy planning all the fun activities for the kids, age 9-13, who will attend the annual Summer Camp at the...

Cost: $195.00 PER WEEK

Where:
ECAD Campus
149 Newfield Road
Winsted, CT  06790
View map »


Sponsor: ECAD, Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities
Telephone: (917) 664-8092
Contact Name: Patricia Robert
Website »

More information
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday Beginning May 20! 9:00am - 10:00am   Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Anita Healy’s First Solo Show  “Breathe” June 3 through July 22 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception June 17, 12p-2p Gunn Memorial Library...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:30 PMNew Paintings by Steven W Miller

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce the premier exhibit of recent paintings by the New York City based contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller. This exhibit will be on view through...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMRaymon Elozua: Hubris #1 ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents their summer show featuring Raymon Elozua, Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, and Kurt Weiser, and Peter Pincus. Hours of operation are Wednesday-Sunday from 11am-5pm until...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01026
View map »


Sponsor: Ferrin Contemporary
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 2:00 PMIntuitive Painting for Adults and Teens

Try a new, stress free and relaxing approach to art. Intuitive painting exercise that is designed to be fun, loose, generally abstract and more about process than end result. This workshop...

Cost: free

Where:
Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


Website »

More information
6:00 PMYoga With a View at Boscobel

Spectacular views entice the senses as you stretch and pose overlooking the Hudson River from the lawns at Boscobel, truly one of the most picturesque and serene settings in the Hudson Valley....

Cost: 1 class $18

Where:
Boscobel House and Gardens
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMBridal Boot Camp at Saw Mill Club

Saw Mill Club, Westchester’s premier luxury health and fitness club with two locations in Mount Kisco, announces the debut of its first annual Bridal Boot Camp. The six-week program...

Cost: $599

Where:
Saw Mill Club
77 Kensico Drive
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Saw Mill Club
Telephone: 914-241-0797
Contact Name: Barbara Accetta
Website »

More information
6:30 PMSunset Jazz at Lyndhurst

Relax on our great lawn and enjoy cool music by hot jazz artists! Grounds open at 4 pm, music starts at 6:30. Free admission, $5 per person parking fee. Canceled by 3 pm if rain. Co-sponsored by...

Cost: $5

Where:
Lyndhurst Concert Lawn
635 South Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:30 PMTheater in the Sanctuary Presents: You're a Good Man Charlie Brown

Interactive performances. Fun for the Whole Family! Theater in the Sanctuary presents: You're a Good Man Charlie Brown  

Cost: $15 to $22

Where:
Westmoreland Sanctuary
260 CHestnut Ridge Rd.
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Telephone: 914-666-8448
Contact Name: Westmoreland Sanctuary
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMPhotography in the Garden

Join photographer Rich Pomerantz for “Photography In The Garden”. Thursday, July 20 at 7PM“Relax It’s Only Garden Photography”. Meet in the barn for light...

Cost: $150-$250

Where:
Hollister House Garden
300 Nettleton Hollow Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Hollister House Garden
Telephone: 860-868-2200
Contact Name: Pamela Moffett
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM2nd Annual Lobster and Clambake

Join us at Lounsbury House on Friday, July 21th from 7-9pm (was moved from July 14 due to weather) for an evening of great food and friendly people. There will be family fun...

Cost: $45 before June 1, $50 after June 1

Where:
Lounsbury House
316 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMMusic in the Park, Lasdon Park

Gates open for picnicking at 6pm. Bring a blanket, lawn chair or grab a table around the patio for: Fri, 7/7: Westchester Philharmonic; Fri, 7/21: The Big Takeover (Jamaican pop); Fri, 7/28:...

Cost: Varies based on act

Where:
Ladson Park
2610 Amawalk Road
Katonah, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMSummer Concert Series:

Harvey Granat, singer and music historian will present four outstanding American songwriters in song and story. Robert Kelly of Berkshire Sings will once again be accompanying. Cole Porter ...

Cost: Members $16 Guests $20

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMRace & American Memory | Stamped from the Beginning

Race & American Memory programs at Grace Farms examine the ways in which Americans comprehend and recall national history, and seeks to revisit instances, ideas, and lives which have suffered...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms, Sanctuary
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Telephone: (203) 920-1702
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:30 PMJohn Fullbright

Fan favorite John Fullbright returns with an evening featuring the Oklahoma singer/songwriter’s pungent lyrical imagery. Winner of the ASCAP Harold Adamson Lyric Award, the Los Angeles...

Cost: $40, $45, $55, $65, $75

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMFiddler on the Roof

An ensemble-based show with beloved music, heartfelt writing, and a story that takes a village to tell.   IN THE SPOTLIGHT is a not-for-profit summer theater program for area youth...

Cost: TICKETS: $12 or $15 at the door

Where:
THE KLEIN
910 FAIRFIELD AVE
Bridgeport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:30 PMLegendary folk-rock duo Aztec Two-Step celebrate release of their new album "Naked"

Acclaimed folk–rock duo Aztec Two-Step will celebrate the release of "Naked," their first album of freshly-recorded material since 2004, at Infinity Hall Norfolk in Norfolk, CT on...

Cost: Price: $34 - $49

Where:
Infinity Hall Norfolk
20 Greenwoods Rd W,CT
Norfolk , CT  06058
View map »


Telephone: 866-666-6306
Website »

More information
8:30 PMThe Mulligans Summer Concert

Friday, July 21 ~~~ The Mulligans are back at Bedford Hills Memorial Park! 7:00 - 8:30pm ~~ Free Concert! Bring your lawnchairs, picnic, and refreshments! A family-friendly event!...

Where:
Bedford Hills Memorial Park
60 Haines Rd.
Bedford Hills, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
00:00:00Summer Theatre of New Canaan presents: Singin' in the Rain

Singin' in the Rain is considered the "Greatest Movie Musical of All Time" by many musical theatre critics. This stage version is faithfully and lovingly adapted...

Cost: $45-$60, Group Pricing Available

Where:
Waveny Park
11 Farm Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
00:00:00Summer Theatre of New Canaan presents: The Dancing Princesses

This is a new children musical in the making. You will be the very first to see it performed.    Dancing Princesses begins with an enchanting mystery for the kingdom to solve - why...

Cost: $22.00 - $150.00

Where:
Waveny Park
11 Farm Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
00:00:00Summer Theatre of New Canaan presents: Robin Hood

Robin Hood, with his band of brothers are seeking to rid the land of evil and return hope to the mistreated. It’s a tale that’s been told a thousand...

Cost: $22.00 - $150.00

Where:
Waveny Park
11 Farm Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Silvermine Arts Center

Who knew? Silvermine Arts Center, in our own backyard, is one of the oldest artist communities in the United States. This summer, Whitney Museum’s David Kiehl curates the 2017...

Where:
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
Milk

There’s a new theatre in the neighborhood, committed to producing ambitious, thought provoking plays and readings. Thrown Stone, the brain child of  co-artistic directors Jason Peck...

Cost: $29-$49

Where:
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance
440 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy

CYNTHIA-REEVES presents an exhibition of new projects by Cuban artist Mabel Poblet in collaboration with composer Andres Levin. The show runs from Saturday, July 15 - August 19 at...

Cost: Free

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413-398-5257
Contact Name: Kristen Jussila
Website »

More information
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy Exhibition, July 15 - August 18

Mabel Poblet, an award-winning artist from Cuba who is currently representing her native country at the 2017 Venice Biennale, opens an exhibition of site-based works at CYNTHIA-REEVES on July 15th,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mass MOCA
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413 398 5257
Contact Name: Janie
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“From A Student Perspective" Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

“From A Student Perspective” presents selected art from about 20 students from NCC’s Studio Arts, Graphic Design and Architecture Department. The work is in a variety of media...

Cost: free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 6:00 PMPequot Library's 57th Annual Summer Book Sale

Find a previously-loved treasure for yourself and a friend at "The Best Book Sale in New England." Over 140,000 books, plus CDs, DVDs, and records can be found under the tents on the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: (203) 259-0346
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMJane Austen: Insights And Influences at Pequot Library

Pequot Library invites you to celebrate the life and work of Jane Austen, beloved author, at "Jane Austen: Insights and Influences.” This exhibition is part of the ongoing series...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMClay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017

Clay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017 Our education programs are for all ages and skill levels and offer insight into the transformational qualities of clay and its possibilities as a medium...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Mail
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBuild A Better World Summer Reading Program at Pequot Library

For pre-readers through readers entering 12th grade. Reading is even more fun for children and teens this summer! This year’s summer reading theme, Build A Better World, encourages youth to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 16
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMLilana Kleid- Azul- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Liliana Kleid considers her work a celebration of life and nature, often changing courses along the way. It is her goal to honor the magical moments nature offers by using color, composition, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Charlie Hewitt. Heart of Gold"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce Charlie Hewitt.  Heart of Gold, a mixed media exhibition featuring paintings, works-on-paper, ceramics and sculpture.  The show will open...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeter Pincus: Trio of Vessels ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents Peter Pincus on site along with artists Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, Paul Scott, Raymon Elozua, and Kurt Weiser. This Trio of Vessels on show is the last of its...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:15 PM"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown"

“YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN” TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR OUTDOOR SUMMER PERFORMANCES Westmoreland Celebrates 60th Anniversary with More Audience Interactivity…and...

Cost: $22 General Admission; $15 for ages 15 and under

Where:
Westmoreland Sanctuary
260 Chestnut Ridge Rd
Mt. Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Bedford Magazine
Telephone: 914-666-8448
Contact Name: Ann Paul
Website »

More information
6:30 PMPublic Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $40/adults, $20 for children ages 5-12

Where:
Cove Island Park
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMYOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

An Interactive Theatrical Experience the Entire Family Will Enjoy There’s a bit of Charlie Brown in most of us and that’s just one reason the iconic cast of characters created by...

Cost: Adult Members $20, Non-members $22, Children under 15 $15

Where:
Westmoreland Sanctuary
260 Chestnut Ridge Road
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Telephone: 914-666-8448
Contact Name: Ann Paul
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMChildren of a Lesser God

In today’s culture, there are endless methods of communication. Are we truly listening to one another? At the core of the Tony Award-winning Children of a Lesser God, written by Tony...

Cost: Tickets: Preview: $45 Tickets: $65

Where:
The Colonial Theatre
111 South St
Pittsfield, MA  01201
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMEdward Albee's At Home at the Zoo (Zoo story)

"It's just that if you can't deal with people, you have to make a start somewhere. With animals. Don't you see? A person has to find a way of dealing with something. If not with...

Cost: Tickets: Preview: $47 Tickets: $52

Where:
The Unicorn Theatre
6 East Street
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
Far Away

Sharon Playhouse puts on the play Far Away, by  Caryl Churchill. Joan has just seen something she shouldn’t have. Far from home, she hears screams in the night. She’s...

Cost: $30-$35

Where:
Sharon Playhouse
49 Amenia Road
Sharon, CT  06069
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Grounded

The 2016 Lucille Lortel Award-winning play, “Grounded,” a contemporary drama about a US Air Force fighter pilot who is grounded by an unexpected pregnancy, will be staged at Westport...

Cost: $30 for single ticket

Where:
Westport Country Playhouse
25 Powers Court
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Country Playhouse
Telephone: 203-227-5137, ext. 197
Contact Name: Patricia Blaufuss
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMECAD weekly summer camp –– registration still open

With summer just around the corner, Linda Mazzeo and other members of the ECAD team are busy planning all the fun activities for the kids, age 9-13, who will attend the annual Summer Camp at the...

Cost: $195.00 PER WEEK

Where:
ECAD Campus
149 Newfield Road
Winsted, CT  06790
View map »


Sponsor: ECAD, Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities
Telephone: (917) 664-8092
Contact Name: Patricia Robert
Website »

More information
9:00 AMYoga at the Farm, Harvest Moon Orchard

Join us for a 1 hour outdoor Vinyasa Yoga class! Every Saturday Beginning May 20! 9:00am - 10:00am   Enjoy a morning of serenity of the farm among the apple...

Cost: $15

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY  10560-2115
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 3:00 PMSafe Sitter® Babysitting Course

The Safe Sitter® Babysitting course is open to teens, ages 11 and up. The course is a medically accurate babysitting program that teaches life and safety skills, including nurturing child care...

Cost: $75.oo

Where:
Stamford Emergency Medical Services, Inc.
684 Long Ridge Road
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Sponsor: Stamford EMS
Telephone: 203-968-1118
Contact Name: Jessica Anderson
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Anita Healy’s First Solo Show  “Breathe” June 3 through July 22 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception June 17, 12p-2p Gunn Memorial Library...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMBOOK SALE

BOOK SALE AT THE WEST STOCKBRIDGE LIBRARY Stock on books for the summer! On Saturday, July 22nd and Sunday, July 23rd, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Friends of the West Stockbridge Libray will be...

Cost: Free

Where:
West Stockbridge Town Hall & Library
21 State Line Rd. (Rt 102)
West Stockbridge, MA  01266
View map »


Sponsor: Friends of the West Stockbridge Library
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMBook Sale

BOOK SALE AT THE WEST STOCKBRIDGE LIBRARY Stock on books for the summer! On Saturday, July 22nd and Sunday, July 23rd, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Friends of the West Stockbridge Libray will be...

Cost: 0

Where:
West Stockbridge Town Hall & Library
21 State Line Rd (Rt 102)
West Stockbridge, MA  01266
View map »


Sponsor: Friends of the West Stockbridge Library

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMSummerFest 2017

Spend the day in Ridgefield, Connecticut for SummerFest on Saturday, July 22nd from 10 am to 4 pm for sidewalk sales, food, music, children's activities/games, shopping, and more! ...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ballard Park
Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce
Telephone: 203-438-5992
Contact Name: Jen Mulhern
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:30 PMNew Paintings by Steven W Miller

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce the premier exhibit of recent paintings by the New York City based contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller. This exhibit will be on view through...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 11:30 AMIntuitive Painting for Kids ages 8 to 12

Try a new, stress free and relaxing approach to art. Intuitive painting exercise that is designed to be fun, loose, generally abstract and more about process than end result. This workshop...

Cost: free

Where:
Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
Telephone: 191-466-95161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 2:00 PMPreserving The Bounty Series #3-Intro to Infusions: Oils, Vinegar, and Shrubs

with Pam Lillis Learn to make your own herb infused oils for dipping and recipes. Create flavored vinegar’s that are not only delicious but beautiful to look at, and...

Cost: $75 per person - Full Participation

Where:
The Silo
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: The Silo
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: kim Prange
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMRaymon Elozua: Hubris #1 ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents their summer show featuring Raymon Elozua, Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, and Kurt Weiser, and Peter Pincus. Hours of operation are Wednesday-Sunday from 11am-5pm until...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01026
View map »


Sponsor: Ferrin Contemporary
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 6:00 PMConnecticut Wine Festival

Taste the best of Connecticut’s wineries. Sample locally produced specialty foods. Enjoy live music. Browse for handcrafts and more. It’s all happening this year at the Connecticut Wine...

Cost: $35 or $10 for those under 21 or not drinking

Where:
The Goshen Fairground
116 Old Middle Street
Goshen, CT  06756
View map »


Website »

More information
12:45 PM - 2:15 PMRiver Walk and Tea

Explore the River, a meandering glass building, designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architects SANAA, and five site-specific installations commissioned specifically for Grace Farms by Thomas...

Cost: $25

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Rd
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
1:30 PMFairfield Sidewalk Sale & Street Fair

Join us for this summer's hottest deals at the Fairfield Sidewalk Sale & Street Fair to be held, rain or shine, on Saturday July 22nd from 10AM-4PM, in downtown Fairfield. Fun for the whole...

Cost: Free admission

Where:
Downtown Fairfield
Fairfield, CT  06824


Contact Name: Mark Barnhart
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:30 PMTheater in the Sanctuary presents: You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown

An interactive performing arts experience for the whole family. Visit our website for information at www.westmorelandsanctuary.org

Cost: $15 to $22

Where:
Westmoreland Sanctuary
260 Chestnut Ridge Rd
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Telephone: 914-666-8448
Contact Name: Westmoreland Sanctuary
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 9:00 PMBrews & BBQ featuring Spin Doctors

Brews & BBQ is back! Come out on Saturday, July 22nd at Ives Concert Park in Danbury to celebrate the change of the seasons with the ultimate spring bash featuring BBQ, craft beer and live...

Cost: Advance tickets $15, tickets at the door $20

Where:
Ives Concert Park
43 Lake Ave Ext
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »


Telephone: 203-837-9226
Contact Name: Phyllis Cortese
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMArmonk’s Third Thursdays, Chili Cook-off, Antique Cars, Street Circus

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce presents music, activities and special promotions from retailers and restaurants in downtown Armonk the third Thursday in June, July and August. Upcoming street fests...

Where:
Armonk Chamber of Commerce
New York, NY


Website »

More information
6:00 PMREDUX: Transformations 6 x 6 Exhibit

Clay Art Center is pleased to present REDUX: Transformations 6 x 6 A national invitational exhibition featuring 800  6”x6” hand-made tiles made by over 185 clay artists...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Adam Chau
Website »

More information
6:00 PMYoga With a View at Boscobel

Spectacular views entice the senses as you stretch and pose overlooking the Hudson River from the lawns at Boscobel, truly one of the most picturesque and serene settings in the Hudson Valley....

Cost: 1 class $18

Where:
Boscobel House and Gardens
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMBridal Boot Camp at Saw Mill Club

Saw Mill Club, Westchester’s premier luxury health and fitness club with two locations in Mount Kisco, announces the debut of its first annual Bridal Boot Camp. The six-week program...

Cost: $599

Where:
Saw Mill Club
77 Kensico Drive
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Saw Mill Club
Telephone: 914-241-0797
Contact Name: Barbara Accetta
Website »

More information
6:00 PMPilobolus Ball

Dance, dine, drink, and discover an all new experience with Pilobolus, modern dance company. Don't miss this summers Pilobolus Ball and get a first look at the historic and...

Cost: Tickets Start at $125

Where:
Troutbeck
515 Leedsville Rd
Amenia, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PMSunset Jazz at Lyndhurst

Relax on our great lawn and enjoy cool music by hot jazz artists! Grounds open at 4 pm, music starts at 6:30. Free admission, $5 per person parking fee. Canceled by 3 pm if rain. Co-sponsored by...

Cost: $5

Where:
Lyndhurst Concert Lawn
635 South Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMTheater in the Sanctuary Presents: You're a Good man Charlie Brown

You're a Good Man Charlie Brown Interactive Performances. Fun for the Whole Family!

Cost: $15 to $22

Where:
Westmoreland Sanctuary
260 Chestnut Ridge Rd.
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Telephone: 914-666-8448
Contact Name: Westmoreland Sanctuary
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMPhotography in the Garden

Join photographer Rich Pomerantz for “Photography In The Garden”. Thursday, July 20 at 7PM“Relax It’s Only Garden Photography”. Meet in the barn for light...

Cost: $150-$250

Where:
Hollister House Garden
300 Nettleton Hollow Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Hollister House Garden
Telephone: 860-868-2200
Contact Name: Pamela Moffett
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMMusic in the Park, Lasdon Park

Gates open for picnicking at 6pm. Bring a blanket, lawn chair or grab a table around the patio for: Fri, 7/7: Westchester Philharmonic; Fri, 7/21: The Big Takeover (Jamaican pop); Fri, 7/28:...

Cost: Varies based on act

Where:
Ladson Park
2610 Amawalk Road
Katonah, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMSummer Concert Series:

Harvey Granat, singer and music historian will present four outstanding American songwriters in song and story. Robert Kelly of Berkshire Sings will once again be accompanying. Cole Porter ...

Cost: Members $16 Guests $20

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PMComedy with Todd Barry at FTC StageOne

Todd Barry is a comedian who lives in Manhattan. His stand up has been featured on the Late Show with David Letterman and Late Night with Conan O'Brien. He has appeared on numerous live...

Cost: $29 Standard

Where:
FTC StageOne
70 Sanford St
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 120-325-91036
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
7:30 PMGlenn Miller Orchestra

A legend lives on! The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra returns to the Playhouse! With its unique jazz sound, the 18-member Glenn Miller Orchestra is considered one of the greatest bands of all...

Cost: $38

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PM23rd Annual Bel Canta Opera

The Blandford Historical Society will present the 23rd Annual Bel Canto Opera at 7:30p.m. on Saturday, July 22nd at The White Church of Blandford. Join us again this year as Maestra Eve Queler...

Cost: 35.00

Where:
The White Church of Blandford
4 North Street
Blandford, MA  01008
View map »


Sponsor: The Blandford Historical Society
Telephone: (413) 848-0108
Contact Name: Wendy K.S. Berman
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:30 PMEmmylou Harris

A true music legend, 13-time Grammy Award-winner Emmylou Harris returns to Caramoor with her unique blend of folk, country, and roots music. Whether singing the songs of Seeger, Dylan, Baez, or a...

Cost: $30, $45, $60, $70, $80, $90, $100, $110

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:30 PMRonnie Spector & the Ronettes

Only a few artists in history have been capable of defining an entire era in pop music. Ronnie Spector is one of those artists: the embodiment of the heart, soul, and passion of female rock and...

Cost: $30-$85 (limited $15 ArtSmart at Box Office for under age 30)

Where:
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
Telephone: 413.528.0100
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
8:00 PMCharlie Lagond, Summer Concerts at Wampus Brook Park

The Small Town Theatre Company presents jazz great Charlie Lagond who has performed with Chet Baker, Woody Herman, Buddy Rich, Chuck Mangione, The Temptations and Kid Creole & The Coconuts.

Cost: Free

Where:
Wampus Brook Park Gazebo
Maple Ave
Armonk, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMFiddler on the Roof

An ensemble-based show with beloved music, heartfelt writing, and a story that takes a village to tell.   IN THE SPOTLIGHT is a not-for-profit summer theater program for area youth...

Cost: TICKETS: $12 or $15 at the door

Where:
THE KLEIN
910 FAIRFIELD AVE
Bridgeport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMAssembly of Dust in The Warehouse FTC

Over the last ten years Assembly of Dust has crafted a unique sound that recalls the likes of The Band, Traffic and Neil Young. They have taken that early 70's Americana swagger, put their own...

Cost: $25 Standing Room Only Members Save:$3/ticket

Where:
The Warehouse FTC
70 Sanford St
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 120-325-91036
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMMTC’s Hot Summer Nights Presents David Maiocco: “An Evening with Liberace”

Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County’s professional award-winning theatre company, presents MTC’s Hot Summer Nights series beginning with David Maiocco: “An...

Cost: $25-$35 for single tickets. Reservations suggested.

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave.
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PM - 11:45 PMTownvibe's Cocktails with the Cast

Join Townvibe on Saturday, July 22 for a very special evening with the cast of Milk. Begin the night with the 8pm performance of the U.S. Premiere of Milk by Ross Dunsmore at...

Cost: $100/ticket to Cocktails with the Cast. Tickets to Milk sold separately.

Where:
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance
440 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Boscobel

With its breathtaking views of the Hudson River, Boscobel provides a world-class setting for summer Shakespeare. From Artistic Director Davis McCallum to HVSF’s troupe of actors, the...

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Where:
Boscobel
1601 NY-9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
More Summer Shakespeare

Many Shakespeare performances are being held this summer, including Shakespeare in the Park (Central Park), Shakespeare on the Green (Sterling Farms, Stamford) Shakespeare on the Sound...

Cost: Free

Where:
Delacorte Theater
81st St & Central Park West or 79th Street & Fifth Avenue
New York, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

HVSF is on What To Do’s Bucket List for it’s spicy comedies, world class setting on a hill at historic Boscobel and it’s amazing picnic opps overlooking the Hudson River...

Cost: prices starting at $15

Where:
Boscobel
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY  10524
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
00:00:00Summer Theatre of New Canaan presents: Singin' in the Rain

Singin' in the Rain is considered the "Greatest Movie Musical of All Time" by many musical theatre critics. This stage version is faithfully and lovingly adapted...

Cost: $45-$60, Group Pricing Available

Where:
Waveny Park
11 Farm Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
00:00:00Summer Theatre of New Canaan presents: The Dancing Princesses

This is a new children musical in the making. You will be the very first to see it performed.    Dancing Princesses begins with an enchanting mystery for the kingdom to solve - why...

Cost: $22.00 - $150.00

Where:
Waveny Park
11 Farm Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
00:00:00Summer Theatre of New Canaan presents: Robin Hood

Robin Hood, with his band of brothers are seeking to rid the land of evil and return hope to the mistreated. It’s a tale that’s been told a thousand...

Cost: $22.00 - $150.00

Where:
Waveny Park
11 Farm Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Silvermine Arts Center

Who knew? Silvermine Arts Center, in our own backyard, is one of the oldest artist communities in the United States. This summer, Whitney Museum’s David Kiehl curates the 2017...

Where:
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
Milk

There’s a new theatre in the neighborhood, committed to producing ambitious, thought provoking plays and readings. Thrown Stone, the brain child of  co-artistic directors Jason Peck...

Cost: $29-$49

Where:
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance
440 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy

CYNTHIA-REEVES presents an exhibition of new projects by Cuban artist Mabel Poblet in collaboration with composer Andres Levin. The show runs from Saturday, July 15 - August 19 at...

Cost: Free

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413-398-5257
Contact Name: Kristen Jussila
Website »

More information
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information
Mabel Poblet: Buoyancy Exhibition, July 15 - August 18

Mabel Poblet, an award-winning artist from Cuba who is currently representing her native country at the 2017 Venice Biennale, opens an exhibition of site-based works at CYNTHIA-REEVES on July 15th,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mass MOCA
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413 398 5257
Contact Name: Janie
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMJohn Jay Homestead Farm Market Opens

Saturdays from 9am to 1pm! For a real feel of the country drive up Rt. 22 to the John Jay Homestead where you go to market with grass under your feet, surrounded by historic buildings and...

Cost: Food prices

Where:
John Jay Homestead
400 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 6:00 PMPequot Library's 57th Annual Summer Book Sale

Find a previously-loved treasure for yourself and a friend at "The Best Book Sale in New England." Over 140,000 books, plus CDs, DVDs, and records can be found under the tents on the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: (203) 259-0346
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMFine Woodwork Show & Silent Auction

Berkshire Woodworkers Guild Fine Woodwork Show & Silent Auction. A fine woodwork show featuring designs by professional woodworkers from throughout the Berkshires, Columbia County,...

Cost: $5 General Admission $3 for Berkshire Botanical Garden Members

Where:
Berkshire Botanical Garden
5 West Stockbridge Road (Route 102)
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire Woodworkers Guild
Telephone: 413-429-6830
Contact Name: Kris Kanter
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMGreat Barrington Arts Market

Announcing the opening of the 5th annual Great Barrington Arts Market (GBAM). GBAM offers visitors the opportunity to buy unique art and craft made by local artisans in a variety of media and price...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Great Barrington, MA
Church Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Great Barrington Arts Market
Contact Name: Molly de St Andre'
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMJane Austen: Insights And Influences at Pequot Library

Pequot Library invites you to celebrate the life and work of Jane Austen, beloved author, at "Jane Austen: Insights and Influences.” This exhibition is part of the ongoing series...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMClay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017

Clay Art Center Adult Summer Classes 2017 Our education programs are for all ages and skill levels and offer insight into the transformational qualities of clay and its possibilities as a medium...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Mail
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBuild A Better World Summer Reading Program at Pequot Library

For pre-readers through readers entering 12th grade. Reading is even more fun for children and teens this summer! This year’s summer reading theme, Build A Better World, encourages youth to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 16
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMLilana Kleid- Azul- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Liliana Kleid considers her work a celebration of life and nature, often changing courses along the way. It is her goal to honor the magical moments nature offers by using color, composition, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Charlie Hewitt. Heart of Gold"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce Charlie Hewitt.  Heart of Gold, a mixed media exhibition featuring paintings, works-on-paper, ceramics and sculpture.  The show will open...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeter Pincus: Trio of Vessels ON VIEW

Ferrin Contemporary presents Peter Pincus on site along with artists Sergei Isupov, Bouke de Vries, Paul Scott, Raymon Elozua, and Kurt Weiser. This Trio of Vessels on show is the last of its...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Alisha Kim
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:30 PMOklahoma!

The Rodgers & Hammerstein classic that changed American musicals forever dawns at Goodspeed for the very first time. Cowboy Curly and farm girl Laurey are taking their sweet time falling in...

Cost: $28-$80

Where:
Goodspeed Opera House
6 Main Street
East Haddam, CT  06423
View map »


Sponsor: Goodspeed Musicals
Telephone: 860-873-8668
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:15 PM"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown"

“YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN” TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR OUTDOOR SUMMER PERFORMANCES Westmoreland Celebrates 60th Anniversary with More Audience Interactivity…and...

Cost: $22 General Admission; $15 for ages 15 and under

Where:
Westmoreland Sanctuary
260 Chestnut Ridge Rd
Mt. Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Bedford Magazine
Telephone: 914-666-8448
Contact Name: Ann Paul
Website »

More information
6:30 PMPublic Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $40/adults, $20 for children ages 5-12

Where:
Cove Island Park
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 10:00 PMLagond’s Adult Jam Session at The Haven

Join us on Sunday, June 25th for a Funk/Soul Jam Session Lagond Music School is now hosting adult jam sessions 3x a month.  The highly accredited, not-for-profit academy,...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Haven at Lagond Music School
9 Haven Street
Elmsford, NY  10523
View map »


Telephone: 914-345-0512
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMChildren of a Lesser God

In today’s culture, there are endless methods of communication. Are we truly listening to one another? At the core of the Tony Award-winning Children of a Lesser God, written by Tony...

Cost: Tickets: Preview: $45 Tickets: $65

Where:
The Colonial Theatre
111 South St
Pittsfield, MA  01201
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMEdward Albee's At Home at the Zoo (Zoo story)

"It's just that if you can't deal with people, you have to make a start somewhere. With animals. Don't you see? A person has to find a way of dealing with something. If not with...

Cost: Tickets: Preview: $47 Tickets: $52

Where:
The Unicorn Theatre
6 East Street
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
Far Away

Sharon Playhouse puts on the play Far Away, by  Caryl Churchill. Joan has just seen something she shouldn’t have. Far from home, she hears screams in the night. She’s...

Cost: $30-$35

Where:
Sharon Playhouse
49 Amenia Road
Sharon, CT  06069
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags