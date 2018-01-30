The Climate Issue is a Human Issue –– Art Exhibition

CALL TO PARTICIPATE: artists, writers, actors, photographers, dancers, musicians & other expressionists!

Help tell —and be a part of — the story. The art exhibition, presented by Berkshire Magazine , Living the Change Berkshires , and Berkshire Environmental Action Team in conjunction with the 2018 Berkshire Earth Expo/Environmental Action Fair will be held at the Stationery Factory in Dalton, MA.

Art Exhibition Opening Event/Reception, Saturday, April 7, 4pm-7pm

Gallery Exhibition - April 7-21, with performances or events that can be held throughout that period

Expo/Fair - Saturday April 21, 10am- 5pm

Deadline for submitting proposals: February 16; decisions by February 23

Contact Cheryl Rose or Anastasia Stanmeyer as soon as possible if you’d like to tour the space.

Static/Visual Artists *Juried Show*

Please submit proposals for gallery installation/exhibitions which will be on display April 7-21. Open to the public during gallery hours and whenever there is an event in the the building. Artwork to be sold. Pricing should take into consideration that half will go to the artist and the other half will go to the gallery owner and to environmental advocacy (Living the Change and Berkshire Environmental Action Team, or BEAT).

Performing Artists

Please submit proposals for events (up to 1 hour in length) in the gallery space(s) during the Opening Art Exhibition Reception Sat April 7, 4-7 pm or a weekday evening April 7-21 or during the Expo/Fair April 21 10am-5pm.

Who’s driving the Art Exhibition?

The organizers of this event include Living the Change, Berkshire Environmental Action Team, Berkshire Magazine, and WordXWord.

The purpose?

To link our community in a collective consciousness and expression of the interdependence of humanity, wildlife, and the earth itself.

Our goal?

To raise awareness, to educate, to connect, and to empower all segments of our community to become more active participants in protecting our environment. The climate problem is a human issue. We have the technology to transition to clean, affordable energy, and we need to empower each one of us, individually and collectively, to overcome the personal and political obstacles. We welcome work that reflects our relationship with the environment — the positives and the negative.

This is open to everyone—young and old, various organizations and groups, schools, social entities. We are looking for different forms of expression—spoken word, written word, visual, musical, movement, theatrical. We plan to activate this beautiful space with ideas and expressions and images to reach within ourselves and reach out to one another as we link our community in a greater understanding and passion toward protecting our environment.

Performing Artists will “own” their event or exhibition, and will be allocated space, time, or whatever else is needed for their presentation.

Questions? Contact Cheryl Rose or Anastasia Stanmeyer.