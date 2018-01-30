Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

The Climate Issue is a Human Issue –– Art Exhibition

CALL TO PARTICIPATE: artists, writers, actors, photographers, dancers, musicians & other expressionists!




Help tell —and be a part of — the story. The art exhibition, presented by Berkshire MagazineLiving the Change Berkshires, and Berkshire Environmental Action Team in conjunction with the 2018 Berkshire Earth Expo/Environmental Action Fair will be held at the Stationery Factory in Dalton, MA.

Art Exhibition Opening Event/Reception, Saturday, April 7, 4pm-7pm
Gallery Exhibition - April 7-21, with performances or events that can be held throughout that period
Expo/Fair - Saturday April 21, 10am- 5pm

Deadline for submitting proposals: February 16; decisions by February 23

Click to Register

Contact Cheryl Rose or Anastasia Stanmeyer as soon as possible if you’d like to tour the space.

Static/Visual Artists   *Juried Show*
Please submit proposals for gallery installation/exhibitions which will be on display April 7-21. Open to the public during gallery hours and whenever there is an event in the the building. Artwork to be sold. Pricing should take into consideration that half will go to the artist and the other half will go to the gallery owner and to environmental advocacy (Living the Change and Berkshire Environmental Action Team, or BEAT).

Performing Artists
Please submit proposals for events (up to 1 hour in length) in the gallery space(s) during the Opening Art Exhibition Reception Sat April 7, 4-7 pm or a weekday evening April 7-21 or during the Expo/Fair April 21 10am-5pm.

Who’s driving the Art Exhibition?
The organizers of this event include Living the Change, Berkshire Environmental Action Team, Berkshire Magazine, and WordXWord. 

The purpose?
To link our community in a collective consciousness and expression of the interdependence of humanity, wildlife, and the earth itself.

Our goal?
To raise awareness, to educate, to connect, and to empower all segments of our community to become more active participants in protecting our environment. The climate problem is a human issue. We have the technology to transition to clean, affordable energy, and we need to empower each one of us, individually and collectively, to overcome the personal and political obstacles. We welcome work that reflects our relationship with the environment — the positives and the negative. 

This is open to everyone—young and old, various organizations and groups, schools, social entities. We are looking for different forms of expression—spoken word, written word, visual, musical, movement, theatrical. We plan to activate this beautiful space with ideas and expressions and images to reach within ourselves and reach out to one another as we link our community in a greater understanding and passion toward protecting our environment.

Performing Artists will “own” their event or exhibition, and will be allocated space, time, or whatever else is needed for their presentation.

Questions? Contact Cheryl Rose or Anastasia Stanmeyer.

Click to Register

 

Add your comment:

Connect With Us    

Sign-up for our event 

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Masters of Illusion

WIN TICKETS––Thrill to escape artists, sleight of hand, illusions and even some comedy––Feb 13

A Swingin' Good Time

WIN TICKETS––Tony winner Debbie Gravitte thrills with her amazing voice and big band––Feb 3

Ridgefield - Readers Choice Awards 2018

And the Award Goes To:

Fairfield - Reader's Choice Awards 2018

And the Award Goes To...

Taste of Fairfield WinterFest

The culinary event of the year returns on Jan 28

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

January 2018

Today
4:00 PM - 7:00 PMRobert Deyber Satirical Painter

The Byrde + the b is pleased to announce the opening of Robert Deyber Master Artist from 4-7 pm on Saturday December 2, 2017 and runs through Jan 31, 2018. Robert Deyber is an American artist...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
Jivan Wolf MasterJewlery: In The Realm of Light

The Byrde + the b is pleased to announce the opening of Jivan Wolf master jeweler from 4-7 pm on Saturday December 2, 2017 and runs through Jan 31, 2018. Jivan Wolf hand fabricates jewelry...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAmerican Abstraction: The Print Revival of the 1960s and ’70s

Bruce Museum, Greenwich, Connecticut December 2, 2017 – March 4, 2018 The early 1960s marked a significant turning point in American printmaking: the rise of communal studios provided...

Cost: $10 adult, $8 senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
Cabaret

Set in 1931 Berlin, a struggling American writer, Cliff Bradshaw, travels to Germany for inspiration  but finds himself caught in the beginnings of the Nazi uprising. He finds solace in the...

Cost: $23-$26

Where:
Thomaston Opera House
158 Main St.
Thomaston, CT  06787
View map »


Sponsor: Landmark Community Theatre
Telephone: 860-283-6250
Contact Name: Jeffrey Dunn
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 12:00 AMSpeaking Out: Art in a Time of Upheaval - CALL FOR ARTISTS

A juried survey of artist’s responses to current events and emotions reflected in society. Not restricted to political themes but including this as well as explorations of social,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gallarus Arts
215 Katonah Avenue
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Contact Name: Greg Muenzen
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 7:00 PMRobert Deyber Satirical Painter

The Byrde + the b is pleased to announce the opening of Robert Deyber Master Artist from 4-7 pm on Saturday December 2, 2017 and runs through Jan 31, 2018. Robert Deyber is an American artist...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
Jivan Wolf MasterJewlery: In The Realm of Light

The Byrde + the b is pleased to announce the opening of Jivan Wolf master jeweler from 4-7 pm on Saturday December 2, 2017 and runs through Jan 31, 2018. Jivan Wolf hand fabricates jewelry...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
MARDI "BRA" 2018

The Undies Project are collecting new, and gently used, bras to donate to those less fortunate who are on low incomes. For them a bra is a big expense. We urge the community to take the time to...

Where:
Various Locations
, CT


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 12:00 AMSpeaking Out: Art in a Time of Upheaval - CALL FOR ARTISTS

A juried survey of artist’s responses to current events and emotions reflected in society. Not restricted to political themes but including this as well as explorations of social,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gallarus Arts
215 Katonah Avenue
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Contact Name: Greg Muenzen
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 7:00 PMRobert Deyber Satirical Painter

The Byrde + the b is pleased to announce the opening of Robert Deyber Master Artist from 4-7 pm on Saturday December 2, 2017 and runs through Jan 31, 2018. Robert Deyber is an American artist...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:00 PMMedical Cannabis

Colleen will speak on the science of cannabis and how to achieve optimal outcomes. She will discuss the products that are contained in the CT cannabis program and how to use them most effectively....

Cost: $10.00

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St N
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMBook Release Reception: A Billion to One

Celebrate the release of founder and chairman emeritus of the Museum of American Finance, John Herzog’s book, "A Billion to One: The Story of Herzog Heine Geduld Inc." on Tuesday,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
Jivan Wolf MasterJewlery: In The Realm of Light

The Byrde + the b is pleased to announce the opening of Jivan Wolf master jeweler from 4-7 pm on Saturday December 2, 2017 and runs through Jan 31, 2018. Jivan Wolf hand fabricates jewelry...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
MARDI "BRA" 2018

The Undies Project are collecting new, and gently used, bras to donate to those less fortunate who are on low incomes. For them a bra is a big expense. We urge the community to take the time to...

Where:
Various Locations
, CT


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAmerican Abstraction: The Print Revival of the 1960s and ’70s

Bruce Museum, Greenwich, Connecticut December 2, 2017 – March 4, 2018 The early 1960s marked a significant turning point in American printmaking: the rise of communal studios provided...

Cost: $10 adult, $8 senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMBerkshire Ukulele Band

Tuesdays. Ages 13 and up. Multi-instrumentalist, teacher and performer Rob Sanzone will teach ukulele technique, chord progressions and songs from many musical genres. A limited number of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington , MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire South Regional Community Center
Telephone: 4135282810, ext. 31
Contact Name: Kristen
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 12:00 AMSpeaking Out: Art in a Time of Upheaval - CALL FOR ARTISTS

A juried survey of artist’s responses to current events and emotions reflected in society. Not restricted to political themes but including this as well as explorations of social,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gallarus Arts
215 Katonah Avenue
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Contact Name: Greg Muenzen
Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 1:30 PMHistory Bites Lunchtime Chats

Monthly on a Wednesday at 12:30pm, 12:30pm – 1:30pm. Members: Free; Non-Members: $5 suggested donation. Please bring a bagged lunch, beverages and dessert will be provided. January 31: The...

Cost: Members: Free; Non-Members: $5

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 7:00 PMRobert Deyber Satirical Painter

The Byrde + the b is pleased to announce the opening of Robert Deyber Master Artist from 4-7 pm on Saturday December 2, 2017 and runs through Jan 31, 2018. Robert Deyber is an American artist...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMAuthor Talk: Marie Benedict—Carnegie’s Maid

Wednesday, January 31 Author Talk: Marie Benedict—Carnegie’s Maid, 7 – 8:30 p.m.  Lawyer and novelist Marie Benedict discusses her historical novel, Carnegie’s Maid,...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 11:00 PMSidemen: A Long Road To Glory at FTC StageOne

“Once Simply Sidemen, Now They’re the Stars” – NY Times “Sidemen earns a place besides such films as 20 Feet From Stardom and Standing in the Shadows of Motown as...

Cost: Price:$10 Members Save:$2 /tckt

Where:
Fairfield Theatre Company StageOne
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
Jivan Wolf MasterJewlery: In The Realm of Light

The Byrde + the b is pleased to announce the opening of Jivan Wolf master jeweler from 4-7 pm on Saturday December 2, 2017 and runs through Jan 31, 2018. Jivan Wolf hand fabricates jewelry...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
MARDI "BRA" 2018

The Undies Project are collecting new, and gently used, bras to donate to those less fortunate who are on low incomes. For them a bra is a big expense. We urge the community to take the time to...

Where:
Various Locations
, CT


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAmerican Abstraction: The Print Revival of the 1960s and ’70s

Bruce Museum, Greenwich, Connecticut December 2, 2017 – March 4, 2018 The early 1960s marked a significant turning point in American printmaking: the rise of communal studios provided...

Cost: $10 adult, $8 senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMOpen Mic

Weekly fun and friendly open mic with some great local talent.

Cost: Free

Where:
The Barn at Egremont Village Inn
17 Main Street
South Egremont, MA  01258
View map »


Sponsor: The Barn
Telephone: 141-352-81570
Contact Name: Jenny Rubin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 12:00 AMSpeaking Out: Art in a Time of Upheaval - CALL FOR ARTISTS

A juried survey of artist’s responses to current events and emotions reflected in society. Not restricted to political themes but including this as well as explorations of social,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gallarus Arts
215 Katonah Avenue
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Contact Name: Greg Muenzen
Website »

More information
2:30 PM - 4:30 PMA Life in Fashion & Beyond

Ron Leal is known for his innate style and was in the fashion business for over thirty years, beginning with his boutique on Madison Avenue where socialites the likes of Lee Radziwill and Mica...

Cost: $10 for non-members

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Road
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Women's Forum of Litchfield
Telephone: 860-567-3966
Contact Name: Bibby Veerman
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 7:30 PMSongs for a Winter Night Concert

Pianist Sandy Kleisner and mezzo soprano Janelle Robinson will perform a variety of opera arias and leider as well as musical theatre numbers. Their selections include opera and art songs...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:15 PMGroundhog Day (1993)

A weatherman finds himself inexplicably living the same day over and over again. Harold Ramis directs this hysterical cult classic comedy starring Bill Murray as weatherman Phil Connors

Cost: $8

Where:
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
Telephone: 141-352-80100
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 8:30 PMFree Seminar: Talking with Children about Traumatic Events

Join Cindy Scope, PhD, NCSP at Children's Therapy and Learning Center in Fairfield on Thursday, February 1, 2018.  Dr. Scope will offer ways to help cope with the...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Children's Therapy and Learning Center
2228 Black Rock Turnpike
Suite 201
Fairfield, CT  06825
View map »


Sponsor: Children's Therapy and Learning Center
Telephone: 203-908-4433
Contact Name: CTLC Office
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMGet The Led Out

The powerhouse of rock, Get The Led Out aka “America’s Led Zeppelin” returns for a night of classic Zeppelin hits!  Fans can hear the songs that the legendary band that...

Cost: $62

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 EAST RIDGE RIDGEFIELD
RIDGEFIELD, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Deep Eddy Vodka
Website »

More information
MARDI "BRA" 2018

The Undies Project are collecting new, and gently used, bras to donate to those less fortunate who are on low incomes. For them a bra is a big expense. We urge the community to take the time to...

Where:
Various Locations
, CT


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAmerican Abstraction: The Print Revival of the 1960s and ’70s

Bruce Museum, Greenwich, Connecticut December 2, 2017 – March 4, 2018 The early 1960s marked a significant turning point in American printmaking: the rise of communal studios provided...

Cost: $10 adult, $8 senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 12:00 AMSpeaking Out: Art in a Time of Upheaval - CALL FOR ARTISTS

A juried survey of artist’s responses to current events and emotions reflected in society. Not restricted to political themes but including this as well as explorations of social,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gallarus Arts
215 Katonah Avenue
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Contact Name: Greg Muenzen
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:30 PMA Couple of Couples Art Exhibition and Reception

Friday, Feb. 2 A Couple of Couples Art Exhibition and Reception, 6 – 7:30 p.m. Wilton Library’s art exhibition this month features two very talented couples. Artists Julie Leff and...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMFree Happy Hour: Spotluck Danbury Launch

Celebrate Spotluck's launch in Danbury! This Friday evening, FREE beers for anyone with the app plus tons of swag, prizes, and a big green wheel of giveaways!

Cost: FREE

Where:
Widow Brown’s Café
128 Federal Rd
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »


Sponsor: Spotluck
Telephone: 240-444-6509
Contact Name: Monica Lee
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMContemporary Social – Craft Beer and Cheese: The Perfect Pair

Join us for the first of several evenings where food, cocktails, and art intersect. Jason Sobocinski, owner and founder of Connecticut’s popular Black Hog Brewing Co. and Caseus...

Cost: $45

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMWork-in-Process Presentation | Meredith Monk's Cellular Songs

Join us for a work-in-process presentation of Cellular Songs, the newest in a series of music theater pieces by Meredith Monk that explore our interdependent relationship with nature...

Cost: $25

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Telephone: 203-920-1702
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMArrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA

Arrival is the only touring band sanctioned by ABBA, with original musicians and costumes!  ABBA is known for songs like “Dancing Queen,” “Money, Money, Money,”...

Cost: $47

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 EAST RIDGE
RIDGEFIELD, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Pepsi Rock Series Powered by xfinity
Website »

More information
Works of Love Art Show & Reception

The American Mural Project (AMP) is hosting a small works art show celebrating the work of love, February 2-11, 4-7pm.The exhibit and sale will be held in AMP’s new program...

Where:
74 Whiting Street
Winsted, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
MARDI "BRA" 2018

The Undies Project are collecting new, and gently used, bras to donate to those less fortunate who are on low incomes. For them a bra is a big expense. We urge the community to take the time to...

Where:
Various Locations
, CT


Website »

More information
1st Annual Guitar Festival

The 1st Annual Connecticut Guitar Festival on the weekend of February 2nd - 4th, 2018, featuring classes, vendors, performances, and more!  The weekend kicks off Friday, February 2nd with a...

Where:
Various Locations
, CT


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAmerican Abstraction: The Print Revival of the 1960s and ’70s

Bruce Museum, Greenwich, Connecticut December 2, 2017 – March 4, 2018 The early 1960s marked a significant turning point in American printmaking: the rise of communal studios provided...

Cost: $10 adult, $8 senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM6th - 8th Grade Art Series - Four weeks

During this 4 week session students will work with charcoal, pastel and acrylic learning to draw and paint from observation.  Creativity encouraged with individual attention according to...

Cost: 140.00

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St N
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMCladies Night at Clay Art Center

One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter’s Wheel Looking to get your hands dirty and learn how to use the potter’s wheel? Try Clay Center’s...

Cost: $50

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 11:30 AMThe Unfolding - A Meditation Workshop

A workshop in embodied presence with Sandrine Harris The Unfolding is an embodied journey, inviting you into deeper awareness and attending to your present moment experience. With deep listening,...

Cost: 35.00

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St N
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:00 AMTap-a-Tree Maple Syrup Program

Learn the science and history of maple syruping by being a hands-on part of the process. There are two training sessions offered (February 3rd at 10am or 1pm); only ONE session is required for...

Cost: $65 per non-member family $60 per member family

Where:
Ambler Farm
257 Hurlbutt Street
Wilton, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AMAerospace Day

Join us for an exciting day of STEM learning fun all about aerospace engineering, including drones, kites, wind tunnels, and space missions. We’ll offer $1 off admission for all guests,...

Where:
Discovery Museum
4450 Park Ave.
Bridgeport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMFree Winter Festival

A full range of fun, outdoor winter activities for the entire family. Activities planned for the day include ice fishing, fish fry, snowshoeing, ice sculpting and snow play, wildlife tracks, winter...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Burr Pond State Park
Burr Mountain Rd.
Torrington, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:00 AMSpeaking Out: Art in a Time of Upheaval - CALL FOR ARTISTS

A juried survey of artist’s responses to current events and emotions reflected in society. Not restricted to political themes but including this as well as explorations of social,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gallarus Arts
215 Katonah Avenue
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Contact Name: Greg Muenzen
Website »

More information
1:30 PM - 5:00 PMLearn All About Hypnosis Workshop

Come join us for an exciting afternoon with hypnosis.  Discover how hypnosis can benefit you through deep relaxation which enhances the messages to your subconscious mind to change habits,...

Cost: 45.00

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St N
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Website »

More information
3:00 PMFrom Eros to Cristos: The Evolution of the Greco-Roman Amorino to the Renaissance Putto

Cost: Free

Where:
Gallarus Arts
215 Katonah Ave
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Contact Name: Greg Muenzen
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:00 PMAudubon Sharon - Hawk and Owl Program

Live hawks and owls will accompany the Audubon Sharon Staff to demonstrate their beauty, power and connection with the natural world. Similarities and differences of these amazing birds of prey...

Where:
Sharon Audubon
325 Cornwall Bridge Rd
Sharon, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PMAn Evening of Broadway Highlights

The young choristers of the Fairfield County Children's Choir will present a cavalcade of Broadway tunes at its annual Broadway Concert and Auction. The concert will include...

Cost: $15 & $20

Where:
The Klein Memorial Auditorium
910 FAIRFIELD AVE
Bridgeport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:30 PMDebbie Gravitte’s Big Band Broadway

Tony Award-winner Debbie Gravitte, along with RK Big Band led by Russ Kassoff, comes to the Playhouse to celebrate the release of her latest studio album, Big Band...

Cost: $47.50

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 EAST RIDGE
RIDGEFIELD, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Magazine Broadway and Cabaret Series
Website »

More information
Works of Love Art Show & Reception

The American Mural Project (AMP) is hosting a small works art show celebrating the work of love, February 2-11, 4-7pm.The exhibit and sale will be held in AMP’s new program...

Where:
74 Whiting Street
Winsted, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
MARDI "BRA" 2018

The Undies Project are collecting new, and gently used, bras to donate to those less fortunate who are on low incomes. For them a bra is a big expense. We urge the community to take the time to...

Where:
Various Locations
, CT


Website »

More information
1st Annual Guitar Festival

The 1st Annual Connecticut Guitar Festival on the weekend of February 2nd - 4th, 2018, featuring classes, vendors, performances, and more!  The weekend kicks off Friday, February 2nd with a...

Where:
Various Locations
, CT


Website »

More information
Souper Bowl of Caring Food Drive

Tackle Hunger/ Fill the Vans with Cans Donate Non-Perishable Food items Sat 3-5pm Sun 8am-1pm ​At Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Road, Fairfield REQUESTED ITEMS: canned...

Where:
Assumption Church
545 Stratfield Road
Fairfield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAmerican Abstraction: The Print Revival of the 1960s and ’70s

Bruce Museum, Greenwich, Connecticut December 2, 2017 – March 4, 2018 The early 1960s marked a significant turning point in American printmaking: the rise of communal studios provided...

Cost: $10 adult, $8 senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
11:00 AMAlisa Dworsky: InVersion

Vermont based artist Alisa Dworsky opens an exhibition of new works, including InVersion, a large scale, site-based volumetric work, at CYNTHIA-REEVES, located on the campus of MASS MoCA in North...

Cost: Free

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413-398-5257
Contact Name: Kristen Jussila
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags