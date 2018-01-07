Ridgefield - Readers Choice Awards 2018

And the Award Goes To:

For our first annual Readers Choice Awards, we went to the source—our devoted readers—to find out the best of Ridgefield. More than 800 of you responded (thank you!) and the results are now in.

Check out the winners here—over 100 great places to go, eat, shop, and people to know.

FOOD & DRINK

New Restaurant

Prime Taco

Restaurant

Bailey's Backyard

Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Bailey's Backyard

Restaurant With Best Service

Gallo

Most Romantic Restaurant

Terrasole Ristorante

Girls Night Out Restaurant

Village Tavern

Sushi Restaurant

Mannen Japanese Restaurant

Salad

Village Tavern

Pizza

850 Degrees Wood Fired Restaurant

Burger

The Little Pub

Ethnic

Mannen Japanese Restaurant

Italian

Terrasole Ristorante

Mexican

Southwest Cafe

French

Luc’s

Middle Eastern

Gyro on Pita

Brunch

The Hideaway

Cocktails

Village Tavern

Outdoor Dining

Terrasole Ristorante

Happy Hour

Tigers Den

Wine selection

Sarah's Wine Bar

Beer selection

Tigers Den

Bakery

The Cake Box

Chef

Bernard Bouissou from Bernard’s and Sarah's Wine Bar

Coffee

Tusk & Cup

Tea

Tazza Cafe

Place to meet for coffee

Tazza Cafe

BEAUTY

Haircut

Whip Salon

Haircolor/highlights

Adam Broderick Salon & Spa

Spa

Adam Broderick Salon & Spa

Massage

Susi Laura Massage Therapy

Mani/Pedi

Chloe Nail & Spa

Facial

Adam Broderick Salon & Spa

Spray Tan

Get Glowing!

Eyelash extensions

Whip Salon

Brows

Whip

Botox/Fillers

Whip Salon

HEALTH

Hospital ER

Danbury Hospital

Best Urgent Care

PhysicianOne Urgent Care

Primary Care Practice

Drs. James Ahern, Carol-Ann Galban, Helen Kim, Sandra Mini, and Erika Surace

Naturopathic Care Practice

Dr. Deb Bossio

Dermatology Practice

Dr. Kenneth Egan

Orthodontia Practice

Dr. Blaine Langberg of Brace Yourselves

Dental Practice

Dr. Michael Pizzo

Ob/GYN Practice

Physicians for Women

Plastic Surgery Practice

Dr. Brucato of Brucato Plastic Surgery Center

Ophthalmologist Practice

Ridgefield Family Eye

Audiologist

Advanced Specialty Care

Speech therapist

Camie Cohen

Chiropractor

Dr. Christopher Mascetta of Ridgefield Chiropractic & Wellness

In-Home Care

Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association

Physical Therapist for Athletic Injuries

Ridgefield Physical Therapy

Senior Living

Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossings

FITNESS

Gym

The Gym

Spinning Studio

JoyRide Cycling + Fitness

Barre Studio

Pilates Barre

Pilates Studio

Pilates Barre

Yoga

Buddhi Mat Power Yoga

Personal Trainer

Personal Training Professionals of Ridgefield

Crossfit

Trinity CrossFit

Bootcamp

Tara Tosta of Personal Training Professionals of Ridgefield

Beach (within 45 mins)

Compo Beach in Westport

Place to hike

Pierrepont State Park

Pool/swimming

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Center

Dance studio

Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance

HOME

Neighborhood for Young Families

Twin Ridge

Architect

Doyle Coffin Architecture

Remodeling Firm

Elite Remodeling Development

Kitchen Design Firm

Northeast Cabinet Design

Electrician

Greg Waterman Electric

Plumber

J. Mulvaney Plumbing & Heating

Interior Designer

Molly Hirsch Interiors

Home Stager

Christy Kinsman of the Angel Cooperative

Indoor Furniture

Olley Court

Outdoor Furniture

Patio.com

SCHOOLS & KIDS

Private School for Grades K-8

Ridgefield Academy

Private School for Grades 9-12

Wooster School

Private School with a Religious Affiliation

St. Mary School

Tutoring Firm

Tutoring Club

SAT/ACT Tutor

Ridgefield Education and Learning Center

College counselor

Davis Education & Career Consultant

Driving School

Ridgefield Driving School

Place for Kids Parties

Enchanted Garden

Kids Art or Music Classes

Arts Nature School of Ridgefield

Kids Dance Programs

Enchanted Garden

Youth Sports Program

Ridgefield Amateur Hockey Association

Preschool/Daycare

Jesse Lee Day School

Summer Camp (Day)

Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield

Sports Camps

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation

Playground

Ballard Park

SHOPPING

New Store

Everywear on Main

Boutique

Audrey Road

Shopping Center

Copps Hill Plaza

Hardware

Ridgefield Hardware

Lingerie

Candlelight Shoppe of Lingerie

Cocktail Dress

Lucy’s

Hostess Gift

BellaHome Gifts

Men’s suits

Huttons Fine Menswear

Personalized stationery

Ink Fine Stationers

Flowers

Rodier Flowers

Jewelry

Addessi Jewelers

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Movie Theater

The Prospector Theater

Live Music Venue

Ridgefield Playhouse

BEST OF THE REST

Financial Advisor (individual)

Tom Reynolds, Reynolds & Rowella

Family Law Practitioner (individual)

Patrick Walsh, Hastings, Cohan & Walsh

Wedding Cakes

The Cake Box

Event Photographer

Michele Williams

Car Dealership

BMW of Ridgefield

Veterinarian Practice

Quarry Ridge Animal Hospital