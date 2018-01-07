Ridgefield - Readers Choice Awards 2018
And the Award Goes To:
For our first annual Readers Choice Awards, we went to the source—our devoted readers—to find out the best of Ridgefield. More than 800 of you responded (thank you!) and the results are now in.
Check out the winners here—over 100 great places to go, eat, shop, and people to know.
FOOD & DRINK
New Restaurant
Prime Taco
Restaurant
Bailey's Backyard
Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Bailey's Backyard
Restaurant With Best Service
Gallo
Most Romantic Restaurant
Terrasole Ristorante
Girls Night Out Restaurant
Village Tavern
Sushi Restaurant
Mannen Japanese Restaurant
Salad
Village Tavern
Pizza
850 Degrees Wood Fired Restaurant
Burger
The Little Pub
Ethnic
Mannen Japanese Restaurant
Italian
Terrasole Ristorante
Mexican
Southwest Cafe
French
Luc’s
Middle Eastern
Gyro on Pita
Brunch
The Hideaway
Cocktails
Village Tavern
Outdoor Dining
Terrasole Ristorante
Happy Hour
Tigers Den
Wine selection
Sarah's Wine Bar
Beer selection
Tigers Den
Bakery
The Cake Box
Chef
Bernard Bouissou from Bernard’s and Sarah's Wine Bar
Coffee
Tusk & Cup
Tea
Tazza Cafe
Place to meet for coffee
Tazza Cafe
BEAUTY
Haircut
Whip Salon
Haircolor/highlights
Adam Broderick Salon & Spa
Spa
Adam Broderick Salon & Spa
Massage
Susi Laura Massage Therapy
Mani/Pedi
Chloe Nail & Spa
Facial
Adam Broderick Salon & Spa
Spray Tan
Get Glowing!
Eyelash extensions
Whip Salon
Brows
Whip
Botox/Fillers
Whip Salon
HEALTH
Hospital ER
Danbury Hospital
Best Urgent Care
PhysicianOne Urgent Care
Primary Care Practice
Drs. James Ahern, Carol-Ann Galban, Helen Kim, Sandra Mini, and Erika Surace
Naturopathic Care Practice
Dr. Deb Bossio
Dermatology Practice
Dr. Kenneth Egan
Orthodontia Practice
Dr. Blaine Langberg of Brace Yourselves
Dental Practice
Dr. Michael Pizzo
Ob/GYN Practice
Physicians for Women
Plastic Surgery Practice
Dr. Brucato of Brucato Plastic Surgery Center
Ophthalmologist Practice
Ridgefield Family Eye
Audiologist
Advanced Specialty Care
Speech therapist
Camie Cohen
Chiropractor
Dr. Christopher Mascetta of Ridgefield Chiropractic & Wellness
In-Home Care
Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association
Physical Therapist for Athletic Injuries
Ridgefield Physical Therapy
Senior Living
Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossings
FITNESS
Gym
The Gym
Spinning Studio
JoyRide Cycling + Fitness
Barre Studio
Pilates Barre
Pilates Studio
Pilates Barre
Yoga
Buddhi Mat Power Yoga
Personal Trainer
Personal Training Professionals of Ridgefield
Crossfit
Trinity CrossFit
Bootcamp
Tara Tosta of Personal Training Professionals of Ridgefield
Beach (within 45 mins)
Compo Beach in Westport
Place to hike
Pierrepont State Park
Pool/swimming
Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Center
Dance studio
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance
HOME
Neighborhood for Young Families
Twin Ridge
Architect
Doyle Coffin Architecture
Remodeling Firm
Elite Remodeling Development
Kitchen Design Firm
Northeast Cabinet Design
Electrician
Greg Waterman Electric
Plumber
J. Mulvaney Plumbing & Heating
Interior Designer
Molly Hirsch Interiors
Home Stager
Christy Kinsman of the Angel Cooperative
Indoor Furniture
Olley Court
Outdoor Furniture
Patio.com
SCHOOLS & KIDS
Private School for Grades K-8
Ridgefield Academy
Private School for Grades 9-12
Wooster School
Private School with a Religious Affiliation
St. Mary School
Tutoring Firm
Tutoring Club
SAT/ACT Tutor
Ridgefield Education and Learning Center
College counselor
Davis Education & Career Consultant
Driving School
Ridgefield Driving School
Place for Kids Parties
Enchanted Garden
Kids Art or Music Classes
Arts Nature School of Ridgefield
Kids Dance Programs
Enchanted Garden
Youth Sports Program
Ridgefield Amateur Hockey Association
Preschool/Daycare
Jesse Lee Day School
Summer Camp (Day)
Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield
Sports Camps
Ridgefield Parks & Recreation
Playground
Ballard Park
SHOPPING
New Store
Everywear on Main
Boutique
Audrey Road
Shopping Center
Copps Hill Plaza
Hardware
Ridgefield Hardware
Lingerie
Candlelight Shoppe of Lingerie
Cocktail Dress
Lucy’s
Hostess Gift
BellaHome Gifts
Men’s suits
Huttons Fine Menswear
Personalized stationery
Ink Fine Stationers
Flowers
Rodier Flowers
Jewelry
Addessi Jewelers
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Movie Theater
The Prospector Theater
Live Music Venue
Ridgefield Playhouse
BEST OF THE REST
Financial Advisor (individual)
Tom Reynolds, Reynolds & Rowella
Family Law Practitioner (individual)
Patrick Walsh, Hastings, Cohan & Walsh
Wedding Cakes
The Cake Box
Event Photographer
Michele Williams
Car Dealership
BMW of Ridgefield
Veterinarian Practice
Quarry Ridge Animal Hospital
BEST KEPT SECRET
Hello Ridgefield! Facebook page
