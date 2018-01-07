Edit ModuleShow Tags
Ridgefield - Readers Choice Awards 2018

And the Award Goes To:




For our first annual Readers Choice Awards, we went to the source—our devoted readers—to find out the best of Ridgefield. More than 800 of you responded (thank you!) and the results are now in.

Check out the winners here—over 100 great places to go, eat, shop, and people to know.  

FOOD & DRINK

New Restaurant
Prime Taco

Restaurant
Bailey's Backyard

Farm-to-Table Restaurant 
Bailey's Backyard

Restaurant With Best Service 
Gallo

Most Romantic Restaurant
Terrasole Ristorante

Girls Night Out Restaurant
Village Tavern

Sushi Restaurant
Mannen Japanese Restaurant

Salad
Village Tavern

Pizza 
850 Degrees Wood Fired Restaurant

Burger 
The Little Pub

Ethnic
Mannen Japanese Restaurant 

Italian 
Terrasole Ristorante

Mexican 
Southwest Cafe

French 
Luc’s

Middle Eastern
Gyro on Pita

Brunch 
The Hideaway

Cocktails 
Village Tavern

Outdoor Dining 
Terrasole Ristorante

Happy Hour 
Tigers Den

Wine selection 
Sarah's Wine Bar

Beer selection 
Tigers Den

Bakery 
The Cake Box

Chef 
Bernard Bouissou from Bernard’s and Sarah's Wine Bar

Coffee 
Tusk & Cup 

Tea 
Tazza Cafe

Place to meet for coffee 
Tazza Cafe

BEAUTY

Haircut 
Whip Salon

Haircolor/highlights 
Adam Broderick Salon & Spa 

Spa 
Adam Broderick Salon & Spa

Massage 
Susi Laura Massage Therapy

Mani/Pedi
Chloe Nail & Spa

Facial
Adam Broderick Salon & Spa

Spray Tan 
Get Glowing!

Eyelash extensions 
Whip Salon

Brows 
Whip 

Botox/Fillers
Whip Salon

HEALTH

Hospital ER 
Danbury Hospital 

Best Urgent Care 
PhysicianOne Urgent Care

Primary Care Practice
Drs. James Ahern, Carol-Ann Galban, Helen Kim, Sandra Mini, and Erika Surace 

Naturopathic Care Practice
Dr. Deb Bossio 

Dermatology Practice 
Dr. Kenneth Egan

Orthodontia Practice 
Dr. Blaine Langberg of Brace Yourselves

Dental Practice
Dr. Michael Pizzo

Ob/GYN Practice
Physicians for Women

Plastic Surgery Practice 
Dr. Brucato of Brucato Plastic Surgery Center

Ophthalmologist Practice 
Ridgefield Family Eye

Audiologist 
Advanced Specialty Care

Speech therapist 
Camie Cohen

Chiropractor 
Dr. Christopher Mascetta of Ridgefield Chiropractic & Wellness

In-Home Care 
Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association

Physical Therapist for Athletic Injuries 
Ridgefield Physical Therapy

Senior Living 
Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossings

FITNESS

Gym
The Gym

Spinning Studio
JoyRide Cycling + Fitness 

Barre Studio 
Pilates Barre

Pilates Studio 
Pilates Barre

Yoga 
Buddhi Mat Power Yoga

Personal Trainer 
Personal Training Professionals of Ridgefield

Crossfit 
Trinity CrossFit

Bootcamp 
Tara Tosta of Personal Training Professionals of Ridgefield

Beach (within 45 mins) 
Compo Beach in Westport

Place to hike
Pierrepont State Park

Pool/swimming 
Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Center 

Dance studio
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance

HOME

Neighborhood for Young Families 
Twin Ridge

Architect 
Doyle Coffin Architecture

Remodeling Firm 
Elite Remodeling Development

Kitchen Design Firm 
Northeast Cabinet Design

Electrician 
Greg Waterman Electric

Plumber 
J. Mulvaney Plumbing & Heating

Interior Designer
Molly Hirsch Interiors

Home Stager 
Christy Kinsman of the Angel Cooperative

Indoor Furniture 
Olley Court

Outdoor Furniture
Patio.com 

SCHOOLS & KIDS

Private School for Grades K-8 
Ridgefield Academy

Private School for Grades 9-12 
Wooster School

Private School with a Religious Affiliation 
St. Mary School

Tutoring Firm 
Tutoring Club

SAT/ACT Tutor 
Ridgefield Education and Learning Center

College counselor 
Davis Education & Career Consultant

Driving School 
Ridgefield Driving School

Place for Kids Parties
Enchanted Garden

Kids Art or Music Classes 
Arts Nature School of Ridgefield

Kids Dance Programs 
Enchanted Garden

Youth Sports Program 
Ridgefield Amateur Hockey Association

Preschool/Daycare 
Jesse Lee Day School

Summer Camp (Day) 
Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield

Sports Camps 
Ridgefield Parks & Recreation

Playground 
Ballard Park

SHOPPING

New Store 
Everywear on Main

Boutique 
Audrey Road

Shopping Center 
Copps Hill Plaza

Hardware 
Ridgefield Hardware

Lingerie 
Candlelight Shoppe of Lingerie

Cocktail Dress 
Lucy’s

Hostess Gift 
BellaHome Gifts

Men’s suits 
Huttons Fine Menswear

Personalized stationery
Ink Fine Stationers

Flowers 
Rodier Flowers

Jewelry 
Addessi Jewelers 

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Movie Theater 
The Prospector Theater

Live Music Venue 
Ridgefield Playhouse

BEST OF THE REST

Financial Advisor (individual) 
Tom Reynolds, Reynolds & Rowella

Family Law Practitioner (individual) 
Patrick Walsh, Hastings, Cohan & Walsh

Wedding Cakes
The Cake Box

Event Photographer 
Michele Williams

Car Dealership 
BMW of Ridgefield

Veterinarian Practice 
Quarry Ridge Animal Hospital

BEST KEPT SECRET
Hello Ridgefield! Facebook page

 

