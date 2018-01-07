Fairfield - Reader's Choice Awards 2018

And the Award Goes To...

For our first annual Readers Choice Awards, we went to the source—our devoted readers—to find out the best of Fairfield, Southport, and Black Rock. More than 800 of you responded (thank you!) and the results are now in.

Check out the winners here—over 100 great places to go, eat, shop, and people to know.

FOOD & DRINK

New Restaurant in Fairfield County

The Little Pub

Restaurant in Fairfield

The Chelsea

Restaurant in Southport (tie)

Artisan Restaurant,

Tavern & Garden

Restaurant in Black Rock

Walrus + Carpenter

Farm-to-Table Restaurant (tie)

Artisan Restaurant,

Tavern & Garden

Restaurant with Best Décor (tie)

Artisan Restaurant,

Tavern & Garden

Restaurant with Best Service

Bonda Restaurant

Most Romantic Restaurant

Paci Restaurant

Girls Night Out Restaurant

Geronimo Tequila Bar

Sushi Restaurant

Wild Rice

Salad

Pronto Chop Shop

Pizza

Colony Grill

Burger

Flipside Burgers and Bar

Indian

Coromandel

Thai

Lucky Thai Kitchen

Italian

Centro Ristorante & Bar

Mexican

Bodega Taco Bar

Middle Eastern

Safita

Brunch

Hub & Spoke

Healthy

B. Good

Best smoothie

Organika Kitchen

Cocktails (three-way tie)

Artisan,

The Chelsea,

Geronimo

Outdoor Dining

Centro Ristorante & Bar

Happy Hour

Old Post Tavern

Wine selection

55 Wine Bar & Wood Grille

Best Tapas

Barcelona Wine Bar

Beer selection

Local Kitchen & Craft Beer Bar

Bakery

Isabelle et Vincent

Birthday Cake

The Pantry

Chef

Matt Storch

Coffee

Source Coffeehouse

Place to meet for coffee

Las Vetas

BEAUTY

Hair color/highlights (tie)

Alchemy,

The Salon

Haircut

Hair

Spa

New Beauty Wellness (Westport)

Massage

Elements Massage

Mani/Pedi

Posh Spa & Nails

Facial

Pia Lauren

Spray Tan

Sun Kissed Glow

Microdermabrasion

Total Look Salon & Spa

Eyelash extensions

Posh Spa & Nails

Best Blowout

Lachers Hair By Demand

Brows

European Wax Center

Botox/Fillers

Fairfield Dermatology Center

HEALTH

Hospital ER

Bridgeport Hospital

Best Urgent Care

AFC Urgent Care Fairfield

Primary Care Practice

Dr. Monica Jain of Live Lite Internal Medicine of Fairfield County

Naturopathic Care Practice

Dr. Veronica Waks

Dermatology Practice

Fairfield Dermatology

Orthodontia Practice

Thomas Braun Orthodontics

Dental Practice

Demartin Dental Associates

Ob/GYN Practice

Fairfield OBGYN

Plastic Surgery Practice

Dr. Anya Kishinevsky

Ophthalmologist Practice

Dr. Mark Steckel

Audiologist

Dr. Bradford Chervin

Speech therapist

Denise Leverty

Chiropractor

Dr. Chris Skelton

In-Home Care (three-way tie)

Home Care Assistance of Fairfield,

SYNERGY HomeCare,

Shamrock Visiting Nurse Agency

Physical Therapist for Athletic Injuries (tie)

Black Rock Physical,

Therapy and Physical Synergy

Child Psychologist

Amanda Romaniello

Adult Psychologist

Carol Hendricks

Senior Living Community

Jewish Home For Elderly

Fitness

Gym for People Under 40

The Edge Fitness

Clubs Fairfield

Gym for People Over 40

The Edge Fitness Clubs Fairfield

Spinning Studio

Zen Ride Spinning Studio

Barre Studio

The Bar Method Fairfield

Pilates Studio

Black Rock Pilates

Yoga

Yoga For Everybody

Personal Trainer

Rich Quintans

Crossfit

SOSF CrossFit

Bootcamp

F45 Training Fairfield

Beach

Jennings

Place to hike

CT Audubon Trails

Alternative exercise studios (elliptical, pole, climbing)

Rock Climb Fairfield

Dance studio—adults

Double Up Dance Studio

Dance studio—kids

Flash Pointe Dance

HOME

Neighborhood for Young Families

Beach Area

Architect

Franzen Architects

Builder

Shorefront Construction

Remodeling Firm

Three Beans

Kitchen Design Firm

Moss Design

Electrician

Sam Kristi Electric

Plumber

Ray Flanagan Heating & Plumbing

Interior Designer

Moss Design

Organizer

ORDER TO Succeed

Home Stager

Betsy Ryan

Indoor Furniture

Lillian August

Outdoor Furniture

Outdoor Design & Living

SCHOOLS & KIDS

Private School for Grades K-8

The Unquowa School

Private School for Grades 9-12

Fairfield College Prepatory School

Private School with a Religious Affiliation

Fairfield Prep

Tutoring Firm

Kumon

SAT/ACT Tutor

AlphaPrep – Josh Lippman

Babysitting service

Nannies as Needed

College counselor

Henry Delangelo, Your Key to College

Driving School

Fresh Green Light Driving School

Place for Kids Parties

The Fieldhouse - Sportsplex

Kids Art Classes

The Studio Fairfield

Youth Sports Program

The Fieldhouse - Sportsplex

Preschool/Daycare

Southport Congregational Preschool and Toddler Program

Summer Camp (Day)

Wakeman Boys & Girls Club

Sports Camps

Wakeman Boys & Girls Club

Playground under five

Sandcastle Playground

Playground over five

Sandcastle Playground

SHOPPING

New Store

No. 299

Boutique

Swim n’ Surf

Shopping Center

Brick Walk

Hardware

Hemlock

Lingerie

In The Mood Intimates

Cocktail Dress (three-way tie)

Jennifer Butler,

Snappy Gator,

La Moda Fashions

Hostess Gift

Vintage Garden

Men’s suits

Jos. A. Bank

Personalized stationery

Party Party

Flowers

Hansen's Flower Shop

Jewelry

Henry C Reid & Son Jewelers

Personal Shopper

Jessica Miller, Style Insight

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Movie Theater

Fairfield Cinemas

Live Music Venue

Fairfield Theatre Company

Dancing

55 Wine Bar

Bowling

Nutmeg Bowl

BEST OF THE REST

Financial Adviser (individual)

Robert Sand

Family Law Practitioner (individual)

Kevin Gumper

Wedding Cakes

Alina's

Event Photographer

Regina Madwed from Capitol Photo

Best Car Dealership

Mercedes Benz of Fairfield

Veterinarian Practice

Fairfield Veterinary Hospital