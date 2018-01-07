Fairfield - Reader's Choice Awards 2018
And the Award Goes To...
For our first annual Readers Choice Awards, we went to the source—our devoted readers—to find out the best of Fairfield, Southport, and Black Rock. More than 800 of you responded (thank you!) and the results are now in.
Check out the winners here—over 100 great places to go, eat, shop, and people to know.
FOOD & DRINK
New Restaurant in Fairfield County
The Little Pub
Restaurant in Fairfield
The Chelsea
Restaurant in Southport (tie)
Artisan Restaurant,
Tavern & Garden
Restaurant in Black Rock
Walrus + Carpenter
Farm-to-Table Restaurant (tie)
Artisan Restaurant,
Tavern & Garden
Restaurant with Best Décor (tie)
Artisan Restaurant,
Tavern & Garden
Restaurant with Best Service
Bonda Restaurant
Most Romantic Restaurant
Paci Restaurant
Girls Night Out Restaurant
Geronimo Tequila Bar
Sushi Restaurant
Wild Rice
Salad
Pronto Chop Shop
Pizza
Colony Grill
Burger
Flipside Burgers and Bar
Indian
Coromandel
Thai
Lucky Thai Kitchen
Italian
Centro Ristorante & Bar
Mexican
Bodega Taco Bar
Middle Eastern
Safita
Brunch
Hub & Spoke
Healthy
B. Good
Best smoothie
Organika Kitchen
Cocktails (three-way tie)
Artisan,
The Chelsea,
Geronimo
Outdoor Dining
Centro Ristorante & Bar
Happy Hour
Old Post Tavern
Wine selection
55 Wine Bar & Wood Grille
Best Tapas
Barcelona Wine Bar
Beer selection
Local Kitchen & Craft Beer Bar
Bakery
Isabelle et Vincent
Birthday Cake
The Pantry
Chef
Matt Storch
Coffee
Source Coffeehouse
Place to meet for coffee
Las Vetas
BEAUTY
Hair color/highlights (tie)
Alchemy,
The Salon
Haircut
Hair
Spa
New Beauty Wellness (Westport)
Massage
Elements Massage
Mani/Pedi
Posh Spa & Nails
Facial
Pia Lauren
Spray Tan
Sun Kissed Glow
Microdermabrasion
Total Look Salon & Spa
Eyelash extensions
Posh Spa & Nails
Best Blowout
Lachers Hair By Demand
Brows
European Wax Center
Botox/Fillers
Fairfield Dermatology Center
HEALTH
Hospital ER
Bridgeport Hospital
Best Urgent Care
AFC Urgent Care Fairfield
Primary Care Practice
Dr. Monica Jain of Live Lite Internal Medicine of Fairfield County
Naturopathic Care Practice
Dr. Veronica Waks
Dermatology Practice
Fairfield Dermatology
Orthodontia Practice
Thomas Braun Orthodontics
Dental Practice
Demartin Dental Associates
Ob/GYN Practice
Fairfield OBGYN
Plastic Surgery Practice
Dr. Anya Kishinevsky
Ophthalmologist Practice
Dr. Mark Steckel
Audiologist
Dr. Bradford Chervin
Speech therapist
Denise Leverty
Chiropractor
Dr. Chris Skelton
In-Home Care (three-way tie)
Home Care Assistance of Fairfield,
SYNERGY HomeCare,
Shamrock Visiting Nurse Agency
Physical Therapist for Athletic Injuries (tie)
Black Rock Physical,
Therapy and Physical Synergy
Child Psychologist
Amanda Romaniello
Adult Psychologist
Carol Hendricks
Senior Living Community
Jewish Home For Elderly
Fitness
Gym for People Under 40
The Edge Fitness
Clubs Fairfield
Gym for People Over 40
The Edge Fitness Clubs Fairfield
Spinning Studio
Zen Ride Spinning Studio
Barre Studio
The Bar Method Fairfield
Pilates Studio
Black Rock Pilates
Yoga
Yoga For Everybody
Personal Trainer
Rich Quintans
Crossfit
SOSF CrossFit
Bootcamp
F45 Training Fairfield
Beach
Jennings
Place to hike
CT Audubon Trails
Alternative exercise studios (elliptical, pole, climbing)
Rock Climb Fairfield
Dance studio—adults
Double Up Dance Studio
Dance studio—kids
Flash Pointe Dance
HOME
Neighborhood for Young Families
Beach Area
Architect
Franzen Architects
Builder
Shorefront Construction
Remodeling Firm
Three Beans
Kitchen Design Firm
Moss Design
Electrician
Sam Kristi Electric
Plumber
Ray Flanagan Heating & Plumbing
Interior Designer
Moss Design
Organizer
ORDER TO Succeed
Home Stager
Betsy Ryan
Indoor Furniture
Lillian August
Outdoor Furniture
Outdoor Design & Living
SCHOOLS & KIDS
Private School for Grades K-8
The Unquowa School
Private School for Grades 9-12
Fairfield College Prepatory School
Private School with a Religious Affiliation
Fairfield Prep
Tutoring Firm
Kumon
SAT/ACT Tutor
AlphaPrep – Josh Lippman
Babysitting service
Nannies as Needed
College counselor
Henry Delangelo, Your Key to College
Driving School
Fresh Green Light Driving School
Place for Kids Parties
The Fieldhouse - Sportsplex
Kids Art Classes
The Studio Fairfield
Youth Sports Program
The Fieldhouse - Sportsplex
Preschool/Daycare
Southport Congregational Preschool and Toddler Program
Summer Camp (Day)
Wakeman Boys & Girls Club
Sports Camps
Wakeman Boys & Girls Club
Playground under five
Sandcastle Playground
Playground over five
Sandcastle Playground
SHOPPING
New Store
No. 299
Boutique
Swim n’ Surf
Shopping Center
Brick Walk
Hardware
Hemlock
Lingerie
In The Mood Intimates
Cocktail Dress (three-way tie)
Jennifer Butler,
Snappy Gator,
La Moda Fashions
Hostess Gift
Vintage Garden
Men’s suits
Jos. A. Bank
Personalized stationery
Party Party
Flowers
Hansen's Flower Shop
Jewelry
Henry C Reid & Son Jewelers
Personal Shopper
Jessica Miller, Style Insight
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Movie Theater
Fairfield Cinemas
Live Music Venue
Fairfield Theatre Company
Dancing
55 Wine Bar
Bowling
Nutmeg Bowl
BEST OF THE REST
Financial Adviser (individual)
Robert Sand
Family Law Practitioner (individual)
Kevin Gumper
Wedding Cakes
Alina's
Event Photographer
Regina Madwed from Capitol Photo
Best Car Dealership
Mercedes Benz of Fairfield
Veterinarian Practice
Fairfield Veterinary Hospital
Best Kept Secret
Along Came Carol
Add your comment: