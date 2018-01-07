A Swingin' Good Time

WIN TICKETS––Tony winner Debbie Gravitte thrills with with her amazing voice and big band––Feb 3

**Exclusive for Townvibe readers, two people have a chance to win two tickets to see Debbie Gravitte’s Big Band Broadway at the Ridgefield Playhouse Saturday, Feb 3 at 7:30pm. Simply go to our post about the show on Facebook and leave a comment.

Debbie Gravitte, along with RK Big Band led by Russ Kassoff, comes to the Playhouse to celebrate the release of her latest studio album, Big Band Broadway! Swinging orchestrations, blaring brass, and “one of the best voices on Broadway”. You’ve never heard “Surrey With The Fringe on Top” sound anything like this!

Tony Award winner Gravitte is one of Broadway’s biggest stars. From The Little Mermaid to Chicago to Les Miserables, the Connecticut resident has found her way to the Broadway stage, concert stage, television and beyond!

A nominee for many awards, Gravitte won a Tony for best Featured Actress in a Musical after appearing in Jerome Robbins’ Broadway. She additionally won a Drama Desk Award after playing a part of Perfectly Frank.

However, roles and awards are not the end. Gravitte has four solo albums to her name including, Big Band Broadway, Defying Gravity, The MGM Album and Part of your World: The Music of Alan Menken. Gravitte’s show stopping performances landed her roles in Encore’s series productions and her very own esteemed nightclub act which she has performed worldwide from New York to London.

No matter where you see her, or what she’s doing, Gravitte’s consistently spectacular performances are sure to keep you coming back!