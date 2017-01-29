Edit ModuleShow Tags
Wedding Sneak Peek!

Love is in the air as the JoyRide wedding location is revealed




Jared Marinelli and Adam Keller react to the wedding location.

The JoyRide love story came to national attention when Adam Keller proposed to his partner, Jared Marinelli, an instructor at the JoyRide Cycling & Fitness Studio in Ridgefield. It was not only the couple's winning personalities, but the JoyRide Flashmob Marriage Proposal Adam orchestrated that launched this pair into stardom. 

People became so enamored with the couple that, the feel good website, HooplaHa – Only Good News created a video series Joy Story about their wedding journey.  

As Adam and Jared struggled to find just the right spot for their nuptials, another dynamic Ridgefielder entered to save the day. Ridgefield Playhouse Executive Director, Allison Stockel surprised the men by offering them her estate. 

Watch the video below, and for more details, read "OMG, This Joy Story Wedding Location Is To Die For!"

9:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Housatonic Museum of Art Presents Steve McCurry: India

The Housatonic Museum of Art presents the exhibition, Steve McCurry: India, featuring forty-four incredible photographs that capture the vibrant color and chaos, providing a stunning backdrop for...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Housatonic Museum of Art
900 Lafayette Blvd
Bridgeport, CT  06604
View map »


Sponsor: Housatonic Museum of Art
Telephone: 203-332-5052
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMTowards Abstraction

The Bruce Museum in Greenwich received a significant gift of fifty black-and-white photographs by Brett Weston from the Christian Keesee Collection in 2015. These are the first images by Weston in...

Cost: Museum Admission

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMThe Chocolate Expo

Vendors at The Chocolate Expo will be offering sample sized portions of their chocolates! You can purchase what you like. Traditional chocolate will be offered as well as unique tastings such as...

Cost: buy in advance $15/adults and $10 kids. At the door $20/adults and $15/children

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: The Maritime Aquariu
Telephone: 203-852-0700
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 3:15 PM"Lasting Impressions" Group Print Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibition “Lasting Impressions,” a group show of colorful prints by leading contemporary artists Ross Bleckner, Jim Dine,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 11:00 AMStoryland Adventures: Wee People

Blast in for a theme-based tale or two, fingerplays, and songs on Monday mornings through February 27. For 24 – 36 months. Free, but registration is required. Register at...

Cost: Free, but registration is required.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Children's Department
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:00 AMThe Kennedy Center Dream Bowl Team Challenge

Take the Dream Bowl Team Challenge to benefit The Kennedy Center Children's Services for children with disabilities! Your Team could win the game for our Children’s Programs that have...

Cost: No cost to register

Where:
Online only fundraiser contest-www.teamkckids.org
, CT


Telephone: 203-365-8522 x229
Contact Name: Jo Ann McMullan
Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 6:00 PMTaste of Ridgefield

Ridgefield Rotary's 18th Annual Taste of Ridgefield event at the Lounsbury House on Sunday, January 29 12:30-2:30 PM or 4-6 PM. Sample the best food and other things while supporting our...

Cost: $50 at the door/ $45 purchase ahead

Where:
Lounsbury House
316 Main Street Ridgefield
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: 203-438-6962
Website »

More information
2:00 PMTwo Views

  The public is invited to a reception at Art/Place Gallery for “Two Views”, the oil paintings of new members, Jeffrey Starkes and Elizabeth Higgins on January 15 from 2 to 5 pm....

Cost: free

Where:
Art/Place Gallery
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Art/Place Gallery
Telephone: 203-292-8328
Contact Name: Diane Pollack
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:45 PMLecture: Aaron Burr in Exile: A Pariah in Paris

Join the Litchfield Historical Society on Sunday, January 29 at 3 p.m. for a lecture on Aaron Burr and the time he spent in Paris. Aaron Burr in Exile: A Pariah in Paris is based on a journal...

Cost: Free for members; $5 non-members

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMCollage Work & Paintings by Tom Hlas

The Loft Gallery will host a collection of works by abstract painter and collage artist, Tom Hlas of Norfolk, Connecticut. This exhibit will be on view from January 7 – February 19. An...

Cost: free and open to the community

Where:
Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
1:00 PMMutual of Omaha Wild Kingdom with Peter Gros

Peter shares his exciting animal world, travel experiences and timeless tales. He highlights his many adventures with a mix of video clips and bloopers while introducing friendly exotic animals to...

Cost: VIP Meet and Greet $40 | Adult $25 | Children $20

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
10 E Ridge Road
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Paloma Hutton
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Paloma Hutton
Website »

More information
2:00 PMThe Young Artists Series: Mackenzie Melemed

In collaboration with the New York International Piano Competition and the Stecher and Horowitz Foundation, the Quick Center for the Arts is pleased to bring gifted young pianists in recital three...

Cost: Free (tickets required)

Where:
Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts
1073 N Benson Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:30 PMWLA/WHS Scholarly Series - Finding Our Place: Evolving American Identity

Sunday, Jan. 29 WLA/WHS Scholarly Series - Finding Our Place: Evolving American Identity - “American Identity and the ‘American Century’: How US Foreign Policy in the 20th Century...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMMeet the Author: Charlotte Rogan

Come meet New York Times best-selling author Charlotte Rogan on Sunday, January 29, from 4:00 - 6:00pm, in Pequot Library's Auditorium. She will be discussing her latest...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
7:00 PMFathom Events in HD: Dirty Dancing 30th Anniversary

Fathom Events and Lionsgate are partnering to present the 30th Anniversary showing of Dirty Dancing. The 1987 romantic drama tells the tale of Frances “Baby” Houseman and her summer...

Cost: $12.50

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMAlicia Mordenti’s "Locally Grown" Exhibit

Artist Alicia Mordenti starts Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery’s new year with a collection of her work. The show will be on display from January 7 through February 18.  This...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
4:00 PMMutual of Omaha Wild Kingdom with Peter Gros

Peter shares his exciting animal world, travel experiences and timeless tales. He highlights his many adventures with a mix of video clips and bloopers while introducing friendly exotic animals to...

Cost: VIP Meet and Greet $40 | Adult $25 | Children $20

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
10 E Ridge Road
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Paloma Hutton
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Paloma Hutton
Website »

More information
The Met: Roméo et Juliette (Gounod)

Star-crossed lovers are the focus of Gounod’s acclaimed opera. The electrifying team of Vittorio Grigolo and Diana Damrau reunites for a new production of Gounod’s opera based on the...

Cost: $30 | $25 Seniors | $5 Children/Students

Where:
Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts
1073 N Benson Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
12:15 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

Alfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master at the Bruce Museum from January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence,...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum and Culturespaces
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMOpening of Antioch Exhibit

This exhibit examines the 19th-century origins of this traditionally African-American congregation, as well as Antioch's growth, people, music, and ministries over its long and vibrant history...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bedford Hills Train Station
Depot Plaza
Bedford Hills, NY  10507
View map »


Sponsor: Bedford Hills Historical Museum
Telephone: 914-806-2518
Contact Name: Ellen Cohen, Elin Peterson
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMAntioch Exhibit

This exhibit examines the 19th-century origins of this traditionally African-American congregation, as well as Antioch's growth, people, music, and ministries over its long and vibrant history...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bedford Hills Train Station
Depot Plaza
Bedford Hills, NY  10507
View map »


Sponsor: Bedford Hills Historical Museum
Telephone: 914-806-2518
Contact Name: Ellen Cohen, Elin Peterson
Website »

More information

