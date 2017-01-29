Wedding Sneak Peek!

Love is in the air as the JoyRide wedding location is revealed

Jared Marinelli and Adam Keller react to the wedding location.

The JoyRide love story came to national attention when Adam Keller proposed to his partner, Jared Marinelli, an instructor at the JoyRide Cycling & Fitness Studio in Ridgefield. It was not only the couple's winning personalities, but the JoyRide Flashmob Marriage Proposal Adam orchestrated that launched this pair into stardom.

People became so enamored with the couple that, the feel good website, HooplaHa – Only Good News created a video series Joy Story about their wedding journey.

As Adam and Jared struggled to find just the right spot for their nuptials, another dynamic Ridgefielder entered to save the day. Ridgefield Playhouse Executive Director, Allison Stockel surprised the men by offering them her estate.