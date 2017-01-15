Constantine "Rocks" Ridgefield

Thursday, February 2 at 8pm

Constantine Maroulis burst onto the music scene as a contestant on America Idol and has been rockin' it ever since, both in concert and as a Tony nominated Broadway actor.

What will the show at The Ridgefield Playhouse be like? What will you be singing?

Well, for those of you that missed Rock of Ages on Broadway you're in luck… I'm going to bring a full-blown rock 'n' roll assault that encompasses all of the great music from Rock of Ages and beyond… I have a super sexy band comprised of the best musicians New York City has to offer and I'm going to be debuting a bunch of new songs that I co-wrote this year as part of my new album…

In other words, faces will be melted, spirits will be lifted! And the whole family is welcome… I do a lot of work with young rock 'n' roll or's and musical theater hopefuls… So it's safe for the kids, ha, ha!

You came in sixth on season 4 of American Idol, was that initially defeating or motivating?

I grew up playing sports and I have a very competitive nature so yes, at first, I was devastated but I knew it was time to get to work… I had created an incredible brand for myself in front of the entire nation and I was blessed with an amazing platform… After working on several television projects that I had in development, I found my home on Broadway and creating Rock of Ages from the ground up with an incredible team was the thrill of a lifetime and ultimately what I always dreamed of!

What was the biggest change in your life after American Idol?

When my daughter was born. She is everything to me and has taught me to love more than I ever thought I could. She's now 6! Malena James

You received a B.F.A. in Music Theater from the Boston Conservatory, was acting on Broadway always a dream? Which do you prefer, touring as a rock star or acting on Broadway?

Being born in Brooklyn and raised in NJ I have always been fascinated with Broadway and entertainment... creating a role in Broadway was always a goal and of course the Tony nomination for Best Actor was so surreal. A second, as a lead producer last season with Deaf West's Spring Awakening! A spoil of riches.

You received a Tony nomination for Best Actor for your role in Rock of Ages and a Drama League Award Nomination for Distinguished Performance Award for your lead role performance in Jekyll and Hyde, what was that like?

A dream. It was the most lovely to be recognized by my peers for my work. For my acting not just belting out a tune. I was very humbled by these honors. And remain so.

What is your favorite role that you've played?

Well, there are so many! I would have to say the next one. These days that is the most important it seems. Whatever is next. Oh, you did that but what are doing now??!!

What is your favorite fan experience?

I have so many great fans that have been with me the whole time. One in particular who sends Malena and I these extravagant boxes of love! It's like a party in a box every time. So much detail and thought is put into them. Thanks MJ!!

What is a fun fact people should know about you?

Massive sports junkie! Truly love the game of baseball with a passion. Football as well. I'm the youngest of three and good Greek boy! Fun fact as well... Long before American Idol I was already in RENT. Not after!

Anything else you would like to add?

So blessed to be back on the road promoting my own music. I feel like I finally have something to say and the work has been so rewarding. The new songs are on Spotify and many more are coming out in the coming months to share! It's been an amazing decade for me and I look forward to continuing the ride! X