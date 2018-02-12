Edit ModuleShow Tags
RIFF Oscar Screening Party & Fundraiser

WIN TICKETS--Watch the Academy Awards in style




Exclusive for TownVibe Readers a chance to win two tickets -- Just go to the Facebook post about the event and make a comment.

After you rock the red carpet in your Hollywood best, get ready to have a fabulous time at the 90th Academy Awards! As the show streams  live from Hollywood, waiters will pass hors d'oeuvres and signature cocktails. Live Auction items include vintage Hollywood memorabilia, the opportunity to win two VIP Founder’s Passes to all 2018 RIFF Events, and more.

Great prizes for Ballot winners, fun for everyone.

Tickets $75

Aldrich Museum of Contemporary Art
258 Main Street, Ridgefield CT

Click for tickets and more info

9:30 AM - 6:00 PMRobert Deyber artwork

Robert Deyber (born August 1955 in Greenwich, Connecticut) is an American artist best known for literal visual portrayals of cliches, euphemisms, and idioms from the English and other languages....

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 6:00 PMXR Jewelry pop up by Xavier Ricolfi

Come see and shop for Xavier Ricolfi's new line of jewelry just in time for Valentine's Day!  French designer Xavier Ricolfi draws upon his industrial design background, ...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMAn American Story: A New Life in Fairfield County

Spaght Gallery; February 8, 2018 - July 23, 2018 Seeking opportunities and a better life is an ideal uniting our shared American identity. This exhibition provides and intimate look at the...

Cost: Members: Free; Non-Members: $5

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 8:00 PMHartford Boat Show

Now in its 49th year, the Hartford Boat Show features the newest boats on the market including center consoles, fishing boats, luxury cruisers, deck and pontoon boats, sport and ski boats, personal...

Cost: $10 online, $12 at the door

Where:
Connecticut Convention Center
100 Columbus Boulevard
Hartford, CT  06103
View map »


Sponsor: Connecticut Marine Trades Association
Telephone: 860-767-2645
Contact Name: Kathleen Burns
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 4:00 PMYoung Artists Market

Hosted by the KMA's Teen Council, this 2nd annual boutique features hand-made goods created by teens throughout Westchester, Putnam, and Fairfield counties. Come to shop for arts, crafts, and...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: Katonah Museum of Art
Telephone: 914-232-9555
Contact Name: Katonah Museum of Art
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Celebrates Valentine's Day

Gallery 25 is excited to host its first annual Valentine’s Day shopping event to be held on Sunday, February 11th from 12PM – 5PM.  Refreshments will be served and many artists...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad Street
Route 202
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Contact Name: Judith Secco
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMLovebugs & Honeybees: A Valentine's Day Honey Tasting

Looking for something different to do with your sweetheart this Valentine's Day? Come learn about the romance of honeybees and the magic behind the bee dance that leads to making their sweet...

Cost: $45

Where:
Red Bee Apiary
Weston, CT  06883


Contact Name: Emily Sabo, Events Manager
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:30 PMWLA/WHS Scholarly Series—Yankee Innovators: Steamships to Silicon Chips—Neil Maher

Sunday, Feb. 11 WLA/WHS Scholarly Series—Yankee Innovators: Steamships to Silicon Chips—Neil Maher at Wilton Library, 4 – 5:30 p.m. In the 11th year of the collaboration between...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Telephone: 120-376-23950
Website »

More information
4:00 PMTIME TO CHOOSE - Part of the Environmental Film Series

Academy Award®-winning documentary filmmaker Charles Ferguson (Inside Job, No End in Sight) turns his lens to address worldwide climate change challenges and solutions in his new film TIME TO...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Fairfield Theatre Company The Warehouse
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
African Americans and the Impact of the Great Migration in the North and South

In honor of Black History Month the Norwalk Historical Society will be hosting a lecture by Dr. Stacey Close entitled: “African Americans and the Impact of the Great Migration in the North...

Cost: $5.00

Where:
Norwalk Historical Society Museum
141 East Ave.
Entrance and Parking at Norwalk City Hall Parking, City Hall Drive
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Samantha Kulish-Fargione
Website »

More information
Works of Love Art Show & Reception

The American Mural Project (AMP) is hosting a small works art show celebrating the work of love, February 2-11, 4-7pm.The exhibit and sale will be held in AMP’s new program...

Where:
74 Whiting Street
Winsted, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
MARDI "BRA" 2018

The Undies Project are collecting new, and gently used, bras to donate to those less fortunate who are on low incomes. For them a bra is a big expense. We urge the community to take the time to...

Where:
Various Locations
, CT


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture,” the first solo exhibition of the artist at the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

