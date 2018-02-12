RIFF Oscar Screening Party & Fundraiser

WIN TICKETS--Watch the Academy Awards in style

Exclusive for TownVibe Readers a chance to win two tickets -- Just go to the Facebook post about the event and make a comment.

After you rock the red carpet in your Hollywood best, get ready to have a fabulous time at the 90th Academy Awards! As the show streams live from Hollywood, waiters will pass hors d'oeuvres and signature cocktails. Live Auction items include vintage Hollywood memorabilia, the opportunity to win two VIP Founder’s Passes to all 2018 RIFF Events, and more.

Great prizes for Ballot winners, fun for everyone.

Tickets $75

Aldrich Museum of Contemporary Art

258 Main Street, Ridgefield CT