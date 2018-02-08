Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

First Ladies of Disco - Valentine's Night Party

WIN TICKETS––Grab a friend or your sweetie for a Disco filled evening at Ridgefield Playhouse––Feb 14




**Exclusive for Townvibe readers, a chance to win two tickets to see "First Ladies of Disco: Valentine’s Day Gala" at the Ridgefield Playhouse Saturday, Feb 3 at 7:30pm. Simply go to our post about the show on Facebook and leave a comment.

Relive the vibrant sounds and energetic dance moves that defined Disco and a generation — from Studio 54 and Donna Summer to The Weather Girls and Chic – at our annual Valentine’s fundraiser!

Three extraordinary women who made their marks on the pop, R&B and dance charts join forces for the first time: Martha Wash (The Weather Girls, Black Box, C+C Music Factory), Linda Clifford and Norma Jean Wright (formerly of Chic) as the First Ladies of Disco. Hear these original powerhouse vocalists sing their iconic songs, including “It’s Raining Men,” “Everybody, Everybody,” “Strike It Up,” “Le Freak,” “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now),” “Red Light,” and dozens more! Free glass of champagne and chocolates for each ticket holder AND raffle tickets available for a chance to win great prizes!

6:30pm Gala – Free chocolate, desserts and glass of Champagne (courtesy of Pera Wines),

Raffle tickets available for a chance to win:

  • Rose Gold & Diamond cascading circles pendant on silk – valued at $3,600 donated by Lera Jewels
  • “Me Time” package – $750 gift certificate courtesy of Adam Broderick Salon & Spa
  • Date night: dinner for two, tickets to a show & a night out with a BMW and personal driver courtesy of BMW of Ridgefield

8:00pm Performance – Live auction and live performance by the First Ladies of Disco!

Live auction items includes:

Have a great evening and standing up in your seats and dancing is allowed and encouraged!

 

Add your comment:

Connect With Us    

Sign-up for our event 

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Masters of Illusion

WIN TICKETS––Thrill to escape artists, sleight of hand, illusions and even some comedy––Feb 13

The Climate Issue is a Human Issue –– Art Exhibition

CALL TO PARTICIPATE: artists, writers, actors, photographers, dancers, musicians & other expressionists!

A Swingin' Good Time

Tony winner Debbie Gravitte thrills with her amazing voice and big band

Ridgefield - Readers Choice Awards 2018

And the Award Goes To:

Fairfield - Reader's Choice Awards 2018

And the Award Goes To...

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

February 2018

Today
11:00 AM - 12:00 AMSpeaking Out: Art in a Time of Upheaval - CALL FOR ARTISTS

A juried survey of artist’s responses to current events and emotions reflected in society. Not restricted to political themes but including this as well as explorations of social,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gallarus Arts
215 Katonah Avenue
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Contact Name: Greg Muenzen
Website »

More information
Works of Love Art Show & Reception

The American Mural Project (AMP) is hosting a small works art show celebrating the work of love, February 2-11, 4-7pm.The exhibit and sale will be held in AMP’s new program...

Where:
74 Whiting Street
Winsted, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
MARDI "BRA" 2018

The Undies Project are collecting new, and gently used, bras to donate to those less fortunate who are on low incomes. For them a bra is a big expense. We urge the community to take the time to...

Where:
Various Locations
, CT


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 12:00 AMSpeaking Out: Art in a Time of Upheaval - CALL FOR ARTISTS

A juried survey of artist’s responses to current events and emotions reflected in society. Not restricted to political themes but including this as well as explorations of social,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gallarus Arts
215 Katonah Avenue
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Contact Name: Greg Muenzen
Website »

More information
Works of Love Art Show & Reception

The American Mural Project (AMP) is hosting a small works art show celebrating the work of love, February 2-11, 4-7pm.The exhibit and sale will be held in AMP’s new program...

Where:
74 Whiting Street
Winsted, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
MARDI "BRA" 2018

The Undies Project are collecting new, and gently used, bras to donate to those less fortunate who are on low incomes. For them a bra is a big expense. We urge the community to take the time to...

Where:
Various Locations
, CT


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 12:00 AMSpeaking Out: Art in a Time of Upheaval - CALL FOR ARTISTS

A juried survey of artist’s responses to current events and emotions reflected in society. Not restricted to political themes but including this as well as explorations of social,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gallarus Arts
215 Katonah Avenue
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Contact Name: Greg Muenzen
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 2:30 PMWRITING SHORT STORIES classes - 6 weeks

Starting Feb 6 and running for six weeks. Author Janet Blauvelt will help you sharpen your writing skills by writing a 55 word short story during each class.  These short stories will hone...

Cost: Free will donation to Community Center

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Road
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 7:30 PMFor The Love & Tea: Recipes and How To

Come learn and make a tea to spark romance with your loved one just in time for Valentine’s Day. Along with which teas and herbal products you may incorporate into your romantic moments, Dr....

Cost: 20.00

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St N
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Website »

More information
Works of Love Art Show & Reception

The American Mural Project (AMP) is hosting a small works art show celebrating the work of love, February 2-11, 4-7pm.The exhibit and sale will be held in AMP’s new program...

Where:
74 Whiting Street
Winsted, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
MARDI "BRA" 2018

The Undies Project are collecting new, and gently used, bras to donate to those less fortunate who are on low incomes. For them a bra is a big expense. We urge the community to take the time to...

Where:
Various Locations
, CT


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
11:00 AMAlisa Dworsky: InVersion

Vermont based artist Alisa Dworsky opens an exhibition of new works, including InVersion, a large scale, site-based volumetric work, at CYNTHIA-REEVES, located on the campus of MASS MoCA in North...

Cost: Free

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413-398-5257
Contact Name: Kristen Jussila
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMBerkshire Ukulele Band

Tuesdays. Ages 13 and up. Multi-instrumentalist, teacher and performer Rob Sanzone will teach ukulele technique, chord progressions and songs from many musical genres. A limited number of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington , MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire South Regional Community Center
Telephone: 4135282810, ext. 31
Contact Name: Kristen
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 4:45 PMRegional Convening for Sustainable Development

Join Grace Farms Foundation and Live Green Connecticut for the first annual Regional Convening for Sustainable Development (RCSD). Thought leaders from around the world will...

Cost: $40

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Telephone: 203-920-1702
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 6:00 PMRobert Deyber artwork

Robert Deyber (born August 1955 in Greenwich, Connecticut) is an American artist best known for literal visual portrayals of cliches, euphemisms, and idioms from the English and other languages....

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 6:00 PMXR Jewelry pop up by Xavier Ricolfi

Come see and shop for Xavier Ricolfi's new line of jewelry just in time for Valentine's Day!  French designer Xavier Ricolfi draws upon his industrial design background, ...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:00 AMSpeaking Out: Art in a Time of Upheaval - CALL FOR ARTISTS

A juried survey of artist’s responses to current events and emotions reflected in society. Not restricted to political themes but including this as well as explorations of social,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gallarus Arts
215 Katonah Avenue
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Contact Name: Greg Muenzen
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMMet Opera Live in HD: Puccini’s Tosca Encore

Emmanuel Villaume will conduct the Met’s new production of Puccini’s Tosca. Kristine Opolais and Vittorio Grigolo star as the heroine Tosca and her lover...

Cost: $25 adults / $10 21 and under

Where:
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
Telephone: 141-352-80100
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMFoster Care Info and Orientation

Westchester Community is in need of more than 40 foster homes to provide the county’s most vulnerable children with housing in a safe and stable environment. For more information and to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Department of Social Services
112 E Post Road
White Plains, NY  10601
View map »


Sponsor: United Way of Westchester and Putnam
Telephone: (914) 997-6700
Contact Name: Toyae Liverpool
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:30 PMARTini Time: Valenine Collage Cards with Mara Freeman

Come create a set of Valentine cards using collage from old scraps of wallpaper, fabric and scrapbook paper. Tonight’s martini: Un Dia en el Paraiso. You will feel...

Cost: $35

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Website »

More information
8:00 PMWillie Nile | Trace Bundy

Doyle Coffin Architecture Singer Songwriter Series Mountain Dew Country & Bluegrass Series Willie Nile is a singer/songwriter that The New York Times called “one of the most gifted...

Cost: $30

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: 203) 438-5795
Website »

More information
Works of Love Art Show & Reception

The American Mural Project (AMP) is hosting a small works art show celebrating the work of love, February 2-11, 4-7pm.The exhibit and sale will be held in AMP’s new program...

Where:
74 Whiting Street
Winsted, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
MARDI "BRA" 2018

The Undies Project are collecting new, and gently used, bras to donate to those less fortunate who are on low incomes. For them a bra is a big expense. We urge the community to take the time to...

Where:
Various Locations
, CT


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
11:00 AMAlisa Dworsky: InVersion

Vermont based artist Alisa Dworsky opens an exhibition of new works, including InVersion, a large scale, site-based volumetric work, at CYNTHIA-REEVES, located on the campus of MASS MoCA in North...

Cost: Free

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413-398-5257
Contact Name: Kristen Jussila
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMOpen Mic

Weekly fun and friendly open mic with some great local talent.

Cost: Free

Where:
The Barn at Egremont Village Inn
17 Main Street
South Egremont, MA  01258
View map »


Sponsor: The Barn
Telephone: 141-352-81570
Contact Name: Jenny Rubin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 6:00 PMRobert Deyber artwork

Robert Deyber (born August 1955 in Greenwich, Connecticut) is an American artist best known for literal visual portrayals of cliches, euphemisms, and idioms from the English and other languages....

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 6:00 PMXR Jewelry pop up by Xavier Ricolfi

Come see and shop for Xavier Ricolfi's new line of jewelry just in time for Valentine's Day!  French designer Xavier Ricolfi draws upon his industrial design background, ...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMAn American Story: A New Life in Fairfield County

Spaght Gallery; February 8, 2018 - July 23, 2018 Seeking opportunities and a better life is an ideal uniting our shared American identity. This exhibition provides and intimate look at the...

Cost: Members: Free; Non-Members: $5

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 8:00 PMHartford Boat Show

Now in its 49th year, the Hartford Boat Show features the newest boats on the market including center consoles, fishing boats, luxury cruisers, deck and pontoon boats, sport and ski boats, personal...

Cost: $10 online, $12 at the door

Where:
Connecticut Convention Center
100 Columbus Boulevard
Hartford, CT  06103
View map »


Sponsor: Connecticut Marine Trades Association
Telephone: 860-767-2645
Contact Name: Kathleen Burns
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMWrite Onsite

Look, react, write! Students in grades 7 through 12 are invited to join educator and poet Barb Jennes on this early dismissal Thursday afternoon for a creative writing workshop in the galleries. Be...

Cost: $30; $27 member

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
3:30 PM - 5:00 PMCrafternoons: Valentine's Special for Families

Unplug and spend the afternoon crafting and creating! The Litchfield Historical Society’s Crafternoons will explore a new theme in history with hands-on crafts and games that encourage...

Cost: $7 members; $10 non-members

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Litchfield Historical Society
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMStorytellers: Work is the Curse of the Drinking Classes

Enjoy a live performance of the hit one-man show featuring Johnson Flucker as Oscar Wilde. Tickets: $30/adults, $20/senior and students Presented by Pequot Library and the Yale Clubs of Lower...

Cost: Tickets: $30/adults, $20/senior and students

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
Works of Love Art Show & Reception

The American Mural Project (AMP) is hosting a small works art show celebrating the work of love, February 2-11, 4-7pm.The exhibit and sale will be held in AMP’s new program...

Where:
74 Whiting Street
Winsted, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
MARDI "BRA" 2018

The Undies Project are collecting new, and gently used, bras to donate to those less fortunate who are on low incomes. For them a bra is a big expense. We urge the community to take the time to...

Where:
Various Locations
, CT


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
11:00 AMAlisa Dworsky: InVersion

Vermont based artist Alisa Dworsky opens an exhibition of new works, including InVersion, a large scale, site-based volumetric work, at CYNTHIA-REEVES, located on the campus of MASS MoCA in North...

Cost: Free

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413-398-5257
Contact Name: Kristen Jussila
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 AMRich Vos, Ron Bennington & Jim Florentine: A Night of Comedy Headliners

Barts Tree Service Comedy Series Rich Vos is a no-holds-barred performer who destroys in comedy clubs around the country. A comedian’s comedian, he can be heard regularly on Opie and Jimmy...

Cost: $40

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: (203) 438-5795
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 6:00 PMRobert Deyber artwork

Robert Deyber (born August 1955 in Greenwich, Connecticut) is an American artist best known for literal visual portrayals of cliches, euphemisms, and idioms from the English and other languages....

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 6:00 PMXR Jewelry pop up by Xavier Ricolfi

Come see and shop for Xavier Ricolfi's new line of jewelry just in time for Valentine's Day!  French designer Xavier Ricolfi draws upon his industrial design background, ...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMAn American Story: A New Life in Fairfield County

Spaght Gallery; February 8, 2018 - July 23, 2018 Seeking opportunities and a better life is an ideal uniting our shared American identity. This exhibition provides and intimate look at the...

Cost: Members: Free; Non-Members: $5

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
11:30 AM - 12:30 PMVolunteer Meet & Greet

Join us to find out more about volunteering at the Fairfield Museum. Volunteers are needed to assist in our Museum Shop and Education Department. Enjoy a tour of the Fairfield Museum, meet staff...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 8:00 PMHartford Boat Show

Now in its 49th year, the Hartford Boat Show features the newest boats on the market including center consoles, fishing boats, luxury cruisers, deck and pontoon boats, sport and ski boats, personal...

Cost: $10 online, $12 at the door

Where:
Connecticut Convention Center
100 Columbus Boulevard
Hartford, CT  06103
View map »


Sponsor: Connecticut Marine Trades Association
Telephone: 860-767-2645
Contact Name: Kathleen Burns
Website »

More information
6:15 PM - 7:45 PMEcstatic Dance

Come join in this all-ages, judgment Free, 1.5 hour movement and dance class. Combining world music and  rhythms to take the mind and body into your own expressive kaleidoscope of movements....

Cost: 10.00

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St N
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM Date Night: Valentine's Dinner - Couples Cooking Class

Join us for an evening of romance in the kitchen. Working alongside your Valentine, our instructor, Kathy Oberman, will walk you through a culinary celebration of Valentine's Day. Discover how...

Cost: $180 per couple

Where:
Wakeman Town Farm
134 Cross Highway
Westport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Works of Love Art Show & Reception

The American Mural Project (AMP) is hosting a small works art show celebrating the work of love, February 2-11, 4-7pm.The exhibit and sale will be held in AMP’s new program...

Where:
74 Whiting Street
Winsted, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
MARDI "BRA" 2018

The Undies Project are collecting new, and gently used, bras to donate to those less fortunate who are on low incomes. For them a bra is a big expense. We urge the community to take the time to...

Where:
Various Locations
, CT


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
11:00 AMAlisa Dworsky: InVersion

Vermont based artist Alisa Dworsky opens an exhibition of new works, including InVersion, a large scale, site-based volumetric work, at CYNTHIA-REEVES, located on the campus of MASS MoCA in North...

Cost: Free

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413-398-5257
Contact Name: Kristen Jussila
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMCladies Night at Clay Art Center

One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter’s Wheel Looking to get your hands dirty and learn how to use the potter’s wheel? Try Clay Center’s...

Cost: $50

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 6:00 PMRobert Deyber artwork

Robert Deyber (born August 1955 in Greenwich, Connecticut) is an American artist best known for literal visual portrayals of cliches, euphemisms, and idioms from the English and other languages....

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 6:00 PMXR Jewelry pop up by Xavier Ricolfi

Come see and shop for Xavier Ricolfi's new line of jewelry just in time for Valentine's Day!  French designer Xavier Ricolfi draws upon his industrial design background, ...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMAn American Story: A New Life in Fairfield County

Spaght Gallery; February 8, 2018 - July 23, 2018 Seeking opportunities and a better life is an ideal uniting our shared American identity. This exhibition provides and intimate look at the...

Cost: Members: Free; Non-Members: $5

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMIntro to Maple Sugaring

Are you interested in making your own maple syrup this spring but are not sure what to do or how to start? If you have sugar maple trees, you can make syrup with a little time and a little work....

Cost: $10 Audubon Members, $15 Non-Members

Where:
Sharon Audubon Center
325 Cornwall Bridge Road (Route 4)
Sharon, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 3:00 PMLove Yourself Wellness Fair

The Papermoon Performing Arts dance studio is presenting their first Love Yourself Wellness Fair on Saturday, February 10 from 11am-3pm at the studio at 1447 New Litchfield Street (Rte 202) on the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Papermoon Performing Arts Studio
1447 New Litchfield Street
Route 202
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Papermoon Performing Arts
Telephone: 203-707-8428
Contact Name: Jo Ann Jaacks
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 8:00 PMHartford Boat Show

Now in its 49th year, the Hartford Boat Show features the newest boats on the market including center consoles, fishing boats, luxury cruisers, deck and pontoon boats, sport and ski boats, personal...

Cost: $10 online, $12 at the door

Where:
Connecticut Convention Center
100 Columbus Boulevard
Hartford, CT  06103
View map »


Sponsor: Connecticut Marine Trades Association
Telephone: 860-767-2645
Contact Name: Kathleen Burns
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 2:45 PMBolshoi Ballet ENCORE in HD: The Lady of Camellias

At a theatre performance of ‘Manon Lescaut’, the young and naive Armand is utterly captivated after meeting the ravishing and most desirable courtesan Marguerite Gautier....

Cost: $25

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 EAST RIDGE
RIDGEFIELD, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossings Live in HD & Classical Series
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 2:45 PMMet Opera LIVE in HD: L’Elisir D’Amore (Donizetti)

Pretty Yende debuts a new role at the Met with her first Adina opposite Matthew Polenzani, who enthralled Met audiences as Nemorino in 2013 with his ravishing “Una furtiva lagrima.”...

Cost: $25

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 EAST RIDGE
RIDGEFIELD, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossings Live in HD & Classical Series
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 4:00 PMMet Opera Live in HD: Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore

Donizetti’s comic gem L’Elisir d’Amore, staged by Bartlett Sher and conducted by Domingo Hindoyan, stars Pretty Yende as the spirited Adina,...

Cost: $25 adults / $10 21 and under

Where:
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
Telephone: 141-352-80100
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMHeart Health: The Power of Mind and Spirit

Both western and Ayurvedic medicine agree that there are things you can do to keep your heart healthy. Ayurveda, however, views the role of the heart somewhat differently than its western...

Cost: Free

Where:
Dr. Kaushik's Ayurvedic and Naturopathic Clinic
792 Route 35
Cross River, NY  10518
View map »


Sponsor: Dr. Somesh N. Kaushik
Telephone: 191-487-59088
Contact Name: Dr. Somesh N. Kaushik
Website »

More information
1:30 PM - 4:00 PMRest, Nourish & Conserve your Qi !!

Winter, in Traditional Chinese Medicine is represented by the Kidneys and its paired organ, the Bladder.  The kidneys are the source of all our congenital (inherited) qi (energy) within the...

Cost: 55.00

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St N
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMAn Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

A free film screening of An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield, CT, Feb 10, 2018 from 2:00-4:00 PM. Introductory remarks will be...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Public Library
1080 Old Post Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Clean Energy Task Force
Telephone: 203-912-0211
Contact Name: Scott Thompson, chairman
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMThe Enduring Imagery of Early Tarot

Stav Appel, a local Tarot enthusiast, will be giving a gallery talk on the art, imagery and symbolism of the Tarot de Marseilles. The Tarot de Marseilles is the 16th century historical progenitor...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gallarus Arts
215 Katonah Avenue
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Contact Name: Greg Muenzen
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM"Heal" Documentary Viewing

Join us in the Vitality Center’s community room for a showing of the critically acclaimed documentary “Heal”. Scientists and spiritual teachers discuss how thoughts, beliefs,...

Cost: $5 suggested donation

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St N
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMCasablanca (1942)

In Casablanca in December 1941, a cynical American expatriate encounters a former lover, with unforeseen complications. Celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend with one of the greatest romantic...

Cost: $8

Where:
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
Telephone: 141-352-80100
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 AMNew Perspectives Film Series—I Am Not Your Negro

Saturday, Feb. 10 New Perspectives Film Series—I Am Not Your Negro, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.  In 1979, author James Baldwin’s quest was to write a book about the lives and...

Cost: $5 suggested donation

Where:
w
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:30 PMSwing Dance with One Straw Revolution

Beginner Swing Dance Lesson with Jason Fenton 8:30pm Live Music & Dancing - Beginners are warmly welcomed. No partner necessary. One Straw Revolution plays the standards from the Swing...

Cost: $20-15 at the door, $10 with student ID.

Where:
Dewey Hall
91 Main Street
Sheffield, MA  01257
View map »


Sponsor: Oldtone Productions
Telephone: 413-429-1176
Contact Name: Beth Carlson
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMRafiq Bhatia

Rafiq Bhatia is a guitarist and composer who balances meticulous sound art with searing improvisation, “transcending real sound in real time with the unexpected” (The New York Times)....

Cost: $10-$26

Where:
MASS MoCA
1040 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Telephone: 413-662-2111
Website »

More information
8:30 PM - 10:30 PMThe Machine Performs Pink Floyd

For more than 20 years The Machine has been paying tribute to one of rock’s most iconic bands!  Their live shows are legendary – with the band flawlessly reproducing Floyd songs,...

Cost: $45

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 EAST RIDGE
RIDGEFIELD, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Pepsi Rock Series Powered by Xfinity
Website »

More information
Works of Love Art Show & Reception

The American Mural Project (AMP) is hosting a small works art show celebrating the work of love, February 2-11, 4-7pm.The exhibit and sale will be held in AMP’s new program...

Where:
74 Whiting Street
Winsted, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
MARDI "BRA" 2018

The Undies Project are collecting new, and gently used, bras to donate to those less fortunate who are on low incomes. For them a bra is a big expense. We urge the community to take the time to...

Where:
Various Locations
, CT


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture,” the first solo exhibition of the artist at the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AMAlisa Dworsky: InVersion

Vermont based artist Alisa Dworsky opens an exhibition of new works, including InVersion, a large scale, site-based volumetric work, at CYNTHIA-REEVES, located on the campus of MASS MoCA in North...

Cost: Free

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413-398-5257
Contact Name: Kristen Jussila
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags