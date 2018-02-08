First Ladies of Disco - Valentine's Night Party

WIN TICKETS––Grab a friend or your sweetie for a Disco filled evening at Ridgefield Playhouse––Feb 14

**Exclusive for Townvibe readers, a chance to win two tickets to see " First Ladies of Disco: Valentine’s Day Gala " at the Ridgefield Playhouse Saturday, Feb 3 at 7:30pm. Simply go to our post about the show on Facebook and leave a comment.

Relive the vibrant sounds and energetic dance moves that defined Disco and a generation — from Studio 54 and Donna Summer to The Weather Girls and Chic – at our annual Valentine’s fundraiser!

Three extraordinary women who made their marks on the pop, R&B and dance charts join forces for the first time: Martha Wash (The Weather Girls, Black Box, C+C Music Factory), Linda Clifford and Norma Jean Wright (formerly of Chic) as the First Ladies of Disco. Hear these original powerhouse vocalists sing their iconic songs, including “It’s Raining Men,” “Everybody, Everybody,” “Strike It Up,” “Le Freak,” “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now),” “Red Light,” and dozens more! Free glass of champagne and chocolates for each ticket holder AND raffle tickets available for a chance to win great prizes!

6:30pm Gala – Free chocolate, desserts and glass of Champagne (courtesy of Pera Wines),

Raffle tickets available for a chance to win:

Rose Gold & Diamond cascading circles pendant on silk – valued at $3,600 donated by Lera Jewels

“Me Time” package – $750 gift certificate courtesy of Adam Broderick Salon & Spa

Date night: dinner for two, tickets to a show & a night out with a BMW and personal driver courtesy of BMW of Ridgefield

8:00pm Performance – Live auction and live performance by the First Ladies of Disco!

Live auction items includes:

Ski weekend at Smuggler’s Notch

Tickets to Summer – The Donna Summer Musical

Party at the Playhouse package

and more!

Have a great evening and standing up in your seats and dancing is allowed and encouraged!