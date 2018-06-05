#letsgoorganic

Yalla Organic Hummus & Grill has delicious, healthy take-out

By Tracy Holleran

Yalla Organic Hummus & Grill is a family affair. Owned by Chef Ronen Yur, his wife Marcia Calisman, a health coach, and son Idan Mitchel, the newest healthy take-out spot focuses on organic, healthy food with a middle eastern flair.

After moving to Connecticut in 2005, the family continued their catering business begun some 10 years earlier in Israel. They chose Fairfield for their first brick-and-mortar shop because of the people who live here. “It’s a foodie town,” says Idan. “People here love food, and have a sense of wanting to eat healthy.”

Yalla, Hebrew and Arabic for “let’s go,” uses a “build your own meal” concept. Choose a pita, wrap, salad, or bowl, then add hummus, pick a protein, and add toppings and sauces. Family-style meals, kids bento-box style meals, and catering for large groups are all available.

The modern, renovated space has a few small tables and a counter for dining in, but is primarily for busy families who want to grab-and-go.

Yalla Organic Hummus & Grill

222 Post Rd

Fairfield, CT