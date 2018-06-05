Edit ModuleShow Tags
Kids Fall Fashion in Favorite Spaces

By Jess Grutkowski // Photos by Ryan Lavine // Styling by Mollie Milano


Interior design, when executed correctly, is an art form. How a designer can extract a client’s vision, and translate it— keeping it consistent and personal — is amazing. This skill especially comes into play when designing kids’ rooms. These cartoon-character obsessed, rainbow-loving clients tend to have strong opinions and often lack an ability to compromise. Luckily they aren’t the ones calling all of the shots. We found five inspiring children’s rooms, creatively designed by local experts, with fashion by Mollie Milano (ctstylespies.com) that will make you want to be a kid again.

GLDESIGN
“Don’t just think of the moment,” advises Gaelle Dudley of GLDESIGN. “Envision how a room will grow with the child — will she love it five years from now?” According to Dudley, wallpaper is a great addition to most rooms, but for children, limit the investment to one interchangable wall. The star of three-year old Piper’s room is the washable “Love” wallpaper by local artist Jen Scully of Mack & Ro. Piper is wearing a striped ruffle dress from Toobydo NYC (Pink Lemon Blue Lime).

Molly Patton Design
Dana Ferraro, of Molly Patton Design, transitioned her client’s nursery to a “big-girl” room for three-year old Harlow and sister Everly, whose only request was pink. Ferraro’s real challenge was placing twin beds in an asymmetrical room, and ensuring equal space for both.“My client shared these beds with her sister, so they’re sentimental,” notes Ferraro. Everly is wearing Tea Collection and Harlow is dressed in Tucker & Tate (Nordstrom Kids).

Amelia Johnson
Five-year old Lane, the youngest son of Greenfield Hill interior designer Amelia Johnson, enjoys stuffed animal safaris, playing legos in his tee-pee, and chasing his big brothers. To ensure her son’s animal theme room was less zoo and more hip, Johnson turned to Roberta Freymann of Roberta Roller Rabbit, for inspiration. “Make a child’s room a happy space,” says Johnson. “One they will enjoy spending time in, but mature enough so they can grow with it.” Lane is wearing is wearing a striped shirt from Toobydo NYC (Pink Lemon Blue Lime).

Evelina Rogers
When Evelina Rogers isn’t in her Westport store Pink Lemon Blue Lime, she is reimagining special spaces for tiny clients. When overhauling her sons’ shared room, she kept comfort and function in mind, while making sure to include personal touches. Rogers’ biggest piece of advice—set a budget and stick to it.  She also stretches her funds with DIY projects, for example, the leather pulls on the dresser and her own shiplap. Graham and Ollie are wearing outfits by Toobydo NYC (Pink Lemon Blue Lime) with hightop Converse (Nordstrom Kids).

Moss Design
Eight-year old Ella loves acting, DIY projects, and hip-hop. When Moss Design Owner Meghan De Maria took on the task of creating a rainbow room for Ella, she knew the challenge would be maximizing every bit of space in her client’s small room. Working closely with Three Beans Design/ Build, they installed custom built-ins with storage for Ella’s trophies
and treasures, including drawers underneath. “The custom Jonathan Adler fabric was a sophisticated nod to Ella’s love of rainbows, and one that will grow with her,” adds De
Maria. Ella’s sweatshirt is by Ten Sixty Sherman and star denim leggings by JCrew (Westport).

 

This article appears in the September/October 2018 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

