Up to the Task

Part-time jobs abound in Fairfield

By Kerry McManus


Teens like Chloe Ruehl often greet customers at Fairfield’s local stores, like Testo’s Greenfield Hill Deli and Market, which does a bustling business in prepared foods, specialty sandwiches, and groceries.

Photo by Ryan Lavine

The next time you walk into a Fairfield business, chances are you’ll interact with a teenager working a part-time job.

In fact, several local establishments readily take on these junior members of the workforce. From Wakeman Boys & Girls Club, which hires teens as young as 15, to restaurants like The Little Pub, to places like Wild Birds Unlimited, ShopRite, The Studio, and the Sportsplex/Field House, Fairfield’s teens are working all over town, throughout the year—all the while eager to please, and ready to learn.

Seventeen-year-old Chloe Ruehl started her job at Testo’s Greenfield Hill Deli and Market when she was 16 with the goal of making spending money and preparing for her future.

“Working allows me to earn my own money and not rely on my family,” says the senior at Fairfield Warde High School. Ruehl, who puts in three part-time days a week during the school year, has many duties at the market, including manning the cash register, preparing salads, running the hot food bar, making coffee and smoothies, and cleaning. “I wanted to learn how to handle money as a teenager, since this skill is something that I know will help me through college and my adult years,” she says.

But having a job teaches teens more than just financial know-how. Employment gives them a lesson in accountability, shows them how to effectively communicate, and collaborate with people who are not their peers.

M.J. DeMartin, a 2017 graduate of Fairfield Warde, is part of the ShopRite staff when he’s not attending classes at Norwalk Community College. He says working at the grocery store is very busy. “It’s the type of place where I have to learn to deal with all kinds of customers. But the best part of working there is having lots of great managers and co-workers, seeing customers every day, and having that social aspect.”

Parents may worry that a job will take the place of studying, or soak up time for extra-curricular activities. Nineteen-year-old Fairfielder Kate McManus says the opposite was actually true for her. “Working truly helped me budget my time better,” admits McManus, who was part of the start-up team at Wild Birds Unlimited on Black Rock Turnpike when the store opened during her senior year in high school. McManus, who continues to work a part-time job while studying at Lafayette College in Pennsylvania, and returns to Wild Birds during her breaks, says “my schedule was flexible, so I was still really involved in HS activities, like playing sports and volunteering. Plus, at Wild Birds, I got useful experience learning how a new business is launched—and that was fascinating.”

“Do it with intention, and do it well,” is the advice Henry DelAngelo, a counselor at Joel Barlow High School in Redding and the founder of Your Key to College, gives to teens looking to find a job. He says colleges understand that many students need to work to help contribute to their college costs. While sports, clubs, and volunteering are all important to becoming a well-rounded student, DelAngelo explains that colleges are actually striving for a well-rounded class. A college applicant’s part-time job is “looked at very highly. Colleges are seeking leadership qualities in their applicants, not necessarily leadership titles. Having responsibility is a great thing, as is following directions, and interacting with others both older and younger.”

Ben Levy, a counselor at Fitts House at Fairfield Warde High School, echoes DelAngelo’s wisdom. “My colleagues and I have always supported students holding part-time jobs,” he says. “The skills they learn are invaluable—in both the educational setting, as well as real world experiences.”

So, what’s it like to work alongside these teens? Chris Petherick, owner of Wild Birds Unlimited, says that his teen staffers lend a special dynamic to the store environment.

“We really enjoy having teens work here,” he says. “Many times this is their first job. So, they need to learn there are responsibilities to working—for example, being on time, and not using your phone. We have a teen training now, and our goal is to always have at least one high school or college student on staff. It’s fantastic for our customers to see a whole age-range of people working here.”

Christine Orlando and Priscilla Igram, co-owners of The Studio in downtown Fairfield also find their young staffers refreshing. They help with setting up and cleaning up. But they also brainstorm new projects, and assist with tasks that come naturally to them, such as social media. “We like the young energy with our kids in the studio,” says Orlando. “Our students relate well to the teen teachers. It ends up being everyone’s happy place.”

This article appears in the September/October 2018 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

Ten Minutes With A Teen Entrepreneur

Lily Cherniske turned a fun idea into a growing business

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

August 2018

10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMNeko White - Comedy in the Lob

NEKO WHITE Funny, Smart, Fresh, and magnetic. Neko White began doing stand-up in 2007, when he was fourteen years old. In his time Neko Has appeared on Tru Tv’s “Laff Tracks.”...

Cost: $25.00

Where:
Wall Street Theater
71 Wall Street Theater
Norwalk, CT  06850
Sponsor: Wall Street Theater
Telephone: 877-987-8764
Contact Name: Jeanne Moore
More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
9:45 AM - 10:45 AMYoga on the Boardwalk with Exhale Spa

Morning exhale flow on the water! Yoga on the Boardwalk returns every Sunday morning, beginning in May, on the Harbor Point Boardwalk.  Led by our Yoga Teacher, Shannon Aleksa. Her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Harbor Point Boardwalk
1 Harbor Point Road
Stamford, CT  06902
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMGarden Menagerie

Garden Menagerie Exhibition on view through August 25, 2018 during regular library hours Garden Menagerie, features a variety of works by Alex Sax and a selection of nineteenth-century books...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
10:00 AMNorwalk Now Presents Bicycles & Brunch

First stop—Pedego, where you and your friends explore the waterfront roadways, picturesque winding routes north of the shoreline, and everything in between on a Pedego Electric Bike....

Cost: $50

Where:
Meet-up at Pedego
50 Water St
Norwalk, CT
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
11:30 AM - 12:15 PMFamily Gallery Tours

The Bruce Museum welcomes you and your child between the ages 6 and 10 on family gallery tours, which take place every Sunday. Free with Museum admission.

Cost: $10 adults, $8 students/seniors, free for members and children under 5

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM1750 Ogden House Tours

Open Sundays beginning June 3 – September 30. This saltbox house was built in 1750 for David Ogden at the time of his marriage to Jane Sturges. For the next 125 years it was home for the...

Cost: Admission is $5, $3 Students & Seniors; Free for Members.

Where:
Ogden House
1520 Bronson Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
National Geographic Photo Ark

The traveling National Geographic exhibition, “National Geographic Photo Ark,” opens at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, on June 2, 2018. Featuring the work of National Geographic...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
