Up in the Barn

An artist takes DIY to a new level

By Tracy Hollerman


A sputnik-style light fixture hangs from a reclaimed barn beam. Hand-made doors provide privacy in the loft, which serves as Mike Carr’s home office. A guest bedroom lies beyond the main space.

Photos by Emily Sidoti

When Shannon and Mike Carr purchased their 1834 Cape-style house in Fairfield, to say it “needed work” was an understatement. “It was in foreclosure,” Shannon explains, “and there were rotten tree trunks in the basement holding up house!” After shoring up the foundation, the Carr’s first project was adding a back patio. “I laid all the bricks myself,” Shannon remembers. The patio turned out to be a catalyst for many more DIY projects in the coming years. Although this self-taught handy-gal is not your average weekend warrior. As a Massachusetts College of Art class valedictorian, Shannon always had always had an eye for design, and worked as the creative director at Nicole Miller for nearly 10 years before having children. “I always had an interest in design, starting in high school,” Shannon says.  “My years working for a high end designer like Nicole helped to refine the level of my design, as I was fortunate enough to be exposed to design not only in New York City but also from all over the world.”

After living in the house eight years, Shannon learned she was pregnant with twins (Cooper and Kennedy, now 15), and she and Mike realized they needed a bigger house. “We decided we liked the old part of it and would add on what we needed,” Shannon says. This first renovation included expanding and renovating the kitchen to create a great room, plus building an attached, two car garage and the two story “barn” above it (named for the exterior architectural lines). At that time, the barn interior was framed out, but left unfinished. “We always knew we’d finish it once the kids were in middle school and needed their own space,” Shannon said. Nearly a dozen years later, Shannon began the labor-intensive design project, which was inspired by an unlikely source: a trailer full of barn wood.

“We heard from a friend about a farmer in Pennsylvania who was taking down his milk barn and had kept all the wood,” Shannon explains. “We drove down there and loaded it piece by piece into a trailer,” she says. Once home, the real work began. “No one would clean it up or plane it for me, so I just did it myself,” Shannon says. That reclaimed wood was transformed into sliding barn doors and beams cutting across the pitched ceiling. It was used to create the custom coffee table that sits in front of the brown, tufted leather sectional. It was fashioned into the king-sized headboard in the guest room, and the nightstands that flank it. It was used to make a base for the marble topped bar, and the one-of-a-kind beam pendant light fixture that hangs above it.

Not only did Shannon design and build these custom pieces herself, she built the staircase leading to the loft, installed the shiplap wall treatments, laid the bamboo flooring, and even did all the stone work on the fireplace. “I really like doing puzzles and it was like doing a puzzle,” she says of the masonry project. “I brought up all the stone up and laid it out, puzzling it together with very little cutting.” Licensed electricians and plumbers came in to complete those aspects of the project, but the heavy lifting was all Shannon.

The result of Shannon’s hard work is a large, airy entertaining space with soaring ceilings, a loft home-office for Mike, a beautifully appointed guest bedroom, and a full bath. “It’s actually all too nice for the kids,” Shannon jokes. Two huge Sputnik light fixtures are suspended from the rustic cross-beams, and a duo of oversized canvases grace the far wall.

Oh, and Shannon created the artwork as well. Her custom pet portraits are a multi-step process using gel medium and a reverse rubbing technique with oil pastel details, resulting in a textured, multidimensional piece. The canvases of the Carr’s Cockapoo, Corker, are titled “Naughty” and “Nice,” and are a conversation starter. “We entertain a lot,” Shannon says. “Thanksgiving, Christmas, lots of lacrosse and basketball team parties, and even Mike’s 50th birthday,” she continues. “One of my favorite spaces is the bar...and it probably gets the most use.”

This spring, in preparation for Cooper and Kennedy’s confirmation party, Shannon embarked on first floor facelift which included repainting the kitchen’s thirteen year old French provincial golden hues with Benjamin Moore Baby Fawn in pearl finish, and painting all the wood trim to a high-gloss greyish brown called Silhouette. It pairs perfectly with the Shaker cherry cabinets and stone-colored mosaic tile backsplash she installed during the first kitchen renovation, and have stood the test of time. New, oversized glass pendants and newly upholstered benches surrounding the huge island complete the modern update.

Shannon didn’t stop there---she also turned Mike’s former office into a den for the twins, ship-lapping the walls,repainting the fireplace, adding built-ins, and constructing a daybed with charcoal covered cushions for both seating and overnight guests. “It was their eighth grade graduation gift...Cooper calls it the Fortnite Room.”

“When I’m not working on my own home projects, you can usually find me in my studio working on my latest pet portrait, in my garage workshop creating a new piece for a project, or at my kitchen island working on a design board to help a client reimagine their space,” Shannon says. “This is going to be the start of something for me.” Follow Shannon on Facebook and Instagram @upinthebarn for all her latest creations.

 

 

This article appears in the September/October 2018 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

kidstuff

Kids Fall Fashion in Favorite Spaces

All in the Family

The Sinclair Kitchen + Bar specializes in tantalizing small plates served in airy surroundings

#letsgoorganic

Yalla Organic Hummus & Grill has delicious, healthy take-out

Skate On

Fairfield's Skate Park is a busy place…and isn't just for kids

Softball Champs

Cheers to the Fairfield Girls Team!

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMNeko White - Comedy in the Lob

NEKO WHITE Funny, Smart, Fresh, and magnetic. Neko White began doing stand-up in 2007, when he was fourteen years old. In his time Neko Has appeared on Tru Tv’s “Laff Tracks.”...

Cost: $25.00

Where:
Wall Street Theater
71 Wall Street Theater
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Sponsor: Wall Street Theater
Telephone: 877-987-8764
Contact Name: Jeanne Moore
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 10:45 AMYoga on the Boardwalk with Exhale Spa

Morning exhale flow on the water! Yoga on the Boardwalk returns every Sunday morning, beginning in May, on the Harbor Point Boardwalk.  Led by our Yoga Teacher, Shannon Aleksa. Her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Harbor Point Boardwalk
1 Harbor Point Road
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMGarden Menagerie

Garden Menagerie Exhibition on view through August 25, 2018 during regular library hours Garden Menagerie, features a variety of works by Alex Sax and a selection of nineteenth-century books...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
10:00 AMNorwalk Now Presents Bicycles & Brunch

First stop—Pedego, where you and your friends explore the waterfront roadways, picturesque winding routes north of the shoreline, and everything in between on a Pedego Electric Bike....

Cost: $50

Where:
Meet-up at Pedego
50 Water St
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:30 AM - 12:15 PMFamily Gallery Tours

The Bruce Museum welcomes you and your child between the ages 6 and 10 on family gallery tours, which take place every Sunday. Free with Museum admission.

Cost: $10 adults, $8 students/seniors, free for members and children under 5

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM1750 Ogden House Tours

Open Sundays beginning June 3 – September 30. This saltbox house was built in 1750 for David Ogden at the time of his marriage to Jane Sturges. For the next 125 years it was home for the...

Cost: Admission is $5, $3 Students & Seniors; Free for Members.

Where:
Ogden House
1520 Bronson Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
National Geographic Photo Ark

The traveling National Geographic exhibition, “National Geographic Photo Ark,” opens at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, on June 2, 2018. Featuring the work of National Geographic...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMMeet The Author: Brooke McAlary

Free yourself from the frantic and embrace the joy of slow with Australian author and podcaster Brooke McAlary as she discusses her just released book "Slow: Simple Living for a Frantic...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:00 PMCrafty Crimes

Love a good mystery? Working on a special project? Join other crime and craft enthusiasts and listen to Crime Classics, the classic radio show from the 1950s. Each week enjoy one or two episodes of...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:30 PMPequot Presents: Books-To-Film "The Zookeeper's Wife"

Bring your own refreshments and enjoy some of the best book-to-film adaptations from 2017 and 2018. Arrive at 3:00 p.m. to discuss the novel before enjoying the feature film at 3:30 p.m....

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Website »

More information
Keb' Mo' Solo in The Warehouse FTC

Four-time Grammy Award-winner and visionary roots-music storyteller, Keb' Mo' returns to The Warehouse for a special and intimate solo acoustic show. Keb' brings a big back...

Cost: $75

Where:
Fairfield Theatre Company in The Warehouse
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMYoga for Hikers

Hiking and practicing yoga outside in the fresh air leaves you feeling uplifted, centered, and peaceful! In warm weather months, we meet regularly in various parks and trails. Each event starts...

Cost: Three and Five Class Packages (3 times for $33, 5 times for $42)

Where:
Vary with each class
, CT


Website »

More information
