Ten Minutes With A Teen Entrepreneur

Lily Cherniske turned a fun idea into a growing business

By Robin H. Phillips

Lily Cherniske is co-founder of Hey Girl, a popular custom design sticker and clothing company that has a following both locally and nationally. She was born and raised in Fairfield, and lives with her parents and two younger sisters in the Stratfield neighborhood. She recently graduated from Fairfield Warde High School and is heading to Boston College.

What do you love about Fairfield?

I love the overall community and how I can walk down the Post Road and stop to say hi to familiar faces. I also love a summer afternoon where I can get my favorite sandwich at Firehouse Deli and enjoy it on the beach with my friends.

Tell us more about Hey Girl.

Hey Girl was spontaneously started one night in December 2017 with my friend and co-founder, Bari Lipper, when we were playing around with a new graphics machine she had bought. We are both naturally creative people who love a new project, so Hey Girl was definitely inspired and driven by that. We started Hey Girl Sticker Co. initially as a custom design sticker business, but it has evolved into more. Recently our biggest demand has been for custom designed college clothing with unique logos and slogans.

What’s your hottest item?

Our biggest seller has been tube tops with college logos but we can customize bins, blankets, or almost anything. People seem to like that it’s something different than what you can buy in the traditional college bookstores.

How do people hear about you?

People mostly hear about us either from seeing us on Instagram (@heygirlstickerco) or seeing our products on customers. Given our target audience, most of our marketing is done through social media.

Where do you see Hey Girl in five years?

I would hope that Hey Girl would be big enough to create jobs for other high schoolers with an entrepreneurial spirit and creative drive. I hope that it would be a big brand name where people all over the country would instantly recognize it. We’ve already started shipping to many states which is really exciting.

What do you plan to study at BC?

I was admitted into the Carroll School of Management where I plan to major in marketing. I have held a few marketing positions and know that it is what I want to pursue, and I can also feed my love for marketing through Hey Girl.

Did anyone inspire you to pursue your dreams?

My business teacher, Ms. Terwilliger, has been one of my biggest mentors throughout high school. I first took her marketing and business class sophomore year and knew it was the path I wanted to take. She has helped me tremendously.

Do you have a style/fashion idol?

Kelsea Ballerini. I’ve been watching her on TV for years and keep tabs on her Instagram. She always looks cute and trendy whether she’s performing on a country awards show, on vacation with her husband, or working out. She is definitely someone who I look up to in terms of fashion.