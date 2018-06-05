Edit ModuleShow Tags
Ten Minutes With A Teen Entrepreneur

Lily Cherniske turned a fun idea into a growing business

By Robin H. Phillips


Lily Cherniske is co-founder of Hey Girl, a popular custom design sticker and clothing company that has a following both locally and nationally. She was born and raised in Fairfield, and lives with her parents and two younger sisters in the Stratfield neighborhood. She recently graduated from Fairfield Warde High School and is heading to Boston College.

What do you love about Fairfield?
I love the overall community and how I can walk down the Post Road and stop to say hi to familiar faces. I also love a summer afternoon where I can get my favorite sandwich at Firehouse Deli and enjoy it on the beach with my friends.

Tell us more about Hey Girl.
Hey Girl was spontaneously started one night in December 2017 with my friend and co-founder, Bari Lipper, when we were playing around with a new graphics machine she had bought. We are both naturally creative people who love a new project, so Hey Girl was definitely inspired and driven by that. We started Hey Girl Sticker Co. initially as a custom design sticker business, but it has evolved into more. Recently our biggest demand has been for custom designed college clothing with unique logos and slogans.

What’s your hottest item?
Our biggest seller has been tube tops with college logos but we can customize bins, blankets, or almost anything. People seem to like that it’s something different than what you can buy in the traditional college bookstores.

How do people hear about you?
People mostly hear about us either from seeing us on Instagram (@heygirlstickerco) or seeing our products on customers. Given our target audience, most of our marketing is done through social media.

Where do you see Hey Girl in five years?
I would hope that Hey Girl would be big enough to create jobs for other high schoolers with an entrepreneurial spirit and creative drive. I hope that it would be a big brand name where people all over the country would instantly recognize it. We’ve already started shipping to many states which is really exciting.

What do you plan to study at BC?
I was admitted into the Carroll School of Management where I plan to major in marketing. I have held a few marketing positions and know that it is what I want to pursue, and I can also feed my love for marketing through Hey Girl.

Did anyone inspire you to pursue your dreams?  
My business teacher, Ms. Terwilliger, has been one of my biggest mentors throughout high school. I first took her marketing and business class sophomore year and knew it was the path I wanted to take. She has helped me tremendously.

Do you have a style/fashion idol?
Kelsea Ballerini. I’ve been watching her on TV for years and keep tabs on her Instagram. She always looks cute and trendy whether she’s performing on a country awards show, on vacation with her husband, or working out. She is definitely someone who I look up to in terms of fashion. 

This article appears in the September/October 2018 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

August 2018

Today
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMNeko White - Comedy in the Lob

NEKO WHITE Funny, Smart, Fresh, and magnetic. Neko White began doing stand-up in 2007, when he was fourteen years old. In his time Neko Has appeared on Tru Tv’s “Laff Tracks.”...

Cost: $25.00

Where:
Wall Street Theater
71 Wall Street Theater
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Sponsor: Wall Street Theater
Telephone: 877-987-8764
Contact Name: Jeanne Moore
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 10:45 AMYoga on the Boardwalk with Exhale Spa

Morning exhale flow on the water! Yoga on the Boardwalk returns every Sunday morning, beginning in May, on the Harbor Point Boardwalk.  Led by our Yoga Teacher, Shannon Aleksa. Her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Harbor Point Boardwalk
1 Harbor Point Road
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMGarden Menagerie

Garden Menagerie Exhibition on view through August 25, 2018 during regular library hours Garden Menagerie, features a variety of works by Alex Sax and a selection of nineteenth-century books...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
10:00 AMNorwalk Now Presents Bicycles & Brunch

First stop—Pedego, where you and your friends explore the waterfront roadways, picturesque winding routes north of the shoreline, and everything in between on a Pedego Electric Bike....

Cost: $50

Where:
Meet-up at Pedego
50 Water St
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:30 AM - 12:15 PMFamily Gallery Tours

The Bruce Museum welcomes you and your child between the ages 6 and 10 on family gallery tours, which take place every Sunday. Free with Museum admission.

Cost: $10 adults, $8 students/seniors, free for members and children under 5

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM1750 Ogden House Tours

Open Sundays beginning June 3 – September 30. This saltbox house was built in 1750 for David Ogden at the time of his marriage to Jane Sturges. For the next 125 years it was home for the...

Cost: Admission is $5, $3 Students & Seniors; Free for Members.

Where:
Ogden House
1520 Bronson Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
National Geographic Photo Ark

The traveling National Geographic exhibition, “National Geographic Photo Ark,” opens at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, on June 2, 2018. Featuring the work of National Geographic...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
