Five Facts about Single-sex Schools

Facts you might not know

By Ally Bates Rosenblatt, Fairfield Country Day School


Here are five research-backed points you might not know about single-sex education.

GENDER ROLES
In a single-sex school, curriculum is less likely to become gender-stereotyped as it does in co-educational settings.

SETTINGS 
Girls tend to learn better when classroom temperature is warm, while boys perform better in cooler classrooms. If that’s true, then the temperature in a single-sex classroom could be set to optimize the learning of either gender.

TRAINING 
Faculty at single-sex schools are trained to understand how their students learn. They adapt teaching styles and employ instructional techniques geared towards boys or girls.

SOCIALIZATION
At certain ages, mixed-gender classrooms can become a social distraction for students.

FOCUSED LEARNING
Many single-sex schools integrate social emotional learning (SEL) and character development into curriculum to help rewrite gender roles and strengthen emotional intelligence. 

 

This article appears in the September/October 2018 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

9:00 AM - 5:00 PMOver the Edge for Wakeman Boys & Girls Club

The Wakeman will host an Over the Edge event where participants raise funds to secure a spot to rappel down the People's United Bank Corporate Headquarters in Bridgeport.  Wakeman...

Cost: donation

Where:
People's United Bank Corporate Headquarters
850 Main St
Bridgeport, CT  06604
View map »


Sponsor: Wakeman Boys & Girls Club
Telephone: 203-908-3381
Contact Name: Gina Luczaj
Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection, an engaging and thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools, will be on view at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, from September...

Cost: Members and students with ID free. $10-$25

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 2034136735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

