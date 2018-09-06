Five Facts about Single-sex Schools

Facts you might not know

By Ally Bates Rosenblatt, Fairfield Country Day School

Here are five research-backed points you might not know about single-sex education.

GENDER ROLES

In a single-sex school, curriculum is less likely to become gender-stereotyped as it does in co-educational settings.

SETTINGS

Girls tend to learn better when classroom temperature is warm, while boys perform better in cooler classrooms. If that’s true, then the temperature in a single-sex classroom could be set to optimize the learning of either gender.

TRAINING

Faculty at single-sex schools are trained to understand how their students learn. They adapt teaching styles and employ instructional techniques geared towards boys or girls.

SOCIALIZATION

At certain ages, mixed-gender classrooms can become a social distraction for students.

FOCUSED LEARNING

Many single-sex schools integrate social emotional learning (SEL) and character development into curriculum to help rewrite gender roles and strengthen emotional intelligence.