Softball Champs

Cheers to the Fairfield Girls Team!

For the first time since 2012, Fairfield sent a team to compete in the Eastern LLSB regional tournament in Bristol. The team of 11-12 year olds had the best run of any Fairfield team dating back to that year. They finish the post season with an impressive 12-2 record. Anna Gedacht went the distance scattering 12 hits to keep the game close and Elena Ohe turned in the defensive gem of the year, landing herself atop the Sports Center top ten plays.

“The players, coaches, and families represented Fairfield and Connecticut in awesome fashion during the tournament,” says FLGGS President Dennis Nolan.