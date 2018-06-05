Skate On

Fairfield's Skate Park is a busy place…and isn't just for kids

If you have been to Jennings Beach you may have noticed a flurry of skateboarders whipping up and down ramps. That’s the Jennings Beach Skate Park, part of Parks and Rec but leased and managed by Day One Skate Shop. At the helm is Kerry McCullough, a Fairfielder and expert skater who runs the business, as well as the lessons and equipment sales.

McCullough and his staff teach kids and adults how to skate safely and well.“Basketball, bicycling, and football injuries rank higher than skate boarding,” he explains.The sport has a huge fan following.