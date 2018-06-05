How do I choose a college counselor for my daughter?

By Robin H. Phillips

Choosing a college counselor is like choosing a doctor—it’s a very personal choice, mostly based on chemistry,” explains Jen Hinkle, principal at Let Me Help U College Essay Consulting in Fairfield. “Personal referrals are the best resource, but the student (and parents) need to like and trust this person, and agree with his or her approach,” she says. Hinkle suggests checking out some of the national counselor associations, including American Institute of Certified Educational Planners and National College Advocacy Group . Karen Guastelle and Carrie Smalley make up the team of CollegeFourU , a Fairfield consulting practice that assists students through the entire process of college admissions.

“It is important that the college counselor has college admissions experience,” Guastelle says. “There are many terms and nuances to college admissions. It will serve the family best to work with someone who has worked in the field.” Smalley and Guastelle recommend scheduling a consultation with the counselor to begin. “An introductory meeting is important to be sure that the family is comfortable with the counselor’s philosophy and to learn about their procedures. It is always a good idea to bring a list of questions during this meeting.”