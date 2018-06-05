All in the Family

The Sinclair Kitchen + Bar specializes in tantalizing small plates served in airy surroundings

By Tracy Holleran

When the perfect spot for a new restaurant became available, Molto co-owners and relatives, Nick Racanelli Sr, Nick Racanelli Jr, Paul Garbuio, and Alex Sacchetti moved quickly. “Restaurants do well in Fairfield, so opportunities don’t come up as often as they do in other towns,” explains Nick, Jr. “We were lucky to grab a great space!”

The Sinclair Kitchen + Bar opened this summer in the Brickwalk, and serves new American cuisine focusing on small plates. “We really like the idea of sharing food with others,” Racanelli says. “It’s really a much more fun way to eat.” Buffalo cauliflower, lobster lollipops, and thick cut pork belly are just a few of the mouth-watering small plates, but don’t miss the signature Mussels in a Pot, which come in two sizes. Choose from eight different sauces including Thai lemongrass, spicy Fra Diavolo, and coconut curry. The Sinclair’s “kettle cooked” dishes will feature favorites such as a chicken-and-sausage gumbo, bouillabaisse, and jambalaya, and entrées include dinosaur short ribs, pimento chicken, and shrimp, scallops and grits. There are also salads, sandwiches, and raw bar.

Brunch is served on weekends, and bottles of wine are half-priced on Sundays. Our moderate price point will really motivate people to come in any time of the day,” Racanelli says. “We are a relaxed yet sophisticated all-day dining restaurant.”

The Sinclair Kitchen + Bar

1229 Post Rd.

Fairfield, CT

203-292-6800

thesinclairct.com

$$ Moderate