White-glove Service

We asked you who delivers the best in customer service. Here are the winners, donning elegant local fashions

By Robin H. Phillips

Photography by Stan Godlewski

Fashion Styling by Jess Miller

Hair by Kristina Ivezaj, Alchemy, The Salon

Makeup by Kate Knott Feeney, Flawless Faces

Laisa Mathissen, a Brazil native who earned degrees there and in London is the owner/director of the Kumon Math and Reading Center in Fairfield. Known as Ms. Liz to her students, Mathissen inspires kids with her love of math and reading, and enjoys coming to work every day and helping kids conquer their fears of these subjects.

Laisa is wearing a lace and pleated 2017 Cinnamon Dress from BHDLN. Shoes from DSW Fairfield. Leo Pizzo crossover leaf bangle 18k yellow gold, $6,210 and Beny Sofer diamond drop 14k earrings, $8,750. Henry C. Reid & Son Jewelers.

Marco DiVincenzo, the barber with the big smile, is busy with a non-stop flow of customers who say no one trims or buzzes their hair as well as Marco does. DiVincenzo grew up in Trumbull and loves being his own boss working at Fairfield Barber Shop—the oldest barbershop in town, opened in 1912. Marco’s warm demeanor and great cut keeps the guys—old and young—loyal.

Marco is wearing a midnight blue and black tuxedo, slim fit white shirt, and slim midnight blue satin tie from Brooks Brothers Fall 2017 Red Fleece collection, with Brooks Brothers black velvet loafers. He wears a Raymond Weil red rubber strapped Tango watch, $1,250, Fairfield Center Jewelers.

Mariya Sytnyk, property manager at the Delamar Hotel in Southport, is a master multi-tasker who oversees the day-to-day operations of the high-end hotel, ensuring everything there runs smoothly. From making sure rooms are spotless, to assisting guests with reservations at the spa or helping a party be successful, she is known for her attention to detail and warm, calm demeanor—even in a crisis. A native of Ukraine, Mariya has been in the hospitality business since arriving in the states—with her husband, young son, and two suitcases—in 1998.

Mariya is wearing a navy and cream Through the Trees beaded silk gown with removable velvet cowl, from Jennifer Butler Designs, Fairfield. Leo Pizzo sapphire and diamond choker, 18k white gold, $15,295 and Spark sapphire and diamond ring 18k white gold, $30,180 from Henry C. Reid & Son Jewelers. Photographed in Delamar Hotel’s Presidential Suite.

Brothers Dave and Glenn Grella have been working together for 25 years, and it’s amazing how much they still like each other! Their passion for what they do is only matched by how much customers adore their food and hospitality at the wildly successful Pronto Chop Shop & Pizzeria on the Brick Walk. Serving up great eats seven days a week keeps them busy, but they still find time for recreation. For Dave that might mean fishing or photography, and for Glenn that would be playing in a band or tennis.

While they prefer Crocs or sneakers, we dressed them up in Black by Vera Wang slim fit tuxedo jackets and slacks, micropoint tuxedo tailored fit shirts, solid blue and silver Travlers ties and Royal black tuxedo shoes, from Jos A. Banks.Glenn and Dave are wearing Frederique Constant watches, $2495 and $1,150, from Henry C. Reid & Sons Jewelers.

Imogene Wilson, owner of Alchemy, The Salon, has a huge fan club. Ask “Does anyone know a good hairstylist?” Hundreds of people will say: Imogene Wilson. Imogene is one of Fairfield’s young and successful entrepreneurs, running her own salon for the last year with an ever-growing clientele. Her family owned the popular Wilson’s Barbecue, so she grew up learning how to run a business. She’s one of only two Matrix color educators in CT, and no one leaves her chair unhappy.

Imogene is wearing a Sachin & Babi dress from Southport Congregational Carousel Thrift Shop. Shoes from DSW. 18k white gold Roberto Coin diamond necklace, Scalare Collection, $3,980, and diamond bands, $6,900. Leo Pizzo Diamond Raindrop earrings, $2,645. Henry C. Reid & Sons Jewelers.

Imogene was featured on the cover of the issue.