World Fashion

Buying for good: local store sells beautiful items by fair trade artisans

Barbara Johnson has an eye for fashionand bold statement pieces—that just happen to be from all over the world, made by fair trade artisans.

At her shop Mama Jane’s Global Boutique in Southport, her latest acquisitions are turning into must-have accessories for fall. Luxurious silk and wool scarves in soft muted colors and bold prints are made by CT designer Christy Halby working with Mexican women.

“The process is ancient,” explains Johnson. “On a flat surface, they push the silk through the wool and somehow it binds together.” The Maasai collection of beaded leather belts are also Mama Jane’s hottest fall accessories.

Mama Jane's Global Boutique

363 Pequot Ave.

Fairlfield, CT