The World’s Your Oyster

Fresh seafood in Fairfield at the 348 Oyster Bar

By Tracy Holleranm

April marked the opening of Fairfield’s newest, and only, seafood restaurant, 348 Oyster Bar . Located in the former Black Rock Oyster Bar, the space has been completely renovated and has a modern, contemporary vibe.

Owner Skye Kwok, who also owns Sweet Basil (located two doors down) and Pink Sumo in Westport, says when space became available, he jumped at the opportunity to bring a seafood restaurant to Fairfield.

“Quality is most important,” he explains. This is most apparent when it comes to the oysters. “We have about five different oysters daily,” explains partner/manager Karim Ame. “We change the selection based on whatever is freshest that day.”

Typically, that includes local oysters from Westport and Norwalk but is not limited to the immediate area. While the most popular entrée is the Skipper Fisherman’s Stew, chock full of fish and shellfish, there are also options for landlubbers—steak, chicken, and pork. “There is really something for everyone,” says Ame.

348 Oyster Bar

348 Black Rock Tpk

Fairfield, CT

(203) 332-0348