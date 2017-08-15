Take 5: Wardrobe

Tips for creating a wardrobe you’ll love

Tips For Creating A Wardrobe You’ll Love from Stylist Jessica Miller, StyleInsight

GOOD ACCESS

Invest in good accessories over clothing. Quality handbags, shoes, and jewelry will stand the test of time and can make an outfit.

GOOD FIT

A great tailor is your best weapon. If something fits perfectly—it doesn’t matter if it’s Old Navy or Chanel.

GOOD VALUE

Expensive doesn’t always mean better! There are many brands that offer well constructed garments that won’t break the bank.

GOOD COMFORT

Always walk around in a pair of shoes without looking in the mirror. It doesn’t matter how great they look if you can’t walk a block in them.

GOOD BASE

Make sure your undergarments fit properly. Nothing ruins an awesome outfit faster than an ill fitting bra or rolling camisole.