Tacos on the Go

Black Rock’s Taco Loco adds a party option

By Emily Dwelle

For the past 37 years, Black Rock’s Taco Loco has been serving a variety of taco options. Served on homemade soft corn tortillas, there are carne asada steak, chicken, mahi mahi, shrimp, pork al pastor, vegetable, and Americanos. Add margaritas to the mix and this is a meal that makes just about everyone happy.

Since 2013, Zach Tomasio, the son of Miguel Tomasio, has taken Taco Loco to the next level, introducing three taco food trucks to create a taco party anywhere. The food trucks serve corporate and private parties, including corporate lunches, weddings, graduations, birthdays, bar mitzvahs, confirmations, bridal and baby showers, beach parties and more.

“This is one of the most successful—and fun—parts of our business,” says Tomasio. “We travel to events all over the state of Connecticut and even Westchester County.” Although active in service year round, Taco Loco’s food trucks are most popular from April to October, and visitors to this year’s Taste of Fairfield will be able to taste Tomasio and his team’s delicious creations.