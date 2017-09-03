Party on the Go
A purse that dispenses wine!
You may have seen one, a good-looking tote bag with a little spout in the corner—what is it?
It’s a PortoVino Wine purse.
No joke—it’s a stylish bag that holds everyday essentials, but with a special zippered compartment that holds up to two whole bottles of wine. Dispense your beverage from a concealed spout, and the party travels with you.
“We wanted to design a more stylish way to bring wine on the go,” explains Marisa China, PortoVino designer and co-owner of BellaVita Bags.
BellaVita Bags that hold specialty olive oil and vinegar are available locally at Dash N’ Drizzle. porto-vino.com
