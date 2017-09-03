Party on the Go

A purse that dispenses wine!

By Tracy Holleran

You may have seen one, a good-looking tote bag with a little spout in the corner—what is it?

It’s a PortoVino Wine purse.

No joke—it’s a stylish bag that holds everyday essentials, but with a special zippered compartment that holds up to two whole bottles of wine. Dispense your beverage from a concealed spout, and the party travels with you.

“We wanted to design a more stylish way to bring wine on the go,” explains Marisa China, PortoVino designer and co-owner of BellaVita Bags.