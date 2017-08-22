Living a Great Story

A Designer Realizes Her Dreams

By Jessica Grutkowsk

Photographs by Willie Cole

From her family to her home, and her rising interior design business, Meghan Biscone De Maria brings a positive and passionate attitude to everything she touches. As a young girl growing up on her parents’ farm in upstate New York, she remembers happily putting her Barbie dolls aside at the chance to help her mother rearrange furniture in a room or hit the local auction.

The daughter of a lawyer and a teacher, De Maria is the middle child of seven, all of whom she is still very close with today. Often, she and her siblings, spouses, and children visit the Biscone Farm to unplug. De Maria counts her mother and sisters among her best friends.

Early on, De Maria was inspired by her mother’s appreciation for art, antiques, and decor. She went on to study art history at Providence College and lived abroad in Italy where she experienced many of “the greats” in person.

After college, De Maria entered fashion house Ralph Lauren and then Salvatore Ferragamo in Manhattan. She married her college sweetheart Lawrence (Larry) De Maria and

moved to the Upper West Side where they welcomed their first son, Harrison, and met lifelong friends, including Courtney Yanni, who would later become her partner at Moss Design.

With their second son Ethan on the way, the couple traded city life for the suburbs. They rented an apartment in Greenwich but sought something permanent in Southport, where De Maria’s sister’s family also lived. The final pick was a home with great bones within walking distance to her sister. It sits atop a small hill at the beginning of a coveted tree-lined street surrounded by Aspetuck Land Trust. Built in the 1970s, all of the homes on the street have a consistent look and feel, without being “cookie cutter.”

Soon after settling in, they welcomed a daughter, Luciana. De Maria was happy to be home with her children and felt she couldn’t seriously pursue her passion until her youngest went kindergarten. It was always about being a mom, first.

When it came time, De Maria went back to school for her interior design degree at Fairfield University. Soon after, Moss Design was born and she prepared for her first project—her own kitchen.

De Maria sought a local builder and was recommended to threebeans design/build, a Fairfield firm with a loyal fan base, which was founded by lifetime Fairfield resident Christopher Rosow.

With seven full-time employee craftsmen and vetted sub-contractors filling out the team, Rosow’s company has a great deal of experience. Everything is custom built in his studio off Black Rock Turnpike and demo rarely begins until everything is ready for installation.

“I fell in love with a gorgeous slab of Statuario marble,” explains De Maria. “There’s so much beautiful movement, it’s like a piece of live art.” While the slab wasn’t large enough for the island, it transformed into the backsplash. The island was instead topped with nano glass—a shiny, durable, low maintenance material that’s forgiving.

“You can write on it with a black sharpie and wipe it off with Windex,” she says laughing about the time she allowed a friend to do just that during a dinner party.

The center island sits atop custom cabinetry by threebeans painted in Benjamin Moore “Summer Nights”

and adorned with brass hardware, which De Maria likens to “jewelry.” A deep farm apron stainless steel sink hides dirty dishes and faces outside to the garden through French doors, where a solid wall once stood.

“Large appliances tend to take up too much real estate in the kitchen,” said De Maria. Instead, her kitchen is flanked by slim, separate stainless steel fridge and freezer units for a softer feel. Next to the fridge is a built-in Miele coffee bar, a popular item on her client’s wish lists.

Hidden, but housed inside the kitchen, is what De Maria refers to as her “jewel box.”

“Moving the laundry room wasn’t an option, so we enclosed it and added some glam with herringbone brick flooring and a small glass chandelier,” explained De Maria. “The extra storage allows me to keep clutter off the counters.”

On the opposite end of the home sits the formal living room, which is anything but. The design is whimsical yet sophisticated and is divided into three sections—entertainment, seating, and office—noted by custom millwork on the ceiling.

Her grandparents’ retro curved sofa was reimagined in a textured blue Pollack fabric she fell in love with two years prior. Both ends of the room are covered in gold metallic Lee Jofa wallpaper, featuring Hunt Slonem’s iconic bunnies. The longer walls, including all of the trim and fireplace, are painted in high gloss “Hague Blue,” De Maria’s favorite hue from Farrow & Ball. An antique federal mirror sits over the mantle, opposite a tranquil oil painting of a farm landscape.

Large scale artwork hangs throughout their home, including “Pedestrian” by Jim Zwaldo in the foyer. De Maria recently gifted her husband with a street art photo she took while

on vacation with him in Austin and had enlarged and framed.

“I nearly fell off my bike taking that photo, but the message is perfect,” she laughed. “‘Live A Great Story’ is literally the theme of my life.”

De Maria now works with Yanni, her close friend of 13 years. The two always knew they would collaborate, but the timing wasn’t right until recently. They’re working with several clients throughout Fairfield County and continues to partner with threebeans whenever possible.