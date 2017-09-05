Fairfield Out & About - Sept/Oct

2017

By Jess Quindlen

Shop from a diverse group of vendors all in the same place. Fairfield Warde High School is hosting a flea market from 8 AM to 3 PM on Sundays August 20, September 17, and October 15. There’s a variety of both new and used items. The vendor fees support PTA-sponsored events.

The musical Peter Pan will be re-imagined at Fairfield Theatre Co. on Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27. New Paradigm Theatre (NPT) is teaming up with KEYS (Kids Empowered by Your Support) to create this production to foster an interest in theatre arts education and productions and create problem solvers, leaders, and global citizens. Emmy and Oscar winner Paul Bogaev will be musical producer and starring as Captain Hook.

9.8 The 40th Annual Norwalk Oyster Festival returns, three days packed with more than 100 juried vendors selling arts & crafts, games, rides, and local non-profit organizations offering dining choices at an International Food Court. It all begins Sep 8 at Norwalk Veteran’s Memorial Park.

9.10 It is time again to show your bright colors at the third annual Kennedy Center Autism SpectRUN at Jennings Beach on Sep 10 @ 8:30 AM. Dress in many colors and run or stroll in this 5K run/walk and mile stroll through Fairfield’s beaches. Participation helps children with autism and their families through the services provided by the Kennedy Center Autism Project.

9.22 The New York Islanders will take on the New York Rangers in an NHL preseason game at Webster Bank Arena on Friday, September 22, at 7:30 p.m. The venue is home to the Islanders’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Tickets are on sale to the general public.

10.8 Hungry for great music, food, and drink? Taste of Fairfield organized by Fairfield Magazine will be Sunday, October 8, from 1 PM to 4 PM at the Delamar Southport. More than 30 restaurants, liquor, and wine merchants will be there. Black ROck Galleries Lounge, and Jaguar Land Rover Fairfield Foodie Ferry.

10.12 Kate DiCamillo, beloved author of Because of Winn Dixie and The Tale of Despereaux, is coming to town thanks to the Fairfield University Bookstore. DiCamillo will be at Roger Ludlowe Middle School on Oct 12 at 7 pm. Known as the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, the author joins our community for the night to celebrate the release of her new children’s book, La La La: A Story of Hope. It tells the story of a little girl who often sings alone, and as a result, she yearns to be understood by someone else. The evening also features a performance by the Tomlinson Rolling Strones led by Sara Hoefer. $20 entry ticket.bkstr.com/fairfielddowntownstore/homeo

10.21 Interested in laughing and helping a good cause? Enjoy a night of comedy starring Chris Monty at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre in Bridgeport on October 21 @ 8 PM. Proceeds go to serving pediatric cancer patients through Mikey’s Way Foundation. The cabaret-style theater invites you to BYOB—and dinner.