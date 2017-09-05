Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Fairfield Out & About - Sept/Oct

2017

By Jess Quindlen


Shop from a diverse group of vendors all in the same place. Fairfield Warde High School is hosting a flea market from 8 AM to 3 PM on Sundays August 20, September 17, and October 15. There’s a variety of both new and used items. The vendor fees support PTA-sponsored events.

The musical Peter Pan will be re-imagined at Fairfield Theatre Co. on Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27. New Paradigm Theatre (NPT) is teaming up with KEYS (Kids Empowered by Your Support) to create this production to foster an interest in theatre arts education and productions and create problem solvers, leaders, and global citizens. Emmy and Oscar winner Paul Bogaev will be musical producer and starring as Captain Hook. 

9.8 The 40th Annual Norwalk Oyster Festival returns, three days packed with more than 100 juried vendors selling arts & crafts, games, rides, and local non-profit organizations offering dining choices at an International Food Court. It all begins Sep 8  at Norwalk Veteran’s Memorial Park.

9.10 It is time again to show your bright colors at the third annual Kennedy Center Autism SpectRUN at Jennings Beach on Sep 10 @ 8:30 AM. Dress in many colors and run or stroll in this 5K run/walk and mile stroll through Fairfield’s beaches. Participation helps children with autism and their families through the services provided by the Kennedy Center Autism Project. 

9.22 The New York Islanders will take on the New York Rangers in an NHL preseason game at Webster Bank Arena on Friday, September 22, at 7:30 p.m. The venue is home to the Islanders’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Tickets are on sale to the general public.

10.8 Hungry for great music, food, and drink? Taste of Fairfield organized by Fairfield Magazine will be Sunday, October 8, from 1 PM to 4 PM at the Delamar Southport. More than 30 restaurants, liquor, and wine merchants will be there. Black ROck Galleries Lounge, and Jaguar Land Rover Fairfield Foodie Ferry.

10.12 Kate DiCamillo, beloved author of Because of Winn Dixie and The Tale of Despereaux, is coming to town thanks to the Fairfield University Bookstore. DiCamillo will be at Roger Ludlowe Middle School on Oct 12 at 7 pm. Known as the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, the author joins our community for the night to celebrate the release of her new children’s book, La La La: A Story of Hope. It tells the story of a little girl who often sings alone, and as a result, she yearns to be understood by someone else. The evening also features a performance by the Tomlinson Rolling Strones led by Sara Hoefer. $20 entry ticket.bkstr.com/fairfielddowntownstore/homeo

10.21 Interested in laughing and helping a good cause? Enjoy a night of comedy starring Chris Monty at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre in Bridgeport on October 21 @ 8 PM. Proceeds go to serving pediatric cancer patients through Mikey’s Way Foundation. The cabaret-style theater invites you to BYOB—and dinner. 

 

This article appears in the September/October 2017 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Fairfield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

               

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

See this weekend's events in the area!
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

20 Years of Local Art

Pequot Library’s Annual Art Show––Oct 14-22

A Chef’s Journey

A day in the life of Artisan's chef Frederic Kieffer

Tacos on the Go

Black Rock’s Taco Loco adds a party option

Living a Great Story

A Designer Realizes Her Dreams

Schooled in Cuisine

Fairfield schools student-run eateries

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

September 2017

Today
2017 Summer Restaurant Weeks

Restaurant Weeks, hosted by Stamford Tables, is back for another summer of fabulous dining.  From August 21st through September 4th, participating restaurants will be...

Where:
Participating Downtown Restaurants
Stamford, CT


Website »

More information
10th Blues, Views and BBQ Festival

Westport's Blues, Views and BBQ Festival Celebrates it's 10th Year when it returns this Labor Day Weekend! Connecticut's Premier Live Music Festival, this years event will feature two...

Cost: $5-90

Where:
The Levitt Pavilion
40 Jesup Road
Westport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMFairfield Farmers Market

Over 20 farms and food producers will have everything you need for beach picnics, Sunday dinner, even your weekly shopping. Five CT farms, including Fairfield’s own Little River Farm,...

Cost: Free admission.

Where:
Sherman Green
1451 Post Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 AMCall for Entries: The Story of Art

Calling all artists! Submit your work to Pequot Library’s 20th Annual Art Show, “The Story of Art.” Online submissions must be received by midnight on September 15, 2017 in order...

Cost: $25 per piece for up to five entries, $15 per piece for age 22 and under

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.113
Contact Name: Art Show
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
2017 Summer Restaurant Weeks

Restaurant Weeks, hosted by Stamford Tables, is back for another summer of fabulous dining.  From August 21st through September 4th, participating restaurants will be...

Where:
Participating Downtown Restaurants
Stamford, CT


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 AMCall for Entries: The Story of Art

Calling all artists! Submit your work to Pequot Library’s 20th Annual Art Show, “The Story of Art.” Online submissions must be received by midnight on September 15, 2017 in order...

Cost: $25 per piece for up to five entries, $15 per piece for age 22 and under

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.113
Contact Name: Art Show
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMProspective Docent Information Session at Pequot Library

Interested in giving guided tours of Pequot Library’s Special Collections exhibitions? Learn about becoming a volunteer Docent during this Information Session. Docents are needed for K-12...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 8:30 PMAppreciating Art: Is Art Good, Bad, Real, or Fake? At Pequot Library

Who defines good and bad art? Hear award-winning, Fairfield University Art History Professor and The New York Times' Education blogger for arts and visual culture, Philip Eliasoph, give an...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 AMCall for Entries: The Story of Art

Calling all artists! Submit your work to Pequot Library’s 20th Annual Art Show, “The Story of Art.” Online submissions must be received by midnight on September 15, 2017 in order...

Cost: $25 per piece for up to five entries, $15 per piece for age 22 and under

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.113
Contact Name: Art Show
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMHow to Start an Art Collection

Elisa Contemporary Art Salon in presents How to Start an Art Collection event on Wednesday, September 6th from 6-8pm.  The event is co-presented by Chilton &...

Cost: Free (RSVP required)

Where:
Elisa Contemporary Art Salon
353 South Pine Creek Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Elisa Contemporary Art
Telephone: 212-729-4974
Contact Name: Lisa Cooper
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 AMCall for Entries: The Story of Art

Calling all artists! Submit your work to Pequot Library’s 20th Annual Art Show, “The Story of Art.” Online submissions must be received by midnight on September 15, 2017 in order...

Cost: $25 per piece for up to five entries, $15 per piece for age 22 and under

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.113
Contact Name: Art Show
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:30 PMOklahoma!

The Rodgers & Hammerstein classic that changed American musicals forever dawns at Goodspeed for the very first time. Cowboy Curly and farm girl Laurey are taking their sweet time falling in...

Cost: $28-$80

Where:
Goodspeed Opera House
6 Main Street
East Haddam, CT  06423
View map »


Sponsor: Goodspeed Musicals
Telephone: 860-873-8668
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
5:00 PM - 6:00 PMLecture by Michael Gallagher: "To Preserve and Protect: The Role of Painting Conservation"

Michael Gallagher, Sherman Fairchild Conservator in Charge, Department of Paintings Conservation, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, will present a lecture titled To Preserve and Protect:...

Cost: 0

Where:
Diffley Board Room Bellarmine Hall at Fairfield U
1073 North Benson Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 203-254-4046
Contact Name: Lauren Williams
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 7:00 PMExhibit: Scrolls

The Housatonic Museum of Art’s exhibition, SCROLLS, by acclaimed contemporary painter Joe Zucker will open Thursday, September 7, 2017.  The exhibit features monumental latex scroll...

Cost: Free

Where:
Housatonic Museum of Art
900 Lafayette Blvd
Bridgeport, CT  06604
View map »


Sponsor: Housatonic Museum of Art
Telephone: 203-332-5052
Contact Name: Robbin Zella
Website »

More information
6:15 PM - 7:00 PMPoetry and Prose Reading, ekphrasis v

MFA Program in Creative Writing at Fairfield University Alumni respond to selected works in Michael Gallagher — Sketching the Landscape: A Plein Air Journal on Thursday,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield University Art Museum Bellarmine Hall
1073 North Benson Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 203-254-4046
Contact Name: Lauren Williams
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:30 PMPeople's Choice 2017: Opening Reception at Pequot Library

A selection of works by the winners of the 2016 Annual Art Show will be featured in The Perkin Gallery at Pequot Library. The People's Choice winners were selected by the viewers at last...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 AMCall for Entries: The Story of Art

Calling all artists! Submit your work to Pequot Library’s 20th Annual Art Show, “The Story of Art.” Online submissions must be received by midnight on September 15, 2017 in order...

Cost: $25 per piece for up to five entries, $15 per piece for age 22 and under

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.113
Contact Name: Art Show
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOklahoma!

The Rodgers & Hammerstein classic that changed American musicals forever dawns at Goodspeed for the very first time. Cowboy Curly and farm girl Laurey are taking their sweet time falling in...

Cost: $28-$80

Where:
Goodspeed Opera House
6 Main Street
East Haddam, CT  06423
View map »


Sponsor: Goodspeed Musicals
Telephone: 860-873-8668
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
5:00 PM - 10:00 PMTrumbull Fall Festival

This family-friendly annual festival presented by the Town of Trumbull features midway rides for all ages, live music, carnival games, favorite fair food, food trucks and Saturday night...

Cost: $5 two-day admission (free for ages 5 and younger). Ride cost varies.

Where:
Trumbull High School
72 Strobel Road
Trumbull, CT  06611
View map »


Sponsor: Town of Trumbull
Telephone: 866-666-3247
Contact Name: Dreamland Amusements
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMDragon Smoke in The Warehouse FTC

Dragon Smoke formed as a New Orleans Jazz Fest super jam. This inception took place at the famed Dragon’s Den (hence the name of the band) and has played every Jazz Fest since 2003....

Cost: $35 Standing Room Only

Where:
The Warehouse FTC
70 Sanford St
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 120-325-91036
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
Norwalk Seaport Association Oyster Festival

3 day festival with arts & crafts, great food, carnival rides, live music, and more

Cost: Adults $10-12, Children (5-12 yrs old) $5, Under 5 FREE, Senior 62+ $10

Where:
Norwalk Veterans Park
42 Seaview Ave.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 AMCall for Entries: The Story of Art

Calling all artists! Submit your work to Pequot Library’s 20th Annual Art Show, “The Story of Art.” Online submissions must be received by midnight on September 15, 2017 in order...

Cost: $25 per piece for up to five entries, $15 per piece for age 22 and under

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.113
Contact Name: Art Show
Website »

More information
11:00 AMNorwalk Seaport Association Oyster Festival

The 2017 Oyster Festival will feature live music from dozens of bands on multiple stages. Friday night’s musical highlight on the main stage is the Billy Joel tribute band, Mike DelGuidice...

Cost: $0.00-12.00

Where:
Veteran's Park
Seaview Avenue
Norwalk, NY  06855
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Seaport Association
Telephone: 203-838-9444
Contact Name: Norwalk Seaport Association
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMGenealogy Roundtable

Tracking your family history? Whether you are a beginner or an advanced researcher, genealogists Bill Stansfield, Beth Northrop, and Bob Greeley can help point you in the right direction. As...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMElectric Vehicle Showcase

The Fairfield Electric Vehicle (EV) Showcase lets you get behind the wheel of the latest EVs and PHEVs and feel how great they drive! Food trucks, picnic tent with tables for an entertaining...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairprene Commuter Lot
140 Mill Plain Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Clean Energy Task Force
Telephone: 317-997-2556
Contact Name: Andrea McCarthy
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 7:00 PMFlavour Wine Festival in The Warehouse FTC

Expect sensory magic at Flavour Wine Festival! Think late summer night in Napa. The Warehouse transformed into the likes of a local winery setting before your very eyes. The sounds of a live band...

Cost: $65/ $75 Day Of Members Save $5-$10/ticket

Where:
The Warehouse FTC
70 Sanford St
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 120-325-91036
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 10:00 PMTrumbull Fall Festival

This family-friendly annual festival presented by the Town of Trumbull features midway rides for all ages, live music, carnival games, favorite fair food, food trucks and Saturday night...

Cost: $5 two-day admission (free for ages 5 and younger). Ride cost varies.

Where:
Trumbull High School
72 Strobel Road
Trumbull, CT  06611
View map »


Sponsor: Town of Trumbull
Telephone: 866-666-3247
Contact Name: Dreamland Amusements
Website »

More information
Norwalk Seaport Association Oyster Festival

3 day festival with arts & crafts, great food, carnival rides, live music, and more

Cost: Adults $10-12, Children (5-12 yrs old) $5, Under 5 FREE, Senior 62+ $10

Where:
Norwalk Veterans Park
42 Seaview Ave.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 AMCall for Entries: The Story of Art

Calling all artists! Submit your work to Pequot Library’s 20th Annual Art Show, “The Story of Art.” Online submissions must be received by midnight on September 15, 2017 in order...

Cost: $25 per piece for up to five entries, $15 per piece for age 22 and under

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.113
Contact Name: Art Show
Website »

More information
11:00 AMNorwalk Seaport Association Oyster Festival

The 2017 Oyster Festival will feature live music from dozens of bands on multiple stages. Friday night’s musical highlight on the main stage is the Billy Joel tribute band, Mike DelGuidice...

Cost: $0.00-12.00

Where:
Veteran's Park
Seaview Avenue
Norwalk, NY  06855
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Seaport Association
Telephone: 203-838-9444
Contact Name: Norwalk Seaport Association
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:30 PMOklahoma!

The Rodgers & Hammerstein classic that changed American musicals forever dawns at Goodspeed for the very first time. Cowboy Curly and farm girl Laurey are taking their sweet time falling in...

Cost: $28-$80

Where:
Goodspeed Opera House
6 Main Street
East Haddam, CT  06423
View map »


Sponsor: Goodspeed Musicals
Telephone: 860-873-8668
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags