But First, Coffee

Shearwater Organic Coffee Roasters now has a coffee bar

By Tracy Holleran

In June, Shearwater Organic Coffee Roasters opened its first café in the Brick Walk. Fairfielder Ed Freedman first introduced his small batch roasts in 2013, and was soon named one of the fifteen best new coffee roasters in America by Thrillist.com. Shearwater is already served in some of Fairfield County’s top restaurants including Artisan, The Schoolhouse, and The Whelk, and is sold locally at Whole Foods and The Pantry.

Now java drinkers can visit the coffee bar, designed by Freedman’s architect daughter, Amber. It features pastries from Huckleberries Artisan Pastries (including gluten-free offerings), as well as artisan teas and Nitro cold-brew coffee on tap from a dedicated kegerator.

“We take our coffee very seriously,” says Freedman, “and now we’re infusing it with a fun and social atmosphere. It’s been a dream of mine to open a coffee bar and Fairfield is a great town to have my dream come to fruition.”

Shearwater Organic Coffee Roasters

1215 Post Rd.

Fairfield, CT