Art: Explaining the Plains

Ledger drawings is an art form that is generally unknown by the public

By Alex Burns

The term ledger drawings comes from the paper on which these representations of life, rituals, and battles were drawn: pages from account books. The drawings themselves, created by the Plains Indians during the late 1800s, are typically characterized by bright colors and literal representations of what they are depicting, but style differs from artist to artist, with some preferring bold lines and others utilizing smoother strokes to depict their lives.

With examples from charcoal, watercolor, colored pencil, and ink, the upcoming exhibition featuring around 50 of these pieces will offer a diverse view into an art form that is generally unknown by the public.

The above drawing, attributed to Howling Wolf, Cheyenne Attacking a Pawnee Camp, 1875-78, courtesy of NYC’s Donald Ellis Gallery, is on display at the Bellarmine Hall Galleries at Fairfield University from September 27 to December 20, 2017.