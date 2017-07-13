20 Years of Local Art

Pequot Library’s Annual Art Show––Oct 14-22

By Jess Quindlen

A local favorite, Pequot Library’s Annual Art Show celebrates 20 years October 14 through October 22. This year’s show “The Story of Art” aims to get local artists not just to showcase their art, but also share the stories behind their pieces with viewers. This is a juried show where the judges, in honor of the 20-year anniversary, will choose the Top 20 in the following categories: paintings, photographs, works on paper, sculptures, and mixed media.

Twenty local companies will be sponsoring the event. The Pequot Library is excited to host this event for another year where profits are divided between the artists and the Pequot Library.

Specifically, the exhibition and proceeds will benefit and support the educational programs and events offered at Southport’s gem of a library. The week-long show will be held in the auditorium and on the last day there will be a special “Meet the Artists and Collectors Closing Brunch” that the public can attend.

Says library events coordinator Caroline Crawford, “It will be our best ever. We are so excited it will be our 20th-annual art show and we are partnering with some great artists and corporations.” The show kicks off on Saturday, October 14 with a fundraiser ticketed opening reception from 6 to 10 pm.