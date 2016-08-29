Fairfield Pets Rock!

Special Pet Photo Contest and Pet Shelter Shower on Nov 4.

Fairfield Magazine and Fairfield Public Library announce a special Pet Photo Contest celebrating National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week (November 6-14).

Enter for a chance to have your pet's photo published in Fairfield Magazine and displayed at the Fairfield Public Library for a special “Pet Shelter Shower” event.

Send an original photograph of your pet showing his or her true personality. Include your name, your pet’s name, and contact email and /or phone number. Submit entries via email to: pets@morrismediagroup. com by September 15.

The Fairfield Animal Shelter has provided a list of items that would benefit the shelter animals. Drop off your donations for the Pet Shelter Shower at the Main Library, attention Jane Siefert, by November 4.

Dry Dog or Cat food

Canned Dog or Cat food

Dog and Cat Treats

Dog and Cat Toys

Cat Litter

Grooming Supplies

Towels and Blankets

Animal Beds

Collars

Leashes

Pooper Scoopers

Crates and/or Cages

Flea and Tick spray

The "Fairfield Pets Rock! Pet Shelter Shower" is Friday, November 4, 2016 from 3:30 - 5:30 pm.