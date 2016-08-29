Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Fairfield Pets Rock!

Special Pet Photo Contest and Pet Shelter Shower on Nov 4.




Fairfield Magazine and Fairfield Public Library announce a special Pet Photo Contest celebrating National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week (November 6-14).  

Enter for a chance to have your pet's photo published in Fairfield Magazine and displayed at the Fairfield Public Library for a special “Pet Shelter Shower” event.

Send an original photograph of your pet showing his or her true personality. Include your name, your pet’s name, and contact email and /or phone number. Submit entries via email to: pets@morrismediagroup. com by September 15

The Fairfield Animal Shelter has provided a list of items that would benefit the shelter animals. Drop off your donations for the Pet Shelter Shower at the Main Library, attention Jane Siefert, by November 4. 

  • Dry Dog or Cat food
  • Canned Dog or Cat food
  • Dog and Cat Treats
  • Dog and Cat Toys
  • Cat Litter
  • Grooming Supplies
  • Towels and Blankets
  • Animal Beds
  • Collars
  • Leashes
  • Pooper Scoopers
  • Crates and/or Cages
  • Flea and Tick spray 

The "Fairfield Pets Rock! Pet Shelter Shower" is Friday, November 4, 2016 from 3:30 - 5:30 pm. 

All programs are free and open to the public. Limited seating.
Register online at fairfieldpubliclibrary.org, or call 203-256-3160.  
Main Library 1080 Old Post Road Fairfield, CT 06824 

This article appears in the September/October 2016 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Fairfield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

            

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

Weekend activities and events in the area
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Holistic Vets

An alternative path to health

Pet-Centric

Fairfield Magazine readers share photos of their beloved pets

Al Fresco For Fido

Fairfield restaurants cater to your appetite––and your pup's.

Fido Welcome

Bring your dog to luxurious Saybrook Point Inn

Doggin’ It

K-9 Officer Ruger, at your service

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

December 2016

Today
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMTowards Abstraction

The Bruce Museum in Greenwich received a significant gift of fifty black-and-white photographs by Brett Weston from the Christian Keesee Collection in 2015. These are the first images by Weston in...

Cost: Museum Admission

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Website »

More information
Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more than a handful of successful women artists; now the list would be extensive, and the choices rich and varied. Although numerous recent...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich , CT
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMTowards Abstraction

The Bruce Museum in Greenwich received a significant gift of fifty black-and-white photographs by Brett Weston from the Christian Keesee Collection in 2015. These are the first images by Weston in...

Cost: Museum Admission

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Website »

More information
Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more than a handful of successful women artists; now the list would be extensive, and the choices rich and varied. Although numerous recent...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich , CT
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMTowards Abstraction

The Bruce Museum in Greenwich received a significant gift of fifty black-and-white photographs by Brett Weston from the Christian Keesee Collection in 2015. These are the first images by Weston in...

Cost: Museum Admission

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Website »

More information
Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more than a handful of successful women artists; now the list would be extensive, and the choices rich and varied. Although numerous recent...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich , CT
View map »


Website »

More information
4:30 PM - 6:30 PMHistory by Hand

Ages 8 – 13. Click here for more information and to register: http://www.fairfieldhistory.org/programs-events/after-school-art-more/ Join other creative kids to learn art, design, and...

Cost: Members: $110; Non-members: $125. In addition, there is a $25 supply fee.

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMTowards Abstraction

The Bruce Museum in Greenwich received a significant gift of fifty black-and-white photographs by Brett Weston from the Christian Keesee Collection in 2015. These are the first images by Weston in...

Cost: Museum Admission

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Website »

More information
Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more than a handful of successful women artists; now the list would be extensive, and the choices rich and varied. Although numerous recent...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich , CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHer Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections On view thru January 2, 2017 Bruce Museum, Greenwich, CT Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMTowards Abstraction

The Bruce Museum in Greenwich received a significant gift of fifty black-and-white photographs by Brett Weston from the Christian Keesee Collection in 2015. These are the first images by Weston in...

Cost: Museum Admission

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Website »

More information
Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more than a handful of successful women artists; now the list would be extensive, and the choices rich and varied. Although numerous recent...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich , CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHer Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections On view thru January 2, 2017 Bruce Museum, Greenwich, CT Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMTowards Abstraction

The Bruce Museum in Greenwich received a significant gift of fifty black-and-white photographs by Brett Weston from the Christian Keesee Collection in 2015. These are the first images by Weston in...

Cost: Museum Admission

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 6:00 PMGrace Farms Christmas Cup

Bring family and friends together in teams of four for Grace Farms' Christmas Cup, a friendly basketball tournament in the Court for teens, returning college students, and adults. This free 3...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Website »

More information
Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more than a handful of successful women artists; now the list would be extensive, and the choices rich and varied. Although numerous recent...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich , CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHer Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections On view thru January 2, 2017 Bruce Museum, Greenwich, CT Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMTowards Abstraction

The Bruce Museum in Greenwich received a significant gift of fifty black-and-white photographs by Brett Weston from the Christian Keesee Collection in 2015. These are the first images by Weston in...

Cost: Museum Admission

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Website »

More information
Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more than a handful of successful women artists; now the list would be extensive, and the choices rich and varied. Although numerous recent...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich , CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMCooking Down the Ages: Cookbooks and Recipes

Food and cookbooks are part of every holiday! Bring family and friends to enjoy this exhibition of rare books on display in Cooking Down the Ages. Join us to explore the history of culinary...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Pequot Library
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHer Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections On view thru January 2, 2017 Bruce Museum, Greenwich, CT Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags