Fairfield Pets Rock!
Special Pet Photo Contest and Pet Shelter Shower on Nov 4.
Fairfield Magazine and Fairfield Public Library announce a special Pet Photo Contest celebrating National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week (November 6-14).
Enter for a chance to have your pet's photo published in Fairfield Magazine and displayed at the Fairfield Public Library for a special “Pet Shelter Shower” event.
Send an original photograph of your pet showing his or her true personality. Include your name, your pet’s name, and contact email and /or phone number. Submit entries via email to: pets@morrismediagroup. com by September 15.
The Fairfield Animal Shelter has provided a list of items that would benefit the shelter animals. Drop off your donations for the Pet Shelter Shower at the Main Library, attention Jane Siefert, by November 4.
- Dry Dog or Cat food
- Canned Dog or Cat food
- Dog and Cat Treats
- Dog and Cat Toys
- Cat Litter
- Grooming Supplies
- Towels and Blankets
- Animal Beds
- Collars
- Leashes
- Pooper Scoopers
- Crates and/or Cages
- Flea and Tick spray
The "Fairfield Pets Rock! Pet Shelter Shower" is Friday, November 4, 2016 from 3:30 - 5:30 pm.
All programs are free and open to the public. Limited seating.
Register online at fairfieldpubliclibrary.org, or call 203-256-3160.
Main Library 1080 Old Post Road Fairfield, CT 06824
