Walk This Way

Brick Walk Tavern has surprisingly interesting food served in an upscale, friendly environment

By Tracy Holleran

When Fairfield resident Ted Vincent teamed up with long-time friend, Chef David Snyder, they had one common goal: to create a restaurant that was both “sophisticated and approachable.” This fall, they scored with Brick Walk Tavern . The sleek space is the result of a seven month renovation, which combined two pre-existing, adjacent restaurants to create a spacious bar with a fireplace, a separate dining room, plus two private dining areas. “We wanted the bar to be the focal point,” says Vincent, “but as a dining bar, with a chef-driven menu.”

Crab cakes, dry-aged prime burgers, and truffle mac and cheese with short ribs are favorites. The chef’s menu features upscale specialties of the house including wild boar pappardelle, charred octopus with farro, and duck leg confit. If you’re looking for a true epicurean experience, book the “chef’s table” which is located in a private dining space off the bar. Chef Snyder will curate a tasting menu based on your specific interests.“It’s really good food without being pretentious,” he says.

A full-time pastry chef designed the dessert menu, with modern twists on the classics. Old fashioned pecan pie with mascarpone ice cream, homemade mini-donuts with dipping sauces, and Chef Snyder’s favorite, a layered espresso semifreddo with salted caramel and whipped cream.

Brick Walk Tavern

1275 Post Rd

Fairfield, CT

475-888-9966

brickwalktavern.com

$$ Moderate