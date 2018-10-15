Four Legged Focus

Fairfield's best furry friends mug for the camera

We had a whopping 234 entries to this year’s pet contest and it was not easy to choose, but here are our faves. The contest was sponsored by Pet Pantry Warehouse who will be giving our winner a six month supply of Triumph dog food. “As a local family owned business we love supporting our community by participating in a fun contest, says VP Adam Jacobson. “It’s such a great way for all of us pet lovers to show off our furry family members and see other lovable animals.”

#1 WINNER

Malibu

Tracy Kolarich

“We adopted her from a breeder in PA,” says mom Tracy. “Wirehaired Viszlas are a hard breed to find, and we needed a more hypoallergenic dog,” says Tracy. You can find Malibu at the beach chasing seagulls and playing football with brother Maksim. She loves carrots and her pet stuffed duck. Photo by Kylie Kolarich.

#2 Buckles

Nancy Lynch

This gal is four and was thrown from a moving truck in South Carolina before she was rescued. Miss Buckles can stand on her hind legs for a long time when there is a treat involved says Nancy.

#3 Chewy

Molly Dryman

Chewy will be two years old in January. He is a rescue rat terrier/lab mix from Companion Pet Rescue in Southbury. Molly says he loves to fetch with his “stuffies” and he’s a “social butterfly.”

#4 Jake

Lori Bromback

Jake is an eight-year-old Papillon and a huge NY Giants fan. Lori says he can cheer ( bark) the loudest for his team and never misses a game. He’s “gaga for grape tomatoes and pasta.”

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Bubba

Erin Smith’s baby is almost 14 years old. He was adopted in Atlanta, GA. “He loves to lick feet and everyone who meets him wants to clone him.”

Waffles & Sprinkles

Avery Burnham’s one year old bunnies from a Fairfield farm are two sweet but rascally twin sisters who love their hidey huts.

Bundles

Cassie Carroll’s kitty is 13 years young and loves rolling around in catnip and tearing apart her scratching posts.

Elmo

Meghan Flynn‘s best friend is this adorable ten year old Pug. Meghan says Elmo’s favorite activity is “sleeping interrupted by naps.”

Sawyer

Claire McManus’ pup is 11 years old and a Chocolate Lab. “He likes to take walks, spend time with his family, and sleep.”

Rocky

Eileen Landsman’s kitty is a ten month old Siberian. He loves to sleep on his back and have his tummy rubbed.

Tinkerbell & Zoe

Imogene Wilson’s pups Tink, a pitbull and Zoe, a dachshund/chihuahua are BFFs rescued through BARC-CT.

Echo

Anastasia Zinkerman’s two year old English Chocolate Lab loves swimming all year round and watching the ducks go by.